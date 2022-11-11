Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Downtown Terrace

1,913 Reviews

$$

707 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Starters

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$18.00

Grilled Steak, Sour Cream, Avocado, Pico de Gallo

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$10.00

Pull Apart Cinnamon Bread, Housemade Caramel Sauce

Salmon Ceviche Tostada*

Salmon Ceviche Tostada*

$15.00

Avocado, Red onion, Tomato, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Lime

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$19.00

Empanadas

$15.00

Salads

Chicken Tostada

Chicken Tostada

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Avocado, Pico, Queso Fresco, Lime Vinaigrette

Pomegranate Glazed Salmon

Pomegranate Glazed Salmon

$18.00

arugula, asparagus, apple, carrot, organic apple cider vinaigrette

Heirloom Tomato

$16.00

arugula, israeli couscous, pine nuts, parmigiana reggiano, pesto

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Shredded Romaine, Horseradish Crème, Tomato, Ciabatta Bread

Chicken & Waffle Sliders

Chicken & Waffle Sliders

$17.00

Panko Chicken, Strawberry, Apple, Spicy Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream

Avocado Grilled Cheese

Avocado Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Mozzarella, Local Bread, Tomato Basil Soup

Spicy Crispy Chicken

Spicy Crispy Chicken

$18.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced dill pickle, Spicy agave aioli

Burgers

Terrace Burger

Terrace Burger

$17.00

Proprietary Blend, Bacon, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, Provolone, Chipotle Aioli

Nacho Burger

Nacho Burger

$18.00

Proprietary blend, Pico de Gallo, Pepper pepper jack cheese, Tortilla strips, Avocado smear

Impossible

$18.00

Anytime

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Egg, Chipotle Mayo, Swiss, Bacon, Breakfast Potatoes

Chicken & Waffle Sliders

Chicken & Waffle Sliders

$17.00

Panko Chicken, Strawberry, Apple, Spicy Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$19.00

Two Eggs any Style, Pork Country Gravy, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Two Egg Over Easy

Two Eggs Any Way

Two Eggs Any Way

$14.00

Bacon, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast

Short Rib Hash

Short Rib Hash

$20.00

O' Brien Potatoes, Two Eggs any Way, Demi Glaze, Toast

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$21.00

Pan seared with soy, White beans, Spinach, Heirloom tomatoes, Bacon

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$18.00

caper, carrot, asparagus, cauliflower mash, citrus jus

Dessert

Churro Waffle

Churro Waffle

$14.00

vanilla bean ice cream, fruit compote

Chocolate Chip Skillet

$12.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, Chantilly cream

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Dinosaurs

$6.00

Chicken Dinosaur Nuggets with Smiley Face French Fries

Kids Burger

$6.00

Burger with Smiley Face French Fries

Sides

Side - Fries

$3.00

Side - Bacon

$4.00

Egg - Over Medium

$3.00

Egg - Over Hard

$3.00

Egg - Over Easy

$3.00

Egg - Scrambled

$3.00

Egg - Sunny Side Up

$3.00

Egg - Poached

$3.00

Side - Fruit

$5.00

Side - Salad

$5.00

Side - Soup

$5.00

Side - Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Side - Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Side - Gravy

$2.00

Side - Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side - Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Side - Wonton Chips

$5.00

Side - Tostada

$5.00

Side - Toast

$1.00

Side - Guacamole

$3.00

Side-Salmon

$7.00

Side-Steak

$6.00

Side-Chicken

$6.00

NA Beverages

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

HOT COCO

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICE TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

MOCKTAIL

$5.00

OJ

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JC

$3.00

RED BULL

$5.00

SODA H20

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Tangerine

$5.00

Market Mock'Tail

$9.00

Mantis Mock'Tail

$9.00

Artist Mock'Tail

$9.00

Concert Mock'Tail

$9.00

24 pk of 16.9 oz waters

$9.00

Starters

Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$13.00

Pull Apart Cinnamon Bread, Housemade Caramel Sauce

Salmon Ceviche Tostada*

Salmon Ceviche Tostada*

$19.50

Avocado, Red onion, Tomato, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Lime

Empanadas

$19.50

Burgers & Sandwiches

Spicy Crispy Chicken

Spicy Crispy Chicken

$23.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced dill pickle, Spicy agave aioli

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$21.70

Shredded Romaine, Horseradish Crème, Tomato, Ciabatta Bread

Chicken & Waffle Sliders

Chicken & Waffle Sliders

$22.00

Panko Chicken, Strawberry, Apple, Spicy Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream

Terrace Burger

Terrace Burger

$22.00

Proprietary Blend, Bacon, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, Provolone, Chipotle Aioli

Avocado Grilled Cheese

Avocado Grilled Cheese

$20.80

Mozzarella, Local Bread, Tomato Basil Soup

Nacho Burger

Nacho Burger

$20.95

Proprietary blend, Pico de Gallo, Pepper pepper jack cheese, Tortilla strips, Avocado smear

Impossible

$23.00

Salads

Chicken Tostada

Chicken Tostada

$19.95

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Avocado, Pico, Queso Fresco, Lime Vinaigrette

Pomegranate Glazed Salmon

Pomegranate Glazed Salmon

$20.95

arugula, asparagus, apple, carrot, organic apple cider vinaigrette

Heirloom Tomato

$17.95

arugula, israeli couscous, pine nuts, parmigiana reggiano, pesto

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Anytime

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$21.70

Two Eggs any Style, Pork Country Gravy, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$17.95

Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Two Egg Over Easy

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.95

Fried Egg, Chipotle Mayo, Swiss, Bacon, Breakfast Potatoes

Two Eggs Any Way

Two Eggs Any Way

$15.95

Bacon, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$23.40

Grilled Steak, Sour Cream, Avocado, Pico de Gallo

Short Rib Hash

Short Rib Hash

$26.00

O' Brien Potatoes, Two Eggs any Way, Demi Glaze, Toast

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$27.00

Pan seared with soy, White beans, Spinach, Heirloom tomatoes, Bacon

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$20.95

caper, carrot, asparagus, cauliflower mash, citrus jus

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Skillet

$15.60

Vanilla bean ice cream, Chantilly cream

Churro Waffle

Churro Waffle

$18.00

vanilla bean ice cream, fruit compote

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Dinosaurs

$7.80

Chicken Dinosaur Nuggets with Smiley Face French Fries

Kids Burger

$7.80

Burger with Smiley Face French Fries

Sides

Side - Fries

$3.90

Side - Bacon

$5.20

Egg - Over Medium

$3.90

Egg - Over Hard

$3.90

Egg - Over Easy

$3.90

Egg - Scrambled

$3.90

Egg - Sunny Side Up

$3.90

Egg - Poached

$3.90

Side - Fruit

$6.50

Side - Salad

$6.50

Side - Soup

$6.50

Side - Breakfast Potatoes

$6.50

Side - Pico de Gallo

$2.60

Side - Gravy

$2.60

Side - Salsa Verde

$2.60

Side - Tortilla Chips

$6.50

Side - Wonton Chips

$6.50

Side - Tostada

$6.50

Side - Toast

$1.30

Side - Guacamole

$3.90
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Downtown Terrace is a full service restaurant experience featuring a sophisticated, shareable menu and bird’s eye view of live music and entertainment. Our light and seasonal farm fresh dishes are complemented by a lush ambiance, featuring a signature palette of pomegranate and canary. Where old world elegance meets the busy Las Vegas urbanite, Downtown Terrace is Downtown’s newest destination to eat, drink, and brunch in a whimsical getaway with a commitment to dining artistry.

Website

Location

707 Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Directions

Gallery
Downtown Terrace image
Downtown Terrace image
Downtown Terrace image

Map
