Dovetail Pizza & Bar 1816 South 1st Street

Restaurant info

Better than you remember! Dovetail Pizza & Bar is a South 1st restaurant from Present Tense Hospitality, in partnership with Chefs Todd Duplechan (Lenoir and Vixen's Wedding) and Alex Manley (Swedish Hill Bakery). We're a neighborhood restaurant that maintains a level of sophistication and emphasizes great hospitality. The menu features pizza, unique entree salads, pastas and small plates, as well as a full bar featuring exceptional quality and accessible offerings. We will open for dinner Wednesday-Sunday in November 2022 and quickly expand to offer lunch, brunch and dinner 7 days a week. We will focus on dine in with limited takeout in the beginning, but will add carryout and delivery in the medium to near future.