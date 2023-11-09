Dozzy's Grill 1811 West Harrison Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1811 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Siri Chicago Indian Restaurant - 1520 W TAYLOR ST
No Reviews
1520 W TAYLOR ST Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurant
Pita Pita - Illinois Medical District
No Reviews
705 South Seeley Avenue Chicago, IL 60612
View restaurant