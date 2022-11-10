A map showing the location of Downtown Ice Cream & Gelato View gallery

Downtown Ice Cream & Gelato

No reviews yet

138 Merrimack St.

Lowell, MA 01852

Ice Cream Sundaes

Our sensational sundaes are made with delicious, homemade gelato along with a long list of toppings, sauces and more. Decide and devour!
Build-Your-Own Sundae

$11.95

$11.95

It's time to build your dream sundae! Pick your Ice Cream Flavors, Toppings & Sauces! 3 Toppings, 1 Sauce & Whipped Cream included.

Caramel Brownie Sundae

$11.95

$11.95

Anyone that loves a good brownie, won’t be able to resist this sundae. It kicks off with our creamy Caramel Brownie Gelato, along with Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Brownie Bites, Homemade Brownie Bits & Whipped Cream.

Cookie Monster Sundae

$11.95

$11.95

Our twist on a delicious Cookie Dough Sundae. It begins with Blue Monster Gelato, joined by Chocolate Sauce, Cookie Dough Bites, Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie Bits & Whipped Cream.

Mangonada Madness Sundae

$11.95

$11.95

The first and only Mangonada Sundae, guaranteed to leave any Mangonada lover happy. It all begins with our delicious, Dairy Free Mango Sorbet, mixed with Tajin Seasoning, Chamoy Sauce, Mango Chunks & Topped with a Tamarindo Candy Stick.

Nutella Dream Sundae

$11.95

$11.95

If you like Nutella, you’re in for a serious treat. Jumping off with Nutella Gelato, blended with Chocolate Sauce, Nutella Sauce, Strawberries, Bits of Hazelnuts & Whipped Cream.

Oreo Obsession Sundae

$11.95

$11.95

An Oreo lover’s dream come true. First, our Cookies & Cream Gelato, mixed with Chocolate Sauce, Marshmallow Sauce, Whole Oreos, Crushed Oreos & Whipped Cream.

Reese's Lover Sundae

$11.95

$11.95

A must try for any Reese’s fan. This sundae includes Reese's Peanut Butter Gelato accompanied by Chocolate Sauce, Peanut Butter Sauce, Mini Reese’s Cups & Whipped Cream.

Rice Krispies Sundae

$11.95

$11.95

Do you love Rice Krispies? If so, this sundae is going to make you go bonkers. Our Birthday Cake Gelato, mixed in with Marshmallow Sauce, Mini Marshmallows, Rice Krispies, Confetti Sprinkles, Topped with Whipped Cream.

S’mores Sundae

$11.95

$11.95

Your favorite campfire treat, but in a sundae. Starts with Chocolate Chip & Classic Chocolate Gelato with Chocolate Sauce, Marshmallow Sauce, Marshmallows, Chocolate S’mores Bites, Graham Cracker Bits & Whipped Cream.

Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae

$11.95

$11.95

Cheesecake lovers unite! We have the sundae for you. Beginning with Strawberry Cheesecake Gelato, along with Strawberry Sauce, Strawberries, Graham Cracker Pieces & Whipped Cream.

Ice Cream & Sorbet

Choose your desired size and mix of flavors of Gelato or Sorbet!
Ice Cream - Gelato

$5.50

$5.50

Our Homemade Gelato is great if you're craving a delicious frozen dessert. *Friendly Reminder - Gelato sizes are smaller than the average Ice Cream size. The sizes might be smaller, but the flavor is double!

Sorbet (Dairy Free)*

$5.50

$5.50

Our Homemade Sorbet is great if you're desiring a dairy free, fruit packed, frozen dessert *Friendly Reminder - Sorbet sizes are smaller than the average Ice Cream size. The sizes might be smaller, but the flavor is double!

Baked Treats

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.97Out of stock

$2.97Out of stock

Our classic large chocolate chip cookies. Pro tip: microwave for 8-10 seconds to soften the cookie!

Giant Fudge Brownie

$2.97Out of stock

$2.97Out of stock

Our delicious and thick fudge brownie is baked with oversized chocolate chips, chocolate chunks and cocoa to make a perfect storm for any brownie lover.

Baklava

Baklava

$3.27Out of stock

Our take on baklava. We bake it Lebanese style, using rose water infused sugar syrup.

French Macarons

1 French Macaron

$2.97

$2.97
1/2 Dozen French Macarons

$14.45

$14.45
Dozen French Macarons

$26.95

$26.95

Frappes & Sorbet Slushies

Our vast selection of different gelato and sorbet flavors, blended into a delicious drink.

Gelato Frappes

$9.50

$9.50

Our amazing ice cream frappes! Your choice of any gelato flavor(s), blended together with milk for a delicious, creamy milkshake.

Sorbet Slushies

$9.50

$9.50

Our sensational Sorbet Slushies! Our twist on a frappe, but DAIRY FREE! Your choice of any sorbet flavor(s), blended together with seltzer for a refreshing and delicious beverage.

Refreshers

Choose any of our delicious refreshers for a tasty way to get an afternoon pick me up or morning hydration!
Classic - Iced Tea

$2.97

$2.97

Our premium, in-house brewed tea is shaken with ice. It's the ideal iced tea—a rich and refreshing beverage to start the day off right.

Lychee

$4.50

$4.50

Our lychee green tea makes a refreshing cold brew. Lychee is a delicious Asian fruit, making this beverage perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up.

Mango

$4.50

$4.50

This sweet, tangy, and refreshing iced tea makes the perfect summer drink! Our in-house brewed green tea, shaken with mango blend.

Passion Fruit

$4.50

$4.50

This tasty green tea blend combines the tropical, fruity flavor of passionfruit with the uplifting and fresh taste of green tea. The aroma is sweet and the fruity taste is well balanced with a touch of citrusy tones.

Peach

$4.50

This boldly flavored iced tea—made with a combination of our peach-flavored blend and in-house brewed green tea. Hand-shaken with ice—brings you refreshing vibes.

Raspberry

$4.50

$4.50

Our raspberry tea is a blend of fresh, crisp in-house brewed green tea with sweetly tart raspberry flavor. Very candy-like aroma, delicately tangy and jammy raspberry taste.

Strawberry

$4.50

$4.50

This strawberry tea is one of best sellers. Tart, sweet and full of flavor. Blended strawberry with in-house brewed green tea makes an immaculate, refreshing concoction.

Frozen Lemonade

$5.47

$5.47

On a hot day, it's hard to beat a glass of slushy frozen lemonade.

Raspberry Lime Ricky

$3.75

$3.75

Our Raspberry Lime Rickey is a refreshingly tart combination of fresh lime juice, raspberry, simple syrup and seltzer.

Fruit Smoothies

Our delicious fruit smoothies are perfect for a refreshing, flavorful treat.
Banana Strawberry

$5.95

$5.95
Mango

$5.95

$5.95
Pina Colada

$5.95

$5.95
Strawberry

$5.95

$5.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
