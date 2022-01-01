  • Home
  • Dovetail Pizza & Bar - 1816 South 1st Street
Dovetail Pizza & Bar 1816 South 1st Street

No reviews yet

1816 South 1st Street

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Starts

Puffs

$8.00

Crudite

$12.00

Calamari

$16.00

Fry Bread

$12.00

Baked Ricotta

$15.00

Meat Board

$19.00

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Fried Olives

$8.00

Xtra Garlic Bread

$2.00

Side Parm

$2.00

Side Ricotta Ranch

$1.00

Salads

Orange Salad

$19.00

Green Salad

$19.00

Caesar

$16.00

Kale Salad

$18.00

Pasta

Spaghetti Meatball

$21.00

Mushroom Casareccia

$16.00

Shrimp Pesto Mac

$16.00

Gnocci

$16.00

KIDS Pasta Butter (no Meatball)

$9.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Meat Pizza

$24.00

White Pizza

$22.00

Bittersweet

$20.00

Build Your Own

$16.00

Dessert

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Pear Crostada

$8.00

Nightly Special

Prime Rib

$30.00

Fried Chicken

$30.00

Red Sauce

$30.00

Butcher's Burger

$18.00

Moulles Frites

$18.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:30 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Better than you remember! Dovetail Pizza & Bar is a South 1st restaurant from Present Tense Hospitality, in partnership with Chefs Todd Duplechan (Lenoir and Vixen's Wedding) and Alex Manley (Swedish Hill Bakery). We're a neighborhood restaurant that maintains a level of sophistication and emphasizes great hospitality. The menu features pizza, unique entree salads, pastas and small plates, as well as a full bar featuring exceptional quality and accessible offerings. We will open for dinner Wednesday-Sunday in November 2022 and quickly expand to offer lunch, brunch and dinner 7 days a week. We will focus on dine in with limited takeout in the beginning, but will add carryout and delivery in the medium to near future.

1816 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704

