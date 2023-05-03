Restaurant header imageView gallery

Downing Street Pour House 24 Downing Street

24 Downing Street

Hollister, MO 65672

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Texas brioche, white cheddar, swiss, applewood bacon, tomato, aioli

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Pacific cod, fries, tartar sauce

Pastrami Sammich

$18.00

House pastrami, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, molly's sauce on a French roll

Food

Starters

D-street Nachos

$12.00

Kettle chips covered in queso and seasoned beef or smoked chicken, topped with pico and green onion

Full Basted Wings

$18.00

Half Basted Wings

$9.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$16.00

Half pound gulf shrimp

Poutine

$12.00

Fries, cheese curds, brown gravy, parmesan & garpar garnish

Pretzel

$10.00

Salted pretzel, artisan mustard & cheese sauce

Skins

$9.00

Crispy potato skin, unmelted shredded American cheese, bacon, sour cream

Smoked Trout Board

$13.00

Smothered Tamales

$11.00

Two white queso smothered pork tamales, basted BBQ sauce and fresh made pico de gallo

Southern Spread

$12.00

Jalapeño cheddar rope sausage, freshly made pimento cheese, Tennesse red drizzle with crostinis

Salad & Soup

H.A.F.S.

$12.00

Seasonal greens, goat cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecans, honey vinaigrette, soft fried egg

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Crisp iceberg, blue cheese, egg, red onion, house smoked pastrami crumble, bleu cheese dressing

Chef Salad

$12.00

Seasonal greens, turkey, bacon, Cheddar cheese, red onion, hatch chilis, green goddess dressing

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.00

Grilled "Aa" ahi tuna drizzled in Yoko teriyaki, mixed greens, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, wonton strips, green onion, and wasabi ranch

House Side Salad

$4.00

Scratch Soup Cup

$4.00

Chefs choice, French onion

Scratch Soup Bowl

$6.00

Chefs choice, French onion

Strawberry & Bleu Salad

$13.00

Sammiches

DSPH Nashville Hot

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, hot dip, applewood smoked bacon, smoked Cheddar served on Texas brioche with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, aioli

Fin-wich

$15.00

House-marinated grilled mahi-mahi served on brioche with lettuce, onion, pickle & creole tarter

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Texas brioche, white cheddar, swiss, applewood bacon, tomato, aioli

Jumbo

$14.00

Pastrami Sammich

$18.00

House pastrami, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, molly's sauce on a French roll

Reuben

$19.00

Pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, molly sauce, fried egg on marble rye bread

Turkey Sammich

$15.00

House-smoked turkey, swiss, bacon jam, aioli, avocado schmear

Wagyu Burgers

Black & Bleu

$15.00

Caramelized onions, bleu cheese, bacon, blackberry sauce

Mother Heifer

$18.00

House-smoked pastrami, caramelized onions, swiss, molly sauce

"D" Street Burger

$14.00

Arugula, goat cheese, honey, aioli

H.A.F.B.

$16.00

Sriracha mayo, micro greens, smoked gouda, bacon jam, avocado schmear, soft fried egg

B.C.B.

$15.00

Bacon, Cheddar cheese, itop, aioli

Pimento Burger

$15.00

Fresh-made pimento cheese, bacon, Tennessee red drizzle ltop, aioli

Hatch Burger

$14.00

Roasted hatch green chilies, cheddar, ltop, aioli

Mushroom Burger

$14.00

Sautéed mushrooms, swiss, ltop, aioli

Cheese Burger

$13.00

Ltop, aioli, choice of cheese

Veg Burger

$12.00

Itop, aioli

Hamburger

$13.00

Ltop, aioli, choice of cheese

Entrée

Blackened Mahi

$20.00

Mahi-mahi drizzled in a tasso cream sauce with red pepper potato hash & vegetable of the day

Double Smoked Pork Chop

$19.00

12 Oz glazed chop with green chili cream corned brûlée & vegetable of the day

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Pacific cod, fries, tartar sauce

Pastrami by the Pound

Pastrami Dinner

$28.00

House-smoked pastrami, brabant, buttered cabbage

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

Traditional lamb stew, Parmesan mashed potato "Crust", garpar

Smokehouse Chicken

$15.00

Bacon, Cheddar, tobacco onions, barbecue, brabant potatoes, vegetable of the day

Steak-frites

$34.00

Srf Wagyu outside skirt steak with house fries

Chef's Selection

Prime Rib

$46.00

Daily creations from seasonal, local & high-quality ingredients

Chef's Lunch Special

$16.00

Chef's Dinner Special

$32.00Out of stock

Pub Grub

$12.00Out of stock

Desserts

Novellas Sopapilla Cheesecake

$8.00

Smooth and creamy cheesecake with cinnamon notes, topped with a cinnamon butter tortilla topping

Chef's Special Dessert

$8.00

Local, fresh, quality ingredients come together to tantalize your sweet tooth. Ask your server for details!

House Ooey Gooey Butter Cake

$8.00

Ozark-style yellow butter cake crust with a gooey cream cheese filling served with vanilla bean ice cream and mixed berry compote

Novellas Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Decadent flourless chocolate ganache cake dusted in cocoa powder

Kiddos

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Side Choices

Battered Fries

$4.00

Buttered Cabbage

$4.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Brabant Potatoes

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Green Chili Cream Corn Brûlée

$4.00

Scratch Soup Cup

$4.00

Chefs choice, French onion

No Side

Sweet Potato & Edamame Hash

$4.00

Poutine

$4.00

Extras

Caramel

$0.50

Chicken Thigh

$4.00

Dinner Toast

$1.00

Extra Pastrami

$4.00

Extra Patty

$7.00

Hatch Chillies

$0.75

Piece of Cod

$5.00

Piece of Mahi

$9.00

SD Sauté Mushroom

$1.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Egg

$1.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Specialty Cocktails

Summer Libations

Tropical Mule

$8.00

Sauza tequila, mango, lime ginger beer

Clementine

$9.00

Titos, lemonade, pinot noir

Royal Spritzer

$10.00

Champagne, ava grace rose, lavender syrup

Smoked Peach Old Fashion

$8.00

Leopold brothers Georgia peach whiskey, soda, sugar, bitters, muddled orange, cherry

Rhubarb Rickey

$8.00

Ha'penny rhubarb gin, lime juice, mint, soda water

Lavender Lemon Drop

$8.00

Titos, lavender syrup, rosewater, lemon juice, soda water

Sweet Heat

$8.00

Sauza tequila, mango syrup, soda water, habanero powder, tajin rim

Blackberry Press

$8.00

Starlight blackberry whiskey, blackberry syrup, muddled lemon & mint, soda water

Chief's Kingdom

$10.00

Toms town gin (official gin of the chiefs), duckett's orange curacao, strawberry puree, lime juice, ginger beer

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Titos, espresso hydrant cold brew, crème De cacao, Irish cream

Pour House Punch

$7.00

Vodka, coconut rum, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, sprite

Beer & Wine

Bottled Beer

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Beers on Tap

805 Blonde Ale

$7.00

Basted Lager

$7.00

Big Wave

$7.00

Black & Tan

$7.00

Black Butte

$7.00

Cali Squeeze

$7.00

D St. Pale Ale

$7.00

Dos Equis Amber

$7.00

Flight Board

$12.00

Great Escape Kolsch

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Mango Cart

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$7.00

PBR

$5.00

16 different beers on tap

Public House IPA

$7.00

Stone Hazy IPA

$7.00

Stone Salt & Lime Lager

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Wine Glass

Cab Sav

$6.00

Champagne

$6.00

Chard

$6.00

G- Conundrum White

$6.00

G- Kendall Jackson

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

G- Conundrum Red

$6.00

Wine Bottle

Angeline Rose

$25.00

Btl- Ava Grace Rose

$30.00

Bonanza Cab Sav

$35.00

Btl -Conundrum Red

$30.00

Btl- Conundrum White

$30.00

Frisk Riesling

$25.00

Iron Stone Merlot

$35.00

Kendall Jackson Chard

$30.00

Kim Crawford Chard

$35.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$45.00

Santa Julia

$25.00

Stave 'n Steel Cab Sav

$35.00

Z. Alexander Brown

$35.00

0.0 Proof

0.0 Proof Beers

Guinness 0

$7.00Out of stock

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

Budwieser Zero

$7.00

Wellbeing Victory Wheat

$7.00

Brooklyn Special Effects IPA

$7.00

0.0 Proof Spirits

Monday Whiskey

$7.00

Bare Gin

$7.00

Ritual Rum

$7.00

Bare Tequila

$7.00

0.0 Proof Traditional Cocktails

0.0 Old Fashioned

$7.00

0.0 Paloma

$7.00

0.0 Gin & Tonic

$7.00

0.0 Dark & Stormy

$7.00

0.0 Proof Premium Cocktails

Day Dreamsicle

$7.00

O proof gin, n/a triple sec orange bitters, cream soda

Patio Lounger

$7.00

0 proof gin, strawberry puree, lemonade, sprite

Jamaican Me Happy

$7.00

O proof rum, lime juice, ginger beer

Mango Sort-a-rita

$7.00

0 proof tequila, passion fruit syrup, lime juice

0.0 Kentucky Mule

$7.00

Proof whiskey, lime juice, ginger beer

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

1/2 Tea

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cocktails

A - M

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Brandy Alexander

$8.00

Car Bomb

$9.00

Colorado Bulldog

$7.75

Cosmo

$8.00

D St Mary

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gin Martini

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Irish Mule

$8.00

Lamar

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Long Beach Tea

$9.00

Long Island Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$8.00

N - Z

Mojito

$8.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$9.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Painkiller

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Patio Pounder

$6.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.50

Seabreeze

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Top Shelf Marg

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Martini

Cosmo

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Titos, espresso hydrant cold brew, crème De cacao, Irish cream

Gin Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Vodka Martini

$8.00

Shots

Breakfast Shot
$7.00

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Car Bomb

$9.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Jager bomb

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Pineapple Upside-down

Royal Flush

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Old Drink Menus

Black Berry Bramble

$8.00

Hollister Apple

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

With a focus on unique high quality ingredients, we deliver coal-fired American comfort food, whole muscle grind Snake River Farms wagyu burgers, and traditional pub classics in a warm, relaxing atmosphere just across the Taneycomo bridge from the tourist attractions of Branson. Come in and enjoy!

Location

24 Downing Street, Hollister, MO 65672

Directions

