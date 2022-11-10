Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Downtown Olly’s

2,158 Reviews

$

822 N Illinois St

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sloppy Joe
Chicken Tender Basket
Biscuits & Gravy

Appetizers

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.95

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Chips w/ Cheese & Salsa

$6.95

Combo Basket

$13.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.95

1/2 Order Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.95

Garlic Fried Cheese Curds

$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Pork Rinds

$5.95

Nachos-Chili Cheese

$7.95

Nachos-Chicken

$10.95

Nachos-Pork Belly

$10.95

Nachos-Steak

$10.95

Pretzel Bites

$8.95Out of stock

Quesadilla w/salsa & sour cream

$7.95

Sloppy Tater Tots

$9.95

Pickle Fries App

$7.95

Spring Rolls

$9.95

Wings - 6

$9.50

3 flats and 3 drumsticks. Special orders not available

Wings - 12

$16.50

3 flats and 3 drumsticks. Special orders not available

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.50

Southwest Grilled Salad

$13.50

Chicken Club Salad

$13.50

Chef's Salad

$13.50

Olly's Cobb Salad

$13.50

Black n' Bleu Salad

$18.50

Ceasar Salad--NO MEAT

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.50

Baskets

Pork Tenderloin

$11.95

Sloppy Joe

$8.95

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.95

Olly's Club Sandwich

$11.95

Stromboli

$10.95

BLT

$9.95

Ollydog

$9.95

Fish n' Chips

$13.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Taco Basket

$12.50

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.95

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.95

Chicken Philly

$12.95

Cod Father

$11.95

Burger

Olly Burger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Burger

$13.50

Pizza Burger

$13.50

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.50

Patty Melt

$13.50

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Club Wrap

$13.50

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Sides

Fries

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Side Onion Rings

$4.50

Potato Chips

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Olly's Potatoes

$3.00

Baked Potato

$2.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.95

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.00Out of stock

Bowl Soup of the Day

$4.50Out of stock

No side

Vegetable of Day

$2.50

Side Caesar

$4.50

Side Salad w/Ranch

$4.50

Side Salad w/French

$4.50

Side Salad w/Blue Cheese

$4.50

Side Salad w/Balsalmic

$4.50

Side Salad w/Italian

$4.50

Sauces

Marinara

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Cheese 4 oz

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Dijon

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Asian Sesame

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Hollandaise 4 oz

$1.00

Fat Free Ranch

$0.50

Breakfast

Half Order Biscuits & Gravy

$6.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.50

French Toast Platter

$9.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

1/2 bacon 1/2 sausage is not available for the sandwich

Country Fried Tenderloin

$12.50

Steak & Eggs - Flat Iron

$17.50Out of stock

Steak & Eggs - Sirloin

$17.50Out of stock

Super Bowl

$14.50Out of stock

Olly's MVP Omelette

$8.50

Olly's World Cup Omelette

$9.50

Pancake Platter

$9.50

Bacon

$4.00

1/2 order Bacon

$2.25

Sausage Links

$4.00

1/2 order Sausage Links

$2.25

Sausage Patties

$4.00

1/2 order Sausage Patties

$2.25

Ham

$4.00

Olly's Potatoes

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Bagel

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

French Toast (1/2 order)

$2.50

Pancake (1)

$2.50

Pancake (2)

$5.00

Cup of Gravy

$2.50

Bowl of Gravy

$3.50

Personal Flat Bread Pizza

Traditional Flat Bread

$8.50

Spicy Hawaiian Flat Bread

$10.00

Olly's Big Meat Up Flat Bread

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo Flat Bread

$10.00

12" Pizza

BYO - 12" Pizza

$13.50

Spicy Hawaiian Pizza - 12"

$15.00

Olly's Big Meat Up Pizza - 12"

$15.00

Chicken Alfredo Pizza - 12"

$15.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$5.50

Funnel Fries w/powdered sugar

$6.00

Sodas

Water

Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Juice

Cranberry Juice Pint

$3.50

Orange Juice Pint

$3.50

Pineapple Juice Pint

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice Pint

$3.50

Tomato Juice Pint

$3.50

Apple Juice Pint

$3.50

Energy

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull SF

$5.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt medium

T-Shirt medium

$20.00
T-Shirt Large

T-Shirt Large

$20.00
T-Shirt X-large

T-Shirt X-large

$20.00
T-Shirt 2x

T-Shirt 2x

$22.50
Hooded Sweatshirt Large

Hooded Sweatshirt Large

$30.00
Hooded Sweatshirt X-Large

Hooded Sweatshirt X-Large

$30.00
Hooded Sweatshirt 2x

Hooded Sweatshirt 2x

$30.00
Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$7.50

Tumbler Black

$20.00

Bumper Sticker

$4.00

Entrees

Grilled Herb Chicken

$16.00

Smothered Chicken Breast

$16.00

Sirloin Steak 8 0z

$18.50Out of stock

Lobster Mac & Cheese w/garlic toast

$13.00

Steak Frites (8oz sirloin w/fries) no subs

$17.50

Pork Steak over corn salsa & topped w/onion jam

$15.00

T-Shirt

Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Large

$20.00

X-Large

$20.00Out of stock

2 X

$22.50

Sweatshirt

Large

$30.00Out of stock

X-Large

$30.00Out of stock

2 X

$30.00

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$7.50

Tumbler (Black Insulated)

Tumbler - Black

$20.00

Bumper Sticker

Bumper Sticker

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:01 am - 6:59 am
Monday7:01 am - 6:59 am
Tuesday7:01 am - 6:59 am
Wednesday7:01 am - 6:59 am
Thursday7:01 am - 6:59 am
Friday7:01 am - 6:59 am
Saturday7:01 am - 6:59 am
Restaurant info

Restaurant/Bar 21 and up

Website

Location

822 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Directions

Gallery
Downtown Olly’s image
Downtown Olly’s image
Downtown Olly’s image
Downtown Olly’s image

Similar restaurants in your area

English Ivy's
orange star4.2 • 672
944 N Alabama St Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Pulliam
orange star4.3 • 1,492
314 N. Delaware St. Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
O'Reillys Irish Pub & Restaurant - Downtown - 36 S Pennsylvania St
orange starNo Reviews
36 S Pennsylvania St Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
The Garden Table - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
342 Massachusetts Ave Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
The Oakmont - 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B
orange starNo Reviews
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
Parlor Public House - 600 E Ohio St. Suite B
orange star4.6 • 11
600 E Ohio St. Suite B Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
orange star4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
orange star4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston