Downtown by RFC Winery
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local veteran owned and operated. We offer chef-driven American fare in a comfortable, casual atmosphere.
Location
116 Main Street, Raeford, NC 28376
Gallery
