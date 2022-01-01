Dover Grille imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Dover Grille

review star

No reviews yet

310 Donelson Pkwy

Dover, TN 37058

Popular Items

All American Hamburger
Classic Cheeseburger
Chicken Finger Platter

Appetizers

Fiesta Platter

$12.99

Choose 3 samples of the appetizers listed here! Chicken tenders, Onion rings, Deep fried mushrooms, Loaded potato skins, Texas cheese fries, Deep fried pickles, Mozzarella cheese stix

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

These juicy all-white-meat breaded tenders, cooked till golden and served with ranch dipping sauce

Onion Rings

$5.99

Generous portion of our hand battered, cut thick onion rings

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Button sized mushrooms battered and deep fried

Loaded Tater Skins

$7.99

Crispy potato skins with cheddar cheese, scallions, and bacon. Served with our own buttermilk ranch dressing

Texas Cheese Fries

$7.99

A HUGE portion of our crispy french fries, loaded with melted cheddar and jack cheese, scallions, and crispy bacon

Mozzarella Cheese Stix

$6.99

Lightly breaded and served with our marinara sauce

Deep Fry'd Pickles

$6.99

The perfect mix of dill pickle spears and crispy friend batter

Onion Straws

$7.99

Strips of onion lightly breaded and deep fried

Queso Cheese Dip

$6.49

A basket full of corn tortilla chips served with a cup of our homemade queso cheese dip. A family favorite!

Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried

Grilled Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Our 10" flour tortilla stuffed with 4 different kinds of cheese and lightly grilled

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

A large basket full of tortilla chips served with our own mild salsa

Super Nachos

$8.99

A plate full of nacho chips heaped with cheddar cheese, topped with spiced beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and scallions

Soups/Salads

Cup Soup

$3.49

Bowl Soup

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Topped with fresh veggies

Taco Salad

$7.99

Crispy shredded lettuce covered with seasoned ground beef and topped with shredded cheddar/jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and scallions

Club Salad

$9.99

Made with smoked ham, shaved turkey, hickory bacon, sliced american and swiss cheese, finished with a bunch of fresh veggies

Steak Salad

$9.99

Tender strips of sirloin atop a nice salad in a taco shell bowl

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Tender strips of grilled chicken breasts on top of a tortilla bowl full of lettuce. Topped with shredded cheddar/jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and scallions

Deluxe Taco Salad

$8.99

Crispy, shredded lettuce topped with seasoned ground beef and refried beans. Topped with shredded cheddar/jack and mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and scallions

Chicken Finger Salad

$8.99

Strips of fried chicken on top of a tortilla bowl full of lettuce. Topped with shredded cheddar/jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and scallions

Burgers

All American Hamburger

$6.99

Hand patted just for you

Classic Cheeseburger

$7.99

Topped with your choice of swiss, american, or cheddar cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Piled high with bacon and smothered with your choice of swiss, american, or cheddar cheese

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$8.99

Sauteed mushrooms smothered with swiss cheese

Patty Melt

$7.99

A wee bit of Irish in all of us. Angus burger topped with grilled onions and melted swiss on toasted rye bread

Mac & Cheeseburger

$8.99

Thinking outside of the box? Here ya go! Try our angus burger topped with mac and cheese, hickory bacon, and cheddar cheese

Bacon/Egg Cheeseburger

$8.99

Fried egg with bacon and melted cheese. Need I say more?

Mexican Burger

$7.99

Tex-mex burger Dover Grille style! Topped with our spicy tex-mex sauce, sliced jalapenos, fried onions and melted cheddar

Big Bang Burger

$9.49

Hot and spicy!

Double Cheese Burger

$10.99

Two 6 oz patties with double cheese. Served with fries

Double Hamburger

$9.99

Two 6 oz patties. Served with fries

Sandwiches

Philly Steak Sandwich

$10.99

With grilled peppers, onions, and swiss cheese

Hickory Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast smothered with our tangy BBQ sauce, smoked bacon, and melted swiss

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Wheat Berry Club

$10.99

Shaved turkey, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted wheat berry bread

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Shaved ham piled high on sour dough bread topped with american cheese

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked turkey, hickory bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on 3 pieces of your choice of toasted bread

Super Club Sandwich

$10.99

Smoked turkey, shaved ham, hickory bacon, swiss and american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on 3 pieces of your choice of toasted bread

French Dip Sandwich

$9.99

Topped with swiss cheese and a side of au jus

Grilled Cheese & Roast Beef

$9.99

Our classic grilled cheese piled high with roast beef and caramelized onions on grilled sour dough bread

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Jumbo tortilla stuffed with strips of chicken breast, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and grilled to perfection

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Our breaded chicken breast drenched in our hot sauce, and topped with pepper jack cheese.

BLT with fries

$7.99

An American Classic!

Chuck wagon Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken fried steak sandwich

Catfish Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy catfish fillet on a toasted hoagie bun

Grilled Cheese on Texas Tst

$5.99

Baskets

Chicken Finger Basket

$7.99

Breaded chicken tenderloins served with our homemade ranch dipping sauce

Fried Shrimp Basket

$8.99

JUMBO shrimp breaded and deep fried

Hot Finger Basket

$8.99

Deep friend and dipped in our hot sauce

Cat-fish Basket

$8.99

Pond raised, corn meal breaded, and deep friend served with hushpuppies

Dinners

Liver & Onions

$9.99

Smothered with grilled onions

10 oz. Sirloin Steak

$16.99

10 ounces of our marinated and flavorful favorite!

Hamburger Steak

$9.99

10 ounces of premium ground beef, topped with grilled onions

Cheeseburger Steak

$10.99

Our premium ground beef topped with grilled onions and cheese

Sauteed Steak Tips

$12.99

Tender slices of beef seasoned with our secret blend of spices, mixed with grilled onions and mushrooms

Southern Fried Catfish

$12.99

Deep friend catfish, dipped in crispy corn meal breading, and served with homemade tartar sauce and hush puppies

Country Fried Pork Chop

$9.99

Our hand breaded pork chop topped with a white country gravy

BIG TEXAN

$12.99

A GIANT breaded beef steak smothered in country gravy

Country Fried Chicken

$9.99

Our delicious breaded chicken breast deep friend and smothered in country gravy

Steak & Potato Skillet

$13.99

Tender strips of sirloin mixed with grilled potatoes, mushrooms, and onions

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Rich cheesy alfredo sauce tossed with grilled chicken breast and pasta. Served with toasted garlic bread

Alfredo Fettuccine

$8.99

Our cheesy garlic alfredo sauce with fettuccine noodles. Served with garlic bread

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$9.99

Our classic spaghetti with our own kicked up marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread

Deep Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Jumbo breaded shrimp, fried golden brown

Hickory Chicken

$10.99

Our 6 oz grilled chicken breast topped with hickory bacon, smoky BBQ sauce, and melted swiss cheese

Lemon Peppered Chicken

$10.99

Our 6 oz chicken breast grilled and gently seasoned with our special blend of lemon peppered spices

Chicken Finger Platter

$10.99

4 chicken tenders served with our homemade ranch or honey mustard and your choice of two side items

Deluxe Cheeseburger Steak

$12.99

10 oz patty smothered and topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, and american and swiss cheese

5 oz smothered sirloin dinner

$11.99

Tex Mex

Big Azz Burito

$10.99

GIANT flour tortilla stuffed with spiced beef, refried beans, lettuce and tomatoes. Smothered in our southwest sauce and lots of melted cheddar/jack cheese

Fajitas

$11.99

Strips of peppers, onions, and tomatoes sauteed with our fajita seasoning and your choice of steak or chicken strips

Mexican Pizza

$9.99

Our JUMBO tortilla fried crisp and topped with refried beans, spiced beef, lots of cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and scallions

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Strips of grilled chicken folded with lots of melted cheddar, lettuce, and tomato in a jumbo tortilla. Lightly grilled and cut into wedges

Loco Chicken

$9.99

Nacho chips topped with strips of grilled chicken and queso cheese

(3) Soft Tacos

$7.99

Served on warm flour tortillas

(4) Soft Tacos

$8.99

Served on warm flour tortillas

Sides

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Baked Potato

$2.99

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Fried Squash

$2.99

Side Fried Okra

$2.99

Side Steamed Veggies

$2.99

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$2.99

Side Tater Tots

$2.99

Side Curly Fries

$2.99

Side Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$2.99

Side Corn

$2.49

Side Green Beans

$2.49

Kids Menu

Kid's Spaghetti

$5.99

served with garlic toast

Kid's Corn Dog Basket

$4.99

served with fries

Kid's Hot Dog Basket

$3.99

Served with fries

Kid's Soft Taco

$3.99

served with fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese Basket

$3.99

served with fries

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.99

served with fries

Kid's Shrimp Basket

$5.99

3 jumbo shrimp served with fries

Kid's Chicken Finger Basket

$5.99

2 fried chicken tenders served with fries

Kid's Hamburger Basket

$5.79

served with fries

Kid's Cheeseburger Basket

$5.99

served with fries

Extras

Loaded-Cheese,Bacon & Scallions

$1.99

Add Slice of Cheese

$0.69

Add Extra Meat/ Mexican

$2.99

Add grilled onions

$0.69

Add Sautéed Mushrooms

$1.99

Add Jalepenos

$0.79

Extra Dressing or Sauce over 2 .39 each

$0.49

Add Salsa

$0.49

Add Queso

$3.99

Add 1 pc Shrimp

$1.79

Add 1 Chicken Finger

$1.99

Add 1 Catfish Filet

$3.99

Add Extra Pasta sauce

$1.99

Sub Wheatberry Bread

$0.99

Add Mozzarella

$1.79

Desserts

Chocolate Pie

$2.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.99

Cheesecake

$3.99
Brownie Avalanche

$6.99

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Strawberry Sundae

$3.99

Chocolate Sundae

$3.99

Rootbeer Float

$3.99

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99

2 Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Add Strawberries

$3.79

Single Brownie

$2.99

Drinks

Soda

$2.29

Coffee

$1.59

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweetened tea

$2.29

Milk

$2.29

Orange juice

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Water

Chocolate Milk

$2.89

Bottle water

$0.99

No drink

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

310 Donelson Pkwy, Dover, TN 37058

