Doyle's Pour House - Tuckerton
210 West Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
Popular Items
Full Menu
Starters
Clamtown Steamers
Local clams, steamed in beer, garlic red pepper flakes, onion served with our homemade garlic bread
Wings
Jumbo wings with choice of sauce: Buffalo, teriyaki, BBQ, soccer: (captain Morgan and spicy garlic), widow maker, spicy garlic, beesting or old bay! Served with celery and blue cheese
Green Bean Fries
Basket of battered deep fried green beans
Bad-to-the-Boneless Wings
Breaded boneless wings fried with choice of wing sauce served with celery and blue cheese
Chicken Fingers
Seasoned chicken tenders, served with choice of wing sauce
Crab Dip
Homemade! Crab meat, artichokes, spinach, and cream cheese, served with tortilla chips
Potstickers
Stuffed pork and veggie pockets served with teriyaki dipping sauce
Corn Nuggets
Deep fried nuggets with sweet corn inside a must try!!
Steak Bites
Bite-sized 100% angus beef with horseradish dipping sauce
Patty O's Nachos
It's huge! A mound of corn tortilla chips, topped with olives, tomatoes, jalapeños, and melted cheddar-jack cheese, with salsa, and sour cream
Quesadilla
Soft tortilla, with cheddar-jack cheese, and tomatoes, served with salsa and sour cream
Buffalo Calamari
Seasoned flour, lightly fried with buffalo sauce served plain upon request
Pepperoni Plate
Big plate of pepperoni and cubed cheeses, served with crackers, and honey mustard dipping sauce
Fingers of Fire
Chicken tenders dipped in your choice of wing sauce
NJ Deviled Crab Cake Bites
Bite-sized deviled crab cakes with Cajun dipping sauce
Pierogies
Deep fried served with sour cream
Mini Tacos
Served with sour cream and salsa
Fried Cheese Balls
Generous amount of deep fried breaded cheese cubes
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
Wow! Your favorite meal and now fried and comes in a basket
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Irish Nachos
One of Doyle's finest! Potato pancakes with melted cheddar, bacon served with sour cream
25 Wings
50 Wings
Salads & Stuff
Soup Du Jour
A cup of the chef's selection
French Onion Soup
Crock of homemade French onion soup smothered with three cheeses!
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy fried chicken over greens with bacon, blended cheeses, tomatoes, onions served with choice of dressing
Pour House Salad
Salad greens with tomatoes, onions, olives, and choice of dressing!
Bowl Doyle's Pulled Pork Chili
A hearty bowl with cheddar-jack cheese and sour cream
Cup Doyle's Pulled Pork Chili
A hearty bowl with cheddar-jack cheese and sour cream
Steak Salad
Seasoned grilled steak on top of mixed greens with red onions, mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and served with choice of dressing
Yellowfin Tuna Caesar Salad
Grilled yellowfin tuna over a bed of romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, with Parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad
Sandwiches & Wraps
The Quinto Melt
One of our biggest melts! Turkey, ham, slaw, lots of melted cheddar, tomato, and fries all on fresh toasted sourdough bread served with fries
Fried Pork Chop Sandwich
OMG!! Boneless pork chop, lightly breaded, and fried, smothered in swiss cheese, cole slaw, horseradish crème sauce with a dash of hot sauce on a ciabatta roll
All American Melt
Thinly sliced roast beef and horseradish cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough bread served with fries
Cuban Melt
Thinly sliced Cuban pork, ham, cheddar, pickles, and onions, with honey mustard on sourdough bread served with fries
Seaport Melt
Grilled chicken breast on toasted sourdough bread with fresh mozzarella and fresh basil served with fries
Decoy Carver
All white meat turkey wrap, with bacon, lettuce, and tomato and Cajun mayo served with fries
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Flame-broiled chicken breast smothered in our pesto sauce with fresh mozzarella on ciabatta bread with fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Hickory smoked in our traditional BBQ sauce on a kaiser roll, served with choice of side or try it in a wrap - stuffed with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato and red onion with fries
A House Favorite Reuben
Our tender corned beef brisket on grilled rye with swiss cheese thousand island dressing, and kraut served with fries
Spicy Tuna Cucumber Wasabi Wrap
Grilled yellowfin tuna, red onion, lettuce, and tomato with our cucumber wasabi sauce served with fries
Philly Cheese Steak
A "World champ" cheese steak on a torpedo roll with American cheese served with fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried tender, smothered in buffalo sauce, and blue cheese, with lettuce and tomato served with fries
New Jersey Devil Crab Cake
Homemade! On a kaiser roll with a side of Cajun mayo served with fries
Pulled Pork Wrap
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Grilled Cheese
BLT
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Burgers
Half Pound Angus Burger
Juicy and tender, grilled to perfection with lettuce, and tomato on a kaiser roll
Pour House Special
Our signature burger topped with fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, served with Worcester mayo
Black & Blue
This is one tasty burger! Topped with crispy bacon and blue cheese crumbles
St. Paddy Melt
Our 8 oz. black angus burger smothered in caramelized onions and swiss cheese served on toasted NY rye
Shroom & Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms, topped with melted swiss cheese
Texas Burger
Topped with BBQ sauce, American cheese, and an onion ring
Garden Burger
A really tasty veggie burger! On a kaiser with lettuce and tomato
Side Orders
Basket Shoestring Fries
Curly Fries
Garlic Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Slaw
Potato Salad
Beer Battered Onion Ring Basket
Grilled Chicken
Mashed Potatoes
Garlic Toast
Extra Burger
Chips and Salsa
Cheese Sauce
Roll
Fried Onions
Caramelized Onions
Side Salad
Main Fare
Doyle's Shepherd's Pie
Ground 100% angus beef, in a beef and beer broth with carrots, peas, potatoes, onions smothered with mashed potatoes
Doyle's Belly Buster
Generous 8 oz. cod filet, "Fish and chips" version served with slaw and fries
Shrimp Basket
Golden, tasty, and fried served with old bay fries
Dublin Flatiron Steak
8 oz. 100% angus steak cooked to your liking, topped with fresh herb butter served with mashed potatoes and side salad
Clamtown Strips
Golden brown clam strips served with cocktail sauce and old bay fries
Specials
Street Corn
2 Ears of Corn SMOTHERED in a Mexican Lime Mayo, Tajin Spices & Fresh Mexican Cheese
Empanadas
3 Fried Breaded Pastry, Stuffed with Beef and served with Chipotle Sauce!
Mexican Nachos
A Huge Mound of Corn Tortilla Chips, Ground Beef, Lettuce and Monterey Jack Cheese Sauce
Taco Salad
Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Black Beans, Corn, and Shredded Cheese, served in a Tortilla Bowl
Flautas
3- Crispy Corn Tortillas filled with Chicken. Served with Yellow Rice , Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Mexican Cheese, Guacamole, Chipotle Sauce and Sour Cream
Beef Tacos
3 Soft Corn Tortillas, Stuffed with Rib Eye Steak, Onions, and Cilantro. Served with Cucumbers and Radishes with a Side of Fresh Salsa Verde and Avocado
Retail
Tee Shirt Blue Small
Tee Shirt Blue Medium
Tee Shirt Blue Large
Tee Shirt Blue XL
Tee Shirt Blue XXL
Tee Shirt Blue XXXL
Tee Shirt Yellow Small
Tee Shirt Yellow Medium
Tee Shirt Yellow Large
Tee Shirt Yellow XL
Tee Shirt Yellow XXL
Tee Shirt Yellow XXXL
Tee Shirt Orange Small
Tee Shirt Orange Medium
Tee Shirt Orange Large
Tee Shirt Orange XL
Tee Shirt Orange XXL
Tee Shirt Orange XXXL
Tee Shirt Green Small
Tee Shirt Green Medium
Tee Shirt Green Large
Tee Shirt Green XL
Tee Shirt Green XXL
Tee Shirt Green XXXL
Tee Shirt Pink Small
Tee Shirt Pink Medium
Tee Shirt Pink Large
Tee Shirt Pink XL
Tee Shirt Pink XXL
Tee Shirt Pink XXXL
Tee Shirt White Small
Tee Shirt White Medium
Tee Shirt White Large
Tee Shirt White XL
Tee Shirt White XXL
Tee Shirt White XXXL
Hoodie Small
Hoodie Medium
Hoodie Large
Hoodie XL
Hoodie XXL
Hoodie XXXL
Zip Up Small
Zip Up Medium
Zip Up Large
Zip Up XL
Zip Up XXL
Zip Up XXXL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
210 West Main Street, Tuckerton, NJ 08087