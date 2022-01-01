Downtown Arena

- Home
1005 Wheeling Ave
Cambridge, OH 43725
Appetizers
Cheesy Bread
$7.99
Chips & Salsa
$5.99
Combo Platter
$16.99
Corn Fritters
$6.99
Fried Green Beans
$6.99
Fried Pickles
$6.99
Fried Portabella Mushrooms
$7.99
Jalapeno Poppers
$7.99
Jumbo Loaded Tots
$5.99
Loaded Bacon Fries
$9.99
Mac & Cheese Bites
$6.99
Mini Corn Dogs
$7.99
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
Onion Petals
$6.99
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls
$7.99
Pretzel Bites
$8.99
Burgers
Daily Specials
6 Boneless Wings and Fresh cut fries
$8.99
Bacon Mushroom Melt w/ fresh cut fries
$10.99
Bread Bowl w/side salad
$8.99
Pulled Pork Tacos
$10.99
Chicken Fajita Salad
$7.99
Crispy Alfredo Salad Garlic Bread
$15.99
Daily special 10.99
$10.99
Daily special 11.99
$11.99
Daily special 12.99
$12.99
Daily special 7.99
$7.99
Daily special 8.99
$8.99
Daily special 9.99
$9.99
Turkey Wrap W/ Pasta salad
$8.99
Grilled Chicken spinach salad
$7.00
Grilled Chicken Alfredo , Side Salad, Garlic Bread
$14.99
Personal Pizza and Side Salad
$8.99
Rachel
$11.99
School Lunch pizza
Soup Bread Bowl
Steak Fajita wrap w/ fresh cut
$10.99
Stuffed sweet rolls (4 doughnuts)
$5.99
Taco Salad
$9.99
Wedge Wednesdays
$10.99
Wing Night 12
$11.88
Wing Night 24
$23.76
Wing Night 6
$5.94
1 Dollar Jello Shots
$1.00
Mexican street corn dip
$9.99
Jumbo loaded tots
$6.99
Dipping Sauces
BBQ
$0.49
BBQ Sauce
$0.49
Beer Cheese
$0.49
Blu Cheese
$0.49
Bobs Balzy
$0.49
Chipolte ranch
$0.49
Citrus Chipolte BBQ
$0.49
French
$0.49
Garlic Butter
$0.49
Garlic Mild
$0.49
Garlic Parm
$0.49
Honey Mustard
$0.49
Honey Mustard
$0.49
Hot Sauce
$0.49
Inferno
$0.49
Italian Dressing
$0.49
Ketchup
$0.49
Mayo
$0.49
Moppin
$0.49
Nacho Cheese
$0.49
Nacho Cheese
$0.49
Pizza Sauce
$0.49
Raging General
$0.49
Ranch
$0.49
Red Hot
$0.49
Salsa
$0.49
Siracha Bourbon
$0.49
Sour Cream
$0.49
Sweet & Sour
$0.49
Sweet and Spicy Asian
$0.49
Sweet Death
$0.49
Tangy Gold BBQ
$0.49
Teriyaki
$0.49
Thousand Island
$0.49
Tropical Habanero
$0.49
Zesty Mayo
$0.49
Vinegar
Kids Menu
Pizzas
Salad
Sandwiches
Sides
Specialties
Specialty Pizzas
Subs
Miscellaneous
Beer
Absoout Seltzer
$3.75
Aluminum Budlight
$3.50
Angry Orchard
$3.73
Becks
$3.73
Bud light
$3.50
Bud Light Lime
$3.50
Bud Light Next
$3.50
Budweiser
$3.50
Busch 16 Oz Can
$2.33
Busch Apple
$2.33
Busch Light
$3.50
Coors Banquet
$3.50
Coors Light
$3.50
Corona
$3.96
Corona Premier
$3.96
Dos Equis
$3.96
Guinness
$3.96
Heineken
$3.96
High Noon
$3.73
IC Light
$2.50
Labatt blue
$3.96
Michelob Lime
$3.96
Michelob seltzer
$3.73
Michelob Ultra
$3.73
Mike's Hard Lemonade
$3.50
Mikes hard freeze
$3.50
Mikes Hard Seltzer
$3.25
Miller High Life
$3.50
Miller Lite
$3.50
Modelo
$3.96
Mom waters
$3.25
Natty can
$1.87
New Belgium
$3.50
Pbr Bottle
$2.78
PBR can
$1.87
Pbr coffee
$4.20
Ranch Water
$3.03
Redds
$3.73
Rolling Rock
$3.50
Sam adams
$3.96
Sam Adams Seasonal
$3.96
Simply Lemonade
$3.73
Smirnoff ice
$3.50
Stella Artois
$3.96
Tangerine Beer
$3.96
To Go Domestic
$1.87
To Go Premium
$2.33
Topo Chico Seltzer
$3.03
Twisted Tea
$3.96
White claw
$3.73
Yueng can
$2.33
Budweiser Zero
$3.50
Beer Pitchers/Towers
Angry Orchard Pitcher
$11.19
Blue Moon Pitcher
$11.19
Bud Light Pitcher
$8.39
Bud Light Tower
$12.00Out of stock
Columbus IPA Pitcher
$12.12
Michelob Ultra Pitcher
$11.19
Michelob Ultra Tower
$12.00Out of stock
Miller Light Pitcher
$8.39
Miller Light Tower
$12.00Out of stock
Rhinegeist Pitcher
$13.05
Sam Adams Pitcher
$12.12
Summer Shandy Pitcher
$9.00Out of stock
Voodoo Ranger Pitcher
$13.05
Yuengling Pitcher
$8.39
Yuengling Tower
$12.00Out of stock
Y Bridge Pitcher
$12.12
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$6.99
Amaretto sour
$5.13
Arena Punch
$5.13
Bahama mama
$6.99
Black widow
$5.13
Bloody mary
$6.06
Blue Motorcycle
$6.99
Car bomb
$7.00
Cherry Bomb
$5.13
Corona Sunrise
$5.59
Daiquiri
$6.06
Downtown Alley Oop
$6.06
Fun Dip
$6.06
Green tea
$6.06
Gummy Bear
$5.13
Holy water
$5.13
Irish trash can
$10.26
Kamikaze
$5.13
Kentucky mule
$7.46
Lemmon Shake-Up
$6.06
Liquid Mary
$6.06
Long Island
$5.13
Manhattan
$8.39
Margarita
$6.06
Mimosa
$5.13
Mojito
$7.46
Moscow Mule
$7.46
Ninja turtle
$6.06
Old fashioned
$8.39
Pineapple upside down
$5.13
Pixie stick
$5.13
Purple Rain
$5.13
Red Headed Slut
$6.06
Scooby Snack
$6.06
Sex On the Beach
$6.06
Sour patch
$5.13
Starburst
$5.13
Strawberry bourbon lemonade
$7.46
Strawberry shortcake
$5.13
Sweet Tart
$5.13
Tequila sunrise
$6.06
The CC
$5.13
The Godfather
$6.00
The Sleeper
$12.00
Tormango
$7.46
Tropic Like It's Hot
$6.06
Virgin Daiquiri
$4.20
Washington apple
$6.06
Water Moccasin
$4.66
Whisky Sour
$5.13
White Russian
$6.06
White Tea
$6.06
Wills creek water
$5.13
Twisted Apple
$5.13
Draft Beer
Draft Miller Light 16oz
$3.50
Draft Miller Light 23oz
$4.20
Draft Bud Light 16oz
$3.50
Draft Bud Light 23oz
$4.20
Y Bridge 16oz
$5.59
Y Bridge 23oz
$6.53
Draft Michelob 16oz
$3.73
Draft Michelob 23oz
$4.66
Draft Yuengling 16oz
$3.50
Draft Yuengling 23oz
$4.20
Shiner 16oz
$6.06
Shiner 23oz
$6.99
Draft Blue Moon 16oz
$4.66
Draft Blue Moon 23oz
$5.59
New Belgium Hop Raider Ipa 16oz
$5.59
New Belgium Hop Raider Ipa 23oz
$6.99
Twisted Tea 16 Oz
$4.20
Twisted Tea 23oz
$5.13
Columbus IPA 16oz
$5.59
Columbus IPA 23oz
$6.53
Inflatable Flamingo 23oz
$2.80Out of stock
Angry Orchard 16oz
$4.66Out of stock
Angry Orchard 23oz
$5.59Out of stock
Inflatable Flamingo 16oz
$1.87Out of stock
Platform Sun Surfer 16oz
$5.13Out of stock
Platform Sun Surfer 23oz
$6.06Out of stock
Barktober Fest 16oz
$5.13Out of stock
Barktober Festn23oz
$6.06Out of stock
Black And Blue 23oz
$6.06Out of stock
Dos Equis 16oz
$4.20Out of stock
Dos Equis 23oz
$4.66Out of stock
Festivus 23 Oz
$6.06Out of stock
Guinness Draft
$5.59Out of stock
Pumpkin Ale 16oz
$5.13Out of stock
Pumpkin Ale 23oz
$6.06Out of stock
Summer Shandy 16oz
$4.20Out of stock
Summer Shandy 23oz
$4.66Out of stock
Black And Tan 23oz
$6.53
Bubbles 16oz
$5.13Out of stock
Bubbles 23oz
$6.06Out of stock
Drink Specials
1 Dollar Beers Christ Party
1.50 Yuengling Cans
$1.50
12 oz twisted tea cans
$1.50
16 oz Truly wild berries
$2.00
Angry Leprechaun
$4.66
Bud Light Draft 16oz
$2.00
Mic Ultra Draft 16oz
$2.00
Miller Lite Draft 16oz
$2.00
Yuengling Draft 16oz
$2.00
Buttery Nips
$3.00
Strawberry Mango Lemonade
$3.72
Jello Shot
$1.87
$3 Loser Punch
$2.80
Bacardi Gold
$1.87
Canadian mist
$1.87
Kinky Green
$1.87
Lemon Rum Chata
$1.87
Mothers Apple Pie
$1.87
Windsor Canadian
$1.87
$1 Jello Shots
$0.93
Liquor
Disarono
$5.13
Well Amaretto
$4.50
Courvoisier
$6.53
E and J
$6.53
Hennessy
$6.99
DBL Hennessy
$13.99
DBL E and J
$13.06
DBL Courvoisier
$13.06
Bombay
$5.59
Tangueray
$5.59
Well Gin
$4.66
DBL Well Gin
$9.32
DBL Bombay
$11.19
DBL Tanguay
$11.19
Drambuie
$4.66
Fireball
$4.66
Gran Marnier
$4.66
Southern comfort
$4.66
Yukon jack
$4.66
Green Chartreuse
$6.53
Irish Creme
$4.20
Midori
$5.13
DBL Drambuie
$9.32
DBL Southern comfort
$9.32
DBL Yukon jack
$9.32
DBL Fireball
$9.32
DBL Disaronno
$9.32
DBL Gran Marnier
$9.32
Bacardi silver
$4.66
Captain spice
$4.66
Malibu
$4.66
Rum Chata
$5.13
Well Rum
$4.00
DBL Well Rum
$8.00
DBL Bacardi silver
$9.32
DBL Bacardi Gold
$10.26
DBL Captain spice
$9.32
DBL Malibu
$9.32
DBL Rum Chata
$10.26
DBL Capn Loco
$9.32
Banana
$4.66
Goldschlager
$4.66
Peach schnapps
$3.50
Strawberry schnapps
$4.66
Rumpleminze
$4.66
PB Schnapps
$4.66
DBL PB Schnapps
$9.32
DBL Fire water
$9.32
DBL Goldschlager
$9.32
DBL Peach schnapps
$6.99
DBL Strawberry schnapps
$9.32
DBL Banana
$9.32
1800
$4.66
Casamigo
$6.06
Jose
$4.66
Patron
$6.99
Well Tequila
$4.66
Volcan
$7.00
Don Julio
$6.00
DBL Well Tequila
$9.32
DBL Patron
$13.99
DBL Casamigo
$12.12
DBL 1800
$9.32
DBL Jose
$9.32
Absolute
$4.66
Cherry vodka
$4.66
Ciroc
$5.59
Grey Goose
$5.59
Kettle one
$4.66
Pinnacle
$4.66
Smirnoff
$4.66
Three olives
$4.66
Titos
$4.66
Well vodka
$4.20
DBL Well vodka
$8.40
DBL Absolute
$9.32
DBL Ciroc
$11.00
DBL Goose
$11.18
DBL Pinnacle
$9.32
DBL Three olives
$9.32
DBL Smirnoff
$9.32
DBL Titos
$9.32
DBL Kettle one
$9.32
DBL Cherry vodka
$9.32
1792
$6.06
American honey
$4.66
Basil haydens
$6.06
Blantons
$9.32
Buffalo trace
$5.59
Bullet
$5.59
Bullet rye
$5.59
Canadian Mist
$4.66
Crown apple
$5.13
Crown peach
$6.00
Crown Royal
$5.13
Crown vanilla
$5.13
Dewar Scotch
$5.59
Dubliner
$6.00
Eagle Rare
$6.99
Elijah Craig
$5.59
Fireball
$4.66
Gentleman jack
$5.59
Glenlivet
$5.59
Jack Daniels
$4.66
Jameson
$6.06
Jim Beam
$4.66
Larceny
$5.59
Makers Mark
$4.66
Proper 12
$4.66
Rabbit Hole
$6.99
Johnnie Walker Red
$5.59
Screwball
$4.66
Seagrams 7
$4.66
The Whistler
$5.00
Wild turkey
$5.59
Woodford Reserve
$6.06
Weller
$5.59
Colonel Taylor
$5.59
Michters
$5.59
Tullamore Dew
$5.59
DBL Woodford Reserve
$11.18
DBL Velvet
$9.62
DBL Royal
$10.26
DBL Dewar
$11.18
DBL Jack Daniels
$9.62
DBL Jameson
$12.12
DBL Beam
$9.62
DBL Red label
$9.62
DBL Makers
$9.62
DBL 7
$9.62
DBL Wild turkey
$9.62
DBL Basil hardens
$12.12
DBL 1792
$12.12
DBL American honey
$9.62
DBL Craig
$11.18
DBL Larceny
$11.18
DBL Bulliet
$11.18
DBL Proper 12
$9.32
DBL Bulliet rye
$11.18
DBL Screwball PB
$9.32
DBL Gentleman jack
$11.18
DBL Crown apple
$10.26
DBL Crown peach
$12.12
DBL Glenn livet
$11.18
DBL Buffalo trace
$11.18
DBL Blanton
$18.65
DBL Rabbit
$13.98
DBL Crown vanilla
$10.26
DBL Screwball
$9.62
Martini
N/A Beverage
Shots
Applesauce
$5.13
Baileys
$4.66
Banana Creme Moonshine
$4.66
Birthday cake
$5.13
Blow Job Shot
Buttery nipple
$6.06
Cinnamon toast
$5.13
Four Horsemen
$5.59
Fruit loop
$5.13
Irish breakfast
$5.13
Irish Car Bomb
$7.00
Jager
$5.13
Jager Bomb
$6.06
Mini beer
$5.13
Orange Creamsicle
$5.13
Pb&J
$5.13
Red White & Blue
$5.13
Some Beach Moonshine
$4.66
Sour Blue Raspberry Moonshine
$4.66
Vegas Bomb
$6.06
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1005 Wheeling Ave, Cambridge, OH 43725
Gallery
