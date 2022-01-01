- Home
Dover Grille
310 Donelson Pkwy
Dover, TN 37058
Appetizers
Fiesta Platter
Choose 3 samples of the appetizers listed here! Chicken tenders, Onion rings, Deep fried mushrooms, Loaded potato skins, Texas cheese fries, Deep fried pickles, Mozzarella cheese stix
Chicken Fingers
These juicy all-white-meat breaded tenders, cooked till golden and served with ranch dipping sauce
Onion Rings
Generous portion of our hand battered, cut thick onion rings
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Button sized mushrooms battered and deep fried
Loaded Tater Skins
Crispy potato skins with cheddar cheese, scallions, and bacon. Served with our own buttermilk ranch dressing
Texas Cheese Fries
A HUGE portion of our crispy french fries, loaded with melted cheddar and jack cheese, scallions, and crispy bacon
Mozzarella Cheese Stix
Lightly breaded and served with our marinara sauce
Deep Fry'd Pickles
The perfect mix of dill pickle spears and crispy friend batter
Onion Straws
Strips of onion lightly breaded and deep fried
Queso Cheese Dip
A basket full of corn tortilla chips served with a cup of our homemade queso cheese dip. A family favorite!
Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers
Stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried
Grilled Cheese Quesadilla
Our 10" flour tortilla stuffed with 4 different kinds of cheese and lightly grilled
Chips & Salsa
A large basket full of tortilla chips served with our own mild salsa
Super Nachos
A plate full of nacho chips heaped with cheddar cheese, topped with spiced beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and scallions
Soups/Salads
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Side Salad
Topped with fresh veggies
Taco Salad
Crispy shredded lettuce covered with seasoned ground beef and topped with shredded cheddar/jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and scallions
Club Salad
Made with smoked ham, shaved turkey, hickory bacon, sliced american and swiss cheese, finished with a bunch of fresh veggies
Steak Salad
Tender strips of sirloin atop a nice salad in a taco shell bowl
Chicken Salad
Tender strips of grilled chicken breasts on top of a tortilla bowl full of lettuce. Topped with shredded cheddar/jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and scallions
Deluxe Taco Salad
Crispy, shredded lettuce topped with seasoned ground beef and refried beans. Topped with shredded cheddar/jack and mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and scallions
Chicken Finger Salad
Strips of fried chicken on top of a tortilla bowl full of lettuce. Topped with shredded cheddar/jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and scallions
Burgers
All American Hamburger
Hand patted just for you
Classic Cheeseburger
Topped with your choice of swiss, american, or cheddar cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger
Piled high with bacon and smothered with your choice of swiss, american, or cheddar cheese
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Sauteed mushrooms smothered with swiss cheese
Patty Melt
A wee bit of Irish in all of us. Angus burger topped with grilled onions and melted swiss on toasted rye bread
Mac & Cheeseburger
Thinking outside of the box? Here ya go! Try our angus burger topped with mac and cheese, hickory bacon, and cheddar cheese
Bacon/Egg Cheeseburger
Fried egg with bacon and melted cheese. Need I say more?
Mexican Burger
Tex-mex burger Dover Grille style! Topped with our spicy tex-mex sauce, sliced jalapenos, fried onions and melted cheddar
Big Bang Burger
Hot and spicy!
Double Cheese Burger
Two 6 oz patties with double cheese. Served with fries
Double Hamburger
Two 6 oz patties. Served with fries
Sandwiches
Philly Steak Sandwich
With grilled peppers, onions, and swiss cheese
Hickory Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast smothered with our tangy BBQ sauce, smoked bacon, and melted swiss
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Wheat Berry Club
Shaved turkey, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted wheat berry bread
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Shaved ham piled high on sour dough bread topped with american cheese
Club Sandwich
Smoked turkey, hickory bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on 3 pieces of your choice of toasted bread
Super Club Sandwich
Smoked turkey, shaved ham, hickory bacon, swiss and american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on 3 pieces of your choice of toasted bread
French Dip Sandwich
Topped with swiss cheese and a side of au jus
Grilled Cheese & Roast Beef
Our classic grilled cheese piled high with roast beef and caramelized onions on grilled sour dough bread
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Jumbo tortilla stuffed with strips of chicken breast, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and grilled to perfection
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Our breaded chicken breast drenched in our hot sauce, and topped with pepper jack cheese.
BLT with fries
An American Classic!
Chuck wagon Sandwich
Chicken fried steak sandwich
Catfish Sandwich
Crispy catfish fillet on a toasted hoagie bun
Grilled Cheese on Texas Tst
Baskets
Chicken Finger Basket
Breaded chicken tenderloins served with our homemade ranch dipping sauce
Fried Shrimp Basket
JUMBO shrimp breaded and deep fried
Hot Finger Basket
Deep friend and dipped in our hot sauce
Cat-fish Basket
Pond raised, corn meal breaded, and deep friend served with hushpuppies
Dinners
Liver & Onions
Smothered with grilled onions
10 oz. Sirloin Steak
10 ounces of our marinated and flavorful favorite!
Hamburger Steak
10 ounces of premium ground beef, topped with grilled onions
Cheeseburger Steak
Our premium ground beef topped with grilled onions and cheese
Sauteed Steak Tips
Tender slices of beef seasoned with our secret blend of spices, mixed with grilled onions and mushrooms
Southern Fried Catfish
Deep friend catfish, dipped in crispy corn meal breading, and served with homemade tartar sauce and hush puppies
Country Fried Pork Chop
Our hand breaded pork chop topped with a white country gravy
BIG TEXAN
A GIANT breaded beef steak smothered in country gravy
Country Fried Chicken
Our delicious breaded chicken breast deep friend and smothered in country gravy
Steak & Potato Skillet
Tender strips of sirloin mixed with grilled potatoes, mushrooms, and onions
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Rich cheesy alfredo sauce tossed with grilled chicken breast and pasta. Served with toasted garlic bread
Alfredo Fettuccine
Our cheesy garlic alfredo sauce with fettuccine noodles. Served with garlic bread
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce
Our classic spaghetti with our own kicked up marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread
Deep Fried Shrimp
Jumbo breaded shrimp, fried golden brown
Hickory Chicken
Our 6 oz grilled chicken breast topped with hickory bacon, smoky BBQ sauce, and melted swiss cheese
Lemon Peppered Chicken
Our 6 oz chicken breast grilled and gently seasoned with our special blend of lemon peppered spices
Chicken Finger Platter
4 chicken tenders served with our homemade ranch or honey mustard and your choice of two side items
Deluxe Cheeseburger Steak
10 oz patty smothered and topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, and american and swiss cheese
5 oz smothered sirloin dinner
Tex Mex
Big Azz Burito
GIANT flour tortilla stuffed with spiced beef, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Smothered in our southwest sauce and lots of melted cheddar/jack cheese
Fajitas
Strips of peppers, onions, and tomatoes sauteed with our fajita seasoning and your choice of steak or chicken strips
Mexican Pizza
Our JUMBO tortilla fried crisp and topped with refried beans, spiced beef, lots of cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and scallions
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Strips of grilled chicken folded with lots of melted cheddar, lettuce, and tomato in a jumbo tortilla. Lightly grilled and cut into wedges
Loco Chicken
Nacho chips topped with strips of grilled chicken and queso cheese
(3) Soft Tacos
Served on warm flour tortillas
(4) Soft Tacos
Served on warm flour tortillas
Sides
Kids Menu
Kid's Spaghetti
served with garlic toast
Kid's Corn Dog Basket
served with fries
Kid's Hot Dog Basket
Served with fries
Kid's Soft Taco
served with fries
Kid's Grilled Cheese Basket
served with fries
Kid's Mac & Cheese
served with fries
Kid's Shrimp Basket
3 jumbo shrimp served with fries
Kid's Chicken Finger Basket
2 fried chicken tenders served with fries
Kid's Hamburger Basket
served with fries
Kid's Cheeseburger Basket
served with fries
Extras
Loaded-Cheese,Bacon & Scallions
Add Slice of Cheese
Add Extra Meat/ Mexican
Add grilled onions
Add Sautéed Mushrooms
Add Jalepenos
Extra Dressing or Sauce over 2 .39 each
Add Salsa
Add Queso
Add 1 pc Shrimp
Add 1 Chicken Finger
Add 1 Catfish Filet
Add Extra Pasta sauce
Sub Wheatberry Bread
Add Mozzarella
Desserts
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
310 Donelson Pkwy, Dover, TN 37058