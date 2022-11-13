Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Doughnut Plant Queens

493 Reviews

$$

3100 47th Ave

Long Island City, NY 11101

Order Again

Popular Items

Empire Apple Cinnamon Sourdoughnut
Vanilla Bean & Blackberry Jam

Yeast

Light, airy fluffy yeast-raised doughnuts. We were the first to mix fresh fruit & nuts in a doughnut glaze.
Vanilla Bean

Vanilla Bean

$4.75Out of stock

Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.

Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

$5.45

Square doughnut filled with fresh coconut milk cream and a fresh coconut glaze. We break open fresh coconuts daily.

Vanilla Bean & Blackberry Jam

Vanilla Bean & Blackberry Jam

$5.45

Filled with our housemade jam and made with a real vanilla bean glaze.

Peanut Butter & Blackberry Jam

Peanut Butter & Blackberry Jam

$5.45

We roast peanuts straight from a farm in Georgia and make our own peanut butter. We also make our jam too, with fresh blackberries or seasonal fruit.

Valrhona Chocolate

Valrhona Chocolate

$4.75Out of stock

Light airy fluffy yeast-raised doughnut dipped in Valrhona chocolate.

Sourdoughnuts

Dark Chocolate Sourdoughnut

Dark Chocolate Sourdoughnut

$5.25

Vegan | Dark Valrhona chocolate in the sourdough and glaze . 100% sourdough.

Pumpkin Sourdoughnut

Pumpkin Sourdoughnut

$5.25

Our seasonal favorite, made with real pumpkins. The seeds on top are roasted pumpkin seeds, or pepitas. | VEGAN | 100% sourdough

Empire Apple Cinnamon Sourdoughnut

$5.25

Made with handpicked Empire heirloom apples from upstate New York & real cinnamon in the glaze.

Doughseed

Our mini, round filled doughnuts, including the world's first Crème Brûlée doughnut.
Crème Brulee

Crème Brulee

$4.75

Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.

Coffee

Doughnut Plant Coffee: We source, roast and deliver the most delicious coffee in the world.
House Blend

House Blend

$3.00

Our current go-to coffee of the day. Handcrafted, small batch roasted. Doughnut Plant Coffee.

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Cool, smooth & strong.

Con Leche

Con Leche

$3.25

Our house blend coffee, top with milk steamed just right to bring out sweet flavors.

Coffee Traveler

Coffee Traveler

$25.00Out of stock

Our current go-to coffee of the day. Handcrafted, small batch roasted. Doughnut Plant Coffee.

Cold Brew Vietnamese

$5.50Out of stock

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$3.75

A blend of Ethiopian and Guatemalan coffees to balance out the cold months.

Americano

Americano

$3.75

4 - 6 oz. of hot water and a double shot of espresso over it

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

Allowing the esppreso to shine, we stained it with a little steamed milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

To cut the bitters and acidity of the espresso, we add equal parts of steamed milk to the espresso.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

This delicious espresso drink is perfectly balanced with steamed milk and foam.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

This is a silky milked layered espresso based drink.

Latte

Latte

$4.75

Creamy, sweet and delicious.

Valrhona Mocha

Valrhona Mocha

$6.00

Double shot espresso and steamed milk with light milk foam and Valrhona Chocolate.

Orange Mocha

Orange Mocha

$6.75Out of stock

Double shot espresso and steamed milk with light milk foam and Valrhona Chocolate.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50

6 oz of ice 4 oz. of cold filtered water and espresso

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.75

Our strong, rich espresso and a balanced ratio of milk and ice. The flavor is like melted coffee ice cream.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.75

The perfect blend of ice, milk and Valrhona chocolate melted with a double shot of espresso.

Vanilla Bean Glazed Latte

Vanilla Bean Glazed Latte

$5.25

A latte that tastes like our classic Vanilla Bean doughnuts — because it's flavored with the same house-made Madagascar vanilla bean glaze!

Vanilla Bean Glazed Iced Latte

Vanilla Bean Glazed Iced Latte

$6.25

A deliciously delightful new twist on a beloved espresso classic! With the same house-made Madagascar vanilla bean glaze as our classic Vanilla Bean doughnut!

Horchata Latte

Horchata Latte

$5.50

Our Mexican inspired drink made with rice , spring water , evaporated milk and cinnamon with an espresso kick

Iced Horchata Latte

Iced Horchata Latte

$6.50
Hazelnut Glazed Latte

Hazelnut Glazed Latte

$5.25Out of stock

A latte that tastes like our classic Vanilla Bean doughnuts — because it's flavored with the same house-made Madagascar vanilla bean glaze!

Hazelnut Glazed Iced Latte

Hazelnut Glazed Iced Latte

$6.25Out of stock

A deliciously delightful new twist on a beloved espresso classic! With the same house-made Madagascar vanilla bean glaze as our classic Vanilla Bean doughnut!

Tea

We exclusively serve Big T NYC organic loose leaf teas. Big T NYC specializes in ultra-premium, organic, expertly curated tea.
Tea - Black

Tea - Black

$2.75

This smooth organic tea is wild-harvested from 700-year-old ancient tea trees in Nam Lanh, Vietnam. It yields a brew that is uniquely malty and coppery with lots of molasses.

Chai

Chai

$5.00

Our Masala Chai is extracted and crafted daily pre-made with whole milk and whole spices and herbs.

Tea - Cold Brew Iced

Tea - Cold Brew Iced

$4.00Out of stock

Tea extracted in cold water. The whole process takes 10 hours. CB Tea is more caffeinated than Iced Tea.

Tea - Ginger

$3.50

Used for thousands of years for its digestive properties and ability to soothe nausea, ginger is both healthful and delicious. This organic ginger tisane is naturally caffeine-free, and is mildly spiced for enjoyment cup after cup.

Tea - Green

Tea - Green

$3.50

Distinguished by its emerald jade, needle-like leaves, this organic Mao Feng green tea is a delicious daily healthy indulgence.

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$5.75
Iced Turmeric Latte

Iced Turmeric Latte

$5.75Out of stock

Tea - Spearmint

$3.50

This organic black tea blend is infused with rich bergamot oil. It is highly aromatic with a distinctive spicy, citrus flavor.

Tea - Rooibos

Tea - Rooibos

$3.50

This organic and fair trade certified South African Rooibos [roy-boss] tisane is caffeine free and naturally high in antioxidants. It boasts a mild, earthy flavor with hints of honey and caramel.

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$5.00

Turmeric Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Tea - Earl Grey

$3.50

Tea - Chamomile

$3.50
Vegan Masala Chai

Vegan Masala Chai

$5.50

Our Masala Chai is extracted and crafted daily made to order with Milkadamia or Oat Milk with whole spices and herbs.

Iced Vegan Masala Chai

Iced Vegan Masala Chai

$6.25
Spiced Apple Cider

Spiced Apple Cider

$5.00Out of stock
Iced Spiced Apple Cider

Iced Spiced Apple Cider

$5.75Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

Milk - Whole

Milk - Whole

$2.50

Milk - Chocolate

$2.75

Milk - Fat Free

$2.50Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.75+
Spring Water - DP

Spring Water - DP

$2.75

Bottled spring water

Snapchilled Coffee - DP

Snapchilled Coffee - DP

$4.95Out of stock

NEW! Introducing our Snapchill Coffee! Our friends at Elemental Beverage Co. can our Cold Brew to perfection, preserving our love for the cool, smooth & strong in an easy and ready to drink form. No dilution, oxidation, or additives. Only deliciousness.

6 - Pack Snapchilled Coffee - DP

6 - Pack Snapchilled Coffee - DP

$27.75Out of stock

NEW! Introducing our Snapchilled Coffee! Our friends at Elemental Beverage Co. used our Cold Brew beans to can perfect cold coffee , preserving our love for the cool, smooth & strong in an easy and ready to drink form. No dilution, oxidation, or additives. Only deliciousness.

Saratoga Sparkling Spring Water

$2.75Out of stock

The perfect balance of light taste with just the right amount of carbonation. (12 oz)

Food

Blackberry Jam

Blackberry Jam

$10.00Out of stock

Same housemade jam used in our doughseeds & square filled doughnuts. Fresh fruit, low sugar.

Peanut Butter

$8.00Out of stock
BOWERY Basil

BOWERY Basil

$3.99Out of stock

Bowery’s basil is grown locally, just outside of the city, completely pesticide-free, using a fraction of the water and land compared to traditional agriculture.

All hours
Sunday8:15 am - 3:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:15 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:15 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:15 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:15 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

🍩 Original Deliciousness since 1994. Sourdough, yeast, cake, vegan & gluten-free doughnuts.

Website

Location

3100 47th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101

Directions

Doughnut Plant image
Doughnut Plant image

