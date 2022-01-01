Restaurant header imageView gallery

Down South Kitchen and Bakery

6500 Cascades Court Suite 100

The Colony, TX 75056

Granny's Chicken Salad
Jr Cheeseburger
Chicken and Dumplings

Morning Wakeup

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Thick cut buttered brioche topped with freshly sliced avocado, two poached eggs then garnished with fresh baby arugula, feta crumbles and basil aioli

Biscuit Benedict

$14.95

White cheddar corn grits topped with an open-faced buttermilk biscuit, griddled ham, and poached eggs then smothered with chorizo gravy

Biscuits 'n Gravy

$12.95

Two open-faced buttermilk biscuits on top of crispy hashbrowns smothered with country sausage gravy

Charred Breakfast Tacos

$12.95

three flour tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, colby jack cheese, and your choice of bacon crumbles, country sausage, or diced ham served with a side of white cheddar corn grits and salsa verde

Short Rib Hash

$15.95

Crispy hashbrowns topped with a mixture of scrambled eggs, caramelized onions, baby spinach, and shredded beef short ribs sprinkled with feta crumbles

Smoked Chicken 'n Waffles

$14.95

Thick and fluffy house-made waffle with three fried smoked chicken breast strips drizzled with spicy honey vinaigrette, served with a side of white gravy

Traditional Breakfast

$13.95

Two eggs your way served with crispy hashbrowns, your choice of toast, and two strips of applewood smoked bacon or country sausage

The B.O.B

$16.95

Ready for a Big Ole' Breakfast? Two eggs your way, two strips of applewood smoked bacon, two country sausage patties, crispy hashbrowns, and two buttermilk griddle cakes

Sweet Breads

Buttermilk Griddle Cakes

$11.95

Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside! Triple stack of griddle cakes served with house whipped maple butter, two eggs your way, and choice of applewood smoked bacon or country sausage

Blueberry Griddle Cakes

$12.95

Three buttermilk griddle cakes stuffed with fresh blueberries and served with house whipped maple butter, two eggs your way, and choice of applewood smoked bacon or country sausage

Country Waffle

$12.95

Thick and fluffy house-made waffle topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries then sprinkled with powdered sugar, two eggs your way and choice of applewood smoked bacon or country sausage

Classic French Toast

$12.95

Thick cut brioche dipped in cinnamon vanilla batter and griddled to perfection. Served with applewood smoked bacon or country sausage

Red, White, and Blueberry French Toast

$13.95

Our classic french toast topped with freshly cut strawberries, bananas, and blueberries then sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs your way and choice of applewood smoked bacon or country sausage

Banana's Foster French Toast

$14.95

Dessert for breakfast! Our classic french toast topped with caramelized bananas, powdered sugar, and drizzled with sweet caramel. Served with two eggs your way and choice of applewood smoked bacon or country sausage

Starters and Salads

Chef's Soup Selection

$5.95+

Ask your server about today's availability!

Roasted Corn Chowder

$4.95+

Creamy corn and potato soup drizzled with spicy honey vinaigrette and bacon crumbles

Chicken and Dumplings

$5.95+

Like mom used to make! A thick and creamy soup full of scratch made dumplings and roasted chicken

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Thick cut pickle chips battered in panko breadcrumbs served with chipotle ranch

C.B.C. Fries

$8.95

Crispy french fries smothered with chorizo gravy, bacon crumbled, melted colby jack cheese and green onions

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.95

Battered with a blend of seasoned flour and corn meal then drizzled with honey dijon aioli, basil goat cheese, and baby arugula

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$8.95

Creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, and parmesan served with sourdough toast

Farmhouse Salad

$11.95

Hand cut romaine lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, house made croutons, red onion, hardboiled egg, and colby jack cheese

Crispy Chicken Cobb

$15.95

Hand cut romaine lettuce topped with sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon crumbles, hardboiled egg, and colby jack cheese

Classic Caesar

$13.95

Hand cut romaine lettuce topped with house made croutons, grated parmesan, and garnished with a lemon wedge

Summer Berry Salad

$14.95

Baby spinach topped with fresh raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, candied walnuts, and feta crumbles

Sandwiches

Granny's Chicken Salad

$14.95

Scratch made chicken salad with roasted chicken, celery, granny smith apples, red grapes, and bibb lettuce stuffed inside a freshly baked butter croissant

Tomato Basil Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Country white bread, honey dijon aioli, melted mozzarella, griddled tomatoes, and fresh basil

The Gobbler

$16.95

Grilled turkey burger, basil aioli, baby arugula, sweet peppered bacon, freshly sliced avocado, and melted swiss cheese on a buttered brioche bun

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Our take on French Onion Soup! Country white bread, garlic aioli, melted provolone and swiss cheeses, with caramelized onions served with hot au jus

Smoked Chicken Club

$15.95

Toasted country white bread layered with deli sliced smoked chicken, sweet peppered bacon, avocado, bibb lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and basil aioli

Good Ole' Boy

$16.95

1/2 pound beef patty served with garlic aioli, colby jack, sweet peppered bacon, bibb lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and house pickles on a buttered brioche bun

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Spicy garlic aioli, bibb lettuce, and house pickles on a buttered brioche bun

1/2 Sandwich Combo

$11.95

DD Upcharge

$1.00

Family Favorites

BBQ Shrimp 'n Grits

$18.95

Bed of white cheddar corn grits topped with fried green tomatoes, grilled bbq shrimp, baby arugula then drizzled with spicy honey vinaigrette

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.95

Buttermilk chicken hand battered and fried topped with house made white gravy, served with a side of bacon mac 'n cheese and buttered green beans

Country Fried Steak

$18.95

Hand battered Certified Angus Beef smothered with chorizo gravy served with a side of buttered green beans and mashed potatoes

Ole' Fashion Meatloaf

$17.95

Seared thick-cut meatloaf topped with smoked ketchup covered in brown gravy on top a pile of garlic parmesan fries and a side of buttered green beans

Pot Roast

$21.95

Slow braised beef on mashed potatoes topped with brown gravy then garnished with fried onion straws and served with a side of buttered green beans

Seared Blackened Salmon

$21.95

6 oz pan seared salmon on a bed of grilled asparagus and mashed potatoes topped with house made cajun cream sauce

Val's Veggie Plate

$14.95

Side salad or a cup of homemade soup with 3 made from scratch fixin's

BBQ Brisket Tacos

$17.95

Three corn tortillas filled with shredded bbq brisket and napa slaw topped with feta crumbles, and served with a side creamed corn

Specials

1/2 Sandwich Combo

$11.95

House Made Chili

$5.95+

Thanksgiving Feast

$34.95

Thanksgiving Small Side

$7.95

Thanksgiving Medium Side

$15.95

Thanksgiving Large Side

$25.95

Thanksgiving Turkey per Pound

$9.99

Thanksgiving Ham per Pound

$11.99

Snickety Snacks

Kentucky Butter Cake

$5.95

Buttery vanilla pound cake smothered in macerated strawberries and a dollop of whipped cream

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.95

Served with sweet caramel and whipped cream

Banana Pudding

$5.95

Creamy vanilla pudding mixed with fresh bananas, and crushed vanilla cookies topped with whipped cream

Oreo Mud Pie

$5.95

House made chocolate espresso cake topped with chocolate pudding, crushed oreos, and whipped cream

Peach Cobbler

$6.95Out of stock

Gooey cinnamon peach cobbler topped with a flaky cinnamon sugar crust

Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.95

A Little Taste of Down South

Jr Breakfast

$6.95

one scrambled egg, one pancake, and one strip of bacon

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

french fries

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

choice of soup or french fries

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.95

buttered green beans and whipped mash

Jr Cheeseburger

$7.95

french fries

Kids French Toast

$6.95

two strips of bacon

Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Drinks

Water

Coca Cola

$2.65

Coke Zero

$2.65

Diet Coke

$2.65

Sprite

$2.65

Dr. Pepper

$2.65

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.65

Fanta Orange

$2.65

Root Beer

$2.65

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Regular Drip Coffee

$2.95

Decaf Drip Coffee

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$3.95

French Press Coffee

$3.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.65

Sweet Tea

$2.65

Hot Tea

$1.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.65

Chocolate Milk

$2.65

Milk

$2.65

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Small Orange Juice

$2.00

Half N Half Tea

$2.65

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Large French Press

$6.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Lavender Lemonade

$3.95

Fixin's

Side Farmhouse Salad

$3.95

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

Mac 'n Cheese

$3.95

Buttered Green Beans

$3.95

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Regular Fries

$3.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Fried Okra

$3.95

Creamed Corn

$3.95

Napa Slaw

$3.95

Collard Greens

$3.95

Corn Grits

$3.95

Grilled Asparagus

$3.95

Fruit Cup

$3.95

Sides

Bacon Strip

$1.50

2 Strips Bacon

$3.00

2 Pieces Sausage

$2.50

Side Griddled Ham

$2.00

One Egg

$2.00

Two Eggs

$3.50

Side of Toast

$1.50

Everything Bagel

$2.00

Side of Hashbrowns

$2.50

One Pancake

$2.00

Side of French Toast

$2.50

Side of Biscuits and Gravy

$3.50

Waffle Only

$5.95

Side Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

2 Pieces Turkey Sausage

$3.50

2 Pieces Turkey Bacon

$3.50

Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Whole Avocado Sliced

$4.50

Smoked Chicken Strips

$7.95

Side Gravy

$1.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Down South Kitchen and Bakery! We are a scratch-made kitchen that serves southern comfort food with a brunch like atmosphere, and a bakery all in one. Stop by for some good ole' fashioned home cooking, or a freshly baked cupcake today!

Location

6500 Cascades Court Suite 100, The Colony, TX 75056

Directions

Gallery
Down South Kitchen and Bakery image
Down South Kitchen and Bakery image
Down South Kitchen and Bakery image

