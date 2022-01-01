Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Down House

review star

No reviews yet

1801 Yale St

Houston, TX 77008

Breakfast/Brunch

Biscuits & Jam

$5.00

Two house-made biscuits with butter and house mixed berry jam

Taco Plate

$13.00

Two breakfast tacos with your choice of side.

Down House Benedict

$14.00

House-made biscuit, poached eggs, heirloom tomato, sliced ham, hollandaise, side salad

Green Chili Pork Benedict

$14.00

House biscuit, smoked green chili pork, tomato, poached eggs, hollandaise, green sauce, side salad

Darwin's Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Egg, sausage or bacon, arugula lemonette, and aioli on a brioche bun with your choice of side. Add an avocado!

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

One of our best sellers. Whole grain waffle with a leg and a thigh fried with spicy honey. Waffle served with whipped cream and maple syrup.

Bacon Egg & Cheese Taco

$4.00

Thick cut bacon, fresh scrambled eggs, and shredded cheddar cheese. Comes with our house-made salsa.

Potato Egg & Cheese Taco

$4.00

Seasoned potatoes, fresh scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese. Comes with our house-made salsa!

Green Chile Pork Taco

$4.00

Waffle

$9.00

Our famous whole-grain waffle. Served with whipped cream and hot syrup.

Build Your Own Brunch!

Build your own brunch! Choose from eggs, sides, meats, toast, and other items!

Starters

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Cabot cheddar queso with pico and house-fried tortilla chips. Add pulled pork or avocado!

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Twice-cooked fries, cabot cheddar queso, jalapeno aioli, pulled pork, pickled fresno peppers, scallions

Gumbo Cup

$8.00

Gumbo Bowl

$12.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Havarti Grilled Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Dill Havarti, pesto aioli, and tomato on grilled sourdough. Add bacon or an avocado! Comes with your choice of side.

Entrees

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, candied walnuts, house mustard vinaigrette dressing. Add chicken or shrimp!

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Everybody loves a wedge! Iceberg wedge, house ranch dressing, everything seasoning, thick cut bacon, fresh red onions, chives. Add chicken or shrimp!

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Smoked carnitas braised in salsa verde with onions and cilantro. Your choice of side!

Gumbo Bowl

$15.00

Fried Chicken Dinner

$15.00

Two piece fried chicken dinner with your choice of two sides.

Fried Chicken Dinner for Two

$27.00

Four piece fried chicken dinner with your choice of four sides.

Fried Chicken Dinner for Four

$48.00

Eight piece fried chicken dinner with your choice of eight sides.

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Twice-cooked fries with jalapeno aioli and ketchup!

Side Salad

$5.00

Side salad with cherry tomatoes and mustard vinaigrette

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Gotta love mac n cheese. Macaroni noodles with melty cheese and breadcrumbs

Waffle

$9.00

Our famous whole-grain waffle. Served with whipped cream and hot syrup.

Jalapeno Slaw

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Sauces and Dressings

Add sauces or dressings here!

House Cocktails

French 75

French 75

$8.00

Gin, Lemon, Simple, Bubbles, Lemon Twist

Old Old Fashioned

$8.00

Bourbon, Turbo, Angostura Bitters, Orange Peel

Ranchwater

$9.00Out of stock

Boozy Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Bubbles and juice!

Carafe Mimosa

$20.00

A full bottle of bubbles and juice!

Margarita

$8.00

Margarita 2 Tequila .75 Agave .75 Lime 3 dashes Salt Tincture Shake / Dump into Salted Rocks Glass Garnish with Lime Wedge

Buy a Round for the Kitchen - Beer

$15.00

This crew works hard for your enjoyment. Buy 'em a round of brews for shift's end!

St Germain Spritz

$8.00

Michelada

$6.00

Peach Bellini

$8.00

Draft Beer

2 - Buff Bayou - Y’alloha

$5.00

3 - Dos XX

$4.00

4 - Modern Times Fruited Sour

$7.00

5 - St Arnold Amber

$5.00

6 - Yellow Rose

$7.00

7 - LG Cloudy Eyes IPA

$7.00

8 - RA Hans Pilsner

$6.00

9 - Live Oak Hefe

$6.00

10 - Brash Pussy Wagon

$7.00

11 - 512 Pecan Porter

$6.50

Round For Kitchen - Beer

$15.00

Canned Beer

Lone Star Tall Boy

$4.00

Montucky Cold Snacks Can

$5.00

New Magnolia Redwood IPA

$6.00
Modelo Especial Can

Modelo Especial Can

$4.00

Super fresh and crispy. Goes great with anything!

Shiner Bock Can

$4.00

Buffalo Bayou Wake n Bake

$5.00

EH Buckle Bunny Can

$5.00

EH Fruity Hazy

$5.00

8W Weisstheimer Can

$5.00

8w TEX Blonde

$5.00
Austin Eastciders Dry Can

Austin Eastciders Dry Can

$5.00
Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider Can

Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider Can

$5.00

Chris's favorite. Goes great with a shot of tequila.

Austin Eastciders Cranberry Can

$5.00

Sierra Wild Little Thing

$6.00

Sierra Hazy Little Thing

$5.00Out of stock

St Arnold Art Car Can

$5.00

St Arnold Lawnmower

$5.00

BBA Pumpkinator

$12.00

Stesti Tractor Juice

$5.00

Stesti Pivo Pils Can

$5.00

SA FRENCH PRESS

$7.00

White

BTL Chardonnay - Bulletin

BTL Chardonnay - Bulletin

$15.00

Bulletin comes from SE Australia and they make great straightforward wines at an unbeatable price. Unoaked chard, decent acidity. As the tattoo says, no ragerts.

BTL White Cliff Sauv Blanc

$18.00

BTL Dry Riesling - Kuentz Bas

$24.00
BTL Pinot Grigio - Gradis Ciutta

BTL Pinot Grigio - Gradis Ciutta

$19.00

We're in Texas so that means it's time to smash some pinot grigio. Goes great as a start to a great meal, with firm cheese, or with spicier foods. Straight outta Italy with peach and apple on the nose and a hug of the taste buds on your palate.

BTL Vermentino - Duchman

$28.00

BTL White Blend Domaine Vordy "Les Pegounels"

$20.00

BTL Ercole White Blend

$21.00

Imported by the Piedmont Guy, this white blend is Cortese (80%), Chardonnay (15%) & Sauvignon Blanc (5%) and it pairs well with our cheese/charcuterie board and listening to 70s Italian punk rock. A liter!

BTL Gruner Veltliner "Christina"

$22.00

BTL Organic Viognier - Yalumba

$25.00

BTL Sav Blanc - Gaspard

$28.00

BTL Chenin Blanc, Broc Cellars

$40.00

BTL Gregoletto Manzoni Bianco

$18.00

BTL Domaine Philippe Tessier

$42.00
Half BTL Chardonnay - Savary Chablis

Half BTL Chardonnay - Savary Chablis

$12.00

A half bottle of an amazing 2012 French Chablis from Kermit Lynch! Hit me in the head with a hammer it's only $12.

BTL Diatom Chardonnay

$18.00
BTL Ercole Moscato D'Asti

BTL Ercole Moscato D'Asti

$19.00

Red

BTL Cab Sauvignon - Bulletin (Australia)

BTL Cab Sauvignon - Bulletin (Australia)

$15.00

Australian Cab, good for what ails ya. Take it to pound town with a steak--or better yet, our Lone Star Burger.

BTL Pinot Noir - Boen

BTL Pinot Noir - Boen

$16.00

Grapes from Monterey, Sonoma, and Santa Barbara Counties--aromas of dark plum and white pepper, this wine is well-structured and pops with blackberry bramble and touches of maraschino cherry in the mid-palate.

BTL Gamay Domaine Dupeuble Beaujolais Nouveau

$28.00

BTL Gamay MORGON Beaujolais

$60.00

BTL Craggy Range Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Ercole Barbera, Italy

$21.00

The Piedmont guy brings us another banger from... you guessed it, Piedmont. Great Barbera--big acid, big body. In a liter!

BTL Garnacha - Flor de Goda

$19.00
BTL - Grenache Blend - Chateauneuf-du-Pape - la Vielle Julienne - "les Trois Sources," 2013

BTL - Grenache Blend - Chateauneuf-du-Pape - la Vielle Julienne - "les Trois Sources," 2013

$66.00

This wine is something special: Grenache, cinsault, syrah, counoise, mourvedre, muscardin, terret noir, vaccarese, white grenache, bourboulenc, clairette, picardan. Woah. Fine tannins, laserlike acidity, big ol finish. Worth it.

BTL Primativo di Manduria

$19.00

BTL FIGUE Cotes du Rhone

$26.00

BTL Malbec, Clos Siguier

$21.00

BTL Pfluger Cuvee Noir

$22.00

BTL Grgich Cabernet 2016

$59.00

BTL Matthiasson Cabernet No. 2

$31.00
BTL Tempranillo - Alfredo Maestro Almate

BTL Tempranillo - Alfredo Maestro Almate

$18.00

Big ol' Spanish Tempranillo over here, baybay. Bold, tannins, low end of acidity. Got some cherry, some leather, dark fruits going on.

BTL Syrah - Presqu'ile

$46.00
BTL Red Blend - Trefethen Double T

BTL Red Blend - Trefethen Double T

$20.00

Back in the old days when people used to eat in restaurants we sold a ton of this wine. Ah, memories (*weeps audibly*). Anyway this is a super fun wine. Five grapes bring all the Napa Valley boys to the yard: Cab Sav brings depth, Merlot brings spiciness, Petit Verdot adds rich color, Malbec's got the silkiness and Cab Franc contributes hints of violet. So good.

BTL Bordeaux - Chateau Le Bergey

$22.00

Sparkling/Rose

BTL Honoro Vera Rose

BTL Honoro Vera Rose

$15.00

Tempranillo and Syrah--big ol watermelon bomb with a lil strawberry thrown in there. Drink one, drink a bunch, get on in there.

BTL Ameztoi Rubentis Rose

$21.00
BTL Chateau Fontanes Rose 2018

BTL Chateau Fontanes Rose 2018

$18.00

A blend of Mourvèdre, Syrah, Cinsault and Grenache, aged in older oak, this is a fantastic French rose. Mixed berry fruit, ample weight on the palate, a ripe, silky mouthfeel and plenty of citrus and spice on the long finish.

BTL Les Rascasses Rose

$27.00

BTL Stein Sparkling Rose 2019

$35.00
BTL Paul Chevalier Sparkling Wine

BTL Paul Chevalier Sparkling Wine

$20.00

French brut bubbles! Whatta deal!

BTL Vouvray Brut, Domaine Brut

$23.00Out of stock

BTL Sparkling Riesling "Markus"

$22.00

BTL Prosecco Gregoletto

$25.00

BTL Avinyo Cava

$24.00

BTL Lumassina Frizzante

$24.00

Great stuff. Bubbly, light, crisp, light hint of sweetness. Get it while it's here.

BTL Monmousseau Brut Etoile

$22.00

BTL Lambrusco Lini 910

$19.00

BTL Edi Kante "Dossagio Zero"

$35.00

Down House

DH Daft House Hat

$25.00
Down House Trucker Hat

Down House Trucker Hat

$25.00
Down House T-Shirt

Down House T-Shirt

$20.00

Show your love with our “BE SOMEONE”-inspired T-shirt printed on soft tees locally in Houston by our friend Gooseworks.

DH Bloody Mary Shirt

$20.00

Disposable Face Mask

$1.85

DH White Bandana

$15.00

DH Pink Bandana

$15.00

Johnny's

Johnny's Hat

Johnny's Hat

$35.00Out of stock
Johnny's Pride Bandana

Johnny's Pride Bandana

$10.00
Johnny's Yellow Bandana

Johnny's Yellow Bandana

$10.00
Johnny's/Lei Low Tiki Glass

Johnny's/Lei Low Tiki Glass

$15.00Out of stock

Cookbooks

Hardback

Hardback

$10.00

Various titles. Must order in-store.

Paperback

Paperback

$5.00

Various titles. Must order in store.

Dog Menu

DH Dog Blend

$5.00

DH Dog Blend Double Portion

$8.50

DH Dog Veggie Blend

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your favorite Heights neighborhood restaurant and bar with quality casual dining and your favorite cocktails.

Website

Location

1801 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

Gallery
Down House image
Down House image
Down House image

