Downtown Johnnie

629 East 17th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11226

Order Again

Popular Items

The Johnnie-O Burger
Spinach Artichoke
100% Grass-fed Beef Burger Deluxe

Appetizers

Johnnie Jr.'s Pico and Chips

$6.00

Housemade organic and local pico de gallo with fresh fresh tortilla chip.

Tropical Salsa and Chips

$6.00

Housemade organic and pineapple salsa with fresh fresh tortilla chip.

Spinach Artichoke Dip with tortilla chips

Spinach Artichoke Dip with tortilla chips

$13.00

Organic spinach and artichoke hearts in a melty mix. Served with freshly made corn tortilla chips

Popcorn Cauliflower

Popcorn Cauliflower

$15.00

Organic cauliflower marinated in Ronnybrook farm buttermilk, tossed in organic flour, and fried.

Savory Empanadas

Spinach Artichoke

$4.00

Organic spinach and artichoke hearts in a melty mix of cheese.

Vegan Three bean Chili

$4.00

Spicy vegan three bean chili.

Pizza with Beef Sausage

$4.00

organic tomato sauce with mozzarella and sweet Italian grass fed beef sausage.

My Nana's

$4.00

Spicy grass fed beef and green olives.

Kendra's S.V.G. Chicken

$4.00

Grilled Chicken, tropical fruit, and mozzarella cheese.

Sweet Empanadas

Apple Pie

$3.00

Made with local and organic apples.

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.00

Made with organic sweet potatoes.

Pumpkin Pie

$3.00

Made with local and organic pumpkins.

Cauliflower Wings

Organic Breaded Cauliflower Wings 6pc

$11.00Out of stock

Organic cauliflower florets marinated in Ronnybrook farm buttermilk, tossed in organic flour, and fried.

Black Garlic Truffle Parmesan Cauliflower Wings 6pc

$12.00Out of stock

Our Organic Breaded Cauliflower Wings tossed in our Black Garlic Truffle Parmesan Dry Seasoning.

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings 6pc

$12.00Out of stock

Our Organic Breaded Cauliflower Wings tossed in a classic Buffalo Sauce.

Chef’s BBQ Cauliflower Wings 6pc

$12.00Out of stock

Our Organic Breaded Cauliflower Wings tossed in Chef’s Danny’s Signature BBQ Sauce.

Jerk Cauliflower Wings 6pc

$12.00Out of stock

Our Organic Breaded Cauliflower Wings tossed in Jerk seasoned Organic Coconut Oil.

Hot Honey Cauliflower Wings 6pc

$12.00Out of stock

Our Organic Breaded Cauliflower Wings tossed in Local Hot Honey.

Sweet Chili Cauliflower Wings 6pc

$12.00Out of stock

Our Organic Breaded Cauliflower Wings tossed in our Organic Sweet Chili Sauce.

Wings

Organic Local Breaded Wings 6pc

$15.50

Open-pasture-raised chicken. No antibiotics, no drugs, GMO-free. Marinated in seasoned Ronnybrook farm buttermilk, tossed in organic flour, and fried.

Organic Local Breaded Wings 12pc

$28.00

Open-pasture-raised chicken. No antibiotics, no drugs, GMO-free. Marinated in seasoned Ronnybrook farm buttermilk, tossed in organic flour, and fried.

Black Garlic Truffle Parmesan Wings 6pc

$16.50

Our Organic Local Breaded Wings tossed in our Black Garlic Truffle Parmesan Dry Seasoning.

Black Garlic Truffle Parmesan Wings 12pc

$29.00

Our Organic Local Breaded Wings tossed in our Black Garlic Truffle Parmesan Dry Seasoning.

Buffalo Wings 6pc

$16.50

Our Organic Local Breaded Wings tossed in a classic Buffalo Sauce.

Buffalo Wings 12pc

$29.00

Our Organic Local Breaded Wings tossed in a classic Buffalo Sauce.

Chef’s BBQ Wings 6pc

$16.50Out of stock

Our Organic Local Breaded Wings tossed in Chef’s Danny’s Signature BBQ Sauce.

Chef’s BBQ Wings 12pc

$29.00Out of stock

Our Organic Local Breaded Wings tossed in Chef’s Danny’s Signature BBQ Sauce.

Jerk Wings 6pc

$16.50Out of stock

Our Organic Local Breaded Wings tossed in Jerk seasoned Organic Coconut Oil.

Jerk Wings 12pc

$29.00Out of stock

Our Organic Local Breaded Wings tossed in Jerk seasoned Organic Coconut Oil.

Hot Honey Wings 6pc

$16.50Out of stock

Our Organic Local Breaded Wings tossed in Local Hot Honey.

Hot Honey Wings 12pc

$29.00Out of stock

Our Organic Local Breaded Wings tossed in Local Hot Honey.

Sweet Chili Wings 6pc

$16.50Out of stock

Our Organic Local Breaded Wings tossed in our Organic Sweet Chili Sauce.

Sweet Chili Wings 12pc

$29.00Out of stock

Our Organic Local Breaded Wings tossed in our Organic Sweet Chili Sauce.

Signature Beyond Burgers

Beyond Meat Burger Deluxe

Beyond Meat Burger Deluxe

$13.00

Flame broiled Beyond Meat burger served on an organic & local challah bun (choice of plain or onion), with organic lettuce, heirloom tomato, and red onion.

The Beyond Johnnie-O

$15.00

Flame broiled Beyond Meat burger with pickled carrots, shredded lettuce, and Johnnie sauce topped with melted Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese served an organic & local butter toasted challah bun.

The Beyond O’dub

$23.00

Two 5 oz flame broiled Beyond Meat burger with pickled carrots, shredded lettuce, and Johnnie sauce topped with melted Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese served on an organic & local butter toasted challah bun.

The Beyond Kimchi Burger

$14.00

Flame broiled Beyond Meat burger topped with kimchi, Japanese BBQ sauce, and melted Mozzarella cheese served on an organic & local sesame oil toasted challah bun.

Signature Turkey Burgers

Local Turkey Burger Deluxe

Local Turkey Burger Deluxe

$15.00

5 oz grilled locally farmed turkey burger served on an organic & local challah bun (choice of plain or onion), with organic lettuce, heirloom tomato, and red onion.

The Turkey Johnnie-O Burger

$17.00

5 oz grilled locally farmed turkey burger with pickled carrots, shredded lettuce, and Johnnie sauce topped with melted Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese served on an organic & local butter toasted challah bun.

The Turkey O’dub

$27.00

Two 5 oz grilled locally farmed turkey burgers with pickled carrots, shredded lettuce, and Johnnie sauce topped with melted Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese served on an organic & local butter toasted challah bun.

The Turkey Kimchi Burger

$16.00

5 oz grilled locally farmed turkey burger topped with kimchi, Japanese BBQ sauce, and melted Mozzarella cheese served on an organic & local sesame oil toasted challah bun.

The Turkey SnowBird Burger

$20.00

5 oz grilled locally farmed turkey burger with Duck Bacon, Johnnie Jr’s Pico, Cheddar cheese and Chef’s BBQ Sauce served an organic & local butter toasted onion challah bun.

Signature Beef Burgers

100% Grass-fed Beef Burger Deluxe

100% Grass-fed Beef Burger Deluxe

$18.00

5 oz flame broiled 100% Local grass-fed beef burger served on an organic & local challah bun (choice of plain or onion), with organic lettuce, heirloom tomato, and red onion.

The Johnnie-O Burger

$20.00

5 oz flame broiled 100% Local grass-fed beef burger with pickled carrots, shredded lettuce, and Johnnie sauce topped with melted Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese served on an organic & local butter toasted challah bun.

The O’dub

$30.00

Two 5 oz flame broiled 100% Local grass-fed beef burger with pickled carrots, shredded lettuce, and Johnnie sauce topped with melted Mozzarella and Cheddar cheese served on an organic & local butter toasted challah bun.

The Kimchi Burger

$19.00

5 oz flame broiled 100% Local grass-fed beef burger topped with kimchi, Japanese BBQ sauce, and melted Mozzarella cheese served on an organic & local sesame oil toasted challah bun.

Put Wings on that Thang

$27.00

5 oz flame broiled 100% Local grass-fed beef burger on a bed four deboned Chicken wings tossed in Chef’s BBQ sauce and topped melted Gouda cheese served on an organic & local butter toasted challah bun.

Fries

French Fries (organic)

French Fries (organic)

$9.00

Hand-cut organic potatoes cooked in a meat-free fryer.

Sweet Potato Fries (organic)

$9.00

Hand-cut Organic Garnet Yams cooked in a meat-free fryer.

Seasoned Fries

$10.00

Truffle Black Garlic & Parmesan Fries

$11.00

Three Cheese Fries

$14.00

Hand-cut organic potatoes cooked in a meat-free fryer topped with NYS Cheddar, Gouda, and Mozzarella cheese.

Chili Cheese Fries

$15.00

Hand-cut organic potatoes cooked in a meat-free fryer topped with vegan three bean chili and mozzarella.

Mac & Cheese Fries

$15.00

Hand-cut organic potatoes cooked in a meat-free fryer topped with our baked mac & cheese, NYS Cheddar, and Mozzarella cheese.

My Nana's Cheese Fries

$15.00

Hand-cut organic potatoes cooked in a meat-free fryer topped with Puerto Rican Picadillo (Spiced Ground Beef) and mozzarella cheese.

Dips

Dusseldorf Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.75

Jerk

$0.75

Hot Local Honey

$1.50

Sweet Chili (organic)

$1.50Out of stock

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sangría Señorial

$3.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.00

D&G Jamaican- Genuine Ginger Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Downtown Johnnie is a farm-to-table restaurant concept located in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn. We call our food style Nuevo American. The food we make is influenced by our Hispanic, Latino, and African-American heritage.

Website

Location

629 East 17th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226

Directions

