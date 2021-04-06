Restaurant header imageView gallery

Downtown Tilly 241 Main Street

No reviews yet

241 Main Street

East Greenwich, RI 02818

Soda

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$4.50

Coffee & Tea

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Decaf Pour Over

$3.75

Hot Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

Pour Over

$2.75+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Nitro

$3.75+

Vietnamese Style Cold Brew

$4.25

Latte

$3.75+

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Hot Steeped Tea

$2.50

Cold Brewed Tea

$3.25

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.75+

Kids

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Steamer

$2.25

Retail

Pain d' Avignon 10oz Espresso Retail Bag

$13.00

Pain d' Avignon 10oz Colombia Retail Bag

$13.00

Pain d' Avignon 10 Oz Honduras Decaf Retail Bag

$14.00

Borealis Coffee 1lb Colombia Signature Retail Bag

$18.00

Borealis Coffee 1lb Three Phase Espresso Blend Retail Bag

$16.00

Borealis Coffee 12oz Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Retail Bag

$16.00

RTD

RTD Cold Brew Cans

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

241 Main Street, East Greenwich, RI 02818

Directions

