Doughpe Pizza
1904 US 70 East Unit F
New Bern, NC 28560
Appetizers
Breadsticks
Warm breadsticks, sprinkled with Parmesan and served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping
Cheese Sticks
Pizza dough smothered in mozzarella, baked and served hot and cut into dippable strips, with a side of marinara. Add any pizza topping for $1 each
Jalapeño Poppers
Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and spices, topped with bacon and buttery panko
Wings
Salads
Side Salad
Lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, house made croutons, sliced onion
Garden Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomato, house-made croutons, carrot
Chef's Salad
Lettuce, turkey, ham, mozzarella, cucumber, cherry tomato, hard-boiled egg
Chicken Caesar Salad
Lettuce, grilled chicken, house-made croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, salami, mozzarella, tomatoes, pepperoncini, black and green olives. Tossed on signature sauce, tossed in salad dressing
Big Mac Salad
Sweets
Beverages
Pockets
Small Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, onions, green bell pepper, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Large Stromboli
Pepperoni, ham, onions, green bell pepper, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Small Calzone
Ham, mozzarella, ricotta, served with a side of marinara
Large Calzone
Ham, mozzarella, ricotta, served with a side of marinara
Small Vegetable Calzone
Choose any five of the vegetable pizza toppings. Mozzarella and ricotta cheese
Large Vegetable Calzone
Choose any five of the vegetable pizza toppings. Mozzarella and ricotta cheese
Small Six-cheese Calzone
Mozzarella, feta, provolone, Cheddar, ricotta, Parmesan
Large Six-Cheese Calzone
Mozzarella, feta, provolone, Cheddar, ricotta, Parmesan
Large Subs
Large Ham & Cheese Sub
Deli ham, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper, signature sub sauce
Large Turkey Sub
Deli turkey, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper, signature sub sauce
Large Italian Sub
Deli turkey, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper, signature sub sauce
Large Steak & Cheese Sub
Steak, provolone, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, mayo, onions and bell peppers
Large Meatball Sub
House-made meatballs, classic tomato sauce, mozzarella
Regular Subs
Regular Ham & Cheese Sub
Deli ham, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper, signature sub sauce
Regular Turkey Sub
Deli turkey, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper, signature sub sauce
Regular Italian Sub
Deli ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper, signature sub
Regular Steak & Cheese Sub
Steak, provolone, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, mayo, onions and bell peppers
Regular Meatball Sub
House-made meatballs, classic tomato sauce, mozzarella
Build Your Own Pizza
10" Specialty Pizza
10" Margherita Pizza
Classic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced ripe tomatoes, fresh basil (when available), olive oil drizzle
10" Pineapple Bacon Pizza
Whiskey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, bacon, caramelized pineapple
10" Harvest Pizza
Classic tomato sauce, mozzarella, asparagus, red onion, tomato, green bell pepper, fresh mushrooms
10" Brunch Pizza
Olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, bacon, soft-fried egg, minced smoked garlic
10" Pulled Pork & Whiskey BBQ Pizza
Whiskey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, pulled pork
10" Hella Meat Pizza
Classic tomato sauce, ham, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon crumbles, ground beef, pancetta
12" Specialty Pizza
12" Margherita Pizza
Classic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced ripe tomatoes, fresh basil (when available), olive oil drizzle
12" Pineapple Bacon Pizza
Whiskey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, bacon, caramelized pineapple
12" Harvest Pizza
Classic tomato sauce, mozzarella, asparagus, red onion, tomato, green bell pepper, fresh mushrooms
12" Brunch Pizza
Olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, bacon, soft-fried egg, minced smoked garlic
12" Pulled Pork & Whiskey BBQ Pizza
Whiskey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, pulled pork
12" Hella Meat Pizza
Classic tomato sauce, ham, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon crumbles, ground beef, pancetta
14" Specialty Pizza
14" Margherita Pizza
Classic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced ripe tomatoes, fresh basil (when available), olive oil drizzle
14" Pineapple Bacon Pizza
Whiskey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, bacon, caramelized pineapple
14" Harvest Pizza
Classic tomato sauce, mozzarella, asparagus, red onion, tomato, green bell pepper, fresh mushrooms
14" Brunch Pizza
Olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, bacon, soft-fried egg, minced smoked garlic
14" Pulled Pork & Whiskey BBQ Pizza
Whiskey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, pulled pork
14" Hella Meat Pizza
Classic tomato sauce, ham, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon crumbles, ground beef, pancetta
18" Specialty Pizza
18" Margherita Pizza
Classic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced ripe tomatoes, fresh basil (when available), olive oil drizzle
18" Pineapple Bacon Pizza
Whiskey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, bacon, caramelized pineapple
18" Harvest Pizza
Classic tomato sauce, mozzarella, asparagus, red onion, tomato, green bell pepper, fresh mushrooms
18" Brunch Pizza
Olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, bacon, soft-fried egg, minced smoked garlic
18" Pulled Pork & Whiskey BBQ Pizza
Whiskey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, pulled pork
18" Hella Meat Pizza
Classic tomato sauce, ham, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon crumbles, ground beef, pancetta
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
