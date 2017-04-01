Restaurant info

Introducing a fresh farm-to-table dining experience where industrial charm melds seamlessly with a tranquil beauty that celebrates our natural surroundings. Led by Chef Jay Pisculli, known for reshaping downtown Binghamton's dining landscape, our menu reflects a commitment to quality with an innovative approach to classic flavor. Drawing inspiration from the region that ignited Beer Tree’s journey, offering house-brewed beers and New York State's finest wines and liquors. Downtown by Chef Jay Pisculli invites you to immerse yourself in a comfortable gathering place that brings an approachability to fine dining.