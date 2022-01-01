The DougOut Sports Grill imageView gallery
The DougOut Sports Grill 3059 Champions Way, Melissa, TX 75454

No reviews yet

3059 Champions Way

Melissa, TX 75454

Popular Items

CHEESEBURGER
DOUGOUT WINGS
Grilled Cheese

FIRST BASE

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.99

LOADED FRIES

$10.99

SECOND BASE

ALL BEEF JUMBO HOTDOG

$7.99

BBQ BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH

$13.99

BBQ DINNER PLATE

$15.95

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH SPECIAL

$8.00Out of stock

BRISKET TACOS

$13.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99Out of stock

CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$9.99Out of stock

CHICKEN SANDWICH FRIED

$12.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH GRILLED

$12.99

CLUB WRAP

$9.99

CROISSANT SANDWICH

$9.99

DOUGOUT WINGS

$13.99

FRIED CHICKEN TENDER PLATE

$12.99

HAMBURGER

$10.49

THIRD BASE

SOUTHWEST GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

GARDEN DINNER SALAD

$5.99

HOME PLATE

ONION RINGS

$5.99

WAFFLE FRIES

$5.99

CHIPS

$1.49

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.29

Bean Dip

$1.99

Peanut Butter Dipping Cup

$0.45

LITTLE LEAGUE

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Corn Dog

$5.99

Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Jr Slider Burger

$5.99

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Soda / Water / Coffee

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Bottled Gatorade

$3.50

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Bottled Water 16.9oz

$2.00

Bottled Water 20 oz.

$2.00

Coffee

$1.99

Cup of ice

$0.25

Iced Tea

$2.49

Pure leaf bottled tea

$3.99

Redbull energy drink

$3.99

Starbucks energy drink

$3.99

Beer

16 oz Draft Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

$5.00

16oz Draft Lakewood Lager

$5.00

16oz Draft Octoberfest

$5.00

16oz Draft Rahr & Sons

$5.00

16oz Draft Revolver

$5.00

22 oz Draft Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

$6.00

220z Draft Octoberfest

$6.00

22oz Draft Lakewood Lager

$6.00

22oz Draft Rahr & Sons

$6.00

22oz Draft Revolver

$6.00

Bud Light 16oz Alum Can

$5.00

Coors Light 16oz Alum Can

$5.00

Dos Equis 12oz BOTTLE

$4.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz Alum Can

$6.00

Miller Light 16oz Alum Can

$5.00

Modelo 16oz Alum Cam

$6.00

Shiner Bock 16oz

$7.00

Truly Tropical 12oz Alum Can Online

$5.00

Yuengling Flight 16oz Alum Can

$6.00

MISC. ITEMS

DOUGOUT KOOZIES

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
The DougOut has a large selection of appetizers, meals and drinks. Place your order online and pick up in our restaurant located in the building next to the tennis courts. Great Food, Great Friends, Great Times!

Website

Location

3059 Champions Way, Melissa, TX 75454

Directions

The DougOut Sports Grill image

