Dairy Queen South Haven

555 Phoenix St

South Haven, MI 49090

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo Size
Single Hot Dog
Blizzards

Chicken Strips

Single Chicken Wrap

$3.99
3 Piece Chicken Strips

$5.39

3 pieces of chicken strips

4 Piece Chicken Strips

$6.99

4 pieces of chicken strips

6 Piece Chicken Strips

$9.99

6 pieces of chicken strips

Wings

3 Wings

$5.79
6 wings

$11.89
9 wings

$16.99

Mini Corn Dogs

3 corn dogs

$1.99
4 corn dogs

$2.89
6 corn dogs

$3.99

Hot Dogs

Single Hot Dog

$3.29

Sides

Fries

$2.99+
Onion Rings

$2.99+

Combo It

Combo Size

$3.29+

Sauces

Original BarBQ

$0.89

Ranch

$0.89

Honey Mustard

$0.89

Buffalo

$0.89

Sweet Teriyaki

$0.89

Garlic Parmesan

$0.89

Hot

$0.89

Mango Habanero

$0.89

Weekly Special

$0.89

Sliders

Slider Meals

$11.99

Comes with your choice of 2 sliders, regular fries and regular soda.

Blizzards

Blizzards

$4.60+
Royal Blizzards

$5.99+

Cupfections

Cupfections

$5.99

Banana Split

Banana Split

$6.29

Milkshakes

Shakes

$4.99+

Mister Misty

Misty Slush

$2.79+
Misty Freeze

$3.99+
MooLatte

$3.79+

Misty Float

$3.99+

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$1.99+

Bottled Water

Dasani

$2.29

Cup of Water

Water Cup

Orange Julius

Smoothies

$3.99+
Originals

$3.79+

Dilly Bars

Singles

$2.49
Boxes

$13.99

Non Dairy Dilly Single

$2.79
Non Dairy Dilly Box

$15.99

Buster Bar

Singles

$2.79
Box

$15.99

Starkiss - Cherry

Singles

$2.49

Box

$13.99

Chicken Family Meals

Large Chicken Strip Family Meal (Feeds 4-5)

$38.99

12 chicken strips, 3 sauces, a basket of fries, 2 litres of Coke, and a Monster (32 oz) Blizzard.

Large Chicken Wings Family Meal (Feeds 4-5)

$49.89

16 Chicken Wings, 3 sauces, a basket of fries, 2 litres of Coke and a monster (32 oz) Blizzard.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Dairy Queen in South Haven Michigan.

555 Phoenix St, South Haven, MI 49090

