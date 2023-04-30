Dr. Dawg - Wauwatosa, WI

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

6" Chili Dog

6" Chili Dog

$4.69

A Vienna Beef hot dog with our Texas chili, shredded cheddar and chopped sweet onions.

Bag of Garlic-Rosemary Fries

Bag of Garlic-Rosemary Fries

$5.29

A a bag of our signature garlic and rosemary fries

6" Beef

6" Beef

$7.79

Slow-roasted, Italian-seasoned and very thinly sliced beef served on fresh-baked French bread

FOOD

Hot Dogs & Sausages

6" Polish

6" Polish

$4.94

Served on a steamed poppy seed bun with mustard, caramelized onions and sport peppers.

Big Polish

Big Polish

$8.99

Served on a steamed poppy seed bun with mustard, caramelized onions and sport peppers.

Big Half And Half

Big Half And Half

$8.49

When you just can't decide... have a Chicago-style hot dawg and a Maxwell street Polish sausage combined in one big sandwich topped the way you like it!

Brat

Brat

$4.89

Usinger's original-style brat char-grilled and served on a pretzel bun with spicy brown mustard and sauerkraut.

6' Chicago Dog

6' Chicago Dog

$4.49

A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.

Big Chicago

Big Chicago

$7.99

A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.

Plain Dog

$3.49
6" Chili Dog

6" Chili Dog

$4.69

A Vienna Beef hot dog with our Texas chili, shredded cheddar and chopped sweet onions.

Big Chili Dog

Big Chili Dog

$8.15

A Vienna Beef hot dog with our Texas chili, shredded cheddar and chopped sweet onions.

6" Cheese Dog

6" Cheese Dog

$4.49

A Vienna Beef hot dog with Merkt's real cheddar cheese sauce

Big Cheese Dog

Big Cheese Dog

$7.99

A Vienna Beef hot dog with Merkt's real cheddar cheese sauce

6" Slaw Dog

6" Slaw Dog

$4.49

A Vienna Beef hot dog with our house-made, soon to be famous slaw

Dr. Dawg

Dr. Dawg

$7.15

Our signature dawg... a jumbo 1/4 lb. char-grilled ANGUS SIRLOIN beef hot dawg served with mustard, green relish, onions, and topped with our famous hand-cut fries

12" Slaw dog

$7.99

Veggie

The best veggie burger you've ever had, your choice of toppings.

Applewood Sage

$5.49
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$5.49

The best veggie burger you've ever had, your choice of toppings.

Chicken

Char Chicken

Char Chicken

$5.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

Char Chicken Club

Char Chicken Club

$6.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and Nueske's applewood-smoked bacon on a toasted brioche bun.

Char Buffalo Chicken

Char Buffalo Chicken

$6.99

Topped with our signature Buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato.

Char BBQ Chicken

Char BBQ Chicken

$5.49

Topped with our own BBQ sauce and a side of our house-made slaw.

Beef, Sausages & Meatballs

Italian Beef
6" Beef

6" Beef

$7.79

Slow-roasted, Italian-seasoned and very thinly sliced beef served on fresh-baked French bread

6" Combo

$9.49
Big Italian Beef

Big Italian Beef

$13.99

Slow-roasted, thin sliced Italian-seasoned beef served on fresh-baked French bread

12' Combo

$13.99

12' Sausage

$7.49

Single Sausage

$3.99
The Jake

The Jake

$8.99

Slow roasted Italian beef, melted Mozzarella, grilled onions and peppers on French bread

Meatball Grinder

$6.99

Burger

1/3 Burger

1/3 Burger

$8.49

All-natural, prime grade, fresh ground angus beef. NO growth hormones or antibiotics ever! Choice of free toppings: lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, ketchup, mustard, dill pickles.

2/3 Burger

$11.99

Bleu Cowboy

$10.99Out of stock

Special

$9.99Out of stock

Sides

SIDE - Chili

$1.59

QT - Chili

$11.99

Bowl O' Red

$4.99

SIDE - Slaw

$1.00

PINT - Slaw

$3.99

QT - Slaw

$9.99Out of stock

Jumbo Pickle

$1.59

Chips

$1.49

Soup O' the day Bowl

$4.30Out of stock

Soup O' the day Quart

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken noodle bowl

$4.30Out of stock

Chicken noodle quart

$11.99Out of stock
Side Fry

Side Fry

$2.39

Our seriously delicious, hand-cut fries.

Gar rose side

$3.29

Bag

$4.29
Bag of Garlic-Rosemary Fries

Bag of Garlic-Rosemary Fries

$5.29

A a bag of our signature garlic and rosemary fries

Pile

$6.49
Pile Garlic-Rosemary Fries

Pile Garlic-Rosemary Fries

$7.49

A pile of our signature garlic and rosemary fries

Meal Deal

$3.89

Gar rose Meal

$4.89

Chili Fries

$5.29

Cheddar Fries

$5.29

Chili Cheddar Fries

$6.29

soup meal

$4.89

Kids

Kids - Puppy

$1.99

Kids - 3 Puppies

$5.59

Kids - Puppy Meal

$4.59

Kids - Grilled Cheese

$3.99

half litter (6) pups

$10.49

Full litter (12) pups

$18.99

Sweets

Baked fresh daily in our kitchen.

Cupcake Box

$5.00Out of stock
Monster Cookie

Monster Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Baked fresh daily in our kitchen.

snickerdoodle

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

brownie

$1.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$4.00

catering chips

$1.00Out of stock

lemon blueberry

$2.00

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.99Out of stock

Cheesecake on a stick

$4.00Out of stock

Extras

Green Peppers

$0.75

Hot Giardiniera

$0.75

Mild Giardiniera

$0.75

Sauerkraut

$0.50

Dawg Sauce

$0.75

Real Melted Cheddar

$1.00

Shredded Cheddar

$0.75

Shredded Mozzarella

$0.75

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Caramelized Onions

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Bacon

$1.50

Bulk Kobe

$104.00Out of stock

Bleu Cheese dressing

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Pretzel bun (not for burger)

$1.00Out of stock

Dr Case

$51.00Out of stock

Chicken for salad

$2.00Out of stock

Puppy/stipend

$135.00Out of stock

Veggie burger patty

$3.50

DRINKS

Beverages

Regular Soda

$2.19

Large Soda

$2.69

Bottled Water

$1.29

Apple Juice

$1.69

Coke Bottle

$2.79

Jarritos

$2.69

Small soda

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.00

RootBeer

$2.69

Tea

$2.50

Root beer energy

$2.99

20oz btl tosa

$2.00

Shakes

Chocolate

$4.69

Vanilla

$4.69

Strawberry

$4.69

Malt

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Chocolate covered strawberry

$4.99Out of stock

Mint Chocolate Chip

$4.69Out of stock

Orange dream

$5.00

RETAIL

Merchandise

Adult T-Shirt

$25.00

Quart Giardinera

$8.00

Hot Dog & Brew Tour

$25.00

Hot Giardiniera 16oz

$6.24

Mild Giardiniera 16oz

$6.24

Relish 12oz

$4.99

Sport peppers 12oz

$4.99

Book

$24.99

Retro Coke Napkin holder

$6.00

Hot Dog Ornament

$6.99

Gift box small

$15.00

sticker

$0.50

Gift Box Lg

$25.99

Napkin Pack

$2.25

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Shirt/ ornament

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

853 N Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Directions

Map
