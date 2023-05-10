Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doyle's Pour House - Tuckerton

210 West Main Street

Tuckerton, NJ 08087

Full Menu

Starters

Clamtown Steamers

$13.99

Local clams, steamed in beer, garlic red pepper flakes, onion served with our homemade garlic bread

Wings

$12.99

Jumbo wings with choice of sauce: Buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, soccer: (captain Morgan and spicy garlic), widow maker, spicy garlic, beesting or old bay! Served with celery and blue cheese

Green Bean Fries

$9.99

Basket of battered deep fried green beans

Bad-to-the-Boneless Wings

$11.99

Breaded boneless wings fried with choice of wing sauce served with celery and blue cheese

Chicken Fingers

$10.49

Seasoned chicken tenders, served with choice of wing sauce

Crab Dip

$12.99

Homemade! Crab meat, artichokes, spinach, and cream cheese, served with tortilla chips

Potstickers

$9.99

Stuffed pork and veggie pockets served with teriyaki dipping sauce

Corn Nuggets

$10.49

Deep fried nuggets with sweet corn inside a must try!!

Steak Bites

$11.99

Bite-sized 100% angus beef with horseradish dipping sauce

Patty O's Nachos

$10.99

It's huge! A mound of corn tortilla chips, topped with olives, tomatoes, jalapeños, and melted cheddar-jack cheese, with salsa, and sour cream

Quesadilla

$10.49

Soft tortilla, with cheddar-jack cheese, and tomatoes, served with salsa and sour cream

Buffalo Calamari

$13.49

Seasoned flour, lightly fried with buffalo sauce served plain upon request

Pepperoni Plate

$9.49

Big plate of pepperoni and cubed cheeses, served with crackers, and honey mustard dipping sauce

Fingers of Fire

$10.99

Chicken tenders dipped in your choice of wing sauce

NJ Deviled Crab Cake Bites

$12.99

Bite-sized deviled crab cakes with Cajun dipping sauce

Pierogies

$9.49

Deep fried served with sour cream

Mini Tacos

$9.99

Served with sour cream and salsa

Fried Cheese Balls

$9.99

Generous amount of deep fried breaded cheese cubes

Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.99

Wow! Your favorite meal and now fried and comes in a basket

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Irish Nachos

$9.49

One of Doyle's finest! Potato pancakes with melted cheddar, bacon served with sour cream

25 Wings

$30.00

50 Wings

$60.00

Salads & Stuff

Soup Du Jour

$4.49

A cup of the chef's selection

French Onion Soup

$7.99

Crock of homemade French onion soup smothered with three cheeses!

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.49

Crispy fried chicken over greens with bacon, blended cheeses, tomatoes, onions served with choice of dressing

Pour House Salad

$7.99

Salad greens with tomatoes, onions, olives, and choice of dressing!

Bowl Doyle's Pulled Pork Chili

$7.99

A hearty bowl with cheddar-jack cheese and sour cream

Cup Doyle's Pulled Pork Chili

$5.99

A hearty bowl with cheddar-jack cheese and sour cream

Steak Salad

$16.99

Seasoned grilled steak on top of mixed greens with red onions, mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and served with choice of dressing

Yellowfin Tuna Caesar Salad

$16.99

Grilled yellowfin tuna over a bed of romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, with Parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

The Quinto Melt

$11.99

One of our biggest melts! Turkey, ham, slaw, lots of melted cheddar, tomato, and fries all on fresh toasted sourdough bread served with fries

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$12.99

OMG!! Boneless pork chop, lightly breaded, and fried, smothered in swiss cheese, cole slaw, horseradish crème sauce with a dash of hot sauce on a ciabatta roll

All American Melt

$12.99

Thinly sliced roast beef and horseradish cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough bread served with fries

Cuban Melt

$12.99

Thinly sliced Cuban pork, ham, cheddar, pickles, and onions, with honey mustard on sourdough bread served with fries

Seaport Melt

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast on toasted sourdough bread with fresh mozzarella and fresh basil served with fries

Decoy Carver

$11.99

All white meat turkey wrap, with bacon, lettuce, and tomato and Cajun mayo served with fries

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$12.49

Flame-broiled chicken breast smothered in our pesto sauce with fresh mozzarella on ciabatta bread with fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.49

Hickory smoked in our traditional BBQ sauce on a kaiser roll, served with choice of side or try it in a wrap - stuffed with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato and red onion with fries

A House Favorite Reuben

$12.99

Our tender corned beef brisket on grilled rye with swiss cheese thousand island dressing, and kraut served with fries

Spicy Tuna Cucumber Wasabi Wrap

$12.99

Grilled yellowfin tuna, red onion, lettuce, and tomato with our cucumber wasabi sauce served with fries

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.49

A "World champ" cheese steak on a torpedo roll with American cheese served with fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Fried tender, smothered in buffalo sauce, and blue cheese, with lettuce and tomato served with fries

New Jersey Devil Crab Cake

$14.99

Homemade! On a kaiser roll with a side of Cajun mayo served with fries

Pulled Pork Wrap

$12.49

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.49

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

BLT

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Burgers

Half Pound Angus Burger

$11.99

Juicy and tender, grilled to perfection with lettuce, and tomato on a kaiser roll

Pour House Special

$13.99

Our signature burger topped with fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, served with Worcester mayo

Black & Blue

$13.99

This is one tasty burger! Topped with crispy bacon and blue cheese crumbles

St. Paddy Melt

$13.99

Our 8 oz. black angus burger smothered in caramelized onions and swiss cheese served on toasted NY rye

Shroom & Swiss Burger

$13.99

Sautéed mushrooms, topped with melted swiss cheese

Texas Burger

$13.99

Topped with BBQ sauce, American cheese, and an onion ring

Garden Burger

$12.49

A really tasty veggie burger! On a kaiser with lettuce and tomato

Side Orders

Basket Shoestring Fries

$4.00

Curly Fries

$4.75

Garlic Fries

$4.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Slaw

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Beer Battered Onion Ring Basket

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Garlic Toast

$1.50

Extra Burger

$4.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Roll

$2.00

Fried Onions

$2.25

Caramelized Onions

$2.25

Side Salad

$4.00

Main Fare

Doyle's Shepherd's Pie

$15.49

Ground 100% angus beef, in a beef and beer broth with carrots, peas, potatoes, onions smothered with mashed potatoes

Doyle's Belly Buster

$13.99

Generous 8 oz. cod filet, "Fish and chips" version served with slaw and fries

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Golden, tasty, and fried served with old bay fries

Dublin Flatiron Steak

$19.99

8 oz. 100% angus steak cooked to your liking, topped with fresh herb butter served with mashed potatoes and side salad

Clamtown Strips

$12.49

Golden brown clam strips served with cocktail sauce and old bay fries

Pizza

12" Oven-Baked Pizza

$9.99

Create your own - unlimited possibilities

Cheesesteak

$4.99

Specials

Street Corn

$8.99

2 Ears of Corn SMOTHERED in a Mexican Lime Mayo, Tajin Spices & Fresh Mexican Cheese

Empanadas

$9.99

3 Fried Breaded Pastry, Stuffed with Beef and served with Chipotle Sauce!

Mexican Nachos

$10.99

A Huge Mound of Corn Tortilla Chips, Ground Beef, Lettuce and Monterey Jack Cheese Sauce

Taco Salad

$15.99

Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Black Beans, Corn, and Shredded Cheese, served in a Tortilla Bowl

Flautas

$16.99

3- Crispy Corn Tortillas filled with Chicken. Served with Yellow Rice , Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Mexican Cheese, Guacamole, Chipotle Sauce and Sour Cream

Beef Tacos

$16.99

3 Soft Corn Tortillas, Stuffed with Rib Eye Steak, Onions, and Cilantro. Served with Cucumbers and Radishes with a Side of Fresh Salsa Verde and Avocado

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$4.99

Heaven

$7.25

Coconut

$7.25

Peanut Butter

$7.25

Key Lime

$7.25

Blueberry

$7.25

Ricotta

$7.25

Raspberry

$7.25

Apple

$7.25

Cannoli

$7.25

Eclipse

$7.25

Bailey's Mousse

$7.25

Bailey's Cheesecake

$7.25

Retail

Tee Shirt Blue Small

$20.00

Tee Shirt Blue Medium

$20.00

Tee Shirt Blue Large

$20.00

Tee Shirt Blue XL

$20.00

Tee Shirt Blue XXL

$22.00

Tee Shirt Blue XXXL

$23.00

Tee Shirt Yellow Small

$20.00

Tee Shirt Yellow Medium

$20.00

Tee Shirt Yellow Large

$20.00

Tee Shirt Yellow XL

$20.00

Tee Shirt Yellow XXL

$22.00

Tee Shirt Yellow XXXL

$23.00

Tee Shirt Orange Small

$20.00

Tee Shirt Orange Medium

$20.00

Tee Shirt Orange Large

$20.00

Tee Shirt Orange XL

$20.00

Tee Shirt Orange XXL

$22.00

Tee Shirt Orange XXXL

$23.00

Tee Shirt Green Small

$20.00

Tee Shirt Green Medium

$20.00

Tee Shirt Green Large

$20.00

Tee Shirt Green XL

$20.00

Tee Shirt Green XXL

$22.00

Tee Shirt Green XXXL

$23.00

Tee Shirt Pink Small

$20.00

Tee Shirt Pink Medium

$20.00

Tee Shirt Pink Large

$20.00

Tee Shirt Pink XL

$20.00

Tee Shirt Pink XXL

$22.00

Tee Shirt Pink XXXL

$23.00

Tee Shirt White Small

$20.00

Tee Shirt White Medium

$20.00

Tee Shirt White Large

$20.00

Tee Shirt White XL

$20.00

Tee Shirt White XXL

$22.00

Tee Shirt White XXXL

$23.00

Hoodie Small

$42.00

Hoodie Medium

$42.00

Hoodie Large

$42.00

Hoodie XL

$42.00

Hoodie XXL

$43.00

Hoodie XXXL

$45.00

Zip Up Small

$46.00

Zip Up Medium

$46.00

Zip Up Large

$46.00

Zip Up XL

$46.00

Zip Up XXL

$48.00

Zip Up XXXL

$50.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
