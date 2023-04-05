Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doughy B's World Famous Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

1239 Roosevelt Ave

West York, PA 17404

Order Again

Pizza

Cheese Slice

$1.99

Small Cheese Pizza 12

$8.99

Medium Cheese Pizza 14

$10.99

Large Cheese Pizza 16

$11.99

Sicilian Cheese

$14.99

Personal Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Meat Lovers Md

$14.99

Meat Lovers Lg

$16.99

Hawaiian Md

$14.99

Hawaiian Lg

$16.99

Burnin' Buffalo Chicken Md

$14.99

Burnin' Buffalo Chicken Lg

$16.99

Fresh Veggie Md

$14.99

Fresh Veggie Lg

$16.99

Supreme MD

$14.99

Supreme LG

$16.99

Scotty's Poppin' MD

$14.99

Scotty Poppin’ LG

$16.99

Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$10.99

Pizza Tacos

Pizza Taco

$10.99

Sides

Fries

$3.29

Garlic Knots

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Mozz Cheese Fries

$4.99

Chedd Cheese Fries

$4.99

Loaded Fries

$5.49

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.99

Caesar Salad

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$5.99

Antipasto Salad

$5.99

Chef Salad

$5.99

Garden Salad

$7.50

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Chef Salad

$8.99

Subs

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.99

Italian

$8.99

Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Meatball Parm

$8.99

Chicken Parm

$8.99

Turkey & Cheese

$8.99

Tuna

$8.99

Cheeseburger Sub

$6.99

Italian

$6.99

Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Meatball Parm

$6.99

Chicken Parm

$6.99

Turkey & Cheese

$6.99

Tuna

$6.99

Cheesesteak

Half Cheesesteak Your Way

$6.99

Whole Cheesesteak Your Way

$8.99

Wings

6 Traditional WIngs

$5.99

12 Traditional Wings

$11.99

18 Traditional Wings

$16.99

24 Traditional Wings

$20.99

8 Boneless Wings

$5.99

16 Boneless Wings

$11.99

24 Boneless WIngs

$16.99

32 Boneless Wings

$20.99

Boli

Medium Build Your Own Boli

$9.99

Large Build Your Own Boli

$14.99

Calzone

Medium Create Your Own Calzone

$10.50

Large Create Your Own Calzone

$15.50

Chicken Tenders

3 Chicken Tenders

$4.50

5 Chicken Tenders

$6.99

8 Chicken Tenders

$10.50

12 Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Wings Basket

$4.99

Kids Tenders Basket

$4.99

Cheese Pizza Slice w/ fries

$4.99

Hotdog

Hotdog

$1.00

Fountain

Water

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Rootbeer

$1.99

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Snow Cone

Snow Cone 16 oz

$1.99

Snow Cone 12 oz

$1.49

Snow Cone 8oz

$0.99

Kids Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Rootbeer

$1.50

Cherry Coke

$1.50

Water

Lemonade

$1.50

Ice Tea

$1.50

Daily Specials

Small Sub/Cheesesteak w/ Fries & Drink

$8.99

2 Slices & Drink

$4.99

1 Slice w/ Fries & Drink

$5.29

6 Wings & Drink

$6.50

Monday

Buy One Slice, Get One Free

$1.99

Tuesday

Large Pizza, One Topping

$9.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission is to make your taste buds the happiest they have ever been in your life! Thank you for choosing Doughy B's!

Location

1239 Roosevelt Ave, West York, PA 17404

Directions

Gallery
Doughy B's image
Doughy B's image
Doughy B's image

