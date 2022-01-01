Bars & Lounges
American
The DougOut Sports Grill 3059 Champions Way, Melissa, TX 75454
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
The DougOut has a large selection of appetizers, meals and drinks. Place your order online and pick up in our restaurant located in the building next to the tennis courts. Great Food, Great Friends, Great Times!
Location
3059 Champions Way, Melissa, TX 75454
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Grind Burger Bar - McKinney 7500 Stacy Rd Suite 150
No Reviews
7500 Stacy Road McKinney, TX 75070
View restaurant
More near Melissa