Doughpe Pizza

1904 US 70 East Unit F

New Bern, NC 28560

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$4.00

Warm breadsticks, sprinkled with Parmesan and served with a side of marinara sauce for dipping

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Pizza dough smothered in mozzarella, baked and served hot and cut into dippable strips, with a side of marinara. Add any pizza topping for $1 each

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00

Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and spices, topped with bacon and buttery panko

Wings

$1.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, house made croutons, sliced onion

Garden Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomato, house-made croutons, carrot

Chef's Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, turkey, ham, mozzarella, cucumber, cherry tomato, hard-boiled egg

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, grilled chicken, house-made croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Antipasto Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, salami, mozzarella, tomatoes, pepperoncini, black and green olives. Tossed on signature sauce, tossed in salad dressing

Big Mac Salad

$10.00

Sweets

Banana Pizza

$7.00

Banana, peanut butter, Nutella, sliced almonds, powdered sugar

Strawberry Pizza

$8.00

Strawberries, Nutella, sliced almonds, powdered sugar

Cheese Cake Slice

$3.00

Fruity Pebbles Desert

$9.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.00

Red Velvet Cake

$3.00

Beverages

20oz Pepsi

$2.00

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.00

20oz Starry

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

1/2 Gal Sweet Tea

$3.00

1 Gal Sweet Tea

$4.50

Pockets

Small Stromboli

$8.00

Pepperoni, ham, onions, green bell pepper, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Large Stromboli

$12.00

Pepperoni, ham, onions, green bell pepper, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Small Calzone

$8.00

Ham, mozzarella, ricotta, served with a side of marinara

Large Calzone

$12.00

Ham, mozzarella, ricotta, served with a side of marinara

Small Vegetable Calzone

$8.00

Choose any five of the vegetable pizza toppings. Mozzarella and ricotta cheese

Large Vegetable Calzone

$12.00

Choose any five of the vegetable pizza toppings. Mozzarella and ricotta cheese

Small Six-cheese Calzone

$8.00

Mozzarella, feta, provolone, Cheddar, ricotta, Parmesan

Large Six-Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Mozzarella, feta, provolone, Cheddar, ricotta, Parmesan

Large Subs

Large Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.00

Deli ham, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper, signature sub sauce

Large Turkey Sub

$9.00

Deli turkey, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper, signature sub sauce

Large Italian Sub

$9.00

Deli turkey, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper, signature sub sauce

Large Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.00

Steak, provolone, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, mayo, onions and bell peppers

Large Meatball Sub

$12.00

House-made meatballs, classic tomato sauce, mozzarella

Regular Subs

Regular Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.00

Deli ham, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper, signature sub sauce

Regular Turkey Sub

$7.00

Deli turkey, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper, signature sub sauce

Regular Italian Sub

$7.00

Deli ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper, signature sub

Regular Steak & Cheese Sub

$8.00

Steak, provolone, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, mayo, onions and bell peppers

Regular Meatball Sub

$9.00

House-made meatballs, classic tomato sauce, mozzarella

Build Your Own Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Regular toppings $0.75, premier toppings $1.50

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Regular toppings $1.00, premier toppings $2.00

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Regular toppings $1.25, premier toppings $2.50

18" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Regular toppings $1.50, premier toppings $3.00

Pizza Slice

$3.50

10" Specialty Pizza

10" Margherita Pizza

$11.00

Classic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced ripe tomatoes, fresh basil (when available), olive oil drizzle

10" Pineapple Bacon Pizza

$13.00

Whiskey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, bacon, caramelized pineapple

10" Harvest Pizza

$12.00

Classic tomato sauce, mozzarella, asparagus, red onion, tomato, green bell pepper, fresh mushrooms

10" Brunch Pizza

$11.00

Olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, bacon, soft-fried egg, minced smoked garlic

10" Pulled Pork & Whiskey BBQ Pizza

$11.00

Whiskey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, pulled pork

10" Hella Meat Pizza

$13.00

Classic tomato sauce, ham, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon crumbles, ground beef, pancetta

12" Specialty Pizza

12" Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Classic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced ripe tomatoes, fresh basil (when available), olive oil drizzle

12" Pineapple Bacon Pizza

$15.00

Whiskey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, bacon, caramelized pineapple

12" Harvest Pizza

$14.00

Classic tomato sauce, mozzarella, asparagus, red onion, tomato, green bell pepper, fresh mushrooms

12" Brunch Pizza

$15.00

Olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, bacon, soft-fried egg, minced smoked garlic

12" Pulled Pork & Whiskey BBQ Pizza

$13.00

Whiskey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, pulled pork

12" Hella Meat Pizza

$16.00

Classic tomato sauce, ham, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon crumbles, ground beef, pancetta

14" Specialty Pizza

14" Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Classic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced ripe tomatoes, fresh basil (when available), olive oil drizzle

14" Pineapple Bacon Pizza

$19.00

Whiskey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, bacon, caramelized pineapple

14" Harvest Pizza

$19.00

Classic tomato sauce, mozzarella, asparagus, red onion, tomato, green bell pepper, fresh mushrooms

14" Brunch Pizza

$19.00

Olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, bacon, soft-fried egg, minced smoked garlic

14" Pulled Pork & Whiskey BBQ Pizza

$17.00

Whiskey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, pulled pork

14" Hella Meat Pizza

$21.00

Classic tomato sauce, ham, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon crumbles, ground beef, pancetta

18" Specialty Pizza

18" Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Classic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced ripe tomatoes, fresh basil (when available), olive oil drizzle

18" Pineapple Bacon Pizza

$23.00

Whiskey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, bacon, caramelized pineapple

18" Harvest Pizza

$24.00

Classic tomato sauce, mozzarella, asparagus, red onion, tomato, green bell pepper, fresh mushrooms

18" Brunch Pizza

$23.00

Olive oil base, fresh mozzarella, bacon, soft-fried egg, minced smoked garlic

18" Pulled Pork & Whiskey BBQ Pizza

$22.00

Whiskey BBQ sauce, mozzarella, pulled pork

18" Hella Meat Pizza

$27.00

Classic tomato sauce, ham, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon crumbles, ground beef, pancetta

Extra Sauce

Marinara Cup

$0.50

Garlic Butter Cup

$0.50

Ranch Dressing Cup

$0.50

Italian Dressing Cup

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing Cup

$0.50

Caesar Dressing Cup

$0.50

Sub Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1904 US 70 East Unit F, New Bern, NC 28560

Directions

