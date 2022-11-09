- Home
Dougie's BBQ & Grill
765 Reviews
$$
Pikesville Plaza Building,600 Reisterstown Rd
Pikesville, MD 21208
Popular Items
Lunch Specials
Pastrami Burger, Fries lunch special
Chicken Caeser Salad lunch special
Deli Sandwich, Fries lunch special
Chicken Pastrami, Fries lunch special
Grilled Chicken, Fries lunch special
Chicken Portobello, Fries lunch special
Fried Chicken, Fries lunch special
Shish Kabob, Rice lunch special
Herb Grilled Chicken, Grilled Vegetables lunch special
Four Sliders, Fries lunch special
Chicken Chimichanga, Fries lunch special
London Broil, Fries lunch special
Starters
NEW Burger Bites
These BITE-SIZE chunks of JUICY burger are breaded, seasoned, and fried to GOLDEN PERFECTION. Includes our house special sauce & fresh herb cilantro dip.
Bowl of Chili
Hot Dog
Chili Dog
Our house dog topped with chili
Dougies Hushpuppy
Puffed pastry stuffed with mashed potatoes, pastrami, fried onions, deli mustard, and a classic frankfurter
Pulled Beef Egg Rolls (2 pieces)
Pastrami Egg Roll
Jalapeño Slammers
Strips of roasted jalapeno peppers wrapped in pastrami, breaded and fried. Served with jalapeno mayo
Pretzel Crusted Chicken
Crunchy chicken tenders breaded in our crushed pretzel blend
Hawaiian Strips
Juicy slices of steak marinated in our sweet and savory Hawaiian sauce
Unbelievable Onion
Dougie's famous blooming onion. Served with honey dijon
Fire Poppers
Dougie’s famous boneless wings
Steak Poppers
A meaty take on our classic fire slammers
Junior Combo Platter
Fire slammers, buffalo wings, and unbelievable onion
Mini Junior Combo
Fire slammers, buffalo wings, and onion
Popcorn Chicken
Tender pieces of fried white meat chicken served with sriracha aioli and our tangy sauce
Small Poppers
Dougie’s famous boneless wings
Wings
Small Buffalo Wings
Breaded and fried wings smothered in our famous popper sauce
Large Buffalo Wings
Breaded and fried wings smothered in our famous popper sauce
Small Grilled Spicy Wings
Grilled wings with a spicy seasoning rub
Large Grilled Spicy Wings
Grilled wings with a spicy seasoning rub
Small BBQ Wings
Grilled wings covered in our house BBQ sauce
Large BBQ Wings
Grilled wings covered in our house BBQ sauce
Sushi
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber Avocado Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Mixed Vegetable Roll
Avocado, carrot, and cucumber
Special Vegetable Roll
Sweet potato and cucumber inside, avocado on the outside
Dragon Roll
Mock crab and cucumber inside, avocado on the outside
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, tuna on the outside
Yellow Dragon Roll
Salmon and avocado inside, salmon on the outside
Fire Breathing Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, and fire sauce inside, avocado on the outside
Rainbow Roll
Mock crab, avocado, and cucumber inside, salmon and tuna on the outside
Beaver Roll
Salmon, crunch, and cucumber inside, tuna and special sauce on the outside
Manhattan Roll
Spicy tuna and crunch inside, salmon and tuna on the outside
Volcano Roll
Salmon and crunch inside, spicy tuna on the outside
Naruto Roll
Salmon, tuna, and avocado wrapped in cucumber
Tropical Roll
Salmon, tuna, and avocado topped with spicy tuna and pickles
Sashimi
Salmon or tuna (4 pieces)
Nigiri
Salmon, Tuna or Kani (3 pieces)
Sushi Bowl
Rice, mock crab, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, and sauce topped with salmon or tuna
California Roll
Mock Crab, avocado, and cucumber
Salmon Roll
Tuna Roll
Hand Roll
Cooked Salmon Roll
Cooked Tuna Roll
Salmon Tempura
Tuna Tempura
Tiger Roll
Salmon tempura inside, avocado on the outside
Spicy Sushi Sandwich
Salmon or Tuna with avocado, crunch, and special sauce
Dougie’s Roll
Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, and special sauce
Crispy Spider Roll
Kani tempura, avocado, and cucumber
Sakura Tempura
Salmon and Avocado tempura
Kanda Tempura
Tuna and Avocado tempura
Soups & Salads
Burgers
NEW Krispy Burger
This sandwich takes our classic beef burger to the next level! Enjoy the savory CRUNCH, FLAVORFUL meaty JUICINESS topped with our house made special sauce. Includes 1 side dish.
Beef Burger
Dougie’s signature burger
Pastrami Burger
Our signature burger topped with grilled pastrami
Chili Burger
Our signature burger topped with chili
Western Burger
Our signature burger topped with homemade onion rings and a tangy western sauce
Mexican Jalapeno Burger
Our signature burger infused with diced jalapeno (served with jalapeno mayo)
Sriracha Burger
Our signature burger flavored with sriracha sauce and topped with fried onions and mushrooms
Southern Burger
Our signature burger topped with homemade onion rings and pulled beef
Hawaiian Burger
Our signature burger flavored with teriyaki sauce and topped with grilled pineapple
Mediterranean Lamb Burger
Lamb burger flavored with a middle eastern twist
Gourmet Burger
Two 5oz patties on a toasted bun with garlic aioli, grilled mushrooms and onions topped with a fried egg
Beef Sliders (6 pieces)
6 individual "mini" burgers
Pulled Beef Sliders (6 pieces)
6 individual pulled beef "burgers"
Veggie Burger
Red pepper, green pepper, onions, brown rice, lentils, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, and parsley. Served with special sauce
The Grill
Chicken Kabob
Chicken skewers served with green peppers and onions
Beef Kabob
Beef skewers served with green peppers and onions
Chicken/Beef Kabob
Chicken and Beef skewers served with green peppers and onions
Chef’s Steak
Thick house cut, grilled in our chef’s special seasoning blend (available medium or medium well only)
12 oz. Boneless Rib Eye
Deliciously seasoned ribeye grilled to perfection
18 Oz Rib Steak
Our largest steak, bone-in, and cooked your way
Ribs
Old fashioned BBQ rack of ribs
Baby Ribs
Two mini racks of ribs, slow cooked in our house BBQ sauce
Chicken & Steak Combo
"Southern style" fried chicken and chicken fried steak served with creole sauce
Grilled Cajun Chicken
Boneless chicken breast glazed with our house BBQ sauce
Herb Grilled Chicken
Boneless chicken breast delicately marinated in sweet fresh herbs
Marinated Baby Chicken
Boneless dark meat chicken in our sweet and salty marinade
1/2 Grilled Chicken
Leg, wing, thigh, and breast. Spiced, grilled, and topped with BBQ sauce
Fried Chicken (Schnitzel)
Boneless breaded fried chicken
Salmon Teriyaki
Served with rice and grilled vegetables
Wraps & Sandwiches
NEW Philly Dougiesteak Sandwich
Toasted savory garlic bread, with sliced tender London topped with our fake cheese sauce and sautéed onions! Includes 1 side dish.
BBQ Brisket
Juicy slices of brisket smothered in our house BBQ sauce
Fire Slammer
Sliced fried chicken flavored with our famous popper sauce
Fried Chicken & Pastrami
Sliced fried chicken flavored with our tangy western sauce and served with grilled pastrami, lettuce, tomato, and sauteed onion
Fried Chicken
Sliced fried chicken served with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Grilled Chicken
Sliced grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Grilled Steak
Sliced steak served with lettuce, tomato, and sauteed onion
Overstuffed Deli
Portobello Chicken
Sliced grilled chicken served with portobello mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Presto Chicken
Sliced pretzel crusted chicken served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pesto sauce
Southern
Pulled beef served with sauteed onions
Teriyaki Chicken
Sliced teriyaki chicken served with lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms, and onions
Zesty Herb Chicken
Herb grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and avocado
Crispy Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded crispy chicken cutlet topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and a secret sauce
Sirracha
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, portabella mushroom and sirracha mayo
Specialty Items
Beehive
Our unbelievable onion topped with french fries, tender chunks of london broil, and house sauces
Rip Wrap
Chopped burger, spicy fries, pico de gallo and our secret sauce. Meant to be ripped
Dougie's Poh Boi
Crispy chicken nuggets on a toasted baguette with coleslaw and creole sauce
Chimichanga
A delicious combo of chili, rice, avocado, diced veggies, sauce and your choice of chicken or steak all put in a wrap and fried to crisp perfection
Mexican
Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Tacos
3 hard or soft corn tortilla filled with mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Nachos
Nacho chips topped with chili, mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Rice Bowl
Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole served on a flour tortilla
Salad Bowl
Green salad topped with mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole served on a flour tortilla