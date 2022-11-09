Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
American

Dougie's BBQ & Grill

765 Reviews

$$

Pikesville Plaza Building,600 Reisterstown Rd

Pikesville, MD 21208

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Nuggets
Beef Burger
Fire Poppers

Lunch Specials

Pastrami Burger, Fries lunch special

$13.95

Chicken Caeser Salad lunch special

$13.95

Deli Sandwich, Fries lunch special

$13.95

Chicken Pastrami, Fries lunch special

$13.95

Grilled Chicken, Fries lunch special

$13.95

Chicken Portobello, Fries lunch special

$13.95

Fried Chicken, Fries lunch special

$13.95

Shish Kabob, Rice lunch special

$13.95

Herb Grilled Chicken, Grilled Vegetables lunch special

$13.95

Four Sliders, Fries lunch special

$13.95

Chicken Chimichanga, Fries lunch special

$15.95

London Broil, Fries lunch special

$15.95

Starters

NEW Burger Bites

$14.00

These BITE-SIZE chunks of JUICY burger are breaded, seasoned, and fried to GOLDEN PERFECTION. Includes our house special sauce & fresh herb cilantro dip.

Bowl of Chili

$8.00
Hot Dog

$4.50

Chili Dog

$5.50

Our house dog topped with chili

Dougies Hushpuppy

$8.00

Puffed pastry stuffed with mashed potatoes, pastrami, fried onions, deli mustard, and a classic frankfurter

Pulled Beef Egg Rolls (2 pieces)

Pulled Beef Egg Rolls (2 pieces)

Pastrami Egg Roll

Pastrami Egg Roll

Jalapeño Slammers

Jalapeño Slammers

$12.50

Strips of roasted jalapeno peppers wrapped in pastrami, breaded and fried. Served with jalapeno mayo

Pretzel Crusted Chicken

Pretzel Crusted Chicken

$12.00

Crunchy chicken tenders breaded in our crushed pretzel blend

Hawaiian Strips

$14.00

Juicy slices of steak marinated in our sweet and savory Hawaiian sauce

Unbelievable Onion

Unbelievable Onion

$8.00

Dougie's famous blooming onion. Served with honey dijon

Fire Poppers

Fire Poppers

$20.00

Dougie’s famous boneless wings

Steak Poppers

$22.00

A meaty take on our classic fire slammers

Junior Combo Platter

Junior Combo Platter

$23.00

Fire slammers, buffalo wings, and unbelievable onion

Mini Junior Combo

$13.00

Fire slammers, buffalo wings, and onion

Popcorn Chicken

$12.00

Tender pieces of fried white meat chicken served with sriracha aioli and our tangy sauce

Small Poppers

$12.00

Dougie’s famous boneless wings

Wings

Small Buffalo Wings

$11.00

Breaded and fried wings smothered in our famous popper sauce

Large Buffalo Wings

$18.00

Breaded and fried wings smothered in our famous popper sauce

Small Grilled Spicy Wings

Small Grilled Spicy Wings

$11.00

Grilled wings with a spicy seasoning rub

Large Grilled Spicy Wings

Large Grilled Spicy Wings

$18.00

Grilled wings with a spicy seasoning rub

Small BBQ Wings

$11.00

Grilled wings covered in our house BBQ sauce

Large BBQ Wings

$18.00

Grilled wings covered in our house BBQ sauce

Sushi

Avocado Roll

$6.50

Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$6.50

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.50

Mixed Vegetable Roll

$6.50

Avocado, carrot, and cucumber

Special Vegetable Roll

$11.50

Sweet potato and cucumber inside, avocado on the outside

Dragon Roll

$11.00

Mock crab and cucumber inside, avocado on the outside

Red Dragon Roll

$13.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, tuna on the outside

Yellow Dragon Roll

$13.00

Salmon and avocado inside, salmon on the outside

Fire Breathing Dragon Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, and fire sauce inside, avocado on the outside

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

Mock crab, avocado, and cucumber inside, salmon and tuna on the outside

Beaver Roll

$13.00

Salmon, crunch, and cucumber inside, tuna and special sauce on the outside

Manhattan Roll

$13.00

Spicy tuna and crunch inside, salmon and tuna on the outside

Volcano Roll

$13.00

Salmon and crunch inside, spicy tuna on the outside

Naruto Roll

$13.00

Salmon, tuna, and avocado wrapped in cucumber

Tropical Roll

$14.00

Salmon, tuna, and avocado topped with spicy tuna and pickles

Sashimi

$10.00

Salmon or tuna (4 pieces)

Nigiri

$10.00

Salmon, Tuna or Kani (3 pieces)

Sushi Bowl

$16.00

Rice, mock crab, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, and sauce topped with salmon or tuna

California Roll

$7.00

Mock Crab, avocado, and cucumber

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Hand Roll

$10.00

Cooked Salmon Roll

$7.00

Cooked Tuna Roll

$7.00

Salmon Tempura

$8.00

Tuna Tempura

$8.00
Tiger Roll

$12.00

Salmon tempura inside, avocado on the outside

Spicy Sushi Sandwich

$17.00

Salmon or Tuna with avocado, crunch, and special sauce

Dougie’s Roll

$15.00

Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, and special sauce

Crispy Spider Roll

$12.00

Kani tempura, avocado, and cucumber

Sakura Tempura

$9.00

Salmon and Avocado tempura

Kanda Tempura

$9.00

Tuna and Avocado tempura

Soups & Salads

Homemade Chicken Soup

$8.00

Mushroom Barley Soup

$8.00
Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, and homemade bread croutons

House Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, sliced carrots, cucumbers, portobello mushrooms, peppers, and avocado

Burgers

Served with your choice of one side. All burgers are 8 ounces and topped with BBQ sauce

NEW Krispy Burger

$17.00

This sandwich takes our classic beef burger to the next level! Enjoy the savory CRUNCH, FLAVORFUL meaty JUICINESS topped with our house made special sauce. Includes 1 side dish.

Beef Burger

$16.00

Dougie’s signature burger

Pastrami Burger

$17.00

Our signature burger topped with grilled pastrami

Chili Burger

$17.00

Our signature burger topped with chili

Western Burger

$18.00

Our signature burger topped with homemade onion rings and a tangy western sauce

Mexican Jalapeno Burger

$18.00

Our signature burger infused with diced jalapeno (served with jalapeno mayo)

Sriracha Burger

$16.00

Our signature burger flavored with sriracha sauce and topped with fried onions and mushrooms

Southern Burger

$19.00

Our signature burger topped with homemade onion rings and pulled beef

Hawaiian Burger

$18.00

Our signature burger flavored with teriyaki sauce and topped with grilled pineapple

Mediterranean Lamb Burger

$21.00

Lamb burger flavored with a middle eastern twist

Gourmet Burger

$21.00

Two 5oz patties on a toasted bun with garlic aioli, grilled mushrooms and onions topped with a fried egg

Beef Sliders (6 pieces)

$18.00

6 individual "mini" burgers

Pulled Beef Sliders (6 pieces)

$20.00

6 individual pulled beef "burgers"

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Red pepper, green pepper, onions, brown rice, lentils, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, and parsley. Served with special sauce

The Grill

Chicken Kabob

$18.00

Chicken skewers served with green peppers and onions

Beef Kabob

$20.00

Beef skewers served with green peppers and onions

Chicken/Beef Kabob

$19.00

Chicken and Beef skewers served with green peppers and onions

Chef’s Steak

$25.00

Thick house cut, grilled in our chef’s special seasoning blend (available medium or medium well only)

12 oz. Boneless Rib Eye

$30.00

Deliciously seasoned ribeye grilled to perfection

18 Oz Rib Steak

$36.00

Our largest steak, bone-in, and cooked your way

Ribs

$35.00

Old fashioned BBQ rack of ribs

Baby Ribs

$29.00

Two mini racks of ribs, slow cooked in our house BBQ sauce

Chicken & Steak Combo

$24.00

"Southern style" fried chicken and chicken fried steak served with creole sauce

Grilled Cajun Chicken

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast glazed with our house BBQ sauce

Herb Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast delicately marinated in sweet fresh herbs

Marinated Baby Chicken

$20.00

Boneless dark meat chicken in our sweet and salty marinade

1/2 Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Leg, wing, thigh, and breast. Spiced, grilled, and topped with BBQ sauce

Fried Chicken (Schnitzel)

$20.00

Boneless breaded fried chicken

Salmon Teriyaki

$23.00

Served with rice and grilled vegetables

Wraps & Sandwiches

NEW Philly Dougiesteak Sandwich

$20.00

Toasted savory garlic bread, with sliced tender London topped with our fake cheese sauce and sautéed onions! Includes 1 side dish.

BBQ Brisket

$21.00

Juicy slices of brisket smothered in our house BBQ sauce

Fire Slammer

$20.00

Sliced fried chicken flavored with our famous popper sauce

Fried Chicken & Pastrami

$20.00

Sliced fried chicken flavored with our tangy western sauce and served with grilled pastrami, lettuce, tomato, and sauteed onion

Fried Chicken

$18.00

Sliced fried chicken served with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Sliced grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Grilled Steak

$21.00

Sliced steak served with lettuce, tomato, and sauteed onion

Overstuffed Deli

$19.00

Portobello Chicken

$19.00

Sliced grilled chicken served with portobello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Presto Chicken

$19.00

Sliced pretzel crusted chicken served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pesto sauce

Southern

$22.00

Pulled beef served with sauteed onions

Teriyaki Chicken

$19.00

Sliced teriyaki chicken served with lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms, and onions

Zesty Herb Chicken

$19.00

Herb grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and avocado

Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Breaded crispy chicken cutlet topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and a secret sauce

Sirracha

$19.00

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, portabella mushroom and sirracha mayo

Specialty Items

Beehive

$26.00

Our unbelievable onion topped with french fries, tender chunks of london broil, and house sauces

Rip Wrap

$15.00

Chopped burger, spicy fries, pico de gallo and our secret sauce. Meant to be ripped

Dougie's Poh Boi

$18.00

Crispy chicken nuggets on a toasted baguette with coleslaw and creole sauce

Chimichanga

$18.00

A delicious combo of chili, rice, avocado, diced veggies, sauce and your choice of chicken or steak all put in a wrap and fried to crisp perfection

Mexican

Burrito

Flour tortilla filled with mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Tacos

3 hard or soft corn tortilla filled with mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Nachos

Nacho chips topped with chili, mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Rice Bowl

Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole served on a flour tortilla

Salad Bowl

Green salad topped with mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole served on a flour tortilla

Side Dishes

French Fries

$5.00

Corn on the Cob

$4.00

Spicy Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Sweet Potato Chips

$7.00

Rice

$5.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Grilled Vegetables

$7.00

Kids Meals

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00

Served with fries and a soda

Kids Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Served with fries and a soda

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Served with fries and a soda

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$11.00

Served with fries and a soda

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

Desserts

Hot Runny Chip Cookie

Hot Runny Chip Cookie