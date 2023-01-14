Doyle Street Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Doyle Street Cafe is a tucked away family owned cafe in Emeryville that has been serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch since 1991. For the past 31 years, our devotion to using fresh, simple ingredients, and dedication to the outstanding dining experience, has made Doyle Street Cafe one of East Bay's favorites.
Location
5515 Doyle Street, Emeryville, CA 94608
Gallery
