Downtown Bistro Lancaster, OH

123 North Broad Street

Lancaster, OH 43130

Order Again

Popular Items

Broad Street Burger
Greek Gyro

Appetizers

Soft Pretzel Breadsticks

$13.20

3 jumbo pretzel breadsticks served with our homemade beer cheese dipping sauce.

Wonton Tacos

$11.00

Fresh Wonton Tacos stuffed with our red cabbage slaw, red pepper, green onion & topped with avocado. Served with sour cream & salsa. Comes in an order of three.

Garlic Butter Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.30

Fresh button mushrooms stuffed with creamy Mozzarella & Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese & topped with panko bread crumbs.

Pork Potstickers

$12.10

Pan sauteed beef and pork / Asian chili sauce.

Spinach Art Dip

$13.20

Shrimp in a garlic cream sauce with spinach and melted mozzarella. Served with grilled pita bread.

Crab Cakes

$15.40

Three house made Maryland crab cakes served with Cajun mustard for dipping.

Mahi Tacos

$16.00

blackened mahi/ lemon vinaigrette slaw/ chipotle mayo/ avocado/ corn tortilla

Burgers & Sandwiches

Broad Street Burger

$13.20

Swiss & Button Burger

$14.30

Sautéed onions and button mushrooms. Topped with creamy swiss cheese and served on a brioche bun. Make it an Impossible burger +$2.

Greek Gyro

$13.20

Freshly grilled pita bread stuffed with juicy sliced gyro meat (a blend of lamb & beef), shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, & Kalamata olives. Topped with crumbled feta cheese & tzatziki sauce.

Reuben Melt

$13.15

Chef Cruz Club

$13.20

Havarti Grilled Cheese

$12.10

Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

$14.30

Veggie Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.20

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

panko crusted chicken/ ranch coleslaw/ bleu cheese crumbles/ LTP/ brioche bun

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.70

Cheeseburger Bites

$7.70

Cheesy Pasta

$7.70

Entrees

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Seasoned & grilled to perfection, and choice of one side.

Walleye

$22.00

Fish & Chips

$16.50

Fresh North Atlantic cod loin hand-battered with our house-made beer batter & deep fried to golden perfection. Served with tartar sauce, fresh cut fries & house made coleslaw.

Chicken Alfredo

$17.60

Linguine pasta with your choice of chicken, shrimp ($6), or steak ($5), with our house made creamy alfredo sauce. Served with garlic rolls.

Half Rack BBQ Ribs

$19.80

Chicken Stir Fry

$17.60

Pork Chop

$20.90

Char grilled and seasoned. Topped with grilled onions and our house made Bourbon glaze. Served with scalloped potatoes and asparagus.

Sides

Wild Rice Pilaf

$5.50

Cole Slaw

$5.50

Scalloped Potatoes

$5.50

Green Beans

$5.50

Glazed Carrots

$5.50

Broccoli

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

French Fries

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Soups & Salads

Ceaser

$15.40

Romaine lettuce, bacon, fresh grated Parmesan cheese.

Mushroom Soup Cup

$5.50

Soup du Jour Cup

$5.50

Mushroom Soup Bowl

$7.70

Soup du Jour Bowl

$7.70

House Salad

$15.40

Spinach Salad

$15.40

Desserts

Lemon Creme Marscapone

$7.70

Cheesecake

$7.70

Chocolate Cake

$7.70

Soda/Tea/Coffee/Juice

Apple Juice

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Blackberry Flavor

$1.00

Cherry Coke

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Grenadine

$1.00

Hot Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Peach Flavor

$1.00

Peach Tea

$3.95

Pineapple

$3.95

Rasberry Flavor

$1.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.95

Shirly Temple

$3.95

Sprite

$2.95

Strawberry Flavor

$1.00

Sweetened Tea

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Beer

Coors Light Dft

$5.00

Tall Coors Light

$8.00

Yeunling

$5.00

Tall Yeunling

$8.00

RG Truth IPA

$6.00

Tall RG Truth IPA

$8.00

Ellicotville Pumpkin

$6.00

Ellicotville Puimpkin Tall

$8.00

Blue Moon Draft

$5.00

Tall Blue Moon

$7.00

Heart State Heart Strings Amber Ale

$6.00

Tall Heart State Heart Strings Amber Ale

$8.00

Hi Wire Hi Pitch IPA

$6.00

Tall Hi Wire Hi Pitch IPA

$8.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Beer Bucket

$15.00

Budweiser Zero

$4.00

Truth IPA

$8.00

Cloud Harvest Hazy IPA

$6.50

Franz

$5.00

Wowie Ale

$6.00

Wowie Colada

$5.00

Bubbles Rose Ale

$5.00

Lemmy Nade

$5.00

Bucket (5 Beers)

$20.00

Saber Tooth Tiger IPA 8% ALC

$7.00

Oh Sure IPA

$6.00

Inflatable Flamingo

$5.00

Lemon Glow

$5.00

Main Street Amber Ale

$5.00

Jam Out

$5.00

Perpetual IPA

$6.00

Oktoberfest

$6.00

Ace Apple

$6.00

Ace Pumpkin

$6.50

Ace Pear

$6.00

Ace Pineapple

$6.00

Ace Guava

$6.00

Ace Mango

$6.00

Corona Extra

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Guinness

$4.50

Black Raspberry

$4.50

Yumberry

$4.50

Strawberry Coconut

$4.50

Blueberry Mango

$4.50

Red White & Berry

$4.50

New White Wines

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Bottle Kim Crawford Blanc

$42.00

Raeburn Chardonnay

$11.00

Bottle Raeburn Chard

$42.00

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$9.00

Bottle Chateau St. Michelle

$34.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Bottle Santa Margherita Grigio

$50.00

Conundrum White

$14.00

Bottle Conundrum White

$54.00

Bottle Vueve Cliquot Champagne

$90.00

Bottle Jordan Chardonnay

$65.00

La Cantina Pizzolato Moscato

$11.00

Bottle La Cantina Pizzolato Moscato

$42.00

New Red Wines

Meiomi

$13.00

Bottle Meiomi

$50.00

Four Graces Pinot Noir

$14.00

Bottle Four Graces Pinot Noir

$52.00

Smith & Hook Cabernet

$12.00

Bottle Smith & Hook Cab

$46.00

Liberty School Cabernet

$11.00

Bottle Liberty School Cab

$42.00

Conundrum Red Blend

$10.00

Bottle Conundrum Red Blend

$38.00

Bottle Bell Glos Clark Telephone Pinot Noir

$85.00

Bottle Austin Hope Cabernet

$105.00

Bottle Silver Oak Cabernet

$150.00

Bottle Caymus Cabernet

$135.00

Bottle Rombauer Zinfandel

$70.00

New Cocktails

Fools Gold

$12.00

Three Piece Suit

$12.00

Down To Earth

$11.00

Secret Garden

$11.00

Anjou

$12.00

Kilauea Mule

$10.00

Peach Honey Margarita

$11.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Pitcher Red Sangria

$21.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Pitcher White Sangria

$21.00

Liquor

Absolut

$6.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Grey goose

$8.00

Smirnoff

$5.50

Smirnoff Cherry

$5.50

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.50

Smirnoff Grape

$5.50

Smirnoff Orange

$5.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.50

Smirnoff Whipped

$5.50

Tito's

$6.50

Loopy 3 Olive

$5.50

Kettle One

$8.00

Belvedere

$5.50

DBL Absolut

$11.00

DBL Ciroc

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Smirnoff Apple

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff Cherry

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff Citrus

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff Grape

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff Whipped

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff Orange

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff Raspberry

$10.00

DBL Tito's

$10.00

Dbl grey goose

$14.00

Dble Smirnoff

$10.00

DBL Belvedere

$10.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Well Gin

$4.50

Bombay

$6.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

Dble Tanquray

$9.00

DBL bombay

$13.00

Well Rum

$4.50

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan White

$5.50

Kraken

$6.50

Malibu

$6.50

Captain Morgan Spiced

$5.50

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

DBL Kraken

$13.00

DBL Malibu

$13.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

Altos Siver

$5.50

Altos Gold

$5.50

1800 Silver

$7.50

1800 Gold

$8.50

Patron Silver

$10.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Altos Siver

$11.00Out of stock

DBL Altos Gold

$11.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$17.00

DBL 1800 Gold

$17.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

Bushmills

$6.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Royal Apple

$6.50

Crown Royal Reserve

$8.50

Crown Royal Vanilla

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$6.50

Redbreast 12yr

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Drambuie

$4.00

American Honey

$5.00Out of stock

Fireball

$4.95

Bird Dog Peach

$4.50

DBL Bushmills

$12.00

DBL Canadian Club

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal

$13.00

DBL Crown Apple

$13.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$10.00

DBL Crown Peach

DBL Crown Reserve

$13.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jameson

$13.00

DBL Redbreast 12yr

$24.00

DBL Crown Peach

$13.00

DBL Seagrams

$10.00

Dbl Amerrican Honey

$10.00

DBL Fireball

$9.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Dewers

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Bulleit

$6.00

Glenlivet

$8.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Johnny Walker (Black)

$8.00

Johnny Walker (Red)

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Well Scotch

$5.50

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$6.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.00

DBL Woodford

$18.00

DBL Bulleit

$10.00

DBL Glenlivet

$16.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$16.00

DBL Johnny Walker Red

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$14.00

DBL Well Scotch

$10.00

DBL Angels Envy

$25.00

DBL Dewars

$10.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$10.00

DBL Knob Creek

$20.00

Scnapps - Amaretto

$4.50

Baileys

$6.00

Creme de cacao

$4.50

Creme de Menthe

$4.50

Fireball

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Liquor 43

$5.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Schnapps - Apple

$4.50

Schnapps - Black Raz

$4.50

Schnapps - Blue Curacao

$4.50

Schnapps - Melon

$4.50

Schnapps - Peach

$4.50

Schnapps - Triple Sec

$4.50

Sloe Gin

$4.50

So Co

$5.50

Disaronno

$5.00

Paul Mason

$4.00

Frangelico

$5.50

DBL Baileys

$12.00

DBL Fireball

$8.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$18.00

DBL Hennessy

$18.00

DBL Jagermeister

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Liquor 43

$10.00

DBL Rum Chata

$10.00

DBL Schnapps - Apple

$9.00

DBL Schnapps - Blue Curacao

$9.00

DBL Scnapps - Amaretto

$9.00

DBL Schnapps - Melon

$9.00

DBL Schnapps - Peach

$9.00

DBL Schnapps - Triple Sec

$9.00

DBL Sloe Gin

$9.00

DBL So Co

$11.00

DBL Creme de cacao

$9.00

DBL Creme de Menthe

$9.00

DBL Disaronno

$10.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$8.95

Bistro Bishop

$7.95

BISTRO Old Fashioned

$9.95

Cosmopolitan

$8.95

Bistro Bourbon Smash (Peach)

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$6.95

Blue Raz Cosmo

$9.95

Choc. Martini

$10.00

Crown Mule

$8.50

DB Punch

$8.00

Gimlet

$4.50

Gummy Bear

$6.50

Irish Mule

$6.50

Jolly Rancher

$6.50

Kentucky Mule

$7.95

Leaning Tower

$5.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.50

London Mule

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.95

Long Island TOP

$10.00

Mai Tai

$6.95

White Russian

$7.50

Margarita

$9.00

Margarita Flight

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$7.95

Moscow Mule

$7.95

Screwdriver

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$4.50

Tom Collins

$6.95

Washington Apple

$6.50

Whiskey Sour

$4.50

Margarita Flight

$12.00

Spiked Carmel Apple Cider

$7.00

Raspbellini

$5.95

Candy Cane Martini

$8.95

Irish Mule

$7.95

Green Tea Shot

$7.95

Side Car Drink

$9.95

Non- Alcoholic Daquri

$5.95

Daquri

$8.95

Sex On Beach

$7.95

Chocolate Covered Cherry Martini

$9.95

The Kiss

$7.95

Orange Crush

$8.95

Shamrock Martini

$8.95

Drunken Leprechaun Martini

$8.95

Irish Flag Shot

$5.50

Baby Guinness Shot

$5.50

Irish Cream Coffee

$7.95

Choc Covered Strawberry

$8.95

Choc Covered Strawberry

$9.95

Lemondrop Martini

$9.95

Peachbellini

$7.95

Strawberry Bellini

$7.95

Mint Juliep

$9.95

Sex On The Beach

$7.95

Pina Colada

$8.95

Beer Tasting

$0.01

White Gummy Shot

$7.50

Wine

Cabernet

$6.95

Chardonnay

$6.95Out of stock

Raeburn Chardonnay

$11.00

Malbec

$6.95

Merlot

$6.95

Moscato

$6.95

Red Blend

$6.95

Riesling

$6.95

Pinot Grigio

$6.95

Pinot Noir

$6.95

Sauvigon Blanc

$6.95

Wine Taste

$0.25

Avalon Cab BTL

$28.00

Avalon Red Blend BTL

$28.00

D&B Cab BTL

$62.00

DR Loosen Riesling Btl

$28.00

Hess Pinot Noir BTL

$28.00

Hess Sauv Blanc BTL

$28.00

Kris Pinot Grigot Btl

$28.00

Noble Merlot Btl

$28.00

Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir BTL

$100.00

Santa Julia Malbec Btl

$28.00

Matchbox Chard Bottle

$28.00

Moscoto Btle

$28.00

Champagne Bottle

$28.00

Private Cuvee Prosecco

$6.95

Duckhorn Mer BTL

$60.00

Sweet Walter Red

$6.95

Private Cuvée Bottle

$28.00

Drink Specials

Pumpkin Cream Martini

$10.00

Apple Pie Shot

$5.00

Pumpkin Cream Spiked Coffee

$8.00

Spiked Apple Cider

$7.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full service top rated landmark restaurant in Downtown Lancaster, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. Lunch, Dinner and Sunday Brunch Delicious Chicken, Steak, Seafood, Burgers, Sandwiches, Soups, Salads, Desserts. Attractive ambiance. Friendly Customer Service with a smile. Hope to see you soon.

123 North Broad Street, Lancaster, OH 43130

