Doug's Place

696 GA-293

Emerson, GA 30137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast

Breakfast Plates

Breakfast Plates

$9.49

Plates include 2 eggs, your choice of meat, 2 sides & biscuit or toast

2 Eggs, 2 Sides & Bread

$6.49

Biscuits

Biscuits

$3.39

Plain Biscuit

$1.69

Egg Biscuit

$2.49

Gravy Biscuit

$2.99

Jelly/butter Biscuit

$1.89

Butter Biscuit

$1.69

Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$2.79

Egg & Cheese

$3.29

Country Ham Sandwich

$5.49

Bacon Sandwich

$5.49

City Ham Sandwich

$5.49

Sausage Sandwich

$5.49

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$5.49

B.L.T Sandwich

$5.49

Bologna Sandwich

$5.49

Big & Hot Sausage Sandwich

$5.49

Hot Link Sandwich

$5.49

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$5.49

Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

Fried Steak Sandwich

$5.49

P/Ft Meat plate

Pancake Plate

$9.99

French Toast Plate

$9.99

P/Ft eggs plate

Pancakes

$7.99

French Toast

$7.99

Omelette Plates

Cheese Omelette

$6.49

Bacon Omelette

$8.99

Sausage Patty Omelette

$8.99

Country Omelette

$10.49

City Ham Omelette

$10.49

Western Omelette

$11.49

City ham, cheese, peppers, onions, tomatoes

Veggie Omelette

$7.49

Order of P/Ft

Pancake

$2.99+

French Toast

$2.99+

Additional Items

Bacon

$2.99

Sausage

$2.99

Big & Hot Sausage

$4.99

City Ham

$4.99

Country Ham

$4.99

Chicken

$4.99

Fried Steak

$4.99

Bologna

$2.99

Pork Tenderloin

$4.99

Hot Link

$2.99

Smoked Sausage

$4.99

Eggs

$0.99

Small Gravy

$1.79

Large Gravy

$2.39

Small Grits

$1.79

Large Grits

$2.39

Hashbrowns

$2.39

Home-fries

$2.39

Small Oatmeal

$1.79

large Oatmeal

$2.39

Tomato

$1.49

2 Slices . When available

Cantaloupe

$2.99

When available

Biscuit

$1.69

Toast

$1.75

Saturday Lunch Menu

Plates

Meat & 3 Sides.

$11.49

Meat & 2 Sides.

$10.49

Meat & 1 Side..

$9.49

Meat & Bread...

$5.99

4 Sides & Bread

$8.99

3 Sides & Bread

$7.99

2 Sides & Bread

$6.99

Extra Meat....

$5.99

Extra Side........

$2.99

Side of Gravy

$1.79

From the Grill

Patty Melt

$5.99

BLT

$5.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

1/4 Lb Hamburger

$5.49

1/4 Lb Double Hamburger

$6.49

Smoked BBQ Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Hot Dog Plain

$2.69
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

French Fries

$2.99

Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Includes 2 sides & bread .fried or grilled

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Grilled Tilapia

Grilled Tilapia

$12.49

Includes 2 sides & bread

Lunch Sandwiches

70-Club Sandwich

$12.49

Chicken salad, cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & 3 slices of bread

80-Grilled Chicken Club

$12.49

Grilled chicken on Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, bacon and American cheese

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Chocolate Delight

$2.99

Cakes

$3.99

Ask server about other desserts

Ice Cream

$1.25

Cobbler

$2.99

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.49

Peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, and croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

Peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, and croutons

Side Salad

$3.99

Saturday Dinner Menu

Plates

Meat & 3 Sides...

$11.49

Meat & 2 Sides...

$10.49

Meat & 1 Side...

$9.49

Meat & Bread....

$5.99

4 Sides & Bread..

$8.99

3 Sides & Bread..

$7.99

2 Sides & Bread..

$6.99

Extra Meat.........

$5.49

Extra Side...........

$2.99

Side of Gravy

$1.79

From the Grill

Patty Melt

$5.99

BLT

$5.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

1/4 Lb Hamburger

$5.49

1/4 Lb Double Hamburger

$6.49

Smoked BBQ Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Hot Dog Plain

$2.69
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

French Fries

$2.99

Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Includes 2 sides & bread .fried or grilled

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Grilled Tilapia

Grilled Tilapia

$12.49

Includes 2 sides & bread

Lunch Sandwiches

70-Club Sandwich

$12.49

Chicken salad, cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & 3 slices of bread

80-Grilled Chicken Club

$12.49

Grilled chicken on Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, bacon and American cheese

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Chocolate Delight

$2.99

Cakes

$3.99

Ask server about other desserts

Ice Cream

$1.25

Cobbler

$2.99

Dinner Specials

ALL YOU CAN EAT CATFISH

$14.99

FRIED SHRIMP PLATE

$16.99

Hamburger Steak

$14.99

Extra Bread

Biscuit

$1.69

Toast

$1.69

Texas Toast

$1.69

Corn Bread

$1.69

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.49

Peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, and croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

Peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese, cucumbers, and croutons

Side Salad

$3.99

Catering

Meat

Chicken Tenders

$2.25

Each

Country Fried Steak

$5.49

Per order

Fried Chicken

$5.49

Per order. Breast & leg

Smoked BBQ Pork

$12.00

Per round

Fried Boneless Pork Chops

$5.49

2 per order

Brunswick Stew

$42.00

Per gallon

Meat Half Pans

Turkey - Half Pan

$55.00

Ham - Half Pan

$55.00

Meatloaf - Half Pan

$55.00

When available

Chicken - Hal Pan

$55.00

Shredded for dressing

Chicken & Dumplings - Half Pan

$55.00

When available

Meat Full Pans

Turkey - Full Pan

$110.00

Ham - Full Pan

$110.00

Meatloaf - Full Pan

$110.00

When available

Chicken & Dumplings - Full Pan

$110.00

When available

Chicken Full Pan

$110.00

Half Pan Regular Sides

Dressing - Half Size

$30.00

Mashed Potatoes - Half Size

$30.00

Pinto Beans - Half Size

$30.00

Green Beans - Half Size

$30.00

Turnip Greens - Half Size

$30.00

Collard Greens - Half Size

$30.00

Steamed Cabbage - Half Size

$30.00

Half Pan Premium Sides

Fried Okra - Half Size

$35.00

Fried Squash - Half Size

$35.00

Macaroni & Cheese - Half Size

$35.00

Cream Corn - Half Size

$35.00

Sweet Potato Souffle - Half Size

$35.00

Squash Casserole - Half Size

$35.00

Coleslaw - Half Size

$35.00

Potato Salad - Half Size

$35.00

Baked Beans - Half Size

$35.00

Lunch Special

Hamburger Steak with Grilled Onions

$14.99

2 sides & bread

Full Pan Premium Sides

Fried Okra - Full Size

$70.00

Fried Squash - Full Size

$70.00

Macaroni & Cheese - Full Size

$70.00

Cream Corn - Full Size

$70.00

Sweet Potato Souffle - Full Size

$70.00

Squash Casserole - Full Size

$70.00

Coleslaw - Full Size

$35.00

Potato Salad - Full Size

$70.00

Baked Beans - Full Size

$70.00

Full Pan Regular Sides

Dressing - Full Size

$60.00

Mashed Potatoes - Full Size

$60.00

Pinto Beans - Full Size

$60.00

Green Beans - Full Size

$60.00

Collard Greens - Full Size

$60.00

Steamed Cabbage - Full Size

$60.00

Additional Catering Items

Chocolate Delight - Half Size

$35.00

Chocolate Delight - Full Size

$70.00

Banana Pudding - Half Size

$35.00

Banana Pudding - Full Size

$70.00

Cobbler - Half Size

$35.00

Cobbler - Full Size

$70.00

Giblet Pint

$7.00

Per pint

White Gravy Pint

$7.00

Per pint

Brown Gravy Pint

$7.00

Per pint

Biscuit (each)

$1.29

Cornbread (each)

$1.29

Roll (each)

$1.29

Gallon of Tea

$8.00

Gallon of Lemonade

$8.00

Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.49

Fountain Drinks

$2.49

Tea

$2.49

Free refills

Coffee

$1.99+

Milk

$2.49

No refills

OJ

$2.49

No refills

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Water

To Go Cup

$0.25

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Kids Menu

Kids - Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids - Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids - Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids - Hamburger

$7.99

Kids - Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids - Mac n Cheese

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Doug's Place is an Emerson staple established in 1994. We serve southern style meals for affordable prices

Location

696 GA-293, Emerson, GA 30137

Directions

