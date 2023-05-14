Dr. Davies Farm Stand 306 New York 304
306 New York 304
Congers, NY 10920
Produce
Vegetables
Local Asparagus
$6.99
Green Beans
$3.99
Beets Loose
$1.29
Beets Bunched
$5.50
Cabbage Red
$0.99
Cabbage Green
$0.99
Carrots Loose
$0.99
Carrots Bunched
$2.99
Cauliflower White
$4.50
Cauliflower Cheddar
$5.50
Cauliflower Purple
$5.50
Garlic
$1.50
Kale
$2.99
Lettuce Iceberg
$1.99
Lettuce Leaf
$2.49
Lettuce Romaine
$2.49
Lettuce Red Leaf
$2.49
Mushrooms
$4.99
Red Onions
$1.79
Yellow Onions
$1.29
Spanish Onions
$1.29
Candy Onions
$1.79
Vidalia Onions
$1.79
Baking Potato
$1.29
Red Potato
$1.29
White Potato
$1.29
Sweet Potato
$1.79
Scallions
$1.99
Spinach
$5.00
Spinach ( By the Pound)
Fruit
Avocado
$2.99
Blueberries
$6.99
Cucumber
$0.99
Kirby Cucumbers
$2.99
Eggplant Purple
$1.50
Eggplant White
$1.50
Eggplant Striped
$1.50
Grapes Red
$3.99
Grapes Green
$3.99
Grapes Candy
$4.99
Lemons
$0.50
Limes
$0.50
Mango
$1.25
Watermelon
$15.00
Cantaloupes
$5.50
Sugar Cubes
$3.00
Canary Mellons
$5.00
Nectarines
$3.50
Peaches
$3.50
Peaches Donut
$4.75
Pear Bartlett
$2.50
Pear Bosc
$2.50
Pear Seckle
$2.50
Green Peppers
$1.99
Yellow Peppers
$2.99
Orange Peppers
$2.99
Red Peppers
$2.99
Yummy Peppers
$4.50
Pineapple
$2.99
Black Plum
$2.99
Red Plum
$2.99
Prune Plum
$2.99
Local Plum
$7.50
Pomegranates
$2.99
Raspberries
$11.00
Strawberries
$11.00
Tomatoes Pound
$3.99
Tomatoes 25lb box
$65.00
Second Tomatoes
$2.49
Quart Tomatoes
$6.50
2 Quart Tomatoes
$6.50
Heirloom Tomatoes
$4.99
Cherry Tomatoes
$4.50
Grape Tomatoes
$4.50
Corn
$1.00
Squash
Herbs
Canned Goods
Jam & Jellies
Apricot Butter
$9.00
Cherry Butter
$9.00
Peach Butter
$9.00
Pumpkin Butter
$9.00
Apple Butter Small
$9.00
Apple Butter Large
$12.00
Apple Butter No Sugar Added
$9.00
Peanutbutter Homemade
$5.99
Perkins Strawberry Jam
$10.00
Perkins Red Raspberry Jam
$10.00
Perkins Very Berry Jam
$10.00
Perkins Rasp-Straw Jam
$10.00
Perkins Peach Jam
$10.00
Perkins Blueberry Jam
$10.00
Perkins Very Berry Jam
$10.00
Perkins Holiday Jam
$10.00
Condiments
Salad Dressing
Dr. Davies Dressing Apple Cider Vinaigrette
$8.50
Dr. Davies Dressing Tomato Basil
$8.50
Dr. Davies Dressing Ranch
$8.50
Dr. Davies Dressing Caesar
$8.50
Dr. Davies Dressing Creamy Country
$9.00
Dr. Davies Dressing Cucumber Dill
$9.00
Dr. Davies Dressing Summer Tomato
$8.50
Dr. Davies Dressing Sesame Ginger
$9.00
Dr. Davies Dressing Blue Cheese
$9.00
Dr. Davies Dressing Peppercorn
$9.00
Dr. Davies Dressing Balsamic
$9.00
Dr. Davies Dressing Honey Mustard
$9.00
Dr. Davies Dressing Italian
$9.00
Dr. Davies Dressing Raspberry Vinaigrette
$8.50
Dr. Davies Dressing Parmesan
$9.00
Dr. Davies Dressing Strawberry Poppyseed
$8.50
Maple Salad dressing
$12.00
Salsa
Annies Kitchen
Honey
Syrup
Pickles
Honey Butter
Dry Goods
Mixes
Apple Crisp
$5.99
Peach Crisp
$4.50
Fruit Crisp
$5.99
Fruit Cobbler
$4.50
Zuccini Bread
$4.50
Apple Cake
$4.50
Blueberry Cake
$4.50
Shortcake
$4.50
Nana's Scone
$4.50
Buttermilk Pancake Mix
$6.99
Apple Cinnamon Pancake Mix
$6.99
Complete Pancake Mix
$6.99
Banana Caramel
$6.99
Blueberry Pancake Mix
$6.99
Chocolate Chip Pancake Mix
$6.99
Whole Wheat Pancake Mix
$6.99
Belgian Waffles
$6.99
Candy Apple Kit
$4.50
Caramel Apple Kit
$4.50
Popcorn
Chips
Flowers
Spring Flowers
Candy
Blueberry Candy Stick
$0.50
Bubble Gum Candy Stick
$0.50
Butterscotch Candy Stick
$0.50
Cherry Candy Stick
$0.50
Grape Candy Stick
$0.50
Lemon Candy Stick
$0.50
Orange Candy Stick
$0.50
Peppermint Candy Stick
$0.50
Raspberry Candy Stick
$0.50
Root Beer Candy Stick
$0.50
Strawberry Candy Stick
$0.50
Watermelon Candy Stick
$0.50
Rock Candy
$1.50
Honey Stick
$0.50
Candy Apple
$5.00
Caramel Apple
$5.00
Happy Apple
$7.50
Pretzel Rod Pop
$2.00
Pumpkin Pop Large
$3.00
Monster Pop
$5.00
Pumpkin Pop
$2.50
Peep Covered in Chocolate
$1.50
Maple Sugar Candy
$4.50
Fruit Gummies Small
$3.50
Fruit Gummies Large
$5.50
Dairy/Eggs
Cheese
Cheese Chesapeak Bay Cheddar
$9.00
Cheese Sharp Cheddar
$9.00
Cheese Super Sharp Cheddar
$9.00
Cheese Garlic & Chives Cheddar
$9.00
Cheese Oregano & Basil Cheddar
$9.00
Cheese Habanero Cheddar
$10.00
Cheese Horse Raddish & Mustard Ched
$10.00
Cheese Colby
$7.00
Cheese Maple Cheddar
$8.00
Cheese Buffalo Wing Cheddar
$9.00
Cheese Mild Cheddar
$8.00
Cheese Black Peppercorn
$8.00
Cheese Ghost Pepper
$12.00
Eggs
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Stop by for some farm fresh produce and other farm stand goodies!
Location
306 New York 304, Congers, NY 10920
Gallery
