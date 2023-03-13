Downtown Experiment imageView gallery
Downtown Experiment

3601 University Avenue

Riverside, CA 92501

FOOD

QUESADILLA

Asada

$12.00

Chicken

$12.00

Pastor

$12.00

Plain

$7.00

TACOS

Carne Asada

$3.00

Chicken

$3.00

Pastor

$3.00

BIRRIA

$12.00

APPETIZERS

SPINACH DIP

$10.00

GUACAMOLE

$10.00

SEA FOOD

AHI TUNA

$16.00

YELLOWTAIL CRUDO

$22.00Out of stock

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$14.00

SPIRITS

VODKA

Grey Goose

$16.00+

Titos

$15.00

Ciroc

$15.00

Ciroc Apple

$15.00

Ciroc Redberry

$15.00

Ciroc Peach

$15.00

Ciroc Mango

$15.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$15.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$15.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Kettle One

$15.00

Stoli Rasberry

$14.00

Stoli Vanilla

$14.00

Stoli Blueberry

$14.00

Medina (Well)

$12.00

GIN

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Fords (Well)

$12.00

TEQUILA

Don Julio Silver

$15.00

Don Julio Repo

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Donn Julio 70

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$48.00

Don Julio Primavera

$35.00

Don Julio Ultima Reserva

$150.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Patron Repo

$17.00

Patron Alto

$48.00

Patron Platinum

$50.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$16.00

Casa Amigos Repo

$18.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$22.00

Herradura Silver

$15.00

Herradura Ultra

$18.00

1800 Cristalino

$19.00

Clase Azul Repo

$48.00

Clase Azul Plata

$26.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$130.00

Cincoro Blanco

$25.00

Cincoro Anejo

$45.00

Cincoro Repo

$35.00

Herradura Legend

$36.00

Jimador (well )

$12.00

WHISKEY

JACK DANIELS

$14.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Crown Apple

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Woodford Rye

$16.00

Woodenvile Bourbon

$13.00

Gentlemen Jack

$16.00

Oban

$14.00

Macallen 12 yr

$25.00

Macallen 15yr

$50.00

Macallen 18yr

$110.00

Macallen Rare Cast

$120.00

Lagavulin

$25.00

Teeling Irish Whiskey

$14.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Bullet

$14.00

Bullet Rye

$15.00

Buchannans 12 yr

$20.00

Buchannans 18yr

$30.00

Buchanans Pineapple

$20.00

Screwball

$12.00

RUM

Bacardi Silver

$12.00

Bamboo

$14.00

Bamboo XO

$15.00

Captain Morgans Spice Rum

$12.00

Bacardi 4yr

$28.00

Malibu

$12.00

COGNAC

Hennessy

$16.00

Hennessy VSOP

$19.00

Remy Martin 1738

$25.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$20.00

Martell Blue

$18.00

Dusse

$18.00

Villian

$15.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
3601 University Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501

