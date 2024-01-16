This restaurant does not have any images
Dox on Winnipesaukee Laconia
263 Lakeside Avenue
Laconia, NH 03246
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Apps
- Cheese nachos
House made tortilla chips, cheese, shaved steak, pepper, and onions$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Steak and Cheese Nachos$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cheeseburger Nachos$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Tendies app$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lakeside Wings
Served naked, buffalo, or dry rub$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tuna Poke Nachos$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Coconut Shrimp$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Scallops$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Whole Belly Clams$30.00OUT OF STOCK
- Loaded Potato Nuggets$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Meatballs App$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Seafood platter$60.00OUT OF STOCK
- Guacamole corn dip$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- DOX Donuts$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Tacos
Mac N Cheese
Greens
- Half Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, and housemade croutons$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Full Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, and housemade croutons$12.00
- Half House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Full House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Dox Cobb
Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, crasins, bacon, hard boiled egg, and grilled chicken$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tuna Poke Bowl
Seared ahi tuna over mixed greens with pickled red onions, sliced avocado, balsamic drizzle, and over rice$26.00OUT OF STOCK
- Watermelon Feta Salad$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Entrees
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with caramelized onions$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Winni Po' Boy
Sweet chili sauce, lettuce, and pickled onions$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- The Hot Chick
Fried chicken with bacon, lettuce, and ranch dressing$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Dox Burger
Blend of short rib, ground beef, and ground brisket smash burger topped with Dox sauce cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and caramelized onion$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lobster Roll
Butter poached claws and knuckles served on a roll$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- The Downsize$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hangover Burger$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fish Sandwich$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Sides
Kids Menu
BIKE WEEK
- TUNA POKE NACHOS$25.00
- LAKESIDE WINGS$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- LOADED POTATO NUGGETS$18.00
- GUAC CORN DIP$16.00
- DOX DONUTS$12.00
- NEW ENGLAND SHORT RIB$35.00
- CHICKEN TENDER MEAL$20.00
- WATERMELON FETA SALAD$16.00
- CAESAR SALAD$13.00
- FRIED SCALLOPS$30.00
- FRIED CLAM BELLIES$30.00
- LOBSTER ROLL$38.00
- FISH SANDWICH$18.00
- DOX BURGER$20.00
- PULLED PORK SANDWICH$18.00
- THE HOT CHICK$18.00
- COCONUT SHRIMP$18.00
Sauces
Drinks
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.75
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Ginger Ale$3.75
- Sprite$3.75
- Lemonade$3.75
- Arnold Palmer$3.75
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Orange Soda$3.75
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.75
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.75
- Root Beer$3.75
- Tonic Water$3.75
- Club Soda$3.75
- Sparkling Saratoga$8.00
- Still Saratoga$8.00
- Cold Brew$6.00
- Seasonal Cold brew$6.00
- Hot Coffee$4.00
- Decaf Coffee$4.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Juice$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- bottled water$2.00
JAVA
Mocktails
White Wine
Red Wine
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Cordials
BTL Beer
- Mich Ultra$6.00
- Corona Extra$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Bud Light BTL$5.50
- Budweiser$5.50
- Coors Banquet$5.50
- Miller Lite$5.50
- Heineken$6.00
- Coors Edge 0.0$4.50
- Kona Big Wave$6.00
- Twisted Tea$6.00
- Twisted Tea Half & Half$6.00
- Guinness$7.00
- Coors Light BTL$5.50
- Carlsons Cider$6.00
- Wachusett Blueberry$6.00
- White Claw$5.00
- Loud Lemon$8.00
- high noon pineapple$9.00
- high noon watermelon$9.00
- woodstock blueberry lemon$8.00
- Stoneface IPA$7.50
- Sam wicked hazy$5.50
Draft Beer
Bucket of beers
- Coors light bucket$22.50
- Bud light bucket$22.50
- Budweiser bucket$22.50
- Twisted tea bucket$22.50
- Twisted tea half and half bucket$22.50
- Kona big wave bucket$25.00
- Corona Extra bucket$25.00
- Corona light bucket$25.00
- Mich ultra bucket$25.00
- Coor banquet bucket$22.50
- Miller light bucket$22.50
- Heineken bucket$25.00
- Coors edge 0.0 bucket$22.50
- Guinness bucket$35.00
- Wachusett blueberry bucket$25.00
- Sam Boston lager bucket$25.00
- White claw bucket$25.00
- Harpoon IPA bucket$25.00
Catering
Catering Menu
- Plain Mac$40.00
- Buffalo Chicken Mac$70.00
- Pulled Pork Mac$70.00
- Short Rib Mac$100.00
- Lobster Mac$110.00
- House Salad$55.00
- Caesar Salad$55.00
- Pasta Salad$55.00
- Street Corn Dip$50.00
- Chicken Wings$60.00
- Steak & cheese Rangoons$50.00
- Chicken Tendies$60.00
- Teenie Weenies$50.00
- Bruchetta$50.00
- Short Ribs$140.00
- Salmon$140.00
- Pulled Pork$80.00
- Seasonal Veg$40.00
- Mashed Potatoes$40.00
- Street Corn$40.00
- Cheesy Cauliflower$60.00
- Potato Chips$25.00
- Christmas Eve Catering
for 6 people; Prime rib, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, rolls & apple pie Pick up will be between 10-2 Christmas eve$275.00
- Full Tray Sliders$100.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
You can't get any closer to waterfront dining! Vacation inspired drinks and elevated American food
263 Lakeside Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246