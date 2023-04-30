A map showing the location of Dqfoods 3166 Comer StreetView gallery

Dqfoods 3166 Comer Street

No reviews yet

3166 Comer Street

Flint, MI 48506

Drinks Menu

Hot Beverages

American Coffee (With or without creamer)

$1.00+

Espresso

$2.00+

Cuban Latte (Cuban coffee with milk)

$3.00

Afogato (espresso with vanilla ice cream)

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Hot Tea

$1.00

Cold Beverage

Small Water

$1.00

Soda Can

$2.00

Fiji Water

$2.00

1L Smart Water

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Monster

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Iced Latte (cuban coffee with milk)

$3.00

Other drinks

Smoothie

$6.00

Milkshake

$6.00

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Breakfast Meal

$10.00

Cuban Sandwich

$8.00

Ham, roasted pork, cheese, mustard, pickles, french bread

Omelet

Omelet

$2.00

Eggs

$2.00

Pancakes

$5.00

French Toast

$5.00

Sides

Bacon (beef, pork, turkey)

$2.00

French Fries

$3.00

Buttered Toasts

$1.00

Breakfast Sausages pork

$2.00

Breakfast Sausages turkey

$2.00

Hash Brown

$2.00

Sunday

Sunday Special

Sunday Special

Chips & Snacks

Chips

Chips

$2.00

Muffins

Muffins

$2.00

Homemade Cookies

Homemade Cookies

$1.00

Fruit/Veggie Tray

Fruit Plate

$8.00

Veggie Plate

$8.00

Fried Oreos

2 OREOS

$3.00

4 OREOS

$5.00

Cuban Pizzas

Pizza

Cheese

$6.00

Pepperoni

$7.00

Bacon

$7.00

Ham

$7.00

Hawaiian

$7.00

Vegetable

$7.00

Mixed

$7.00

Onions

$7.00

Chorizo

$7.00

Breakfast Pizza

$8.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Mediterranean Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Specials

Special Items

Crispy Chkn Tenders n Fries

$10.00

Grilled Chkn Tenders n Fries

$10.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Special Burrito

$8.00

Chkn Nuggets n Fries

$10.00

Chkn Nuggets

$8.00

Crispy Chkn Tenders

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3166 Comer Street, Flint, MI 48506

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

