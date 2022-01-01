Dougies BBQ
256 Norwood Avenue
Deal, NJ 07723
Popular Items
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Fresh toasted garlic bread, served with marinara sauce.
Hot Dog On A Bun
Chili Dog
Hot dog smothered with homemade chili.
Corn Dog
Pastrami Egg Rolls
Strips of pastrami sautéed with onions.
Pulled Beef Egg Rolls
Tender, slow-cooked pulled beef.
Avocado Spring Rolls
Spring rolls stuffed with avocado.
Hawaiian Sticks
Tender pieces of meat in our own Polynesian marinade of pineapple, orange, soy, ginger and cilantro.
Pretzel Chicken
Chicken strips coated with crunchy pretzels served with jalapeño mayo.
Cornflake Chicken
Sweet cornflake chicken served with garlic mayo.
Fried Chicken Fingers
Chicken strips coated w/ bread crumbs, served w/ BBQ sauce.
Fried Pickles
Served w/ tartar sauce.
Burger Wellington
Dougie’s original burger topped with sautéed onions & pastrami, lightly fried in a crispy shell.
Nachos
Homemade chips topped with chili, guacamole, lettuce & Jalapeños.
Pulled Beef Tacos
3 soft tacos topped with pulled beef, tomato, onion & avocado.
Grilled Veggie Platter
Squash, peppers, portobello mushrooms topped with sweet potato chips.
Jalapeno Slammers
Jalapeño peppers stuffed and wrapped with pastrami served with jalapeño mayo.
Bowl of Chili
Sides
Wings
12 Buffalo Wings
Our famous Dougie’s Buffalo Wings.
24 Buffalo Wings
Our famous Dougie’s Buffalo Wings.
12 Western Style Wings
Dougie’s famous chicken wings smothered with a Tangy Western sauce.
24 Western Style Wings
Dougie’s famous chicken wings smothered with a Tangy Western sauce.
12 BBQ Wings
Dougie’s famous wings smothered with our homemade BBQ sauce.
24 BBQ Wings
Dougie’s famous wings smothered with our homemade BBQ sauce.
12 wings no sauce
24 wings no sauce
Un-believable Onion
Dougie’s famous blooming onion served with honey dijon sauce.
Dougie's Chicken Combo Starter
3 pieces of Pretzel Chicken, 6 Wings, and Fire Slammers. Substitute Wings for extra poppers - add’l $3.
Junior Combo Platter
The best of all 3: Fire Slammers, Buffalo Wings & Un-believable Onion. Substitute Wings for extra poppers - add’l $3.
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Monster Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, pastrami & coleslaw. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Portobello Chicken Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Fried Chicken Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Pretzel Chicken Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Buffalo Schnitzel Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Grilled Steak Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Beef Burger Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Veggie Burger Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Grilled Vegetable Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onions, squash, peppers, & portobello mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Steak Chimichanga
A blend of steak, chili, and rice with our tangy Western sauce in a fried wrap. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Chicken Chimichanga
A blend of chicken, chili, and rice with our tangy Western sauce in a fried wrap. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Deli Wraps
Turkey Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Salami Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Pastrami Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Corned Beef Wrap
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Sliders
Salads
From the Dougie's Grill
16 oz. Rib Steak
Deliciously seasoned rib steak grilled to perfection. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
12 oz. Boneless Rib Eye
Deliciously seasoned boneless rib eye grilled to perfection. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Ribs
Our famous BBQ Rack of Ribs. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Super Combo Platter
A combination of our classic fire slammers, Cajun chicken, and ribs. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Half Grilled Chicken
Half a chicken grilled over an open flame served on the bone. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Half BBQ Chicken
Half a chicken grilled over an open flame served on the bone with BBQ sauce. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Fried Chicken Cutlet Platter
Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Marinated Baby Chicken
Tender Pieces of boneless dark meat chicken. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Herb Grilled Chicken
Chicken breast delicately marinated in a blend of olive oil, fresh garlic, lemon zest and a variety of fresh herbs. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Grilled Cajun Chicken
Chicken breasts marinated in our Cajun spices. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken breasts grilled with teriyaki sauce. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Dougie's Steak & Chicken Basket
Grilled steak, chicken, & sauteed onions w/ barbecue sauce served in an edible basket. Choice of two side dishes: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Shish Kabob
Burgers
Beef Burger
Dougie’s original burger grilled to perfection. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Pastrami Burger
Topped with grilled pastrami. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Chili Burger
Topped with our homemade signature chili. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Pulled Beef Burger
Topped with tender, slow-cooked pulled beef. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Baby Back Rib Burger
Topped with boneless baby back ribs. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Western Burger
Topped with homemade onion rings and a tangy Western sauce. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Truffle Burger
Burger infused with truffle and topped with mushrooms. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Jalapeno Burger
Juicy beef burger served with fresh jalapeños. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Breakfast Burger
Topped with a sunny side up egg. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Guacamole Burger
Topped with homemade guacamole. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Portobello Burger
Topped with sautéed portobello mushrooms. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Monster Burger
Topped with grilled pastrami and our homemade signature chili. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Double Burger
Double everything you love about Dougie’s original burger. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Beef Burger (No Sides)
4 oz. burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Lamb Burger
Special blend of Middle Eastern spices mixed with fresh ground lamb. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Chicken Burger
Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Veggie Burger
Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Deli Sandwiches
Corned Beef
Served hot or cold with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and coleslaw on rye. Club bread add: $1.
Pastrami
Served hot or cold with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and coleslaw on rye. Club bread add: $1.
Turkey Breast
Served hot or cold with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and coleslaw on rye. Club bread add: $1.
Salami
Served hot or cold with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and coleslaw on rye. Club bread add: $1.
Choice of Two Meats
Served hot or cold with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and coleslaw on rye. Club bread add: $1.
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Tender breast of chicken cooked over an open fire, w/ BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Pretzel Chicken Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Monster Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with pastrami and mounds of coleslaw. Fried chicken add $1. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Fire Slammer Sandwich
Fried chicken smothered in our famous Buffalo sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Grilled Slice Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced pieces of juicy steak topped with sautéed onions, w/ BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Pulled Beef Sandwich
Tender, slow-cooked pulled beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Grilled Chicken Pastrami Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with grilled pastrami. Fried Chicken add $1. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Chicken Chili Sandwich
Grilled chicken sandwich topped with our signature chili. Fried Chicken add $1. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Kids
Hot Dog & Fries
Served with Soda and a toy. For children 12 and under only!
Grilled Chicken Cutlet & Fries
Served with Soda and a toy. For children 12 and under only!
Fire Slammers & Fries
Served with Soda and a toy. For children 12 and under only!
Chicken Nuggets & Fries
Served with Soda and a toy. For children 12 and under only!
Pretzel Chicken & Fries
Served with Soda and a toy. For children 12 and under only!
Burger & Fries
Served with Soda and a toy. For children 12 and under only!
Fried Chicken Cutlet & Fries
Served with Soda and a toy. For children 12 and under only!
Dessert
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
