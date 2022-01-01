Downtown Bistro Lancaster, OH
123 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Popular Items
Appetizers
Soft Pretzel Breadsticks
3 jumbo pretzel breadsticks served with our homemade beer cheese dipping sauce.
Wonton Tacos
Fresh Wonton Tacos stuffed with our red cabbage slaw, red pepper, green onion & topped with avocado. Served with sour cream & salsa. Comes in an order of three.
Garlic Butter Stuffed Mushrooms
Fresh button mushrooms stuffed with creamy Mozzarella & Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese & topped with panko bread crumbs.
Pork Potstickers
Pan sauteed beef and pork / Asian chili sauce.
Spinach Art Dip
Shrimp in a garlic cream sauce with spinach and melted mozzarella. Served with grilled pita bread.
Crab Cakes
Three house made Maryland crab cakes served with Cajun mustard for dipping.
Mahi Tacos
blackened mahi/ lemon vinaigrette slaw/ chipotle mayo/ avocado/ corn tortilla
Burgers & Sandwiches
Broad Street Burger
Swiss & Button Burger
Sautéed onions and button mushrooms. Topped with creamy swiss cheese and served on a brioche bun. Make it an Impossible burger +$2.
Greek Gyro
Freshly grilled pita bread stuffed with juicy sliced gyro meat (a blend of lamb & beef), shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, & Kalamata olives. Topped with crumbled feta cheese & tzatziki sauce.
Reuben Melt
Chef Cruz Club
Havarti Grilled Cheese
Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich
Veggie Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
panko crusted chicken/ ranch coleslaw/ bleu cheese crumbles/ LTP/ brioche bun
Entrees
Grilled Salmon
Seasoned & grilled to perfection, and choice of one side.
Walleye
Fish & Chips
Fresh North Atlantic cod loin hand-battered with our house-made beer batter & deep fried to golden perfection. Served with tartar sauce, fresh cut fries & house made coleslaw.
Chicken Alfredo
Linguine pasta with your choice of chicken, shrimp ($6), or steak ($5), with our house made creamy alfredo sauce. Served with garlic rolls.
Half Rack BBQ Ribs
Chicken Stir Fry
Pork Chop
Char grilled and seasoned. Topped with grilled onions and our house made Bourbon glaze. Served with scalloped potatoes and asparagus.
Sides
Soups & Salads
Soda/Tea/Coffee/Juice
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Blackberry Flavor
Cherry Coke
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Grenadine
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Peach Flavor
Peach Tea
Pineapple
Rasberry Flavor
Red Bull
Root Beer
Shirly Temple
Sprite
Strawberry Flavor
Sweetened Tea
Tonic
Unsweetened Tea
Beer
Coors Light Dft
Tall Coors Light
Yeunling
Tall Yeunling
RG Truth IPA
Tall RG Truth IPA
Ellicotville Pumpkin
Ellicotville Puimpkin Tall
Blue Moon Draft
Tall Blue Moon
Heart State Heart Strings Amber Ale
Tall Heart State Heart Strings Amber Ale
Hi Wire Hi Pitch IPA
Tall Hi Wire Hi Pitch IPA
Budweiser
Bud Light
Mich Ultra
Coors Light
Miller Light
Beer Bucket
Budweiser Zero
Truth IPA
Cloud Harvest Hazy IPA
Franz
Wowie Ale
Wowie Colada
Bubbles Rose Ale
Lemmy Nade
Bucket (5 Beers)
Saber Tooth Tiger IPA 8% ALC
Oh Sure IPA
Inflatable Flamingo
Lemon Glow
Main Street Amber Ale
Jam Out
Perpetual IPA
Oktoberfest
Ace Apple
Ace Pumpkin
Ace Pear
Ace Pineapple
Ace Guava
Ace Mango
Corona Extra
Heineken
Stella Artois
Guinness
Black Raspberry
Yumberry
Strawberry Coconut
Blueberry Mango
Red White & Berry
New White Wines
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Kim Crawford Blanc
Raeburn Chardonnay
Bottle Raeburn Chard
Chateau St. Michelle Riesling
Bottle Chateau St. Michelle
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Bottle Santa Margherita Grigio
Conundrum White
Bottle Conundrum White
Bottle Vueve Cliquot Champagne
Bottle Jordan Chardonnay
La Cantina Pizzolato Moscato
Bottle La Cantina Pizzolato Moscato
New Red Wines
Meiomi
Bottle Meiomi
Four Graces Pinot Noir
Bottle Four Graces Pinot Noir
Smith & Hook Cabernet
Bottle Smith & Hook Cab
Liberty School Cabernet
Bottle Liberty School Cab
Conundrum Red Blend
Bottle Conundrum Red Blend
Bottle Bell Glos Clark Telephone Pinot Noir
Bottle Austin Hope Cabernet
Bottle Silver Oak Cabernet
Bottle Caymus Cabernet
Bottle Rombauer Zinfandel
New Cocktails
Liquor
Absolut
Ciroc
Grey goose
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Grape
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Whipped
Tito's
Loopy 3 Olive
Kettle One
Belvedere
DBL Absolut
DBL Ciroc
DBL Ketel One
DBL Smirnoff Apple
DBL Smirnoff Cherry
DBL Smirnoff Citrus
DBL Smirnoff Grape
DBL Smirnoff Whipped
DBL Smirnoff Orange
DBL Smirnoff Raspberry
DBL Tito's
Dbl grey goose
Dble Smirnoff
DBL Belvedere
Beefeater
Hendricks
Well Gin
Bombay
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Hendricks
Dble Tanquray
DBL bombay
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan White
Kraken
Malibu
Captain Morgan Spiced
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Kraken
DBL Malibu
Well Tequila
Altos Siver
Altos Gold
1800 Silver
1800 Gold
Patron Silver
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Altos Siver
DBL Altos Gold
DBL 1800 Silver
DBL 1800 Gold
DBL Patron Silver
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Reserve
Crown Royal Vanilla
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Redbreast 12yr
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Drambuie
American Honey
Fireball
Bird Dog Peach
DBL Bushmills
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Crown Reserve
DBL Crown Vanilla
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Redbreast 12yr
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Seagrams
Dbl Amerrican Honey
DBL Fireball
Angels Envy
Dewers
Basil Hayden
Knob Creek
Bulleit
Glenlivet
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker (Black)
Johnny Walker (Red)
Makers Mark
Well Scotch
Woodford Reserve
Bulliet Rye
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Woodford
DBL Bulleit
DBL Glenlivet
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Johnny Walker Black
DBL Johnny Walker Red
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Dewars
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Knob Creek
Scnapps - Amaretto
Baileys
Creme de cacao
Creme de Menthe
Fireball
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Liquor 43
Rum Chata
Schnapps - Apple
Schnapps - Black Raz
Schnapps - Blue Curacao
Schnapps - Melon
Schnapps - Peach
Schnapps - Triple Sec
Sloe Gin
So Co
Disaronno
Paul Mason
Frangelico
DBL Baileys
DBL Fireball
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Hennessy
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Liquor 43
DBL Rum Chata
DBL Schnapps - Apple
DBL Schnapps - Blue Curacao
DBL Scnapps - Amaretto
DBL Schnapps - Melon
DBL Schnapps - Peach
DBL Schnapps - Triple Sec
DBL Sloe Gin
DBL So Co
DBL Creme de cacao
DBL Creme de Menthe
DBL Disaronno
Cocktails
Appletini
Bistro Bishop
BISTRO Old Fashioned
Cosmopolitan
Bistro Bourbon Smash (Peach)
Bloody Mary
Blue Raz Cosmo
Choc. Martini
Crown Mule
DB Punch
Gimlet
Gummy Bear
Irish Mule
Jolly Rancher
Kentucky Mule
Leaning Tower
Lemon Drop Shot
London Mule
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island TOP
Mai Tai
White Russian
Margarita
Margarita Flight
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Screwdriver
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
Margarita Flight
Spiked Carmel Apple Cider
Raspbellini
Candy Cane Martini
Irish Mule
Green Tea Shot
Side Car Drink
Non- Alcoholic Daquri
Daquri
Sex On Beach
Chocolate Covered Cherry Martini
The Kiss
Orange Crush
Shamrock Martini
Drunken Leprechaun Martini
Irish Flag Shot
Baby Guinness Shot
Irish Cream Coffee
Choc Covered Strawberry
Choc Covered Strawberry
Lemondrop Martini
Peachbellini
Strawberry Bellini
Mint Juliep
Sex On The Beach
Pina Colada
Beer Tasting
White Gummy Shot
Wine
Cabernet
Chardonnay
Raeburn Chardonnay
Malbec
Merlot
Moscato
Red Blend
Riesling
Pinot Grigio
Pinot Noir
Sauvigon Blanc
Wine Taste
Avalon Cab BTL
Avalon Red Blend BTL
D&B Cab BTL
DR Loosen Riesling Btl
Hess Pinot Noir BTL
Hess Sauv Blanc BTL
Kris Pinot Grigot Btl
Noble Merlot Btl
Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir BTL
Santa Julia Malbec Btl
Matchbox Chard Bottle
Moscoto Btle
Champagne Bottle
Private Cuvee Prosecco
Duckhorn Mer BTL
Sweet Walter Red
Private Cuvée Bottle
Drink Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Full service top rated landmark restaurant in Downtown Lancaster, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. Lunch, Dinner and Sunday Brunch Delicious Chicken, Steak, Seafood, Burgers, Sandwiches, Soups, Salads, Desserts. Attractive ambiance. Friendly Customer Service with a smile. Hope to see you soon.
123 North Broad Street, Lancaster, OH 43130