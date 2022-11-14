Restaurant header imageView gallery

Downtown by RFC Winery

review star

No reviews yet

116 Main Street

Raeford, NC 28376

Order Again

Popular Items

All-American BYO Burger
Gourmet PB & J
Premium Side - Mac & Cheese

Shareables

Fried Pickle Chips (V)

$9.00

Deep-fried, crunch and golden brown pickles with a tangy Cajun dip.

Beer Cheese and Bread

$10.00

Pub-style beer cheese dip & savory bread

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.00

Fried garlic, herb, cheddar cheese curds served with House marinara or Ranch.

Main Street Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Roasted Corn, Poblano Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Green Chilies, with fresh Cilantro and Cotjia Cheese, served with house tortilla chips.

Creek Club Wings 12 Ct

$18.00

6 Fried, bone-in chicken wings with choice of sauce: Bare, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesean, Asian, Hot, BBQ.

Creek Club Wings 6 Ct

$9.00

Boneless Wings 10ct

$13.00

Food Allergy Alert

Handhelds

All-American BYO Burger

$13.00

Angus beef burger with your choice of toppings, served with fries. Other / Premium sides available for up-charge

Muffalatta Sammy

$14.00

Fresh, Italian cold cuts on a toasted ciabata bun, with giardiniera and olive salad

Gourmet PB & J

$11.00

Battered chicken breast served naked or smothered in Carolina Hot Sauce.

Creek Club Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey and Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, Onion, and Pimento Cheese

McRae Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

The fall and winter we are featuring a chicken salad laced with cranberries & apples. Served on a Croissant with lettuce. Choice of one side.

Food Allergy Alert!

Williford Seasonal Chicken Salad

$12.00

The fall and winter we are featuring a chicken salad laced with cranberries & apples. Served on a Croissant with lettuce. Choice of one side.

Southern Style Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Entree Salads & Entrees

Farmhouse Salad

$9.00

Harvest blend Greens, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Cranberries, and Pumpkin Seeds. Choice of Grilled, Fried Chicken, or Shrimp for Up Charge.

Raeford Wedge Salad

$15.00

Lettuce wedge with bacon, caramelized onion, sun-dried tomato, bleu cheese and avacado.

Downtown Pasta

$14.00

Penne Pasta tossed with your choice of Chef Inspired sauce: House marinara, Garlic/Lemon Infused Olive Oil with herbs, or House Pesto Add Chicken or Shrimp for Up-charge.

Rockfish and Chips

$14.00

Beer-battered Pollock fillets with Crispy Fies.

Food Allergy Alert!

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread (V)

$11.00

Sun-dried tomatoes & caramelized onions over a garlic white sauce & basil pesto, with fresh local mozzarella and julienne cut fresh basil with a rich balsamic glaze.

Sicilian Flatbread

$13.00

A modern spin on a classic favorite, topped with rich marinara, a selection of hearty Italian meats, & fresh spices.

Bacon & Bleu Flatbread

$12.00

Bleu cheese crumbles topped with bacon chunks and carmelized onions, drizzled balsamic glaze.

Food Allergy Alert!

Street Tacos

Choose 3

$15.00Out of stock

Marinated Skirt Steak, Cotjia Cheese, Fresh Cilantro, Chipotle Lime Ranch

Soups

Cup - Soup of the Day

$4.50

Chili topped with Sour cream, Cheese, and Jalapeño

Bowl - Soup of the Day

$9.00

House Chili served with Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jalapeño

Food Allergy Alert!

Sides

Fries (6oz)

$4.00

Seasonal Veggie

$4.00

Ask the Chef the Vegetable of the Day Special before shift!

Chips

$2.50

Sea Salt Kettle Potato Chips - Local Brand

Premium Side - Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Thick, Creamy, Velvety, Traditional Mac & Cheese from Scratch!

Premium Side - Fried Pickles

$5.50

Served with House Ranch

Side House Salad

$5.00

Salad Greens, Carrot, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, mozzarella, With One choice of Dressing.

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Add-Ons

Proteins

Cheeses

Dressing/Sauces

Breads/Chips

Whole Condiments

Grilled Cheese w/Bacon

$7.50

open item

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Hot Dogs

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Kids Penne Toss

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Food Allergy Alert!

Dessert

Apple Tart

$8.00

Seasonal Local Cake

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Seasonal Dessert Flatbread

$10.00

Food Allergy Alert!

Daily Specials

Spicy Fried Chicken Club

$15.00

Pasta Ala Sorrentino

$18.00

Penned with creamy marinara, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomato and fresh mozzarella

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Veterans Day Chips & Cheese

Turkey Club

$14.00

NA Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.00

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Open drink

$7.00

Kid's Drink

$1.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$5.00

Large Milk

$3.00

Large Orange Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cigar Merch

Boveda 72% Packet

$1.50

Anstead's Blind Cigar Cutter Red

$6.95

Anstead's Blind Cigar Cutter White

$6.95

Colibri Butane 90ml

$6.95

Anstead's triple torch lighter Red

$18.95

Anstead's triple torch lighter Gunmetal Blue

$18.95

Anstead's triple torch lighter Black

$18.95

Locker Membership

3 Month Membership

$425.00

6 Month Membership

$800.00

1 Year Membership

$1,500.00

3 Year Membership

$4,000.00

Lounge Membership

1 Day Pass

$5.00

1 Month Pass

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local veteran owned and operated. We offer chef-driven American fare in a comfortable, casual atmosphere.

Location

116 Main Street, Raeford, NC 28376

Directions

