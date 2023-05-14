Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dr. Davies Farm Stand 306 New York 304

306 New York 304

Congers, NY 10920

Apples🍎

Fruit

2 Quart Apples

$11.00+

4 Quart Apples

$18.00+

8 Quart Apples

$25.00+

Apples By the Pound

$2.49+

Box of Apples

$50.00+

Bag

Bags

Bags

$1.99

Produce

Vegetables

Local Asparagus

$6.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Beets Loose

$1.29

Beets Bunched

$5.50

Cabbage Red

$0.99

Cabbage Green

$0.99

Carrots Loose

$0.99

Carrots Bunched

$2.99

Cauliflower White

$4.50

Cauliflower Cheddar

$5.50

Cauliflower Purple

$5.50

Garlic

$1.50

Kale

$2.99

Lettuce Iceberg

$1.99

Lettuce Leaf

$2.49

Lettuce Romaine

$2.49

Lettuce Red Leaf

$2.49

Mushrooms

$4.99

Red Onions

$1.79

Yellow Onions

$1.29

Spanish Onions

$1.29

Candy Onions

$1.79

Vidalia Onions

$1.79

Baking Potato

$1.29

Red Potato

$1.29

White Potato

$1.29

Sweet Potato

$1.79

Scallions

$1.99

Spinach

$5.00

Spinach ( By the Pound)

Fruit

Avocado

$2.99

Blueberries

$6.99

Cucumber

$0.99

Kirby Cucumbers

$2.99

Eggplant Purple

$1.50

Eggplant White

$1.50

Eggplant Striped

$1.50

Grapes Red

$3.99

Grapes Green

$3.99

Grapes Candy

$4.99

Lemons

$0.50

Limes

$0.50

Mango

$1.25

Watermelon

$15.00

Cantaloupes

$5.50

Sugar Cubes

$3.00

Canary Mellons

$5.00

Nectarines

$3.50

Peaches

$3.50

Peaches Donut

$4.75

Pear Bartlett

$2.50

Pear Bosc

$2.50

Pear Seckle

$2.50

Green Peppers

$1.99

Yellow Peppers

$2.99

Orange Peppers

$2.99

Red Peppers

$2.99

Yummy Peppers

$4.50

Pineapple

$2.99

Black Plum

$2.99

Red Plum

$2.99

Prune Plum

$2.99

Local Plum

$7.50

Pomegranates

$2.99

Raspberries

$11.00

Strawberries

$11.00

Tomatoes Pound

$3.99

Tomatoes 25lb box

$65.00

Second Tomatoes

$2.49

Quart Tomatoes

$6.50

2 Quart Tomatoes

$6.50

Heirloom Tomatoes

$4.99

Cherry Tomatoes

$4.50

Grape Tomatoes

$4.50

Corn

$1.00

Squash

Acorn Squash

$0.99

Butternut Squash

$0.99

Buttercup Squash

$0.99

Honeynut Squash

$1.99

Spaghetti Squash

$0.99

Yellow Squash

$1.99

Green Squash

$1.99

Delicata Squash

$1.99

Bulk

Utility Tomato 25 lb Box

$30.00

Corn Bushel

$35.00

Cider Apples 25lb Box

$30.00

Herbs

Basil

$2.50

Canned Goods

Jam & Jellies

Apricot Butter

$9.00

Cherry Butter

$9.00

Peach Butter

$9.00

Pumpkin Butter

$9.00

Apple Butter Small

$9.00

Apple Butter Large

$12.00

Apple Butter No Sugar Added

$9.00

Peanutbutter Homemade

$5.99

Perkins Strawberry Jam

$10.00

Perkins Red Raspberry Jam

$10.00

Perkins Very Berry Jam

$10.00

Perkins Rasp-Straw Jam

$10.00

Perkins Peach Jam

$10.00

Perkins Blueberry Jam

$10.00

Perkins Very Berry Jam

$10.00

Perkins Holiday Jam

$10.00

Condiments

Apple Sauce Unsweentened

$6.99

Apple Sauce Cinnamon

$7.00

Apple Sauce Chunky

$7.00

Classic Caramel Dip

$7.00

Simple Caramel Dip

$7.00

Apple BBQ Sauce

$12.00

Sweet Hot Pepper Relish

$7.00

Vidalia Sweet Onion Relish

$7.00

Vidalia Sweet Onion Mustard Relish

$7.00

Maple BBQ Sauce

$9.00

Salad Dressing

Dr. Davies Dressing Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$8.50

Dr. Davies Dressing Tomato Basil

$8.50

Dr. Davies Dressing Ranch

$8.50

Dr. Davies Dressing Caesar

$8.50

Dr. Davies Dressing Creamy Country

$9.00

Dr. Davies Dressing Cucumber Dill

$9.00

Dr. Davies Dressing Summer Tomato

$8.50

Dr. Davies Dressing Sesame Ginger

$9.00

Dr. Davies Dressing Blue Cheese

$9.00

Dr. Davies Dressing Peppercorn

$9.00

Dr. Davies Dressing Balsamic

$9.00

Dr. Davies Dressing Honey Mustard

$9.00

Dr. Davies Dressing Italian

$9.00

Dr. Davies Dressing Raspberry Vinaigrette

$8.50

Dr. Davies Dressing Parmesan

$9.00

Dr. Davies Dressing Strawberry Poppyseed

$8.50

Maple Salad dressing

$12.00

Salsa

Dr. Davies Salsa Apple

$7.99

Dr. Davies Salsa Peach

$7.99

Dr. Davies Salsa Mild Chunky

$7.99

Dr. Davies Salsa Hot Chunky

$7.99

Dr. Davies Salsa Cherry Jalapeno Salsa

$7.99

Dr. Davies Salsa Chopped

$7.99

Dr. Davies Salsa Fire Roasted

$7.99

Dr. Davies Salsa Mango

$7.99

Dr. Davies Corn and bean

$7.99

Annies Kitchen

Spiced Peaches

$12.00

Pickled Beets

$7.00

Beet Relish

$6.50

Corn Relish

$6.50

Chow Chow

$6.50

Sweet Stuffed Peppers

$8.50

Hog Dog Relish

$6.50

Four Bean Salad

$6.50

Sauerkraut

$6.50

Honey

Honey 12oz Jar

$8.00

Honey 1lb Jar

$14.00

Honey 2lb Jar

$24.00

Honey Bear 12oz

$9.00

Honey Bear 24oz

$18.00

Honey Muth Jar 8oz

$10.00

Honey Muth Jar 1lb

$18.00

Honey Comb

$18.00

Syrup

Syrup Pint

$17.00

Syrup Quart

$30.00

Syrup Glass 8oz

$9.00

Syrup Glass 12oz

$13.00

Syrup Glass Liter

$35.00

1/2 Pint

$9.00

Basquasie

$13.00

Pickles

Pickles Kosher Stacker

$7.00

Pickles Spiced Bread & Butter Pickle

$7.00

Pickles Sour Dill

$7.00

Pickles Garlic

$7.00

Pickles Hot Bread & Butter

$7.00

Pickles Bread & Butter Pickle

$7.00

Pickles Hot Garlic

$7.00

Pickles Sweet Dill Pickle

$7.00

Sweet Dill Chip Pickle

$7.00

Sweet Seven Day Pickle

$7.00

Dill Pickle

$7.00

Honey Butter

Maple Pecan HB

$10.99

Apple Spice Pecan

$10.99

Cinnamon

$10.99

Cranberry Orange

$10.99

Banana Nut

$10.99

Orange Pecan

$10.99

Strawberry Pecan

$10.99

Pumpkin Pecan Honey Butter

$10.99

Salted Caramel Pecan Honey Butter

$10.99

Raspberry Pecan Honey Butter

$10.99

Dry Goods

Mixes

Apple Crisp

$5.99

Peach Crisp

$4.50

Fruit Crisp

$5.99

Fruit Cobbler

$4.50

Zuccini Bread

$4.50

Apple Cake

$4.50

Blueberry Cake

$4.50

Shortcake

$4.50

Nana's Scone

$4.50

Buttermilk Pancake Mix

$6.99

Apple Cinnamon Pancake Mix

$6.99

Complete Pancake Mix

$6.99

Banana Caramel

$6.99

Blueberry Pancake Mix

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Pancake Mix

$6.99

Whole Wheat Pancake Mix

$6.99

Belgian Waffles

$6.99

Candy Apple Kit

$4.50

Caramel Apple Kit

$4.50

Popcorn

Popcorn on the cob

$2.50

Popcorn Caramel

$9.00

Popcorn Green Apple

$9.00

Popcorn Oreo

$9.00

Popcorn Celtic Puff

$9.00

Popcorn White Cheddar

$9.00

Popcorn Birthday Cake

$9.00

Ollipop Popcorn

$11.00

Popcorn Bourbon

$9.00

Chips

Milparosa Tortilla

$6.99

Apple Chips Sweet Poato

$3.99

Apple Chips Granny Simth

$3.99

Apple Chips Cinnamon

$3.99

Apple Chips Caramel

$3.99

Apple Chips Golden Del

$3.99

Apple Chips Original

$3.99

Flowers

Spring Flowers

Hanging Baskets

$30.00+

Individuals

$2.99+

Flats

$28.99+

Planters

$34.99+

Single Trunk Hybiscus

$40.00

Triple Trunk Hybiscus

$45.00

Drop & Bloom

$15.00

Miracle Grow Potting Soil

$16.00

Watering Cans

$15.00

Miracle Grow

$15.00

Deer Stopper

$36.00

Custom Planter

$15.00

Hybiscus Single

$39.99

Hybiscus Braided

$49.99

Candy

Blueberry Candy Stick

$0.50

Bubble Gum Candy Stick

$0.50

Butterscotch Candy Stick

$0.50

Cherry Candy Stick

$0.50

Grape Candy Stick

$0.50

Lemon Candy Stick

$0.50

Orange Candy Stick

$0.50

Peppermint Candy Stick

$0.50

Raspberry Candy Stick

$0.50

Root Beer Candy Stick

$0.50

Strawberry Candy Stick

$0.50

Watermelon Candy Stick

$0.50

Rock Candy

$1.50

Honey Stick

$0.50

Candy Apple

$5.00

Caramel Apple

$5.00

Happy Apple

$7.50

Pretzel Rod Pop

$2.00

Pumpkin Pop Large

$3.00

Monster Pop

$5.00

Pumpkin Pop

$2.50

Peep Covered in Chocolate

$1.50

Maple Sugar Candy

$4.50

Fruit Gummies Small

$3.50

Fruit Gummies Large

$5.50

Bakery

Baked Goods

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Apple Pie

$25.00

Apple Crumb

$25.00

Apple Cider Donuts

$8.00

Fudge Chocolate

$10.00

Fudge Dark Chocolate

$10.00

Fudge Cookies & Cream

$10.00

Fudge Peach

$10.00

Fudge Chocolate Mint

$10.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$10.00

Drink

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Cider Pint

$3.00

Cider 1/2 Gal

$6.00

Cider Gal

$9.00

Lemonade Pint

$3.00

Lemonade 1/2 Gal

$4.99

Sparkling Cider Single

$3.50

Sparkling Cider 4 Pack

$12.00

Apple Cider

Apple Cider Gallon

Apple Cider 1/2 Gallon

Apple Cider Pint

Dairy/Eggs

Cheese

Cheese Chesapeak Bay Cheddar

$9.00

Cheese Sharp Cheddar

$9.00

Cheese Super Sharp Cheddar

$9.00

Cheese Garlic & Chives Cheddar

$9.00

Cheese Oregano & Basil Cheddar

$9.00

Cheese Habanero Cheddar

$10.00

Cheese Horse Raddish & Mustard Ched

$10.00

Cheese Colby

$7.00

Cheese Maple Cheddar

$8.00

Cheese Buffalo Wing Cheddar

$9.00

Cheese Mild Cheddar

$8.00

Cheese Black Peppercorn

$8.00

Cheese Ghost Pepper

$12.00

Eggs

Eggs Local

$6.50

Homegoods

Kitchen

Corn Holder

$3.00

Corn Dish

$7.99

Butter Holder

$3.50

Apple Slicer

$6.00

Hunnibi

$15.99

Outdoor

Butterfly

$35.00

Truck Gnomes

$35.00

Truck Sunflower

$35.00

Big Apple

$40.00

Sunflower

$22.00

Sunflower Glass

$25.00

Welcome Boards

$30.00

Sunburst

$40.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stop by for some farm fresh produce and other farm stand goodies!

Location

306 New York 304, Congers, NY 10920

Directions

