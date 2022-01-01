Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Downtown Social New Braunfels

359 Reviews

$$

386 West SanAntonio

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Shareables

Garlic Knots

$9.00

Handcrafted Garlic Knots Topped With Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Sea Salt, and Served With Marinara

Signature Wings (8 Pc)

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Served With Jalapeno Ranch

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Seasoned Fries Topped With Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream, and Chives

Downtown Dips

$15.00

Chips Served With Salsa, Spinach Dip, and Queso

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

Served With Red Pepper Aoli

Fried Chicken & Beignets

$12.00

Four Chicken Tenders Tossed In Fire Sauce and Served With Four French-Style Beignets

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

House Made Chips and Salsa

Chips and Queso

$8.00

House Made Chips and Queso

Chips and Spinach Dip

$8.00

House Made Chips and Spinach Dip

Corndog Bites - (10 bites)

$6.00

Pork Rinds (Cooked to Order)

$5.00

Pretzel Bites - (10 bites)

$10.00

Salads

Small Brussel Salad

$8.00

Small Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Fresh Romaine, Pickled Veggies, Parmesan, Croutons

Small Southwest Salad

$7.00

Fresh Romaine, Avocado Slices, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Beans, Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Ranch, and Topped With Tortilla Strips

Small Cobb Salad

$7.00

Fresh Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Egg, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Avocado Slices

Large Brussel Salad

$11.00

Large Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Fresh Romaine, Pickled Veggies, Parmesan, Croutons

Large Southwest Salad

$10.00

Fresh Romaine, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Beans, Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Ranch, and Topped With Tortilla Strips

Large Cobb Salad

$10.00

Fresh Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Egg, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Avocado Slices

Brick Oven Pizzas (Sm)

SM Perfect 10

$15.00

Handcrafted Dough, Topped With Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppadew Peppers

SM The Dude

$15.00

Handcrafted Dough Topped With Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Capicola Ham

SM The Split

$15.00

Handcrafted Dough with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Olives

SM True Grit

$15.00

Handcrafted Dough Topped With BBQ Chicken, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

SM Three Cheese

$13.00

Handcrafted Dough Topped With Bechamel, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, Lemon Zest

SM Margherita

$13.00

Handcrafted Dough Topped With Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella

SM Flower Power

$13.00

Handcrafted Dough Topped With Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Olives

Sm Build Your Own

$11.00

Brick Oven Pizzas (Lg)

LG Perfect 10

$20.00

Handcrafted Dough, Topped With Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppadew Peppers

LG The Dude

$20.00

Handcrafted Dough Topped With Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Capicola Ham

LG The Split

$20.00

Handcrafted Dough Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Olives

LG True Grit

$20.00

Handcrafted Dough Topped With BBQ Chicken, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

LG Three Cheese

$18.00

Handcrafted Dough Topped With Bechamel, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan, Lemon Zest

LG Margherita

$18.00

Handcrafted Dough Topped With Tomatoes, Basil, Mozzarella

LG Flower Power

$18.00

Handcrafted Dough Topped With Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Olives

LG Build Your Own

$14.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

Dirty Burger

$14.00

Angus Beef Patty With Smoked Cheddar, Spicy Mayo, Bacon, and Over-Easy Egg

Green Chili Burger

$14.00

Angus Beef Patty With Cream Cheese, Bacon, Green Chili, and Jalapeno Jam

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken Tenders Served With Melted Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella, Lettuce, and Tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders Served With Melted Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella, Lettuce, and Tomato

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders (3 Piece)

$7.00

Chicken Tenders (6 Piece)

$11.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Desserts

Beignets

$7.00

Six French-Style Beignets

Milkshake

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Chef Specials

Homemade Chili 4oz

$5.00Out of stock

Chili Topped With Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Chives, and Parmesan

Homemade Chili 8oz

$8.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Seasoned Fries Topped With Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Chives, and Parmesan

Chili Cheese Tots

$10.00Out of stock

Seasoned Tater Tots Topped With Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Chives, and Parmesan

Chili Cheese Cheese Curds

$10.00Out of stock

Cheese Curds Topped With Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Chives, and Parmesan

Sheppard Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet Heat Sliders

$10.00Out of stock

Two Grass-Fed Beef Sliders w/ Cheddar Cheese, Spicy Mayo & Fried Onions, Served with a Side of Fries

Stoner Dog & Tots

$10.00

Texan Dog & Tots

$10.00Out of stock

Wurst Dog w/ Tots

$10.00Out of stock

Side Items/ Add Ons

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chip Refill

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Queso

$4.00

Side Spin Dip

$4.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Fried Chicken

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00
Restaurant info

Downtown Social, located in the heart of New Braunfels, boasts an atmosphere like no other. Our goal is to help you create memorable experiences with friends and family under one roof. Our venue is jam packed with all the entertainment you need for a great time. Whether it's remarkable food from our kitchen, our deliciously crafted cocktails, a variety of games and bowling, watching your favorite sports game on our tvs, or jamming and dancing to live music performances, we've got a little something for everyone.

Website

Location

386 West SanAntonio, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

