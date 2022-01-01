Dovetail Pizza & Bar 1816 South 1st Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:30 am
Better than you remember! Dovetail Pizza & Bar is a South 1st restaurant from Present Tense Hospitality, in partnership with Chefs Todd Duplechan (Lenoir and Vixen's Wedding) and Alex Manley (Swedish Hill Bakery). We're a neighborhood restaurant that maintains a level of sophistication and emphasizes great hospitality. The menu features pizza, unique entree salads, pastas and small plates, as well as a full bar featuring exceptional quality and accessible offerings. We will open for dinner Wednesday-Sunday in November 2022 and quickly expand to offer lunch, brunch and dinner 7 days a week. We will focus on dine in with limited takeout in the beginning, but will add carryout and delivery in the medium to near future.
1816 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704