DOVETAIL BAR

201 N Rampart Street

New Orleans, LA 70112

Red

Obsidian Ridge '19

$80.00

Cabernet Sauvignon / Napa, California

Luberri Orlegi Rioja '20

$40.00

Tempranillo / Rioja, Spain

Angelo Negro Unfiltered '20

$40.00

Vino Rosso / Piedmont, Italy

Luigi Giordano Langhe Rosso '20

$40.00

Red Blend / Piedmont, Itlay

Omen Cab '19

$37.00

Cabernet Sauvignon / Napa, California

Lioco Mendocino County Pinot Noir '20

$51.00

White

Souleil "Le Blanc" Vin de Bonte '20 (Organic)

$36.00

White Blend / France

Steinschaden Gruner Veltliner '20

$35.00

Thevenet & Fils Macon Pierreclos Blanc Chardonnay '20

$45.00Out of stock

Rose

Clos Cibonne Cotes De Provence Tentations Rose '21

$41.00

Sparkling

Dopff & Irion Cremant d'Alsace NV

$45.00

Rose Brut / Alsace, France

Champagne Tribaut-Scloesser NV

$90.00

Brut Origine / France

Francois Montand Methode Traditionelle NV

$35.00

Blanc de Blancs Brut / France

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Enjoy the history of this bygone furniture store through a delicious cocktail, bottle of wine or espresso drink.

201 N Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

