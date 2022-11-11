Downtown Deli and Eatery
300 Spruce St
Scranton, PA 18503
Popular Items
All Day Breakfast
MYO Egg Sandwiches
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich!!! you create it we will make it
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
All breakfast sandwiches are made with two fried eggs, cheese, your choice of meat and bread!
Ham, Egg & Cheese
Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese
Pork roll, egg and cheese on your choice of bread
2 Eggs, Any Style
Two eggs any style, homefries and your choice of toast
7 Grain French Toast
Three slices of 7 grain french toast topped with chopped pecans and bacon then topped with sweet and creamy mascarpone cheese & drizzled with caramel
Breakfast Bowl
Our famous breakfast bowl includes Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade salsa, avocado and two scrambled eggs with a side of pepperjack cheese filled tortillas
Breakfast Burrito
Hot Cereal
Hot oatmeal, top it off with some fresh fruit and nuts.
Huevos Rancheros
Huevos Rancheros two crispy tortillas topped with black beans, cheddar cheese, homemade salsa, avocado and two over easy eggs
Lox Bagel Sandwich
Lox Platter
One French
One Pancake
S.S. 7 Gr French
Short Stack French Toast
Full Stack French Toast
Texas French Toast! top with one of our favorite toppings: BANANA & NUTELLA!!
Short Stack Sweet Cream Pancakes
Sweet Cream Pancakes
Our famous sweet cream pancakes! add bananas, blueberries or chocolate chips for an extra treat
Steak And Eggs
Two eggs any style, strip steak, home fries and choice of toast
Avocado Toast w Eggs
Avocado Toast w Lox
Breakfast Quesadilla
Omelettes
Sides
4oz Mac Salad
100% Maple Syrup
Add Salmon
Avocado
Bagel
Baguette
Croissant
Fresh baked croissant
Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Hard Roll
Home Fries
Muffin
Fresh Baked Corn or Blueberry Muffin
One Egg
Side Of Pickle
S Long Hots
S Sausage
S. Bacon
Thick Cut & Crispy Bacon
S. Ham
S. Lox
S. Pork Roll
S. Turkey
Side Salsa
Side Avocado
Side of Eggs
Side Peanut Butter
Toast (dry)
Toast With Butter
Xtra Side
Side chipotle Hon Mustard
Soup n Salad
Anti Pasto
Bowl Chick n' Noodle
Bowl Chili
Homemade Chili with choice of toppings
Tomato Basil Soup
Bowl Soup O' Day
Breaded Cutlet Salad
Caesar Salad
Chicken Cesear Salad
California Cobb Salad
Chef Salad
Fattoush Salad
House Salad
Spinach Salad
Traditional Greek Salad
Wedge Salad
Side House Salad
Side Ceasar Salad
Salmon Salad
Side Greek Salad
Custom Salad Bar
Kids Menu
Kids Pancake
K French Toast
K Pancake with Bacon
K French Toast with Bacon
K Pancake with Sausage
K French Toast with Sausage
Kids 2 Eggs, Toast & Bacon
Sm House Salad
Sm Caesar Salad
Peanut Butter & Jelly
K Ham & Cheese Sandwich
K Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese W/ Fries
Kids Cutlet W/ Fries
Downtown Premium Burgers
Downtown Sandwiches
Big Bird
BLT
Buffalo Bill
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Charlmont
Take a walk down memory lane with this classic. The Charlmont is slow roasted and thinly sliced roastbeef on a lightly toasted baguette served with a side of Ajus
Cheesesteak
Beef or chicken cheesesteak on a lightly toasted baguette. Add some of your favorite topping choices.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Our famous Chicken Caesar wrap in your choice of wrap
Chicken Parm Wrap
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Chicken Salad
Club
Traditional Club, your choice of Ham, Turkey or Roastbeef
Cornbeef & Swiss
De Niro
Electric City
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Helen Schwartz
Jersey Girl
Melt
Pastrami & Swiss
Peanut Butter Jelly
Pesto Wrap
Pulled Pork BBQ
Slow roasted pulled pork topped with homemade BBQ sauce on lightly grilled brioche bun served with a side of sweet potato waffle fries
Ranchero
Reuben
Traditional Reuben Cornbeef or Turkey
Scranton Wrap
Spruce Street
The Godfather
Tribune
Tuna Salad
Vegetarian Wrap
Adult Chicken Tender / Fries
Salmon Wrap
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Fry Station
Custom Fries
Daily Specials
Roastbeef Special
Salad Special W/ Chicken
Burger Special
CALI BENEDICT
Southern Comfort
Grilled Cheese Combo
Buffalo Salad
Salad Special W/ Chicken
Oatmeal Special
Harvest Bowl
Pisano
Chai White Hot Choc Special
Porchetta Special
MYO Sand
Merchandise
Beverages
Coffee 20 ounce
Coffee 16 ounce
Coffee Traveler
Fountain
Fountain Kid
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Choc Milk Large
Sm Chocolate Milk
Milk Small
Mug
OJ Large
OJ Regular
Cold Brew Coffee
Side Almond Milk
Braces Honey
Flavor Shot
Lrg White Milk
Unsweet Tea
Whipped Cream
Coffee Cubes
Sports Tea
Cooler
Aquafina
Bubbly
Diet Arizona
Arizona
Calypso
Fiji Large
Fiji Small
Gatorade
Hawaiian Water
Lg Pellegrino
20oz Diet Pepsi
20oz Diet Dr Pepper
20oz Dr Pepper
20oz Gingerale
20oz Pepsi
20oz Root Beer
Pure Leaf Plastic
Pure Leaf Glass
S Pellegrino Sm
Kombucha
Trop Pure Cran
Trop Pure OJ
Trop Pure Apple
V-8
Celius
Black And Brass Can
BOYLAN -ORANGE
BOYLAN- SHIRLY TEMPLE
BOYLAN - GINGER ALE
Redbull
Coffee Bar
Espresso
Cappuccino
Latte
Cortado
Hot Chocolate
Peanut Butter White Mocha Latte Special
Iced Latte
Cold Brew
Americano
Chai Latte
Iced Chai Latte
Extra Flavor Shot
Xtra Shot Espresso
Honey Bee
Strawberry Kiss
Caramel Apple Cold Brew Special
Butter Pecan Latte Special
Red Eye
Iced London Fog
London Fog
Whipped Cream
Pumpkin White Choc Latte
Cold Foam
Iced Honey Chai Latte
Hot Honey Chai Latte
French Toast Latte
Butterbeer Latte
Pumpkin Caramel Latte
Firebee Chai
Autumn Harvest Latte
Caramel Apple Butter Iced Tea
Pumpkin Spiced Chai
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Lavender Coconut Cold Brew
Smoothies
Viva Verde
Granny Smith apple, cucumber , spinach, mint, pineapple and coconut water
Nirvana
Banana, peanut butter, almond milk and cocoa powder
Ultraviolet
Blueberry, Banana, Almond Butter and Coconut milk
Ruby Rose
Strawberry, banana, hemp seeds, maple syrup & almond milk
Peanutbutter And Jelly
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
GRAB n GO
4oz Mac
Chocolate Bar
Apple
Banana
Black & Brass Coffee Bag
Cake
Fruit Cup
Herr's Chips 1.89
Chocolate Croissant
Large Chicken Salad
Large Mac Salad
Large Tuna Salad
Lg. Cookie
Large chocolate chip OR peanut butter cup cookie
Medium Chicken Salad
Medium Mac Salad
Medium Tuna Salad
Parfait
Chocolate PB Parfait
Pickle
Rice Pudding
Small Chicken Salad
Small Mac Salad
Small Tuna Salad
Stacy's
Wise
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in, takeout or have it delivered and enjoy our full menu served all day everyday! Everything is prepared fresh and made to order!
300 Spruce St, Scranton, PA 18503