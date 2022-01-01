  • Home
Downtown Kitchen 140 East Marietta St. #100

No reviews yet

140 East Marietta St. #100

Canton, GA 30114

Order Again

Appetizers

Calamari

$16.00

Sweet Potato Chips

$9.00

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Buffalo Fritters

$10.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Half Calamari

$9.00

Half Chips

$5.00

Cocktail Shrimp

$14.00

Mussels

$16.00

Hanger Wontons

$10.00

Bone Marrow App

$16.00

Oysters

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Kitchen Salad

$6.00

Chef's Soup

$7.00+

Large Caesar

$12.00

Large Kitchen Salad

$12.00

Salad Special

$9.00

Sirloin

Filet

$52.00

Hanger Steak

$30.00

Ny Strip

$54.00

$20 Ribeye

$20.00Out of stock

Sirloin

$29.00

22oz Ribeye

$65.00Out of stock

Chimi Ribeye

$32.00

Specialties

Salmon

$29.00

DK Fried Chicken

$25.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$20.00

Burger

$20.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$42.00

Half Fried Chicken

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Side Plate

$16.00

Short Rib

$28.00

Veal Ossobuco

$42.00

Scallops

$32.00

Sides/Extras

Chef's Vegetable

$6.00

Parmesan Risotto

$6.00

Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Sweet Potato Chips

$6.00

Collards

$6.00

Blackened Fries

$6.00

Reg Fries

$6.00

Bacon Creamed Kale

$6.00

Shrimp Add On

$14.00

Crab Cake Add On

$12.00

Asher Blue Cheese

$6.00

Mushrooms

$6.00

Grits

$6.00

Desserts

Creme Brule

$8.00

Chocolate Brulee

$8.00

Brownie

$8.00Out of stock

Pistachio Cheesecake

$8.00

PB Pie

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Kids Food

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Kid Shrimp

$8.00

Kid Steak

$8.00

N/A BEVERAGES

CLUB SODA

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

COKE

$2.50

COKE ZERO

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

WATER

Red Glass

Bouchard

$9.00

Cloudline

$14.00

Imagery

$12.00

Drumheller

$9.00

El Tractor

$8.00

Conundrum

$12.00

Old Soul

$10.00

Joel Gott

$12.00

Smith & Hook

$13.00

Predator

$10.00

1000 Stories

$11.00Out of stock

Petite Petit

$12.00

Red Bottle

Btl Bouchard

$32.00

Btl Cloudline

$52.00

Btl Imagery

$44.00

Btl Drumheller

$32.00

Btl El Tractor

$28.00

Btl Conundrum

$44.00

Btl Old Soul

$36.00

Btl Joel Gott

$44.00

Btl Smith & Hook

$48.00

Btl Predator

$36.00

Btl 1000 Stories

$40.00Out of stock

Btl Petite Petit

$44.00

Btl Rombauer

$70.00

Btl Raen Pinot

$110.00

Btl Caymus

$145.00

Btl Frank Cab

$105.00

Stag's Leap Cab

$95.00

White Glass

Lubanzi Rose

$10.00

Washington Hills

$7.00

Vollmer

$9.00

Villa Pozzi

$8.00

Villa Maria

$10.00

Avia

$7.00

Kris

$9.00

Mer Soleil

$9.00

Expedition

$11.00

KJ Grand

$13.00

Proseco

$12.00

White Bottle

Btl Lubanzi Rose

$32.00

Btl Washington Hills

$24.00

Btl Vollmer

$32.00

Btl Villa Pozzi

$28.00

Btl Villa Maria

$36.00

Btl Avia

$24.00

Btl Kris

$32.00

Btl Mer Soleil

$32.00

Btl Expedition

$40.00

Btl KJ Grand

$48.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Newcastle

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Double Jeopardy

$6.00

Hopsecutioner

$5.00

Treehorn

$5.00

Red Hare Lager

$7.00+

Scofflaw IPA

$7.00+

Creature Comforts Tropicalia

$7.00+

Sweetwater Pale Ale

$7.00+

Reformation Ale

$7.00+

Oconee Brewing - Ale

$7.00+

Scofflaw Tropical Wheat

$7.00+

Sweet Water Pale Ale

$7.00+

Creature Comforts- Tropicalia

$7.00+

Terrapin - Moo Hoo Stout

$7.00+Out of stock

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Yuengling BTL

$4.00

Budweiser BTL

$4.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Scofflaw BTL

$6.00

Blue Moon BTL

$5.00

New Castle BTL

$5.00

Terrapin BTL

$5.00

Heineken BTL

$5.00

Stella BTL

$5.00

Treehorn Cider

$5.00

Specialty Drinks

Old Fashioned

$12.00

DK Sangria

$8.00

DK Rita

$11.00

Whistle Pig Double Rye Manhattan

$15.00

Jalapeno Cucumber Rita

$11.00

Make-A-Mule

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Berry Mojito

$8.00Out of stock

Vodka

Flippin Bird

$7.00

Absolut

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Gin

Bombay

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Nolet's

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Rumhaven

$8.00

Myer's Dark

$7.00

Tequila

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Herradura Repo

$13.00

Califino Blanco

$11.00

Califino Reposado

$12.00

Califino Anejo

$14.00

Califino Extra Anejo

$22.00

Camarena

$9.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

1792

$9.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$22.00

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Belle Meade

$11.00

Belle Meade Cask

$18.00

Balde & Bow

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

EH Taylor

$15.00

4 Roses Yellow

$8.00

4 Roses Single

$13.00

4 Roses Small Batch

$15.00

4 Roses Small Batch Select

$18.00

Gentlemen Jack

$11.00

High West AP

$10.00

High West Dbl Rye

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Caskmate

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Jefferson Reserve

$18.00

Jefferson Ocean

$25.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Old Fourth Ward

$15.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Widow Jane

$18.00

Woodford

$12.00

Woodford Dbl Oak

$15.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Whistle Pig 6yr

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$19.00

Whistle Pig 12yr

$25.00

Willet Pot Still

$12.00

Scotch

Craigellachie 13 yr

$13.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glengoyne 10yr

$12.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$13.00

Glenmorangie Port 12yr

$20.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$16.00

Macallan 12yr

$19.00

Talisker 10yr

$18.00

Oban 14yr

$20.00

Dalmore 12yr

$16.00

Chivas

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great food, great drinks, and even better people! Welcome to the Downtown Kitchen!

Location

140 East Marietta St. #100, Canton, GA 30114

Directions

Downtown Kitchen image
Downtown Kitchen image
Downtown Kitchen image

