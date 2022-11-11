Restaurant header imageView gallery

Downtown Deli and Eatery

726 Reviews

$$

300 Spruce St

Scranton, PA 18503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MYO Egg Sandwiches
Custom Salad Bar
S. Bacon

All Day Breakfast

Wide variety of everyone's favorite breakfast items Choose from our famous egg sandwiches, Texas French toast and sweet cream pancakes, to name a few
MYO Egg Sandwiches

MYO Egg Sandwiches

$6.75

Build Your Own Egg Sandwich!!! you create it we will make it

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.75
Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.75

All breakfast sandwiches are made with two fried eggs, cheese, your choice of meat and bread!

Ham, Egg & Cheese

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$6.75
Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese

Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese

$6.75

Pork roll, egg and cheese on your choice of bread

2 Eggs, Any Style

2 Eggs, Any Style

$8.99

Two eggs any style, homefries and your choice of toast

7 Grain French Toast

7 Grain French Toast

$11.95

Three slices of 7 grain french toast topped with chopped pecans and bacon then topped with sweet and creamy mascarpone cheese & drizzled with caramel

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$12.95

Our famous breakfast bowl includes Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade salsa, avocado and two scrambled eggs with a side of pepperjack cheese filled tortillas

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95
Hot Cereal

Hot Cereal

$5.50

Hot oatmeal, top it off with some fresh fruit and nuts.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Huevos Rancheros two crispy tortillas topped with black beans, cheddar cheese, homemade salsa, avocado and two over easy eggs

Lox Bagel Sandwich

Lox Bagel Sandwich

$9.95
Lox Platter

Lox Platter

$12.95

One French

$3.00

One Pancake

$3.00

S.S. 7 Gr French

$6.95
Short Stack French Toast

Short Stack French Toast

$7.49
Full Stack French Toast

Full Stack French Toast

$8.99

Texas French Toast! top with one of our favorite toppings: BANANA & NUTELLA!!

Short Stack Sweet Cream Pancakes

$7.49
Sweet Cream Pancakes

Sweet Cream Pancakes

$8.99

Our famous sweet cream pancakes! add bananas, blueberries or chocolate chips for an extra treat

Steak And Eggs

Steak And Eggs

$18.95

Two eggs any style, strip steak, home fries and choice of toast

Avocado Toast w Eggs

Avocado Toast w Eggs

$11.95
Avocado Toast w Lox

Avocado Toast w Lox

$14.95
Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.95

Omelettes

Choose from our large variety of omelettes or make it a scrambler

Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Classic Omelette

$10.99

Farmer's Omelette

$10.99

Greek Omelette

$10.99

Florentine Omelette

$10.99

Italian Omelette

$10.99

Vegetable Omelette

$10.99

Western Omelette

$10.99

Sides

4oz Mac Salad

4oz Mac Salad

$0.75

100% Maple Syrup

$1.50

Add Salmon

$8.50
Avocado

Avocado

$1.50
Bagel

Bagel

$2.50

Baguette

$2.00
Croissant

Croissant

$2.75

Fresh baked croissant

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$4.50Out of stock

Hard Roll

$1.75
Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.95
Muffin

Muffin

$3.25

Fresh Baked Corn or Blueberry Muffin

One Egg

$1.50

Side Of Pickle

$0.50

S Long Hots

$1.75

S Sausage

$3.95
S. Bacon

S. Bacon

$3.95

Thick Cut & Crispy Bacon

S. Ham

$3.95

S. Lox

$4.95

S. Pork Roll

$3.95

S. Turkey

$3.95Out of stock

Side Salsa

$1.50
Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side of Eggs

$2.50

Side Peanut Butter

$0.75

Toast (dry)

$1.50

Toast With Butter

$1.50

Xtra Side

$1.00

Side chipotle Hon Mustard

$1.00

Soup n Salad

Anti Pasto

$14.49

Bowl Chick n' Noodle

$5.25
Bowl Chili

Bowl Chili

$6.25

Homemade Chili with choice of toppings

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.50

Bowl Soup O' Day

$6.50

Breaded Cutlet Salad

$14.49

Caesar Salad

$11.49

Chicken Cesear Salad

$15.49
California Cobb Salad

California Cobb Salad

$14.99

Chef Salad

$14.99

Fattoush Salad

$11.49

House Salad

$11.49

Spinach Salad

$12.49

Traditional Greek Salad

$12.49

Wedge Salad

$12.49

Side House Salad

$6.50

Side Ceasar Salad

$6.50

Salmon Salad

$16.49Out of stock

Side Greek Salad

$7.45

Custom Salad Bar

You create it we will make it!! Starting at $6.99. Y,ou choose your first four essentials each additional is .50 cents

Custom Salad Bar

$11.49

Starting at $7.99. Pick your greens, choose four essentials, each additional essential is .50 cents. Add premiums for additional costs

Kids Menu

Kids Pancake

$3.75

K French Toast

$3.75

K Pancake with Bacon

$5.25

K French Toast with Bacon

$5.25

K Pancake with Sausage

$5.25

K French Toast with Sausage

$5.25

Kids 2 Eggs, Toast & Bacon

$5.99

Sm House Salad

$3.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$3.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.50

K Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

K Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Grilled Cheese W/ Fries

$6.99

Kids Cutlet W/ Fries

$6.99

Downtown Premium Burgers

A half pound Handformed certified angus beef patty on a lightly grilled brioche bun BEST BURGERS AROUND!
Cheese Burger Deluxe

Cheese Burger Deluxe

$12.95

Burger Deluxe

$11.95
Downtown Deli Special

Downtown Deli Special

$12.95
Railrider

Railrider

$13.95

8oz beef patty topped with pulled pork bbq, crispy bacon, jalopenos and melted yellow American cheese!!

Jersey Burger

Jersey Burger

$12.95

4 oz Mac

$0.75

Downtown Sandwiches

All our sandwiches are made with the freshest ingredients and all are made to order

Big Bird

$10.99
BLT

BLT

$9.99
Buffalo Bill

Buffalo Bill

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99
Charlmont

Charlmont

$11.99

Take a walk down memory lane with this classic. The Charlmont is slow roasted and thinly sliced roastbeef on a lightly toasted baguette served with a side of Ajus

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$11.99

Beef or chicken cheesesteak on a lightly toasted baguette. Add some of your favorite topping choices.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.49

Our famous Chicken Caesar wrap in your choice of wrap

Chicken Parm Wrap

$11.99
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Chicken Salad

$11.99
Club

Club

$10.49

Traditional Club, your choice of Ham, Turkey or Roastbeef

Cornbeef & Swiss

$11.49
De Niro

De Niro

$11.99

Electric City

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Helen Schwartz

$11.49

Jersey Girl

$11.99
Melt

Melt

$10.99

Pastrami & Swiss

$11.49Out of stock

Peanut Butter Jelly

$3.50
Pesto Wrap

Pesto Wrap

$10.49
Pulled Pork BBQ

Pulled Pork BBQ

$14.95

Slow roasted pulled pork topped with homemade BBQ sauce on lightly grilled brioche bun served with a side of sweet potato waffle fries

Ranchero

Ranchero

$11.49
Reuben

Reuben

$11.49

Traditional Reuben Cornbeef or Turkey

Scranton Wrap

$10.99
Spruce Street

Spruce Street

$10.99
The Godfather

The Godfather

$10.99

Tribune

$10.99

Tuna Salad

$11.99
Vegetarian Wrap

Vegetarian Wrap

$9.99

Adult Chicken Tender / Fries

$11.99

Salmon Wrap

$14.95

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$15.95

Fry Station

Some of our famous FRESH CUT FRIES with your favorite toppings!
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Fresh Cut Fries loaded with jalopenos, cheddar cheese sauce and homemade chili

Bleu Fries

Bleu Fries

$7.49

Fresh cut fries topped with our homemade buffalo sauce and drizzled with Bleu cheese dressing

Volcano Fries

$7.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

French Fries

$5.50

Bacon Ranch Fries

$7.99

Custom Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Daily Specials

Roastbeef Special

$11.49

Salad Special W/ Chicken

$14.95Out of stock

Burger Special

$15.95Out of stock

CALI BENEDICT

$14.95Out of stock

Southern Comfort

$15.95Out of stock

Grilled Cheese Combo

$11.95

Buffalo Salad

$13.95Out of stock

Salad Special W/ Chicken

$14.95Out of stock

Oatmeal Special

$11.95

Harvest Bowl

$14.95Out of stock

Pisano

$12.95

Chai White Hot Choc Special

$3.75

Porchetta Special

$14.95

MYO Sand

You create it we make it!

MYO Sand

$8.50

Merchandise

Pint Glass

$7.25

White Mug Black Handle

$6.50

16 oz White Deli Mug

$6.00

16oz Black Deli Mug

$6.25

12oz White Latte Mug

$6.00

12 oz Black Latte Mug

$6.25

Tie Dye TShirt

$22.00

Solid Deli Tshirt

$15.00

Deli Crewneck

$25.00

Beverages

Coffee 20 ounce

$2.83

Coffee 16 ounce

$2.36

Coffee Traveler

$19.99

Fountain

$2.95

Fountain Kid

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.25

Choc Milk Large

$4.50

Sm Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk Small

$2.50

Mug

$2.95

OJ Large

$3.75

OJ Regular

$2.75

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

Side Almond Milk

$0.75

Braces Honey

$0.50

Flavor Shot

$1.00

Lrg White Milk

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Coffee Cubes

$0.50

Sports Tea

$3.75

Cooler

Choose from our large variety of cooler drinks.

Aquafina

$1.50

Bubbly

$1.85

Diet Arizona

$1.00

Arizona

$0.99

Calypso

$2.79

Fiji Large

$3.50

Fiji Small

$1.99

Gatorade

$2.00

Hawaiian Water

$1.99

Lg Pellegrino

$3.99

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.36

20oz Diet Dr Pepper

$2.36

20oz Dr Pepper

$2.36

20oz Gingerale

$2.36

20oz Pepsi

$2.36

20oz Root Beer

$2.36

Pure Leaf Plastic

$2.36

Pure Leaf Glass

$2.50

S Pellegrino Sm

$2.50

Kombucha

$4.75

Trop Pure Cran

$2.75

Trop Pure OJ

$2.75

Trop Pure Apple

$2.25

V-8

$2.45

Celius

$3.50

Black And Brass Can

$3.75

BOYLAN -ORANGE

$2.75

BOYLAN- SHIRLY TEMPLE

$2.75

BOYLAN - GINGER ALE

$2.75

Redbull

$3.25

Coffee Bar

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.25

Cortado

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Peanut Butter White Mocha Latte Special

$6.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Extra Flavor Shot

$1.00

Xtra Shot Espresso

$1.25

Honey Bee

$7.00

Strawberry Kiss

$7.00

Caramel Apple Cold Brew Special

$5.00

Butter Pecan Latte Special

$6.50

Red Eye

$4.50

Iced London Fog

$4.25

London Fog

$4.25

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Pumpkin White Choc Latte

$6.50

Cold Foam

$1.50

Iced Honey Chai Latte

$4.50

Hot Honey Chai Latte

$4.50

French Toast Latte

$6.50

Butterbeer Latte

$6.50

Pumpkin Caramel Latte

$6.50

Firebee Chai

$6.50

Autumn Harvest Latte

$6.50

Caramel Apple Butter Iced Tea

$3.75

Pumpkin Spiced Chai

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.50

Lavender Coconut Cold Brew

$5.50

Smoothies

Viva Verde

Viva Verde

$7.00

Granny Smith apple, cucumber , spinach, mint, pineapple and coconut water

Nirvana

Nirvana

$7.00

Banana, peanut butter, almond milk and cocoa powder

Ultraviolet

Ultraviolet

$7.00

Blueberry, Banana, Almond Butter and Coconut milk

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose

$7.00

Strawberry, banana, hemp seeds, maple syrup & almond milk

Peanutbutter And Jelly

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$7.00

GRAB n GO

4oz Mac

$0.75

Chocolate Bar

$3.50

Apple

$1.25

Banana

$0.75

Black & Brass Coffee Bag

$14.50

Cake

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Herr's Chips 1.89

$1.89

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Large Chicken Salad

$21.98

Large Mac Salad

$13.99

Large Tuna Salad

$21.98
Lg. Cookie

Lg. Cookie

$2.50

Large chocolate chip OR peanut butter cup cookie

Medium Chicken Salad

$10.99

Medium Mac Salad

$6.99

Medium Tuna Salad

$10.99

Parfait

$4.95

Chocolate PB Parfait

$4.50Out of stock

Pickle

$0.50

Rice Pudding

$3.00

Small Chicken Salad

$6.00

Small Mac Salad

$4.00

Small Tuna Salad

$6.00

Stacy's

$1.49

Wise

$1.39
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in, takeout or have it delivered and enjoy our full menu served all day everyday! Everything is prepared fresh and made to order!

Website

Location

300 Spruce St, Scranton, PA 18503

Directions

Gallery
Downtown Deli and Eatery image
Downtown Deli and Eatery image
Downtown Deli and Eatery image
Downtown Deli and Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Peculiar Slurp
orange star4.5 • 1,017
307 Penn Ave Scranton, PA 18503
View restaurant