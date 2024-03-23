- Home
- /
- Victorville
- /
- Down Home Grill Victorville - 12120 Ridgecrest Road STE. 101
Down Home Grill Victorville 12120 Ridgecrest Road STE. 101
No reviews yet
12120 Ridgecrest Road STE. 101
Victorville, CA 92395
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
LUNCH
MEXICAN
- (2) QUESABIRRIA$12.00
stewed beef in a tortilla with melted cheese. Side broth for dipping.
- CARNE ASADA BURRITO$14.00
flame-broiled deliscious flap steak. Beans, onion, cilantro & cheese. Side of our deliscious home-made salsa.
- CARNE ASADA TACOS$12.00
(2) flame-broiled deliscious flap steak tacos w/onion & cilantro. Side of our deliscious home-made salsa.
- CHICKEN BURRITO$13.00
marinated and grilled, never any antibiotics chicken breast. Beans, onion, cilantro & cheese. Side of our deliscious home-made salsa.
- CHICKEN TACOS$12.00
(2) marinated and grilled, never any antibiotics chicken breast w/onion & cilantro. Side of our deliscious home-made salsa.
- DHG NACHOS$13.00
steak or chicken, house-made cheese, beans, house-made guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
- FISH TACOS$11.00
(2) wild-caught cod tacos w/ cilantro & lime aioli & cabbage. Side of our deliscious home-made salsa.
SANDWICHES
- NEW YORK PASTRAMI$17.00
prime-cut pastrami, on marble-rye w/ house-made coleslaw, mustard and kosher pickles.
- CALIFORNIA PASTRAMI$17.00
prime-cut pastrami, french roll, mustard and kosher pickles.
- STEAK SANDWICH$19.00
rib-eye cut, mayo, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles on a french roll.
- BEEF DIP$17.00
prime-cut roast beef, sliced & marinated on a french roll w/ house-made au-jus.
- B.L.T.$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white toast. Simple but extremely effective.
- FISH SANDWICH$6.00
fried wild-caught cod w/ home-made tarter sauce, dill, capers, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles on a brioche bun.
- CLUB SANDWICH$12.00
natural turkey, smoked ham, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato & cheese on toasted sourdough.
- GRILLED CHEESE$8.00
white toast grilled & buttered w/ american cheese.
- SMOKED SALMON BAGEL$10.00
choice of bagel, wild-caught salmon, cream cheese, red onion, dill & capers.
- TURKEY & TILLAMOOK SANDWICH$12.00
natural turkey breast, Tillamook swiss, aioli, sprouts, lettuce, tomato on ciabatta bread.
- TURKEY BAGEL CLUB$12.00
choice of bagel, deli turkey breast, bacon, avocado, mayo & Tillamook swiss.
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
marinated & grilled never any antibiotics chicken breast on ciabatta w/mayo, lettuce, tomato & kosher pickles.
- CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.00
seasoned & battered in house on a brioche bun w/mayo, lettuce, tomato & kosher pickles.
- SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.00
seasoned & battered in house on a brioche bun w/pepper-jack cheese, chipotle-ranch, lettuce, tomato & kosher pickles.
- BUFFALO CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.00
seasoned & battered in house on a brioche bun, Frank's sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomato & kosher pickles.
SALADS
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANTA FE SALAD$14.00
- CRISPY CHICKEN SANTA FE SALAD$14.00
- CARNE ASADA SANTA FE SALAD$14.00
- GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
marinated & grilled never any antibiotics chicken breast on spring mix salad & choice of dressing.
- CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
- CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
- AHI-TUNA (WILD-CAUGHT) SALAD$14.00
seared wild-caught, sushi-grade ahi w/ toasted sesame dressing, green apples on spring-mix.
- GARDEN SALAD$8.00
spring-mix, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar, croutons & choice of dressing.
- FRESH FRUIT$8.00
mixed fresh fruit like strawberries, pineapple, cantaloupe.
SPINACH WRAPS
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$15.00
crispy buffalo chicken, bleu-cheese, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
- ASADA SANTA FE WRAP$15.00
marinated & grilled steak, black beans, corn, queso-fresco, chipotle-ranch & lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
- CHICKEN SANTA FE WRAP$15.00
marinated & grilled chicken, black beans, corn, queso-fresco, chipotle-ranch & lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
- VINNIE'S VEGGIE CHIPOTLE WRAP$14.00
APPETIZERS
- FRIES$5.00
fresh-cut fries w/sea salt.
- CHILI CHEESE FRIES$8.00
fresh cut fries w/ house-made chili & cheddar cheese.
- CHEDDAR FRIES$7.00
fresh cut fries w/ sea salt & melted cheddar cheese.
- CARNE ASADA FRIES$14.00
fresh cut fries w/ flame-broiled steak, cheese, fresh guacamole & sour cream.
- ONION RINGS$8.00
sliced fresh, seasoned & battered daily.
- ZUCHINI FRIES$8.00
washed, cut, seasoned & battered daily.
- FRIED OLIVES$10.00
castelvetrano olives, battered in fried in-house.
- THAI-FRIED CAULIFLOWER$9.00
battered in-house, fried & tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce.
- FRIED MUSHROOMS$9.00
portabello mushroom battered & fried in-house.
TENDERS
- 3pc. TENDERS$6.00
white meat marinated & battered daily.
- 3pc. BUFFALO TENDERS$6.00
white meat marinated & battered daily. Tossed in Frank's hot sauce.
- 3pc. BBQ TENDERS$6.00
white meat marinated & battered daily. Tossed in our deliscious bbq sauce.
- 6pc. TENDERS$11.00
- 6pc. BUFFALO TENDERS$11.00
- 6pc. BBQ TENDERS$11.00
BOWLS
- CHICKEN BOWL$14.00
grilled never any antibiotics chicken breast on jasmine rice w/ roasted veggies & teriyaki sauce.
- CHICKEN QUINOA & FETA BOWL$14.00
grilled never any antibiotics chicken breast on quinoa w/ feta cheese, roasted veggies & teriyaki sauce.
- CHICKEN SANTA FE BOWL$14.00
- ASADA SANTA FE BOWL$15.00
- VINNIE'S VEGGIE CHIPOTLE BOWL$13.00
BURGERS
- CHEESEBURGER$4.00
Grass-fed, american-cheese, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$5.00
Grass-fed, american-cheese, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- TRIPLE CHEESEBURGER$7.00
3 Grass-fed patties, 3 slice american-cheese, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- ROASTED-HATCH CHEESEBURGER$5.00
Grass-fed, american-cheese, med. hatch-chile, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- BACON CHEESEBURGER$5.00
Grass-fed, bacon, american-cheese, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- AVOCADO BACON CHEESEBURGER$6.00
Grass-fed, american-cheese, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER$5.00
Grass-fed, grilled mushrooms, swiss-cheese, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- CHILI CHEESE BURGER$5.00
Grass-fed, house-made chili, american-cheese, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- ORTEGA SOURDOUGH BURGER$9.00
Double grass-fed, parmesan crusted sourdough, swiss-cheese & hatch-chile
- PATTY-MELT$8.00
Double grass-fed, american-cheese, grilled onion on marble rye.
- BRUNCH BURGER$8.00
Grass-fed, fried-egg, bacon, american-cheese, hash brown, mayo on brioche-bun.
- VEGGIE BURGER$8.00
Dr. Praeger's veggie patty, american-cheese, 1000 island, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun.
- TURKEY BURGER$6.00
Made in-house, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles & brioche-bun
- FISH BURGER$6.00
fried wild-caught cod w/ home-made tarter sauce, dill, capers, lettuce, tomato, kosher pickles on a brioche bun.
KID MEALS
- CHEESEBURGER KID MEAL$8.00
grass-fed cheeseburger w/ ketchup & pickles, fries or salad & small drink.
- CHICKEN TENDER KID MEAL$8.00
2pc. Tenders w/ fries or salad & small drink.
- NEW MAC & CHEESE KID MEAL$8.00
pasta shells w/ house made cheese sauce. fries or salad & small drink.
- GRILLED CHEESE KID MEAL$8.00
w/ fries or salad & small drink.
- CORN DOG KID MEAL$8.00
turkey and honey batter w/ fries or salad & small drink.
- PANCAKE KID MEAL$8.00
tradition, blueberry or nutella pancakes, organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
- FRENCH TOAST KID MEAL$8.00
tradition, nutella or mixed-berries french toast, organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
- MINI WAFFLES KID MEAL$8.00
(2) mini waffles. Choose from belgian, mixed-berries, churro or nutella waffles. organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
- GF* BLUE-CORN PANCAKE KID MEAL$9.00
gluten-free plain, blueberry or nutella pancake, organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
- GF* BLUE-CORN MINI WAFFLE KID MEAL$9.00
(2) mini gluten-free waffles. Choose from plain, fresh-berries, churro or nutella waffles. organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
SENIOR MEALS
- SENIOR BREAKFAST MEAL$8.00
1 organic egg, choice of 1 sausage or 2 bacon and small drink.
- SENIOR PANCAKE MEAL$8.00
tradition, blueberry or nutella pancakes, organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
- SENIOR FRENCH TOAST MEAL$8.00
tradition or nutella french toast, organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
- SENIOR MINI-WAFFLES MEAL$8.00
(2) mini waffles. Choose from belgian, fresh-berries, churro or nutella waffles. organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
- SENIOR GF* BLUE-CORN PANCAKE MEAL$9.00
gluten-free plain, blueberry or nutella pancake, organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
- SENIOR GF* BLUE-CORN MINI WAFFLE MEAL$9.00
(2) mini gluten-free waffles. Choose from plain, fresh-berries, churro or nutella waffles. organic egg, choice of sausage or bacon and small drink.
WEEKLY SPECIALS
- TRI-TIP SINGLE$17.00
our famous tri-tip is slow smoked and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- TRI-TIP FAMILY$60.00
4 servings our famous tri-tip is slow smoked and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- BRISKET SINGLE$17.00
our famous brisket is slow smoked and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- BRISKET FAMILY$60.00
4 servings. our famous brisket is slow smoked and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- MEATLOAF SINGLE$17.00
our famous meatloaf is slow smoked & made w/ beef & bacon. Includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- MEATLOAF FAMILY$60.00
4 servings. Our famous meatloaf is slow smoked & made w/ beef & bacon. Includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- BEER-CAN CHICKEN SINGLE$17.00
our beer-can chicken is slow smoked and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- BEER-CAN CHICKEN FAMILY$60.00
4 servings. our beer-can chicken is slow smoked and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- GARLIC-SRIRACHA CHICKEN SINGLE$17.00
our chicken is slow smoked, brushed with our garlic-sriracha bbq sauce and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- GARLIC-SRIRACHA CHICKEN FAMILY$60.00
4 servings. our chicken is slow smoked, brushed with our garlic-sriracha bbq sauce and includes mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted veggies & dessert.
- SALMON PINEAPPLE-HABANERO SINGLE$17.00
smoked wild alaskan salmon. Brushed with pineapple-habanero sauce & includes quinoa, roasted veggies and dessert.
- WILD-CAUGHT FISH SINGLE$17.00
choose from our in-house seasoned & battered cajun wild-caught cod or our orange-wheat beer battered wild-caught cod. Includes steak fries or garden salad & dessert.
- WILD-CAUGHT FISH FAMILY$60.00
4 servings. choose from our in-house seasoned & battered cajun wild-caught cod or our orange-wheat beer battered wild-caught cod. Includes steak fries or garden salad & dessert.
HOLIDAY SPECIALS
DESSERTS & PASTRIES
- CHOCOLATE SHAKE$5.00
made w/Thrify brand ice cream & Ghirardelli premium chocolate sauce. Upgrade to 16 or 24 oz.
- VANILLA SHAKE$5.00
made w/Thrify brand ice cream. Upgrade to 16 or 24 oz.
- STRAWBERRY SHAKE$5.00
made w/Thrify brand ice cream & real strawberries. Upgrade to 16 or 24 oz.
- OREO SHAKE$5.00
made w/Thrify brand ice cream & Oreo pieces. Upgrade to 16 or 24 oz.
- CHOCOLATE SUNDAE$7.00
two scoops of thrifty brand vanilla ice cream, Ghirardelli chocolate sauce & fresh made whipped cream.
- STRAWBERRY SUNDAE$7.00
two scoops of thrifty brand vanilla ice cream, real strawberries & strawberry sauce & fresh made whipped cream.
- BERRY CHEESECAKE$7.00
ny style w/ berries & berry sauce drizzle.
- CARROT CAKE$8.00
a big slice of our deliscious carrot cake.
- CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.00
a big slice of our deliscious chocolate cake.
- SNICKERS APPLE WHIP$8.00
cool whip, fresh green apples & snickers.
- FUNNEL FRIES$8.00
a customer favorite. Fried cake with powdered sugar and choice of drizzle.
- FRIED OREOS$8.00
a customer favorite. Battered & fried oreos over vanilla ice cream.
- SCOOP OF ICE CREAM$3.50
thrifty brand vanilla scoop.
- CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$4.50
- CINNAMON ROLL$6.00
- BANANA-NUT MUFFIN$4.00
- CHOCOLATE MUFFIN$4.00
- BLUEBERRY MUFFIN$4.00
- STRAWBERRY-BANANA MUFFIN$4.00
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
- DHG BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, cheddar cheese, hash browns, onion, bell pepper & tomato. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- TURKEY-BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, turkey-bacon, cheddar cheese & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- SAUSAGE BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- SMOKED HAM BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, smoked ham, cheddar cheese & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, beef chorizo, cheddar cheese & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- ORTEGA BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, ortega hatch-chilies, cheddar cheese & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- CARNE ASADA BREAKFAST BURRITO$14.00
organic eggs, carne asada, cheddar cheese & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- THE MEXICAN BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, beef chorizo, queso fresco, hint of lime & cilantro & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
- VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.00
organic eggs, grilled onion, bell pepper, tomato, spinach, mushroom, avocado cheddar cheese & hash browns. "Eat Well Style" subs and adds the following: over-medium eggs, fried jalapeno & a lil bit of country gravy.
PASTRIES
TOAST
BEVERAGES
BEVERAGES
- FRESH SQUEEZED OJ$5.00
squeezed daily, in-house.
- MILK$4.00
- APPLE JUICE$4.00
- CRANBERRY JUICE$4.00
- FRESH LEMONADE$4.00
squeezed daily, in-house.
- FRESH STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$4.00
squeezed daily, in-house.
- FRESH RASPBERRY LEMONADE$4.00
squeezed daily, in-house.
- FRESH BLUEBERRY LEMONADE$4.00
squeezed daily, in-house.
- COCA-COLA$3.00
- DIET COKE$3.00
- SPRITE$3.00
- ROOT BEER$3.00
- DR. PEPPER$3.00
- ICED TEA$3.00
- RASPBERRY ICED TEA$3.00
- GHIRARDELLI CAMPFIRE COCOA$3.50+
SPECIALTY COFFEE
TEA-TIME
BLENDED FRAPPER
MOCCHIATO
- MACCHIATO W/ SPECIALTY SWEETENER$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI CARAMEL MOCCHIATO$4.50+
- SALTED CARAMEL MOCCHIATO$4.00+
- VANILLA MOCCHIATO$4.00+
- FRENCH VANILLA MOCCHIATO$4.00+
- HAZELNUT MOCCHIATO$4.00+
- TOFFEE-NUT MOCCHIATO$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI MOCHA MOCCHIATO$4.50+
- GHIRARDELLI WHITE-MOCHA MOCCHIATO$4.50+
- WHITE-CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY MOCCHIATO$4.50+
AMERICANO
- AMERICANO$4.00+
- AMERICANO W/ SPECIALTY SWEETENER$4.00+
- CAMPFIRE AMERICANO$4.00+
- VANILLA AMERICANO$4.00+
- FRENCH VANILLA AMERICANO$4.00+
- HAZELNUT AMERICANO$4.00+
- TOFFEE-NUT AMERICANO$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI CARAMEL AMERICANO$4.00+
- SALTED CARAMEL AMERICANO$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI MOCHA AMERICANO$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI WHITE-MOCHA AMERICANO$4.00+
CAPPUCCINO
- CAPPUCCINO W/ SPECIALTY SWEETENER$4.00+
- CAMPFIRE CAPPUCCINO$4.00+
- VANILLA CAPPUCCINO$4.00+
- FRENCH VANILLA CAPPUCCINO$4.00+
- HAZELNUT CAPPUCCINO$4.00+
- TOFFEE-NUT LATTE$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI CARAMEL CAPPUCCINO$4.00+
- SALTED CARAMEL LATTE$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI MOCHA LATTE$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI WHITE-MOCHA CAPPUCCINO$4.00+
- WHITE-CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY CAPPUCCINO$4.00+
COLD BREW
- COLD BREW BLACK$4.00+
- COLD BREW VANILLA CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW FRENCH-VANILLA CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW HAZELNUT CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW TOFFEE-NUT CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW CARAMEL CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW SALTED CARAMEL CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW MOCHA CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW WHITE-MOCHA CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW WHITE-CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY CREAM$4.50+
- COLD BREW IRISH CREAM$4.50+
CAFE LATTES
- CAMPFIRE LATTE$4.00+
- LATTE W/ SPECIALTY SWEETENER$4.00+
- VANILLA LATTE$4.00+
- FRENCH VANILLA LATTE$4.00+
- HAZELNUT LATTE$4.00+
- TOFFEE-NUT LATTE$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI CARAMEL LATTE$4.00+
- SALTED CARAMEL LATTE$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI MOCHA LATTE$4.00+
- GHIRARDELLI WHITE-MOCHA LATTE$4.00+
- WHITE-CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY LATTE$4.00+
- ST. PATTY'S IRISH CREAM LATTE$4.00+
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
12120 Ridgecrest Road STE. 101, Victorville, CA 92395