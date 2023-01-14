Main picView gallery

Doyle Street Cafe

5515 Doyle Street

Emeryville, CA 94608

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo Breakfast
Diestel Turkey Club
French Toast

Pancakes and French Toast

Combo Breakfast

$19.50

2 pancakes or French toast, 2 eggs, and choice of smoked bacon, turkey bacon, smoked chicken apple sausage, or Italian sausage.

Buttermilk Pancakes Full Stack (3)

$13.95

topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter served with maple syrup.

Buttermilk Pancakes Half (2)

$10.95

topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter served with maple syrup.

Organic Buckwheat Pancakes Full Stack (3)

$13.95

topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter served with maple syrup.

Organic Buckwheat Pancakes Half (2)

$10.95

topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter served with maple syrup.

Blue Corn Pancakes

$14.95

topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter served with maple syrup.

French Toast

$13.95

topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter served with maple syrup.

1/2 French Toast

$10.95

dipped in cinnamon vanilla-cream batter and served with maple syrup topped with powdered sugar and whipped honey cinnamon butter.

Stuffed French Toast

$18.95

Mascarpone cheese blended with strawberry jam. Dipped in cinnamon brown sugar vanilla-cream batter blend. Topped with banana compote.

Breakfast Favorites

Two Eggs

$18.50

any style served with breakfast potatoes and toast or cornbread. Choice of smoked bacon, turkey bacon, smoked chicken apple sausage, or Italian sausage.

Azteca Huevos Rancheros

$18.95

Eggs over medium on a corn tortilla, layered with homemade all natural pulled pork, shredded Mexican cheese, pico de gallo, black beans, avocado, pickledjalapefios and sour cream.

Potato Cake

$14.95

Grilled, shredded potato mixed with cheese, red pepper, green onion and cilantro. Served with scrambled eggs, sour cream and cornbread.

Home Fries Heaven

$13.95

Fresh salsa, shredded cheese, avocado, scrambled eggs and sour cream.

Home Fries Heaven add Bacon

$15.95

Fresh salsa, shredded cheese, avocado, scrambled eggs and sour cream.

Corned Beef Hash

$19.50

Chopped fresh corned beef, sauteed with red pepper and onion mix, tomato and potato. Topped with two poached eggs and served with toast or corn bread.

Wet Breakfast Burrito

$18.95

Smoked chicken chorizo sausage, mushroom, green onion, cilantro, shredded Mexican cheese and eggs. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, avocado and sour cream. Served with house made black beans.

Omelettes

Florentine Omelette

$16.95

Baby spinach, mushroom, and feta cheese.

Denver Omelette

$18.95

Ham, mushroom, roasted pepper and onion, and shredded cheese.

Doyle Street Omelette

$17.95

Pepper jack cheese, house. tomato creole sauce, sour cream, and avocado.

Miguel Moraga Omelette

$17.95

Pico de gallo, diced green chilies, and shredded Mexican cheese. Topped with avocado and sour cream.

Scramblers

Joe's Special Scrambler

$18.95

Sauteed ground Angus beef or lean ground turkey with eggs, shredded cheese, baby spinach, mushroom, and green onion.

Smoked Chicken Chorizo Scambler

$18.95

Mushroom, green onion, cilantro, and shredded Mexican cheese.

Eggs Milan Scrambler

$17.95

Green onion, mushroom, pesto and asiago cheese.

Smoked Salmon Scrambler

$18.95

Eggs, cream cheese and dill

Benedicts

Classic Eggs Benedict

$18.95

Grilled pit ham

California Benedict

$19.50

Avocado & crab cakes

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$19.50

Smoked salmon, fresh spinach & grilled tomatoes

Irish Benedict

$19.50

Fresh sliced corn beef, roasted red peppers & onion mix, & pepper jack cheese

Ultimate Benedict

$19.50

Roasted portobello mushroom, avocado, tomato, spinach & feta

Pulled Pork Benedict

$19.50

Slow cooked all natural pulled pork & pico de gallo

Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$17.95

Red bell pepper, red onion, English cucumber, crispy noodles, orange and cherry tomato over organic mixed lettuce with spicy sweet & sour sesame dressing.

Cobb Salad

$18.95

Sliced chicken breast, chopped smoked bacon, blue cheese, red bell pepper, English cucumber, hard boiled egg and avocado over organic mixed lettuce. House vinaigrette or ranch dressing.

Cobb Salad with Salmon

$19.95

Sliced chicken breast, chopped smoked bacon, blue cheese, red bell pepper, English cucumber, hard boiled egg and avocado over organic mixed lettuce. House vinaigrette or ranch dressing.

Garden Salad

$11.95

Red onions, red bell peppers, roasted beets, avocado, cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.50

Roasted pecans, fuji apple, red onion, cherry tomato, English cucumber, avocado and roasted beet over organic mixed lettuce. Orange champagne vinaigrette or house vinaigrette.

New Caesar Salad

$11.95

Organic mixed greens, cherry tomato, asiago cheese, croutons and house caesar dressing.

Prawns and Avocado Salad

$19.50

Grilled marinated large prawns, red bell pepper, English cucumber, cherry tomato, roasted beet, and asiago cheese over organic mixed lettuce with Russian vinaigrette.

Warm Chicken Salad

$17.95

Sliced chicken breast sauteed with mushroom, red bell pepper, roasted beet and cilantro. Served over organic mixed lettuce with house vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

House BLTA

$14.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and aioli on sourdough.

Classic Reuben On Rye

$16.95

Fresh cooked, marinated corned beef and sauerkraut with the house Russian aioli and gruyere cheese

1/2 Ib. All Natural Angus Beef Burger

$16.95

Garnished with Russian dressing, tomatoes & pickles.

Marinated Chicken Breast Sandwich

$17.95

Gruyere cheese, aioli and tomato on soft roll.

Wild Albacore Tuna Melt

$17.95

Tuna mixed with red onion, aioli, lemon juice and black pepper with gruyere cheese.

Diestel Turkey Club

$17.95

Oven roasted turkey breast (Sonora Ranch), smoked bacon, avocado, tomato and aioli served on sourdough.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$15.95

Large tortilla stuffed with marinated chicken, sumac red onion, chopped tomatoes, pickles and house tahini parsley sauce.

Fresh Crab Cake

$17.95

Aioli, avocado, lettuce, tomato and pepper jack cheese on soft roll.

Crepes

Del Mar Crepe

$18.95

Large crepe stuffed with crab cakes, pepper jack cheese, mushrooms, and caramelized onions, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Chicken Pesto Crepe

$18.95

Large crepe stuffed with marinated chicken breast, pesto, mushrooms, tomatoes and pepper jack cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes

Quesadillas

BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$16.95

Avocado, house salsa, roasted onion and Mexican cheese blend.

Chicken Breast Quesadilla

$16.95

House salsa, avocado and Mexican cheese blend.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$16.95

Portobello mushroom, fire roasted red peppers, avocado, pesto and Mexican cheese blend.

Side Orders

side Home Fries

$3.95

side Bacon

$6.00

side Chicken Apple Sausage

$6.00

Side Two Eggs

$5.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Toast

$2.50

Side Italian Sausage

$6.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Salsa

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Crab Cakes (2)

$10.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$6.00

Side Beef Patty

$9.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$10.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Tuna Salad

$6.00

Side French Fries

$4.95

Side Sautéed Spinach

$4.95

Side Strawberries

$6.00

Side Prawns

$10.00

Side Hollandaise

$3.95

Side English Muffin

$2.95

Coffee & Espresso

Small Coffee Togo

$2.75

Large Coffee Togo

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.25

Cafe Latte

$5.75

Cappuccino

$5.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Double Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$6.50

Milk

$3.25

Mocha

$5.95

Organic Authentic Chai Latte

$5.50

Teas & Juices

OJ Togo

$7.95

African Autumn Tea

$4.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Kids Apple Juice

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Boylan Cane Sugar Root Beer

$3.50

Chamomile Tea

$4.95

Dragon Pearl Jasmine Tea

$4.95

Earl Grey Tea

$4.95

English Breakfast Tea

$4.95

Fresh Lemonade

$3.95

Peppermint Tea

$4.95

Pomegranate Quince Iced Tea

$3.50

San Pelligrino

$2.50

Kiwi Strawberry Snapple

$2.50

Mango Snapple

$2.50

Soda

$3.25

Cocktails

Champagne

$11.95

Cucumber Bloody Mary

$11.95

Grapefruit Mimosa

$11.95

Hard Lemonade

$11.95

Irish Coffee

$11.95

Jalapeño Bloody Mary

$11.95

Orange Mimosa

$11.95

Pomegranate Mimosa

$11.95

Tequila Sunrise

$11.95

Yuzu Screwdriver

$11.95

Wine by the Glass

Cab Sauv GL

$8.95

Chardonnay GL

$8.95

Beer

Animal IPA

$8.95

KSA Light Ale

$8.95

Lobos Pale Ale

$8.95

Villager IPA

$8.95

Westfalia Red Ale

$8.95
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Doyle Street Cafe is a tucked away family owned cafe in Emeryville that has been serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch since 1991. For the past 31 years, our devotion to using fresh, simple ingredients, and dedication to the outstanding dining experience, has made Doyle Street Cafe one of East Bay's favorites.

5515 Doyle Street, Emeryville, CA 94608

