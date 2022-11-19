Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dr. Cheesesteak

review star

No reviews yet

207 East Market Street

Mabank, TX 75147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Main Items

10" Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.00

Ribeye Steak, Sautéed Onions, and Cheese Wiz on a 10" bun straight from Philly

5" Cheesesteak Sandwich

$7.00

Ribeye Steak, Sautéed Onions, and Cheese Wiz on a 5" bun straight from Philly

French Fries

$3.00

Crispy Fried Seasoned Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Crispy Fries covered with Cheese Wiz

Steak Fries

$6.50

Crispy French Fries covered in Steak and Cheese Wiz

Onion Rings

$5.00

Crispy Fried Onion Rings

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Water

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We have the cure for your hunger!!!!

Location

207 East Market Street, Mabank, TX 75147

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

B4 Barbecue & Boba
orange starNo Reviews
207 East Market Street Mabank, TX 75147
View restaurantnext
elios mexican restaurante bar and grill - 515 West Royall Boulevard
orange star4.4 • 476
515 West Royall Boulevard Malakoff, TX 75148
View restaurantnext
EASLEY STEAKHOUSE
orange starNo Reviews
610 W state highway 243 Canton, TX 75103
View restaurantnext
El Sombrero - 230 TX-243 STE. B
orange starNo Reviews
230 TX-243 STE. B Canton, TX 75103
View restaurantnext
The Tasty Gator - Kaufman - 1500 S Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
1500 S Washington St Kaufman, TX 75142
View restaurantnext
Taqueria La Ventana Athens
orange starNo Reviews
1012 E Tyler St. Bldg B Athens, TX 75751
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mabank
Kaufman
review star
No reviews yet
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Lindale
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Rockwall
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Royse City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston