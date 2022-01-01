Down South Kitchen and Bakery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Down South Kitchen and Bakery! We are a scratch-made kitchen that serves southern comfort food with a brunch like atmosphere, and a bakery all in one. Stop by for some good ole' fashioned home cooking, or a freshly baked cupcake today!
Location
6500 Cascades Court Suite 100, The Colony, TX 75056
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thirsty Lion Gastropub - Grandscape
No Reviews
5754 Grandscape Blvd, Suite 205 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in The Colony
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70002 The Colony TX
4.7 • 3,220
3750 Plano Parkway The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
More near The Colony