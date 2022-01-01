Down Town'R Saloon imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Barbeque
Burgers

Down Town'R Saloon

review star

No reviews yet

707 56th St

Kenosha, WI 53140

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Saloon Nachos
Smoked Wings

Beginning Spread

Smoked Wings

Saloon Nachos

$7.00+

Corn Cakes

$8.00

Cheese Crisp

$8.00

Bacon Basket

Elote and Chips

$7.00

Salsa and Chips

$6.00

Cowboy poutine

$12.00

Soup

Pozole

$8.00

Chili

$8.00

Cup Of Pozole

$4.00

Chili Cup

$4.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Brisket Salad

$15.00

Southwest

Enchiladas

$12.00

Saloon Burrito

$13.00

Tamales

$12.00+

Tacos De Sonora

$12.00

Rib plate

$16.00+

Trio plate

$26.00

Beltline Burrito

$14.00

Grill

Southwest Melt

$13.00

Chili Burger

$13.00

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.00

Burger

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

B L T

$12.00

Rip Wheeler

$15.00

Sides & Extras

Baked Potato

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Elote

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Nopales

$3.50

Side of Brisket

$9.00

Bowl of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Sauteed Jalapeño

$0.50

Take Out Charge

$1.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Drummie

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Ribs

$5.00

Restaurant Week

Combo #5

$12.00

Platters

Rib Plate

$18.00

Salmon Plate

$16.00

Trio Plate

$26.00

Catch of the Day

U Hook

$11.95

Saloon Shirts

Saloon Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

707 56th St, Kenosha, WI 53140

Directions

Gallery
Down Town'R Saloon image
Down Town'R Saloon image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Garage
orange star4.6 • 915
3001 60th St. Kenosha, WI 53144
View restaurantnext
Yorkhouse Tavern & Table - 4555 West Yorkhouse Road
orange starNo Reviews
4555 West Yorkhouse Road Wadsworth, IL 60083
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Snack Shop
orange star4.6 • 792
1500 Main St Antioch, IL 60002
View restaurantnext
MOMCORN - A-MAIZ-ING FOOD
orange starNo Reviews
5101 Washington St Gurnee, IL 60031
View restaurantnext
Twisted Burger-Round Lake
orange starNo Reviews
TBD 301 N CEDAR LAKE RD Round Lake, IL 60073
View restaurantnext
Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,644
633 N Milwaukee Ave Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kenosha

HuHot Mongolian Grill - Kenosha, WI
orange star4.2 • 1,705
7214 Green Bay Road Kenosha, WI 53142
View restaurantnext
House of Gerhard
orange star4.6 • 1,444
3927 75th Street Kenosha, WI 53142
View restaurantnext
The Garage
orange star4.6 • 915
3001 60th St. Kenosha, WI 53144
View restaurantnext
Kaiser's Pizza & Pub
orange star4.5 • 560
510 57 th st Kenosha, WI 53140
View restaurantnext
The Spot Drive-In - Kenosha
orange star4.2 • 291
2117 75th St Kenosha, WI 53143
View restaurantnext
Stan's Place
orange star4.6 • 206
1510 Washington Road Kenosha, WI 53140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kenosha
Racine
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Racine
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Gurnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Lake Villa
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Grayslake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fox Lake
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston