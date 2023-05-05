Main picView gallery

Doug's North Carolina BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW

Atlanta GA, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Combos

Smoked Turkey BBQ Sandwhich Combo w/Fries

$22.00

Smoked Turkey BBQ on a bun with side of fries

Fried Fish Sandwhich (Whiting) Combo w/Fries

$19.00

Fried Fish on bread w/Fries

Turkey BBQ Parfait

$16.00

Smoked Turkey BBQ w/2 sides served as Parfait

Platters

The 252

$31.00

Turkey BBQ, Fried Fish w/2 sides

The 910

$26.00

Turkey BBQ w/2 sides

The 919

$24.00

Fried Fish w/2 sides

Dish

Turkey Fries

$19.00

Fries loaded w/Smoked Turkey BBQ

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Baked Beans (Turkey)

$7.00

Slaw

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Hushpuppies

$5.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Pepsi Brand

Red Bull

$4.00

Water

$2.00

Specialty

Doug;s Sauce

$9.00

Family Recipe Sauce

Smoked Turkey BBQ (by pound)

$24.00

Turkey by the pound

A La Carte

Smoked Turkey BBQ

$17.00

Fried Fish

$15.00

Retail

Condiments

Doug's Sauce

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Smoked Turkey BBQ in a food hall restaurant

Location

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta GA, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TydeTate Kitchen
orange star5.0 • 18
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Flying Fish Sushi & Saigon Street Food - Flying Fish Sushi & Saigon Street Food
orange starNo Reviews
‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬ Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Munster Cravings Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Farm Grill - Farm Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Its Baked Baby - Its Baked Baby
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Its Baked Baby ATL
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta GA

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta GA
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston