Downtown Social

627 Reviews

$

190 Glen St

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Mac
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Social Nachos

Pizzas1

Personal 10" or Large 18"

Cheese Pizza

$9.99+

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99+

Bianco Pizza

$10.99+

garlic butter base, mozzarella, roasted garlic

Margherita

$11.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$11.99+

ranch base, mozzarella, breaded chicken, bacon

Hawaiian

$11.99+

red or white sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple

Barn Yard

$12.99+

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, meatball, chicken

Supreme

$12.99+

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mushroom, onion, peppers, banana peppers, black olives

Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.99+

red sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pepperoni

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99+

bbq base, mozzarella, breaded chicken, BBQ swirl

Grandma's

$11.99+

mozzarella base, dollops of sauce, basil garlic

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99+

blue cheese base, mozzarella, breaded chicken, buffalo sauce

Chicken Parm Pizza

$12.99+

garlic butter base, mozzarella, dollops of sauce, ricotta, breaded chicken

Veggie

$11.99+

red or white sauce, mozzarella, broccoli, mushroom, onion, tomato, peppers, garlic

Next Level CBR Pizza

$12.99+

ranch base, mozzarella, breaded chicken, bacon, tomatoes, broccoli, caramelized onions

Crab & Asparagus

$19.99+

BYO Personal Pizza

$9.99+

10" average size, made to order

BYO Large Pizza

$19.99

18" average size, made to order

Apps & Wings

Pretzel Bites

$10.99

house baked, cheese fondue, honey mustard

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

tortilla chips

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

tortilla chips

Pico de Gallo

$4.99

tortilla chips

Social Nachos

$14.99

pulled pork -or- pulled chicken, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar, black beans, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole

Chicken Wings

$10.99+

Boneless Tenders

$7.99+

Baby Back Ribs

$16.99+

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.99

w/ ketchup

Truffle Tots

$9.99

truffle oil, truffle salt, parm, fresh parsley

Loaded Tots

$10.99

cheese sauce, sour cream, bacon, scallions

BBQ Pork Tots

$12.99

pulled pork, bbq sauce, chipotle aioli, scallions

Chili Cheese Tots

$11.99

brisket chili, sour cream, cheddar cheese, scallions

Irish Nacho Tots

$12.99

Quesadillas

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$10.99

pulled pork, broccolini slaw, cheddar, carolina bbq

CBR Quesadilla

$10.99

chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella

BBQ Brisket Quesadilla

$10.99

brisket, crispy onions, cheddar, bbq sauce

Quesadilla Sampler

$16.99

half of each of our signature quesadillas

Soups

French Onion Soup

$8.99

7 onion soup, crostini, gruyere

Brisket Chili

$9.99

cheddar cheese, scallions, sour cream, tortilla chips

Soup du Jour

$4.99+

Cold Salads & Hot Bowls

House Salad

$8.99

romaine, cucumbers, red onion, green pepper, carrots, house vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.99

romaine, parm, croutons

Caprese

$10.99

fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, evoo

Greek Salad

$10.99

romaine, cuke, olive, onion, chickpea, tomato, feta, tzatziki

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.99

romaine, tortilla strips, corn, black beans, bbq ranch

Hot Burrito Bowl

$13.99

pulled pork, rice, black beans, pico, cheese sauce

Hot BBQ Brisket Bowl

$14.99Out of stock

brisket, rice, black beans, cheddar, bbq ranch, fried onions

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$14.99

pulled chicken, rice, black beans, corn, cheddar, peppers & onions, pico, sour cream, chipotle aioli

Hot From The Oven

5 Cheese Mac

$12.99

shells, cheese sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, bread crumb

Broccoli Cheddar Mac

$14.99

Pulled Pork Mac

$15.99

bbq sauce, pulled pork, crispy onion

Brisket Mac

$15.99

bbq sauce, brisket, bacon, breadcrumbs, scallions

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$15.99

bleu cheese, buffalo sauce, chicken, scallions

Calzone

$10.99

mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, and your choice of one topping, w/ marinara

Handhelds, Burgers, Etc.

Smash Burger

$12.99+

1/4lb smash burger, fried onion, american, mayo & mustard

All American Burger

$14.99

Wagyu Prime Burger

$17.99

bacon, balsamic, onion, bleu cheese, garlic aioli

Baby Back Ribs Basket

$19.99+

Pulled Pork Sammie

$13.99

brocc, slaw, Carolina bbq

CBR Sammie

$14.99

pulled chicken, American, bacon, ranch

Asian Chicken Sammie

$14.99

pulled chicken, sweet Asian chili, broccolini slaw

SW Veggie Burger

$13.99

corn, black bean, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli

Brisket Sammie

$14.99

chopped brisket, bbq sauce, cheddar, fried onions

Buffalo Chicken Sammie

$13.99

pulled chicken, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce

Sides

SD Shoestring Fries

$4.99

SD Brocc Slaw

$4.99

SD Cucumber Salad

$4.99

Cucumber, Chickpea, Feta, Onion, Tomato, Vinaigrette

SD Tots

$4.99

SD Mac & Cheese

$4.99

SD Salad

$4.99

SD Caesar Salad

$4.99

Kids

KD Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

KD Mac & Cheese

$5.95

KD Cheeseburger

$5.95

KD BBQ Sampler

$9.95Out of stock

KD Sides

$1.95

KD Pasta Butter

$7.95

KD Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Desserts

Banana Rum Cake

$7.99+

Caramel Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$7.99

Cokie Sundae

$6.99Out of stock

Cookie Sundae

$0.69Out of stock

Cookie Sundae

$6.99Out of stock

Cider Donut Sundae

$9.99

Milkshakes

Vanilla

$5.99

Chocolate

$5.99

Strawberry

$5.99

Strawberry Banana

$6.99

Cookies & Cream

$6.99

Mocha Madness

$6.99

The Social Milkshake

$9.99+

vanilla, maple, bourbon demi, walnuts, whipped cream, maple bark

New Yorker

$9.99+

vanilla, fudge, graham cracker, whipped cream, nuts, cherry, cheesecake slice

The Valentine

$9.99+

strawberry, fudge, chocolate sprinkles, whipped cream, strawberry torte

Curious George

$9.99+

chocolate, nutella, banana, chocolate sprinkles, whipped cream

Pumpkin Pie Virgin

$7.99

Pumpkin Pie Boozy Shake

$10.99

TO GO Alcohol

Coors Light BTL 12oz

$4.00

Bud Light BTL 12oz

$4.00

Michelob Ultra BTL 12oz

$4.00

Corona BTL 12oz

$4.00

Sloop Juice Bomb CAN 12oz

$4.00

Jack & Pepsi

$7.00+

Gin & Tonic

$7.00+

Rum & Pepsi

$7.00+

Margarita

$7.00+

Sangria

$7.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

The energetic vibe, multiple bars, and chef prepared menu provide family and friends the perfect atmosphere for a casual meal, special occasion, or a kick ass party!

Website

Location

190 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801

Directions

