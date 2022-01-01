Downtown Arena imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Downtown Arena

review star

No reviews yet

1005 Wheeling Ave

Cambridge, OH 43725

Appetizers

Cheesy Bread

$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Combo Platter

$16.99

Corn Fritters

$6.99

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Fried Portabella Mushrooms

$7.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Jumbo Loaded Tots

$5.99

Loaded Bacon Fries

$9.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Onion Petals

$6.99

Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$7.99

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Burgers

Arena Monster Burger

$16.99

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$9.99

Build Your Own Burger

$10.99

Mad Macinator

$12.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Nikki's A1 Burger

$11.99

Pizza Burger

$12.99

Rueben Burger

$12.99

Smokey Texan BBQ Burger

$11.99

Sriracha Bourbon Burger

$11.99

Daily Specials

6 Boneless Wings and Fresh cut fries

$8.99

Bacon Mushroom Melt w/ fresh cut fries

$10.99

Bread Bowl w/side salad

$8.99

Pulled Pork Tacos

$10.99

Chicken Fajita Salad

$7.99

Crispy Alfredo Salad Garlic Bread

$15.99

Daily special 10.99

$10.99

Daily special 11.99

$11.99

Daily special 12.99

$12.99

Daily special 7.99

$7.99

Daily special 8.99

$8.99

Daily special 9.99

$9.99

Turkey Wrap W/ Pasta salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken spinach salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Alfredo , Side Salad, Garlic Bread

$14.99

Personal Pizza and Side Salad

$8.99

Rachel

$11.99

School Lunch pizza

Soup Bread Bowl

Steak Fajita wrap w/ fresh cut

$10.99

Stuffed sweet rolls (4 doughnuts)

$5.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Wedge Wednesdays

$10.99

Wing Night 12

$11.88

Wing Night 24

$23.76

Wing Night 6

$5.94

1 Dollar Jello Shots

$1.00

Mexican street corn dip

$9.99

Jumbo loaded tots

$6.99

Desserts

Cinnamon Dots

$6.99

Double Chocolate Fudge Wudge Cake

$6.99

Reese's Pie

$6.99

Dipping Sauces

BBQ

$0.49

BBQ Sauce

$0.49

Beer Cheese

$0.49

Blu Cheese

$0.49

Bobs Balzy

$0.49

Chipolte ranch

$0.49

Citrus Chipolte BBQ

$0.49

French

$0.49

Garlic Butter

$0.49

Garlic Mild

$0.49

Garlic Parm

$0.49

Honey Mustard

$0.49

Honey Mustard

$0.49

Hot Sauce

$0.49

Inferno

$0.49

Italian Dressing

$0.49

Ketchup

$0.49

Mayo

$0.49

Moppin

$0.49

Nacho Cheese

$0.49

Nacho Cheese

$0.49

Pizza Sauce

$0.49

Raging General

$0.49

Ranch

$0.49

Red Hot

$0.49

Salsa

$0.49

Siracha Bourbon

$0.49

Sour Cream

$0.49

Sweet & Sour

$0.49

Sweet and Spicy Asian

$0.49

Sweet Death

$0.49

Tangy Gold BBQ

$0.49

Teriyaki

$0.49

Thousand Island

$0.49

Tropical Habanero

$0.49

Zesty Mayo

$0.49

Vinegar

Kids Menu

4 Piece Boneless Wings w/ fresh cut fry

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla w/ fresh cut fry

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ fresh cut fry

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese w/ fresh cut fries

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs Basket w/ fresh cut fry

$5.99

Pizzas

7" Personal

$6.39

10" Small

$9.99

12" Medium

$11.99

12" Medium Califlower Crust

$11.99

14" Large

$13.99

16" Extra Large

$15.99

18" Giant

$17.99

Salad

Arena Salad

$7.99

Greek Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$6.99

Italian Chopped Salad

$10.99

Power Caesar Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Sirloin Steak & Fries Salad

$14.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Sandwiches

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Cuban

$11.99

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Rachel

$11.99

Ruben

$11.99

Sides

Asparagus parm

$4.99

Beer Batterd Fries

$4.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.99

Pasta salad

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Waffle Fries

$4.99

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Specialties

Calzone

$10.99

Mac Daddy

$10.99

Pepperoni Roll

$9.99

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Stromboli

$10.99

Specialty Pizzas

Alfredo Pizza

$9.99

Amazing BLT Pizza

$9.99

BBQ Pork Carnitas

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Double Header

$9.99

Frankenstein

$9.99

Grandslam

$9.99

Homerun

$9.99

Italian Trio

$9.99

Margherita

$9.99

New York Slugger Pizza

$9.99

Papa Joe

$9.99

Ranch Bacon Chicken

$9.99

Spring Training

$9.99

The 5th Inning

$9.99

Subs

Arena Club

$7.99

BLT

$7.99

Cajun Chicken

$8.99

Chicken Club

$8.99

Italian

$7.99

Meatball & Sausage

$7.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99

Ranch Bacon Cheddar Chicken

$8.99

Southern Pulled Pork

$8.99

Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

12 Wings

$14.99

24 Wings

$29.99

Miscellaneous

Delivery charge

$2.00

Beer

Absoout Seltzer

$3.75

Aluminum Budlight

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$3.73

Becks

$3.73

Bud light

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Bud Light Next

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch 16 Oz Can

$2.33

Busch Apple

$2.33

Busch Light

$3.50

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$3.96

Corona Premier

$3.96

Dos Equis

$3.96

Guinness

$3.96

Heineken

$3.96

High Noon

$3.73

IC Light

$2.50

Labatt blue

$3.96

Michelob Lime

$3.96

Michelob seltzer

$3.73

Michelob Ultra

$3.73

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$3.50

Mikes hard freeze

$3.50

Mikes Hard Seltzer

$3.25

Miller High Life

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Modelo

$3.96

Mom waters

$3.25

Natty can

$1.87

New Belgium

$3.50

Pbr Bottle

$2.78

PBR can

$1.87

Pbr coffee

$4.20

Ranch Water

$3.03

Redds

$3.73

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Sam adams

$3.96

Sam Adams Seasonal

$3.96

Simply Lemonade

$3.73

Smirnoff ice

$3.50

Stella Artois

$3.96

Tangerine Beer

$3.96

To Go Domestic

$1.87

To Go Premium

$2.33

Topo Chico Seltzer

$3.03

Twisted Tea

$3.96

White claw

$3.73

Yueng can

$2.33

Budweiser Zero

$3.50

Beer Pitchers/Towers

Angry Orchard Pitcher

$11.19

Blue Moon Pitcher

$11.19

Bud Light Pitcher

$8.39

Bud Light Tower

$12.00Out of stock

Columbus IPA Pitcher

$12.12

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$11.19

Michelob Ultra Tower

$12.00Out of stock

Miller Light Pitcher

$8.39

Miller Light Tower

$12.00Out of stock

Rhinegeist Pitcher

$13.05

Sam Adams Pitcher

$12.12

Summer Shandy Pitcher

$9.00Out of stock

Voodoo Ranger Pitcher

$13.05

Yuengling Pitcher

$8.39

Yuengling Tower

$12.00Out of stock

Y Bridge Pitcher

$12.12

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.99

Amaretto sour

$5.13

Arena Punch

$5.13

Bahama mama

$6.99

Black widow

$5.13

Bloody mary

$6.06

Blue Motorcycle

$6.99

Car bomb

$7.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.13

Corona Sunrise

$5.59

Daiquiri

$6.06

Downtown Alley Oop

$6.06

Fun Dip

$6.06

Green tea

$6.06

Gummy Bear

$5.13

Holy water

$5.13

Irish trash can

$10.26

Kamikaze

$5.13

Kentucky mule

$7.46

Lemmon Shake-Up

$6.06

Liquid Mary

$6.06

Long Island

$5.13

Manhattan

$8.39

Margarita

$6.06

Mimosa

$5.13

Mojito

$7.46

Moscow Mule

$7.46

Ninja turtle

$6.06

Old fashioned

$8.39

Pineapple upside down

$5.13

Pixie stick

$5.13

Purple Rain

$5.13

Red Headed Slut

$6.06

Scooby Snack

$6.06

Sex On the Beach

$6.06

Sour patch

$5.13

Starburst

$5.13

Strawberry bourbon lemonade

$7.46

Strawberry shortcake

$5.13

Sweet Tart

$5.13

Tequila sunrise

$6.06

The CC

$5.13

The Godfather

$6.00

The Sleeper

$12.00

Tormango

$7.46

Tropic Like It's Hot

$6.06

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.20

Washington apple

$6.06

Water Moccasin

$4.66

Whisky Sour

$5.13

White Russian

$6.06

White Tea

$6.06

Wills creek water

$5.13

Twisted Apple

$5.13

Draft Beer

Draft Miller Light 16oz

$3.50

Draft Miller Light 23oz

$4.20

Draft Bud Light 16oz

$3.50

Draft Bud Light 23oz

$4.20

Y Bridge 16oz

$5.59

Y Bridge 23oz

$6.53

Draft Michelob 16oz

$3.73

Draft Michelob 23oz

$4.66

Draft Yuengling 16oz

$3.50

Draft Yuengling 23oz

$4.20

Shiner 16oz

$6.06

Shiner 23oz

$6.99

Draft Blue Moon 16oz

$4.66

Draft Blue Moon 23oz

$5.59

New Belgium Hop Raider Ipa 16oz

$5.59

New Belgium Hop Raider Ipa 23oz

$6.99

Twisted Tea 16 Oz

$4.20

Twisted Tea 23oz

$5.13

Columbus IPA 16oz

$5.59

Columbus IPA 23oz

$6.53

Inflatable Flamingo 23oz

$2.80Out of stock

Angry Orchard 16oz

$4.66Out of stock

Angry Orchard 23oz

$5.59Out of stock

Inflatable Flamingo 16oz

$1.87Out of stock

Platform Sun Surfer 16oz

$5.13Out of stock

Platform Sun Surfer 23oz

$6.06Out of stock

Barktober Fest 16oz

$5.13Out of stock

Barktober Festn23oz

$6.06Out of stock

Black And Blue 23oz

$6.06Out of stock

Dos Equis 16oz

$4.20Out of stock

Dos Equis 23oz

$4.66Out of stock

Festivus 23 Oz

$6.06Out of stock

Guinness Draft

$5.59Out of stock

Pumpkin Ale 16oz

$5.13Out of stock

Pumpkin Ale 23oz

$6.06Out of stock

Summer Shandy 16oz

$4.20Out of stock

Summer Shandy 23oz

$4.66Out of stock

Black And Tan 23oz

$6.53

Bubbles 16oz

$5.13Out of stock

Bubbles 23oz

$6.06Out of stock

Drink Specials

1 Dollar Beers Christ Party

1.50 Yuengling Cans

$1.50

12 oz twisted tea cans

$1.50

16 oz Truly wild berries

$2.00

Angry Leprechaun

$4.66

Bud Light Draft 16oz

$2.00

Mic Ultra Draft 16oz

$2.00

Miller Lite Draft 16oz

$2.00

Yuengling Draft 16oz

$2.00

Buttery Nips

$3.00

Strawberry Mango Lemonade

$3.72

Jello Shot

$1.87

$3 Loser Punch

$2.80

Bacardi Gold

$1.87

Canadian mist

$1.87

Kinky Green

$1.87

Lemon Rum Chata

$1.87

Mothers Apple Pie

$1.87

Windsor Canadian

$1.87

$1 Jello Shots

$0.93

Liquor

Disarono

$5.13

Well Amaretto

$4.50

Courvoisier

$6.53

E and J

$6.53

Hennessy

$6.99

DBL Hennessy

$13.99

DBL E and J

$13.06

DBL Courvoisier

$13.06

Bombay

$5.59

Tangueray

$5.59

Well Gin

$4.66

DBL Well Gin

$9.32

DBL Bombay

$11.19

DBL Tanguay

$11.19

Drambuie

$4.66

Fireball

$4.66

Gran Marnier

$4.66

Southern comfort

$4.66

Yukon jack

$4.66

Green Chartreuse

$6.53

Irish Creme

$4.20

Midori

$5.13

DBL Drambuie

$9.32

DBL Southern comfort

$9.32

DBL Yukon jack

$9.32

DBL Fireball

$9.32

DBL Disaronno

$9.32

DBL Gran Marnier

$9.32

Bacardi silver

$4.66

Captain spice

$4.66

Malibu

$4.66

Rum Chata

$5.13

Well Rum

$4.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Bacardi silver

$9.32

DBL Bacardi Gold

$10.26

DBL Captain spice

$9.32

DBL Malibu

$9.32

DBL Rum Chata

$10.26

DBL Capn Loco

$9.32

Banana

$4.66

Goldschlager

$4.66

Peach schnapps

$3.50

Strawberry schnapps

$4.66

Rumpleminze

$4.66

PB Schnapps

$4.66

DBL PB Schnapps

$9.32

DBL Fire water

$9.32

DBL Goldschlager

$9.32

DBL Peach schnapps

$6.99

DBL Strawberry schnapps

$9.32

DBL Banana

$9.32

1800

$4.66

Casamigo

$6.06

Jose

$4.66

Patron

$6.99

Well Tequila

$4.66

Volcan

$7.00

Don Julio

$6.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.32

DBL Patron

$13.99

DBL Casamigo

$12.12

DBL 1800

$9.32

DBL Jose

$9.32

Absolute

$4.66

Cherry vodka

$4.66

Ciroc

$5.59

Grey Goose

$5.59

Kettle one

$4.66

Pinnacle

$4.66

Smirnoff

$4.66

Three olives

$4.66

Titos

$4.66

Well vodka

$4.20

DBL Well vodka

$8.40

DBL Absolute

$9.32

DBL Ciroc

$11.00

DBL Goose

$11.18

DBL Pinnacle

$9.32

DBL Three olives

$9.32

DBL Smirnoff

$9.32

DBL Titos

$9.32

DBL Kettle one

$9.32

DBL Cherry vodka

$9.32

1792

$6.06

American honey

$4.66

Basil haydens

$6.06

Blantons

$9.32

Buffalo trace

$5.59

Bullet

$5.59

Bullet rye

$5.59

Canadian Mist

$4.66

Crown apple

$5.13

Crown peach

$6.00

Crown Royal

$5.13

Crown vanilla

$5.13

Dewar Scotch

$5.59

Dubliner

$6.00

Eagle Rare

$6.99

Elijah Craig

$5.59

Fireball

$4.66

Gentleman jack

$5.59

Glenlivet

$5.59

Jack Daniels

$4.66

Jameson

$6.06

Jim Beam

$4.66

Larceny

$5.59

Makers Mark

$4.66

Proper 12

$4.66

Rabbit Hole

$6.99

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.59

Screwball

$4.66

Seagrams 7

$4.66

The Whistler

$5.00

Wild turkey

$5.59

Woodford Reserve

$6.06

Weller

$5.59

Colonel Taylor

$5.59

Michters

$5.59

Tullamore Dew

$5.59

DBL Woodford Reserve

$11.18

DBL Velvet

$9.62

DBL Royal

$10.26

DBL Dewar

$11.18

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.62

DBL Jameson

$12.12

DBL Beam

$9.62

DBL Red label

$9.62

DBL Makers

$9.62

DBL 7

$9.62

DBL Wild turkey

$9.62

DBL Basil hardens

$12.12

DBL 1792

$12.12

DBL American honey

$9.62

DBL Craig

$11.18

DBL Larceny

$11.18

DBL Bulliet

$11.18

DBL Proper 12

$9.32

DBL Bulliet rye

$11.18

DBL Screwball PB

$9.32

DBL Gentleman jack

$11.18

DBL Crown apple

$10.26

DBL Crown peach

$12.12

DBL Glenn livet

$11.18

DBL Buffalo trace

$11.18

DBL Blanton

$18.65

DBL Rabbit

$13.98

DBL Crown vanilla

$10.26

DBL Screwball

$9.62

Martini

Cosmo Martini

$10.26

Dirty Martini

$10.26

Dry Martini

$10.26

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.26

Spanish Horchata Martini

$11.00

Kinky Caribbean Martini

$10.00

N/A Beverage

CBD OIL

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.79

Coffee

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Water

Shots

Applesauce

$5.13

Baileys

$4.66

Banana Creme Moonshine

$4.66

Birthday cake

$5.13

Blow Job Shot

Buttery nipple

$6.06

Cinnamon toast

$5.13

Four Horsemen

$5.59

Fruit loop

$5.13

Irish breakfast

$5.13

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Jager

$5.13

Jager Bomb

$6.06

Mini beer

$5.13

Orange Creamsicle

$5.13

Pb&J

$5.13

Red White & Blue

$5.13

Some Beach Moonshine

$4.66

Sour Blue Raspberry Moonshine

$4.66

Vegas Bomb

$6.06

Wine

Barefoot Bubbly

$4.66

BF Sauv Blanc

$4.66

Cristalino

$4.66

Moscato

$4.66

Wb cab sauv

$4.66

Wb chard

$4.66

Wb Pino Grigio

$4.66

We merlot

$4.66

White zinfandel

$4.66
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1005 Wheeling Ave, Cambridge, OH 43725

