Downtown Diner FL 605 south hopkins ave

review star

No reviews yet

605 south hopkins ave

Titusville, FL 32796

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Beverages

Coffee

$2.89

Hot Tea Black

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea Green

$2.89

Orange Juice

$3.79

Orange Juice Lg

$4.99

Milk

$3.79

Milk Lg

$4.29

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk Lg

$4.99

Apple Juice

$3.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Soda

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$3.79

Lemonade

$2.99

Tomato Juice Lg

$4.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

Breakfast Platters

Steak N' Eggs

$15.99

10oz Strip with 2 eggs, choice of a side and choice of toast

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Topped with sausage gravy, 2 eggs, choice of side and toast.

Pork Chop

$12.99

Grilled or Fried, 2 Eggs, choice of side and toast.

The Classic

$9.59

2 eggs, choice of meat, choice of side, and toast.

Smoked Sausage

$9.99

2 eggs, choice of side and toast

Corned Beef Hash

$10.29

2 eggs, choice of side and toast

Country Ham

$10.99

2 eggs, choice of side and toast

Fish Breakfast

$11.99

Swai Fish, Fried or Grilled 2 eggs, choice of side and toast

No Meat Classic

$6.29

2 eggs, choice of side and toast

Omeletes

Steak N' Cheese

$11.99

Thin Strip Loin, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and White Cheese

Spaniard

$11.99

Chorizo, Green Peppers, Onions, Diced Potatoes, Shredded Cheddar, and a side choice of Gaucamole or Salsa.

Western

$10.49

Diced Ham, Green Peppers, Onions,and Shredded Cheddar

Carnivore

$11.99

Ham, Sausage, Bacon and Shredded Cheddar

Veggie

$9.99

Spinach, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, and Diced Tomatoes.

Classic Omelete

$9.59

Choice of one meat, and Shredded Cheddar

Cheese Omelete

$7.99

Your choice of cheese, Inside and On top.

Pancake Breakfast

Scratch Pancakes

$8.99

2 Cakes, 2 eggs, and Choice of meat

Strawberry Pancakes

$9.99

2 Cakes topped with a strawberry compote, 2 eggs, Choice of Meat

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99

2 Cakes with Blueberries inside and a Blueberry compote on the side. 2 eggs and choice of meat.

Chocolate Pancakes

$9.99

2 Cakes with Chocolate Chips inside, and 2 eggs and a choice of meat.

All You Can Eat Pancakes

$8.99

All the pancakes you can eat

Diner Favorites

Eggs Bennedict

$10.99

2 Poached eggs on top of Canadian Bacon, an English Muffin, topped with hollandaise and your choice of side

Classic French Toast

$11.59

2 French toast, 2 eggs, choice of meat and side

Banana Bread French Toast

$12.99

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

One waffle with Hand Breaded Fried Chicken

Waffle Breakfast

$10.99

2 Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

2 biscuits broke in half and smothered with gravy

1 Biscuit and Gravy

$3.99

1 biscuit broke in half and smothered with gravy

Acai Bowls

Acai Bowl

$11.29

Frozen Acai topped with seasonal fruits, and Granola

Tropical Acai Bowl

$11.99

Frozen Acai topped with Mango, Banana, Strawberry, Sliced Almonds, and Coconut Flakes

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$0.79

Two Egg

$1.58

Bacon (3)

$3.99

Sausage Patties (2)

$3.69

Sausage Links (3)

$3.69

Side of Grits

$2.99

Bowl of Grits

$4.29

Homefries

$2.99

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Toast

$1.99

Side of Sausage Gravy

$1.79

Bowl Of Oatmeal

$4.69

Vegan Sausage Patties

$5.99

Pork Chops (2)

$6.59

Piece of Fish

$4.99

Country Ham

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Turkey Sausage (2)

$4.59

Turkey Bacon (3)

$4.59

Smoked Sausage

$4.59

Fruit Cup

$3.69

Bowl of Fruit

$4.99

Waffle

$3.99

1 Pancake

$2.99

1 Chocolate Chip Pancake

$3.49

1 Blueberry Pancake

$3.49

1 Pancake w/ topping

$3.49

2 Pancakes

$4.99

2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.49

2 Blueberry Pancakes

$5.49

2 Pancakes w/ topping

1 French Toast

$2.99

2 French Toast

$4.99

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Choice of Biscuit, Croissant or Toast, 1 Meat, Cheese and Egg

Kid Breakfast

Kids Omelete

$5.99

Mickey Pancake

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Breakfast Special

Salmon Patty Breakfast

$12.99

Greek Omelete

$10.99

Reuben Omelete

$11.99

Catfish Breakfast

$12.99

BREAKFAST SPECIAL

Smoked Sausage Omelete

$10.99

Steak tip

$15.99

BL(FG)T Benedict

$14.99

Southern Eggs Benedict

$14.99

Chicken Biscuit

$8.99

Shrimp n grits

$14.99

Pumpkin bread French toast

$12.59

Crossiant French toast

$12.59

Sandwiches

Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Philly Steak, Topped with Grilled Onions, Peppers, and Provolone

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fried or Grilled, topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Fish Sandwich

$11.59

Fried or Grilled, topped with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Buffalo Sandwich

$10.99

Fried or Grilled, Tossed in Bufallo sauce, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and Cheddar Cheese

Patty Melt

$10.59

Rye Bread Grilled, Grilled Onions, and Swiss Cheese

Tuna Melt

$7.99

Rye Bread Grilled, Grilled Onions, and Swiss Cheese

Turkey Pesto Panini

$12.99

Turkey, Pesto, Bacon, Provolone, Spinach and Tomato

Deli Sandwich

$8.29

Choice of Meat/Salad, Choice of Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Bangin BLT

$7.69

Choice of Bread, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato

The Cheese Dream

$6.99

Choice of 3 Cheese, Grilled

Reuben

$10.99

Grilled Rye, Roasted Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and a side of Thousand Island

BLT NO SIDE

$5.29

GRILLED CHEESE NO SIDE

$4.99

DELI SANDWICH NO SIDE

$5.99

Burgers

Classic Burger

$11.59

Fried or Grilled, Served with 2 Sides

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$12.59

Topped with Sauted Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and Swiss Cheese

Bacon & Cheese Burger

$13.59

Topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, :ettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle

The Mixtape

$13.99

Topped with Fried Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Siracha Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles

The Cowboy

$13.99

Topped with BBQ sauce, a Onion Ring, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Crunchy Burger

$13.99

Topped with One egg, Hashbrowns, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Lunch Favorites

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Topped with Sausage Gravy, and 2 Sides

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Fried or Grilled, Served with Fries and Cole Slaw

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Fried or Grilled, Served with Fries and Cole Slaw

Fish Basket

$10.99

Fried or Grilled, Served with Fries and Cole Slaw

Chopped Sirloin

$10.99

Topped with Brown Gravy, Served with 2 sides

10oz NY Strip

$15.99

Served with choice of 2 sides

Porkchop Lunch

$10.99

Liver & Onions

$11.99

Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Harvest Blend, Shredded Cheddar, Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers and Tomatoes

Berry Berry

$10.99

Harvest Blend, Strawberries, Blueberries, Almonds, Bleu Cheese Crumbles,

Chef Salad

$10.59

Harvest Blend, Turkey, Ham, Shredded Cheddar, Boiled Egg, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, and Cucumbers

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Harvest Blend, Grilled or Fried Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Boiled Egg, and Tomatoes

Wraps

Lunch Wrap

$8.99

Choice of Meat/Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and Cheese

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.99

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, and Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled or Fried Chicken, Tossed with Buffalo, Lettuce, Celery, Carrots, Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Kid Lunch

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$5.99

Kids Burger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Regular Sides

French Fries

$3.69

Tater Tots

$3.69

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Veggie of the Day

$3.69

Fruit Cup

$3.69

Corn

$3.69

Cole Slaw

$3.69

Cottage Cheese

$3.69

Apple Sauce

$3.59

Special Sides

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Zuchinni Fries

$5.99

Fried Okra

$4.99

Super Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Misc

Salsa Side

$0.50

Guacamole Side

$0.50

Sour Cream Side

$0.50

Peanut Butter Side

$0.50

Hollandaise

$1.00

Brown Side Gravy

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$1.99

Topping

$0.50

Misc

$0.29

Misc

$0.50

Misc

$0.75

Misc

$1.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$4.59

Pineapple Cheesecake

$4.59
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

605 south hopkins ave, Titusville, FL 32796

Directions

