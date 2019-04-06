Downtown Johnnie
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Downtown Johnnie is a farm-to-table restaurant concept located in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn. We call our food style Nuevo American. The food we make is influenced by our Hispanic, Latino, and African-American heritage.
Location
629 East 17th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
