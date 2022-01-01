Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dougies BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

256 Norwood Avenue

Deal, NJ 07723

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pretzel Chicken
Burger & Fries
Small Poppers

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$8.95

Fresh toasted garlic bread, served with marinara sauce.

Hot Dog On A Bun

$6.95

Chili Dog

$8.95

Hot dog smothered with homemade chili.

Corn Dog

$8.95

Pastrami Egg Rolls

$9.95

Strips of pastrami sautéed with onions.

Pulled Beef Egg Rolls

$10.95

Tender, slow-cooked pulled beef.

Avocado Spring Rolls

$8.95

Spring rolls stuffed with avocado.

Hawaiian Sticks

$12.95

Tender pieces of meat in our own Polynesian marinade of pineapple, orange, soy, ginger and cilantro.

Pretzel Chicken

Pretzel Chicken

$13.95

Chicken strips coated with crunchy pretzels served with jalapeño mayo.

Cornflake Chicken

Cornflake Chicken

$13.95

Sweet cornflake chicken served with garlic mayo.

Fried Chicken Fingers

$13.95

Chicken strips coated w/ bread crumbs, served w/ BBQ sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Served w/ tartar sauce.

Burger Wellington

$14.95

Dougie’s original burger topped with sautéed onions & pastrami, lightly fried in a crispy shell.

Nachos

$15.95

Homemade chips topped with chili, guacamole, lettuce & Jalapeños.

Pulled Beef Tacos

$19.95

3 soft tacos topped with pulled beef, tomato, onion & avocado.

Grilled Veggie Platter

$12.95

Squash, peppers, portobello mushrooms topped with sweet potato chips.

Jalapeno Slammers

$15.95

Jalapeño peppers stuffed and wrapped with pastrami served with jalapeño mayo.

Bowl of Chili

$12.95

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.95

Vegetable Soup

$6.95

Butternut Squash Soup

$6.95

Split Pea Soup

$6.95

Sides

Bowl of Rice

$6.95

Onion Rings

$9.95

Homemade battered and fried to perfection.

French Fries

$7.95

Cajun Fries

$8.95

Mixed Fries

$8.95

Truffle Fries

$10.95

Served with truffle mayo.

Sweet Potato Chips

$8.95

Mashed Potatoes

$8.95

Served with gravy.

Baked Potato

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$4.95

Corn On The Cob

$4.95

Poppers

Small Poppers

$17.95

Large Poppers

$21.95

Wings

12 Buffalo Wings

$14.95

Our famous Dougie’s Buffalo Wings.

24 Buffalo Wings

$27.95

Our famous Dougie’s Buffalo Wings.

12 Western Style Wings

$14.95

Dougie’s famous chicken wings smothered with a Tangy Western sauce.

24 Western Style Wings

$27.95

Dougie’s famous chicken wings smothered with a Tangy Western sauce.

12 BBQ Wings

$14.95

Dougie’s famous wings smothered with our homemade BBQ sauce.

24 BBQ Wings

$27.95

Dougie’s famous wings smothered with our homemade BBQ sauce.

12 wings no sauce

$14.95

24 wings no sauce

$27.95

Un-believable Onion

$14.95

Dougie’s famous blooming onion served with honey dijon sauce.

Dougie's Chicken Combo Starter

$24.95

3 pieces of Pretzel Chicken, 6 Wings, and Fire Slammers. Substitute Wings for extra poppers - add’l $3.

Junior Combo Platter

$29.95

The best of all 3: Fire Slammers, Buffalo Wings & Un-believable Onion. Substitute Wings for extra poppers - add’l $3.

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$19.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$19.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Monster Chicken Wrap

$21.95

Grilled chicken, pastrami & coleslaw. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Portobello Chicken Wrap

$20.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Fried Chicken Wrap

$20.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Pretzel Chicken Wrap

$20.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Buffalo Schnitzel Wrap

$20.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Grilled Steak Wrap

$21.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Beef Burger Wrap

$20.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Veggie Burger Wrap

$18.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$18.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, squash, peppers, & portobello mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Steak Chimichanga

$22.95

A blend of steak, chili, and rice with our tangy Western sauce in a fried wrap. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Chicken Chimichanga

$21.95

A blend of chicken, chili, and rice with our tangy Western sauce in a fried wrap. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Deli Wraps

Turkey Wrap

$18.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Salami Wrap

$17.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Pastrami Wrap

$20.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Corned Beef Wrap

$20.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Sliders

Beef Sliders

$26.95

Six sliders accompanied with chili, sautéed onions & pastrami.

Pulled Beef Sliders

$26.95

Six sliders accompanied with chili, sautéed onions & pastrami.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$16.95

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing and croutons.

Create Your Own Salad

$17.95

Includes Romaine Lettuce and 4 Toppings.

From the Dougie's Grill

16 oz. Rib Steak

$55.95

Deliciously seasoned rib steak grilled to perfection. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

12 oz. Boneless Rib Eye

$53.95

Deliciously seasoned boneless rib eye grilled to perfection. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Ribs

$55.95

Our famous BBQ Rack of Ribs. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Super Combo Platter

$55.95

A combination of our classic fire slammers, Cajun chicken, and ribs. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Half Grilled Chicken

$27.95

Half a chicken grilled over an open flame served on the bone. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Half BBQ Chicken

$27.95

Half a chicken grilled over an open flame served on the bone with BBQ sauce. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Fried Chicken Cutlet Platter

$27.95

Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Marinated Baby Chicken

$28.95

Tender Pieces of boneless dark meat chicken. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Herb Grilled Chicken

$27.95

Chicken breast delicately marinated in a blend of olive oil, fresh garlic, lemon zest and a variety of fresh herbs. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Grilled Cajun Chicken

$27.95

Chicken breasts marinated in our Cajun spices. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Teriyaki Chicken

$27.95

Chicken breasts grilled with teriyaki sauce. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Dougie's Steak & Chicken Basket

Dougie's Steak & Chicken Basket

$33.95

Grilled steak, chicken, & sauteed onions w/ barbecue sauce served in an edible basket. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Shish Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$25.95

Served over rice and grilled vegetables.

Beef Kabob

$27.95

Served over rice and grilled vegetables.

Combo Kabob

$26.95

Served over rice and grilled vegetables.

Burgers

Beef Burger

$20.95

Dougie’s original burger grilled to perfection. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Pastrami Burger

$21.95

Topped with grilled pastrami. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Chili Burger

$21.95

Topped with our homemade signature chili. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Pulled Beef Burger

$22.95

Topped with tender, slow-cooked pulled beef. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Baby Back Rib Burger

$24.95

Topped with boneless baby back ribs. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Western Burger

$21.95

Topped with homemade onion rings and a tangy Western sauce. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Truffle Burger

$23.95

Burger infused with truffle and topped with mushrooms. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Jalapeno Burger

$21.95

Juicy beef burger served with fresh jalapeños. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Breakfast Burger

$21.95

Topped with a sunny side up egg. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Guacamole Burger

$21.95

Topped with homemade guacamole. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Portobello Burger

$21.95

Topped with sautéed portobello mushrooms. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Monster Burger

$22.95

Topped with grilled pastrami and our homemade signature chili. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Double Burger

$28.95

Double everything you love about Dougie’s original burger. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Beef Burger (No Sides)

$10.95

4 oz. burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Lamb Burger

$22.95

Special blend of Middle Eastern spices mixed with fresh ground lamb. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Chicken Burger

$19.95

Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Veggie Burger

$18.95

Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Deli Sandwiches

Corned Beef

$20.95

Served hot or cold with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and coleslaw on rye. Club bread add: $1.

Pastrami

$20.95

Served hot or cold with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and coleslaw on rye. Club bread add: $1.

Turkey Breast

$18.95

Served hot or cold with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and coleslaw on rye. Club bread add: $1.

Salami

$17.95

Served hot or cold with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and coleslaw on rye. Club bread add: $1.

Choice of Two Meats

$21.95

Served hot or cold with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and coleslaw on rye. Club bread add: $1.

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.95

Tender breast of chicken cooked over an open fire, w/ BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$20.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Pretzel Chicken Sandwich

$20.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Monster Chicken Sandwich

$21.95

Grilled chicken topped with pastrami and mounds of coleslaw. Fried chicken add $1. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Fire Slammer Sandwich

$20.95

Fried chicken smothered in our famous Buffalo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Grilled Slice Steak Sandwich

$21.95

Thinly sliced pieces of juicy steak topped with sautéed onions, w/ BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Pulled Beef Sandwich

$22.95

Tender, slow-cooked pulled beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Grilled Chicken Pastrami Sandwich

$20.95

Grilled chicken topped with grilled pastrami. Fried Chicken add $1. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Chicken Chili Sandwich

$20.95

Grilled chicken sandwich topped with our signature chili. Fried Chicken add $1. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.

Kids

Hot Dog & Fries

$10.95

Served with Soda and a toy. For children 12 and under only!

Grilled Chicken Cutlet & Fries

$11.95

Served with Soda and a toy. For children 12 and under only!

Fire Slammers & Fries

$12.95

Served with Soda and a toy. For children 12 and under only!

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$12.95

Served with Soda and a toy. For children 12 and under only!

Pretzel Chicken & Fries

$12.95

Served with Soda and a toy. For children 12 and under only!

Burger & Fries

$12.95

Served with Soda and a toy. For children 12 and under only!

Fried Chicken Cutlet & Fries

$12.95

Served with Soda and a toy. For children 12 and under only!

Dessert

Bowl of Ice Cream

$6.95

Chocolate Souffle

$7.95

Runny Chip

$7.95

Apple Cobbler

$8.95

Runny chip/ice cream

$10.95

Chocolate soufflé/ice cream

$10.95

Apple cobbler/ice cream

$11.95

Beverages

Can of Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Snapple

$3.50

Stewarts

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Bulk Deli/Sauces (Deep Copy)

Pastrami by Weight

$12.95+

Turkey by Weight

$8.95+

Cornbeef by Weight

$12.95+

1 Pound Coleslaw

$8.95

1 Pound Pickles

$8.95

Beef Jerkey

$12.00

Jalapeño Mayo 16oz

$7.99

Garlic Mayo 16oz

$7.99

Cesar Dressing 16oz

$7.99

BBQ Sauce 16oz

$7.99

Buffalo Sauce 16oz

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

256 Norwood Avenue, Deal, NJ 07723

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Berkeley Hotel - Johnny and June
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Ocean Ave Asbury Park, NJ 07712
View restaurantnext
Heirloom at the St. Laurent - 408 Seventh Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
408 Seventh Avenue Asbury Park, NJ 07712
View restaurantnext
Mutiny BBQ Company
orange starNo Reviews
808 5th Avenue Asbury Park, NJ 07712
View restaurantnext
The Galley Pizza and Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
1313 Memorial Drive Asbury Park, NJ 07712
View restaurantnext
Deal Lake Bar + Co
orange starNo Reviews
601 Main Street Loch Arbour, NJ 07711
View restaurantnext
MAKI by AKIMORI - 250 Norwood Ave
orange starNo Reviews
250 Norwood Ave Oakhurst, NJ 07755
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Deal
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Bradley Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Long Branch
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Eatontown
review star
Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Belmar
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Neptune
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Shrewsbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Spring Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Red Bank
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston