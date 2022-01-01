Douglas Avenue Diner
1,551 Reviews
$
5121 Douglas Ave
Racine, WI 53402
Popular Items
Breakfast Specials
Breakfast Specials of The Day
Special Family Breakfast with Pancakes (4), 6 bacon, 6 sausage links, scrambled eggs and hash browns. Everything else is ala carte and an additional fee will be charged on pick up.
$45.00
Special Family Breakfast with Waffles includes 4 wafles, 6 bacon, 6 sausage links, scrambled eggs and hash browns. Everything else is ala carte and an additional fee will be charged.
$45.00
Special Family Breakfast: 2 Meatlovers Skillets, 2 Bacanado Omelettes, 1 Eggs Benedict, Hash Browns. Everything else is ala carte and an additional fee will be charged on pick up.
$55.00
Special Pork Center Cut
$10.50
Special Triple Deuce with Cakes n Bacon
$10.50
Special Triple Deuce with French Toast n Bacon
$10.50
Special Triple Deuce with Cakes n Links
$10.50
Special Triple Deuce with French Toast n Links
$10.50
Special Cordon Bleu Skillet
$13.50
Special South Carolinian Omelette
$12.50
Combos
Create Your Breakfast Sandwich
Create Your Omelette
Crepes
Eggs Benedict
French Toast
Banana Choc Chip French Toast (4)
$8.50
Banana Choc Chip French Toast (6)
$9.50
Fruit French Toast (6)
$9.50
Full Cinn Raisin French Toast (6)
$9.50
Full Classic French Toast (6)
$7.50
Short Cinn Raisin French Toast (4)
$7.50
Short Classic French Toast (4)
$6.50
Short Fruit French Toast (4)
$7.50
Short Gluten Free French Toast (4)
$11.50
Short Stuffed French Toast (4)
$10.50
Pancakes
Bacon Pancakes (4)
$8.50
Bacon Pancakes (6)
$9.50
Banana Walnut Pancakes (4)
$9.50
Choc Chip Pancakes (4)
$7.00
Chocolate Chip Full Pancakes(6)
$8.00
Full Pancakes (6)
$7.00
Full Pancakes (6) M & M
$10.50
Gluten Free Full Order (6)
$12.50
Gluten Free Pancakes (4)
$10.50
Honky Tonk Pancakes (4)
$9.50
Nutty Pancakes (4)
$9.50
Pumpkin Pancakes (4) (Seasonal)
$9.00
Pumpkin Pancakes (6) (Seasonal)
$10.50
Short Pancakes (4)
$6.00
Turtle Pancakes (4)
$9.50
Scramblers
Senior Fare
Sides
1 Egg
$1.50
2 Egg Whites
$4.50
2 Eggs
$3.00
2 Pancakes
$3.00
3 Eggs
$4.50
All nuts
$3.00
Apple Smoked Bacon
$3.75
Au Jus
$1.50
Avocado
$2.50
Bagel
$3.00
Bagel with Cream Cheese
$3.50
Canadian Bacon
$4.50
Chicken Breast
$4.50
Chicken Salad
$4.50
Chili Cheese Fries
$8.50
Chorizo
$4.50
Corned Beef n' Hash
$4.50
Country Gravy
$1.50
Cream Cheese
$1.25
Dressing
$1.00
Egg Whites
$1.50
Extra Brown Sugar
$0.50
Feta
$2.50
French Fries
$2.50
French Toast (2)
$2.50
Fresh Fruit
$2.00
Fresh Jalapeno Pepper (whole)
$1.50
Fresh Vegetables
$3.00
Garlic Mashed Potato
$3.50
Gluten Free Cakes (2)
$2.50
Greek Olives (Kalamata)
$2.50
Grits
$4.00
Grits and Cheese
$5.00
Gyro Side (Full order)
$8.50
Ham
$3.50
Hamburger
$4.00
Hash Browns
$3.00
Hash Browns with cheese
$4.50
Hash Browns with cheese and onions
$5.50
Hash Browns with Onions
$4.50
Haystack
$3.00
Hollandaise Sauce
$1.50
Home Fries
$3.00
Italian Sausage
$5.50
Mac N Cheese
$4.50
Oatmeal
$3.50
Oatmeal with Raisins
$4.00
Onion Rings
$4.00
Peanut Butter
$1.00
Pesto
$1.00
Pico de Gallo
$1.50
Potato Pancakes
$3.50
Pumpkin Pancakes (2) Upcharge
$2.00
Pumpkin Pancakes (4) Upcharge
$4.00
Raisins
$0.75
Rice Pilaf
$3.50
Salsa
$1.00
Sausage Gravy or Country Gravy
$1.50
Sausage Links (3)
$3.50
Sausage Patties (2)
$3.50
Seasonal Fruit Bowl
$4.00
Side of 1 Pita Bread
$1.50
Side of Cinnamon Frch Tst
$3.50
Side of French Toast (2)
$2.50
Side of Pancakes (2)
$3.00
Side Salad
$4.50
Sour Cream
$1.00
Specialty Toast Side
$2.50
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.50
Toast Side
Whipped Cream
$0.50
Skillets
South of the Border
Speciality Omelette
Waffles
Appetizers
Buffalo Wings Appetizer
$11.50
Cheese Curds Appetizer
$9.00
Chicken Tenders Appetizer Entree
$10.50
Chili Cheese Fries Appetizer
$11.00
Haystack Onions Appetizer
$8.00
Onion Rings Appetizer
$9.00
Potato Skins Appetizer
$9.50
Starter Combo
$12.50
Pickled Fry
$8.00
Special Panzerotti (2) Tomato, Basil and San Marzano Tomatoes
$5.00
Burgers
Diner Specialties
Lunch Specials of the Day
Paninis
Salad & Soups
Apple Walnut Chicken
$11.50
Bowl of Soup
$4.00
Cali Taco Salad
$11.50
California Cobb
$12.50
Chef
$12.50
Chicken Tender Salad
$11.50
Chili Bowl
$5.50
Chili Quart
$9.00
Door County
$11.50
Mediterranean Salad No Meat
$9.00
Mediterranean Salad with meat
$12.00
Strawberry Chicken Breast (Seasonal)
$12.50
Quart of Soup
$8.00
Watermelon Chicken Salad
$12.50
Cup of Soup
$2.50
Salad Combos
Sandwich Combos
Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork
$10.50
BLT Sandwich
$8.00
Chicken Salad Croissant
$10.00
Classic Dip Sandwich
$10.50
Gyro Sandwich
$10.50
Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup
$9.00
Italian Sausage Sandwich
$11.50
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
$11.50
Regular Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$8.00
Reuben Sandwich
$11.50
Smothered Chicken Breast Sandwich
$10.50
Tuna Salad Croissant
$10.00
Tuscan Grilled Chicken and Cheese
$10.50
Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$9.00
All Meat Hot Dog
$6.50
All Meat Hot Dog with Chili
$9.50
Sides
1 extra pita
$1.50
Au Jus
$1.00
Avocado
$2.00
Baked Potato
$3.50
Chicken Breast
$4.50
Chilli and Cheese to Side order of French Fries
$4.00
Cole Slaw
$2.00
Coleslaw Topping
$1.50
Cottage Cheese
$1.25
Cream Cheese
$1.25
Croissant
$2.50
Dinner Roll
$1.50
Dressing
$1.00
Feta Crumbles
$1.50
Feta Cubed
$2.00
French Fries Side Order
$3.00
French Roll
$1.50
Fresh Vegetables
$3.00
Fruit
$2.50
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$3.00
Gluten Free (2)
$3.50
Greek Olives
$2.00
Gyro Side (Full Order)
$8.50
Hash Browns
$3.00
Haystack Onion Full Order
$7.50
Haystack Onions Side Order
$3.50
Hollandaise Sauce
$1.50
Home Fries
$3.00
Jalapeno
$1.50
Mac N cheese
$3.50
Marinara
$1.50
nuts
$2.00
Onion Rings
$3.00
Onions
$1.00
Pepperocini
$1.00
Pesto
$1.50
Pickles
$1.00
Pico de Gallo
$1.50
Potato Pancakes (2)
$3.50
Quart of Chilli
$9.00
Rice Pilaf
$3.00
Salsa
$1.00
Sausage or Country gravy
$1.00
Sauteed Onions
$1.00
Sauteed Onions and Peppers
$2.50
Sauteed peppers
$1.00
Side of 1 Pita
$1.50
Side Salad
$4.00
Soup Bowl
$4.00
Soup Cup
$3.00
Sour Cream
$1.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.50
Tomato Slices
$1.00
Whipped cream
$0.50
Side of Tartar
$1.00
Wraps
Kid's Menu
Drink Refill
$1.50
Kid's 1 Egg
$5.00
Kid's Chicken Tenders
$5.50
Kid's Chocolate Chip Pancakes (2)
$5.50
Kid's French Toast (2)
$5.50
Kid's Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Kid's Hamburger
$5.50
Kid's Hot Dog
$5.00
Kid's M&M Pancakes (2)
$5.50
Kid's Mac & Cheese
$5.50
Kid's Mini Cheese Omelette
$5.50
Kid's Pancakes (2)
$5.50
Kids Cheeseburger
$5.80
Kids Cheesy Quesadilla
$5.00
Kids Chicken Salad on Whole Wheat with Fries
$5.50
Kids Oatmeal and dried cranberries
$3.50
Kids Tuna Salad on Whole Wheat w Fries
$5.50
Kids Turkey Sandwich on Whole Wheat with Fries
$5.50
Cappuccino
Chilled Juice
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Columbian Blend Coffee
Lemonade
Soft Drink
Cup of coffee
1 Scoop of Plain Ice Cream
2 Scoops of plain ice cream
Banana Split
Cheese Cake
Chocolate Cake
Ice Cream 1 scoop Sundae
Ice Cream 2 Scoops Sundae
Lemon Meringue
Turtle Sundae
Casual
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Retro 50's/60's venue with great homemade food, prepared fresh daily only using genuine ingredients
Location
5121 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI 53402
