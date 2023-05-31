Dovetail Joint Restaurant imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Pizza
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Dovetail Joint Restaurant Uptown Plaza

310 Reviews

$$

1368 Jadwin Ave

Richland, WA 99354

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Baja fish taco

$12.00

hand battered/fried cod, provolone, chile aioli, tomatillo, shredded cabbage, queso cotija NOT gluten free

tempura asparagus

$16.00

Schreiber Farms asparagus, tempura battered and fried, w/ Kewpie mayo and crispy chili VEGAN if no mayo

traditional Caesar

$15.00

Whole leaf romaine w/ house Caesar dressing, Parmesan and toasted crumbs

Food

Small Plates

tempura asparagus

$16.00

Schreiber Farms asparagus, tempura battered and fried, w/ Kewpie mayo and crispy chili VEGAN if no mayo

mezze - lamb

$26.00

includes your choice of 2 spreads, organic Schreiber Farms asparagus (house pickled), Hayshaker Farms radish, cucumber, zhug, brick oven pita

mezze - falafel

$18.00

includes your choice of 2 spreads, organic Schreiber Farms asparagus (house pickled), Hayshaker Farms radish, cucumber, zhug, brick oven pita

seared ahi

$24.00

w/ sweet soy, mango, sticky rice, furikake

salt cod fritters

$13.00

with Spanish chorizo, herbs and mayo. NOT GF

olives & garlic

$9.00

olives & roasted garlic w/ citrus zest, herbs and grilled bread VEGAN

Spanish cocktail mix

$3.00

cocktail mix of sliced fava beans, chickpeas, corn kernels, Valencia almonds, Marcona almonds, may contain peanuts. Vegan

meatballs & ricotta

$16.00

House made meatballs, ricotta and tomato. NOT GF. NOT dairy free.

roasted cauliflower

$11.00

w/ manzanilla olive and salsa vert GF, Vegan

hummus w/ pita

$13.00

House made hummus, pita. Vegan

lebneh w/ pita

$13.00

soft, creamy cheese made from yogurt

baba + muhammara

$15.00

baba ganoush and muhammara w/ pita VEGAN muhammara is NOT GF

falafel

$7.00

House made falafel, 2 pcs. Vegan, GF

spinach & ricotta gnocchi

$13.00

House made spinach & ricotta gnocchi, brown butter, Parmesan. NOT dairy free, NOT GF.

cornbread stuffing

$10.00

House made cornbread stuffing

white beans & greens

$10.00

braised white beans & bitter greens w/ spicy vinegar GF, VEGAN

char tar

$18.00

charred, chilled & chopped tri-tip “tar tar” w/ toast crisps and egg yolk

Salad

traditional Caesar

$15.00

Whole leaf romaine w/ house Caesar dressing, Parmesan and toasted crumbs

greens

$11.00

Hayshaker Farms Wild & Fancy mix and red radish, toasted pepitas, house vinaigrette. Vegan, GF

Pizza

cheese pizza

$19.00

Mushroom pizza

$22.00

Columbia Basin Shroomery mushrooms, tomato, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan

pepperoni

$20.00

Pepperoni, tomato, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan

clam & bacon

$20.00

White pizza w/ clams and bacon.

sausage & peppadew

$21.00

House made sausage & peppadew peppers, tomato, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan

fried white pizza

$17.00

w/ white sauce, mozzarella, olive and arugula

Mains

garden risotto

$24.00

Risotto w/ Schreiber Farms organic asparagus, artichokes, peas, spring garlic, lemon zest, white wine, butter & Parmesan. GF, VEGAN upon request.

cochinita pibil

$28.00

slow roasted pork, citrus & spices, rice, pickled red onion, mango, queso cotija. GF

African peanut curry

$16.00

Sweet potato curry with coconut milk, peanut butter and North African spices. Served w/ jasmine rice, spiced slaw and peanuts. Vegan, contains soy.

Baja fish taco

$12.00

hand battered/fried cod, provolone, chile aioli, tomatillo, shredded cabbage, queso cotija NOT gluten free

kid pasta w/ butter & parmesan

$11.00

kid pasta w/ red sauce & parmesan

$11.00

Desserts

apple tarte tatin

$11.00

apple tarte tatin w/ mascarpone and fruit syrup NOT GF, NOT Vegan.

Sicilian Donuts

$10.00

Sicilian ricotta fritters w/ cinnamon sugar and creme anglais

Chocolate ganache cake

$12.00

House made chocolate cake with chocolate ganache. Vegan, if served w/ the vegan (coconut) ice cream.

house made ice cream & sorbet

$8.00

HEAT LATER OPTIONS

These items are cold, heat later items. Heat later items come with all the components to make the meal.

takeout utensils

$1.00

one set bamboo utensils plus napkins

African peanut curry - 1 Quart

$19.00

2 regular servings of curry. Rice and slaw not included.

Asian slaw for 2

$4.50

Asian slaw for 2 curry servings.

Rice for 2

$4.50

Enough rice for 2 gumbo or 2 curry servings.

Sides

Hummus - SIDE

$7.00

Lebneh - SIDE

$7.00

Pita

$7.00

House made pita

one tortilla

$2.00

One house made Masienda heirloom Oaxacan corn tortilla.

Drinks

Takeout WINE - 30% off list price!

Brut Blanc de Blanc Sparkling Wine - Treveri Cellars

$21.00

Shepherd's Mark - Alexandria Nicole Cellars

$22.00

Alexandria Nicole Cellars

Chenin Blanc - Kiona Vineyards

$23.00

Chardonnay - Mercer Family

$28.00

Rose of Primitivo - Bartholomew Wine

$26.00

Sauvignon Blanc - CMS - Hedges Family Estate

$18.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Purple Star Winery

$28.00

Lemberger - Kiona Vineyards

$21.00

Dr. Wolfe's Family Red - Thurston Wolfe Wines

$28.00

48% Zinfandel, 41% Petite Syrah, 11% Lemberger

Jet Black Syrah - Alexandria Nicole Cellars

$28.00

4040 Red - Fidelitas Wine

$34.00

45% Cabernet Sauvignon 24% Merlot 20% Malbec 9% Petit Verdot 2% Cabernet Franc

Merch & Events

Seedlip - whole bottle

Seedlip Spice 94

$35.00

A warm, aromatic blend of Allspice & Cardamom with fresh citrus top notes to balance the long bitter finish. 1 x 23.7 fl oz / 700 ml bottle. 1 bottle of Seedlip makes 12-14 cocktails.

Seedlip Grove 42

$35.00

A sophisticated, bright, citrus blend of Mediterranean Orange, Lemon Peel, Lemongrass and Ginger with a dry finish. 1 x 23.7 fl oz / 700 ml bottle. 1 bottle of Seedlip makes 12-14 cocktails.

Seedlip Garden 108

$35.00

A fresh, herbal blend of Peas & traditional garden herbs including Rosemary, Thyme & Spearmint. 1 x 23.7 fl oz / 700 ml bottle. 1 bottle of Seedlip makes 12-14 cocktails.

T-shirts

Unisex T-shirt - 3XL

$20.00

crew neck t-shirt

Unisex T-shirt - 2XL

$20.00

crew neck t-shirt

Unisex T-shirt - XL

$20.00

crew neck t-shirt

Unisex T-shirt - L

$20.00

crew neck t-shirt

Unisex T-shirt - M

$20.00Out of stock

crew neck t-shirt

Unisex T-shirt - S

$20.00

crew neck t-shirt

Women's T-shirt - M

$20.00

Women's V-neck t-shirt

Women's T-shirt - L

$20.00

Women's V-neck t-shirt

Women's T-shirt - XL

$20.00

Women's V-neck t-shirt

Youth T-shirt - M

$20.00

Youth crew t-shirt

Youth T-shirt - L

$20.00

Youth crew neck t-shirt

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCooking Classes
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, made from scratch, seasonal cooking!

Website

Location

1368 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA 99354

Directions

Gallery
Dovetail Joint Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kabob House - Richland
orange starNo Reviews
2762 Duportail St Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Kabob House - Pasco
orange starNo Reviews
5802 Road 68 Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
El Antojito Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,021
1915 W Court St. Pasco, WA 99301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Richland

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge - Uptown Richland
orange star4.4 • 1,397
1314 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
orange star4.2 • 443
1402 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Kagen Coffee & Crepes - 270 Williams Blvd
orange star4.8 • 431
270 Williams Blvd Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Richland
orange star4.7 • 168
2675 Queensgate Dr. Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Wine Social
orange star4.9 • 30
702 The Parkway Suite B Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Shade Cafe
orange star4.8 • 23
1299 Fowler St Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richland
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pendleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston