Douglas Avenue Diner

Popular Items

Omelette
Biscuits 'N Gravy
South of the Border Skillet

Breakfast Specials

2 Egg Breakfast

$7.50

3 Egg Breakfast

$9.00

Biscuits 'N Gravy

$6.50

Canadian Bacon and Eggs

$8.50

Chop Steak 1 Ib. of Black Angus Meat

$14.50

Corned Beef 'n Hash

$10.50

Country Fried Steak

$12.00

Gyro 'n Eggs

$10.50

Italian Sausage

$10.50

N.Y. Steak

$15.50

Sirloin Steak

$14.50

1/2 order of Biscuits and Gravy

$3.00

Breakfast Specials of The Day

Special Family Breakfast with Pancakes (4), 6 bacon, 6 sausage links, scrambled eggs and hash browns. Everything else is ala carte and an additional fee will be charged on pick up.

$45.00

Special Family Breakfast with Waffles includes 4 wafles, 6 bacon, 6 sausage links, scrambled eggs and hash browns. Everything else is ala carte and an additional fee will be charged.

$45.00

Special Family Breakfast: 2 Meatlovers Skillets, 2 Bacanado Omelettes, 1 Eggs Benedict, Hash Browns. Everything else is ala carte and an additional fee will be charged on pick up.

$55.00

Special Pork Center Cut

$10.50

Special Triple Deuce with Cakes n Bacon

$10.50

Special Triple Deuce with French Toast n Bacon

$10.50

Special Triple Deuce with Cakes n Links

$10.50

Special Triple Deuce with French Toast n Links

$10.50

Special Cordon Bleu Skillet

$13.50

Special South Carolinian Omelette

$12.50

Combos

Combo #1 Pancakes (4)

$8.50

Combo #2 French Toast (4)

$9.50

Combo #3 Chocolate Chip Cakes

$9.50

Combo #4 Belgium Waffle

$9.50

Create Your Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Create Your Omelette

Omelette

$7.50

Crepes

Cheese Blintzes (3)

$9.50

Crepes (3) with fruit toppings

$8.00

Loaded Crepes (2)

$9.50

Plain Crepes (3)

$6.50

Strawberry Banana Crepes (2)

$9.00

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$9.50

Veggie Benedict

$8.50

Crab Cakes Benedict

$10.50

Turkey Avocado Benedict

$11.50

Irish Benedict

$11.50

French Toast

Banana Choc Chip French Toast (4)

$8.50

Banana Choc Chip French Toast (6)

$9.50

Fruit French Toast (6)

$9.50

Full Cinn Raisin French Toast (6)

$9.50

Full Classic French Toast (6)

$7.50

Short Cinn Raisin French Toast (4)

$7.50

Short Classic French Toast (4)

$6.50

Short Fruit French Toast (4)

$7.50

Short Gluten Free French Toast (4)

$11.50

Short Stuffed French Toast (4)

$10.50

Pancakes

Bacon Pancakes (4)

$8.50

Bacon Pancakes (6)

$9.50

Banana Walnut Pancakes (4)

$9.50

Choc Chip Pancakes (4)

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Full Pancakes(6)

$8.00

Full Pancakes (6)

$7.00

Full Pancakes (6) M & M

$10.50

Gluten Free Full Order (6)

$12.50

Gluten Free Pancakes (4)

$10.50

Honky Tonk Pancakes (4)

$9.50

Nutty Pancakes (4)

$9.50

Pumpkin Pancakes (4) (Seasonal)

$9.00

Pumpkin Pancakes (6) (Seasonal)

$10.50

Short Pancakes (4)

$6.00

Turtle Pancakes (4)

$9.50

Scramblers

Garden Delight Scrambler

$9.00

Meat Lovers Scrambler

$11.50

Italian Sausage Scrambler

$10.50

Denver Scrambler Scrambler

$9.50

Senior Fare

Senior Fare Crepes (Crepes Only)

$6.00

Senior Fare French Toast with 2 bacon strips

$6.00

Senior Fare French Toast with 2 sausage links

$6.00

Senior Fare Ham and Cheese Omelette (Ham Only)

$6.00

Sides

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Egg Whites

$4.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

2 Pancakes

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.50

All nuts

$3.00

Apple Smoked Bacon

$3.75

Au Jus

$1.50

Avocado

$2.50

Bagel

$3.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Canadian Bacon

$4.50

Chicken Breast

$4.50

Chicken Salad

$4.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50

Chorizo

$4.50

Corned Beef n' Hash

$4.50

Country Gravy

$1.50

Cream Cheese

$1.25

Dressing

$1.00

Egg Whites

$1.50

Extra Brown Sugar

$0.50

Feta

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

French Toast (2)

$2.50

Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Fresh Jalapeno Pepper (whole)

$1.50

Fresh Vegetables

$3.00

Garlic Mashed Potato

$3.50

Gluten Free Cakes (2)

$2.50

Greek Olives (Kalamata)

$2.50

Grits

$4.00

Grits and Cheese

$5.00

Gyro Side (Full order)

$8.50

Ham

$3.50

Hamburger

$4.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Hash Browns with cheese

$4.50

Hash Browns with cheese and onions

$5.50

Hash Browns with Onions

$4.50

Haystack

$3.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.50

Home Fries

$3.00

Italian Sausage

$5.50

Mac N Cheese

$4.50

Oatmeal

$3.50

Oatmeal with Raisins

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Potato Pancakes

$3.50

Pumpkin Pancakes (2) Upcharge

$2.00

Pumpkin Pancakes (4) Upcharge

$4.00

Raisins

$0.75

Rice Pilaf

$3.50

Salsa

$1.00

Sausage Gravy or Country Gravy

$1.50

Sausage Links (3)

$3.50

Sausage Patties (2)

$3.50

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Side of 1 Pita Bread

$1.50

Side of Cinnamon Frch Tst

$3.50

Side of French Toast (2)

$2.50

Side of Pancakes (2)

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Specialty Toast Side

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Toast Side

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Skillets

Philly Cheese Steak Skillet

$11.50

Corned Beef 'n Hash Skillet

$11.00

Meat Lovers Skillet

$11.50

Mediterranean Skillet

$10.50

Vegetarian Skillet

$9.50

Farmer's Skillet (No Sausage Links)

$11.50

Tuscan Skillet

$12.50

Gypsy Skillet

$11.50

South of the Border

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Breakfast Nachos

$9.50

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

Olé Omelette

$10.00

South of the Border Skillet

$11.50

Veggie Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.50

Speciality Omelette

Bacanado Omelette

$10.50

Crab N Swiss Omelette

$11.50

Spanish Omelette

$11.50

Western Omelette

$11.50

Meatlovers Omelette

$11.50

Farmers Omelette (NO Sausage Links)

$11.50

Vegatable Omelette

$9.50

Denver Omelette

$9.50

Gypsy Omelette

$12.50

Itailian Omelette

$12.50

Ole Omelette

$10.00

Tuscan Omelette

$12.50

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$6.00

Georgia Waffle

$9.00

Banana Crunch Waffle

$9.50

Choc Chip Waffle

$7.00

Bacon Waffle

$7.50

Loaded Waffle

$10.50

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings Appetizer

$11.50

Cheese Curds Appetizer

$9.00

Chicken Tenders Appetizer Entree

$10.50

Chili Cheese Fries Appetizer

$11.00

Haystack Onions Appetizer

$8.00

Onion Rings Appetizer

$9.00

Potato Skins Appetizer

$9.50

Starter Combo

$12.50

Pickled Fry

$8.00

Special Panzerotti (2) Tomato, Basil and San Marzano Tomatoes

$5.00

Burgers

Americana Burger

$9.00

Diablo Burger

$12.50

BBQ Burger

$10.50

California Burger

$13.00

Badger Burger

$12.00

Bacon Mushroom Burger

$12.50

Morning Glory Burger

$12.50

Triple Play Burger

$14.50

Clubs

Chicken Avocado Club

$11.00

BLT Club

$9.50

California Club

$12.50

Diner Specialties

Black Angus Chopped Steak 1 ib. beef patty

$14.50

Baby Beef Liver

$13.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.50

Chicken Alfredo

$12.50

Chicken Tenders Dinner w Fries

$12.50

Homemade Meatloaf

$12.50

Hot Roast Turkey Dinner

$13.50

Hot Open Face Beef

$13.00

Lunch Specials of the Day

Special Pesto Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Special Open-Faced Corned Beef

$14.50

Special Pulled Pork Burger

$12.50

Melts

Gyro Melt

$9.50

Patty Melt

$10.50

Tuna Melt

$9.50

Turkey Sourdough Melt

$11.50

Open-Faced

Hot Turkey

$13.50

Hot Beef

$13.00

Hot Meatloaf

$11.50

Paninis

Chicken Pesto Panini

$11.50

Classic Panini

$12.00

Corned Beef & Swiss Panini

$11.50

Ham & Cheese Panini

$9.50

Turkey Avocado Panini

$11.50

Tuscan Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.50

Salad & Soups

Apple Walnut Chicken

$11.50

Bowl of Soup

$4.00

Cali Taco Salad

$11.50

California Cobb

$12.50

Chef

$12.50

Chicken Tender Salad

$11.50

Chili Bowl

$5.50

Chili Quart

$9.00

Door County

$11.50

Mediterranean Salad No Meat

$9.00

Mediterranean Salad with meat

$12.00

Strawberry Chicken Breast (Seasonal)

$12.50

Quart of Soup

$8.00

Watermelon Chicken Salad

$12.50

Cup of Soup

$2.50

Salad Combos

Junior California Cobb

$9.50

Junior Chef Salad

$9.50

Junior Apple Walnut

$9.50

Junior Mediterrean

$9.50

Sandwich Combos

1/2 Sandwich of French Dip + Soup

$8.50

1/2 Sandwich of Gyro Melt + Soup

$8.50

1/2 Sandwich of Reuben + Soup

$8.50

1/2 Sandwich of BLT on Toast + Soup

$8.50

1/2 Turkey Sourdough + Soup

$9.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.50

BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.00

Classic Dip Sandwich

$10.50

Gyro Sandwich

$10.50

Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$9.00

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.50

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Regular Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Reuben Sandwich

$11.50

Smothered Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.50

Tuna Salad Croissant

$10.00

Tuscan Grilled Chicken and Cheese

$10.50

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

All Meat Hot Dog

$6.50

All Meat Hot Dog with Chili

$9.50

Sides

1 extra pita

$1.50

Au Jus

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Baked Potato

$3.50

Chicken Breast

$4.50

Chilli and Cheese to Side order of French Fries

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Coleslaw Topping

$1.50

Cottage Cheese

$1.25

Cream Cheese

$1.25

Croissant

$2.50

Dinner Roll

$1.50

Dressing

$1.00

Feta Crumbles

$1.50

Feta Cubed

$2.00

French Fries Side Order

$3.00

French Roll

$1.50

Fresh Vegetables

$3.00

Fruit

$2.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Gluten Free (2)

$3.50

Greek Olives

$2.00

Gyro Side (Full Order)

$8.50

Hash Browns

$3.00

Haystack Onion Full Order

$7.50

Haystack Onions Side Order

$3.50

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.50

Home Fries

$3.00

Jalapeno

$1.50

Mac N cheese

$3.50

Marinara

$1.50

nuts

$2.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Onions

$1.00

Pepperocini

$1.00

Pesto

$1.50

Pickles

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Potato Pancakes (2)

$3.50

Quart of Chilli

$9.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sausage or Country gravy

$1.00

Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Sauteed Onions and Peppers

$2.50

Sauteed peppers

$1.00

Side of 1 Pita

$1.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Soup Bowl

$4.00

Soup Cup

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Tomato Slices

$1.00

Whipped cream

$0.50

Side of Tartar

$1.00

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Turkey Tuscany Wrap

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.50

BLT Wrap

$9.50

Southwestern Chicken Wrap

$11.00

California Cobb Wrap

$12.50

Kid's Menu

Drink Refill

$1.50

Kid's 1 Egg

$5.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.50

Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancakes (2)

$5.50

Kid's French Toast (2)

$5.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Hamburger

$5.50

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.00

Kid's M&M Pancakes (2)

$5.50

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Kid's Mini Cheese Omelette

$5.50

Kid's Pancakes (2)

$5.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.80

Kids Cheesy Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Chicken Salad on Whole Wheat with Fries

$5.50

Kids Oatmeal and dried cranberries

$3.50

Kids Tuna Salad on Whole Wheat w Fries

$5.50

Kids Turkey Sandwich on Whole Wheat with Fries

$5.50

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$2.39

Chilled Juice

Small Juice

$2.50

Large Juice

$3.00

Ice

No Ice

Chocolate Milk

Small Choc Milk

$2.00

Large Choc Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

Reg Hot Tea

$2.00

Flavored Hot tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

Unsweetened

$2.50

Raspberry

$2.50

Columbian Blend Coffee

Regular

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

Small Milk

$2.00

Large Milk

$2.50

Soft Drink

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Crush

$2.50

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Cup of coffee

Cup of coffee

$2.00

1 Scoop of Plain Ice Cream

1 scoop of plain ice cream

$1.99

2 Scoops of plain ice cream

Plain 2 scoops of ice cream

$2.99

Banana Split

Banana Split

$6.50

Cheese Cake

Cheesecake

$2.99

Cheesecake with topping

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake a la mode

$4.99

Ice Cream 1 scoop Sundae

1 scoop sundae

$4.99

Ice Cream 2 Scoops Sundae

2 scoops sundae

$5.99

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

$3.99

Shakes & Malts

Shakes

$5.50

Malts

$5.50

Turtle Sundae Small

$5.50

Turtle Sundae Large

$6.00

Tiramisu

Tiramisu Small

$3.99

Tiramisu Large

$4.99

Turtle Sundae

Small Turtle Sundae

$5.50

Large Turtle Sundae

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Retro 50's/60's venue with great homemade food, prepared fresh daily only using genuine ingredients

Location

5121 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI 53402

Directions

