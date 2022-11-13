Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Dr. Dawg - Glendale, WI

No reviews yet

6969 N Port Washington Rd #100

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Popular Items

1/3 Burger
6' Chicago Dog
Plain Dog

Halloween Chicago Dog

Out of stock

Coney Island Dog

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Dogs & Sausages

6" Polish

6" Polish

$5.29

Served on a steamed poppy seed bun with mustard, caramelized onions and sport peppers.

Big Polish

Big Polish

$9.99

Served on a steamed poppy seed bun with mustard, caramelized onions and sport peppers.

Big Half And Half

Big Half And Half

$8.99

When you just can't decide... have a Chicago-style hot dawg and a Maxwell street Polish sausage combined in one big sandwich topped the way you like it!

Brat

Brat

$4.99

Usinger's original bratwurst char-grilled. Served on a pretzel bun with spicy brown mustard and sauerkraut.

Chicken-Sausage

$5.49

Chicken Sausage Club

$6.99
6' Chicago Dog

6' Chicago Dog

$4.89

A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.

Big Chicago

Big Chicago

$8.99

A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.

Plain Dog

$3.49

6' Chili Dog

$4.99

Big Chili Dog

$9.15

Cheese Dog

$4.89

Big Cheese Dog

$8.99

Slaw Dog

$3.89

Big Slaw Dog

$8.99

Dr. Dawg

$7.15

Veggie

The best veggie burger you've ever had, your choice of toppings.
Applewood Sage

Applewood Sage

$5.49

veggie burger

$5.49

Chicken

Char Chicken

$5.99
Char Chicken Club

Char Chicken Club

$6.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and Nueske's applewood-smoked bacon on a toasted brioche bun.

Char Buffalo Chicken

Char Buffalo Chicken

$6.99

Topped with our signature Buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing, lettuce and tomato.

Char BBQ Chicken

Char BBQ Chicken

$5.49

Topped with our signature BBQ sauce and a side of our house-made slaw.

Beef, Sausages & Meatballs

Italian Beef

6" Beef

$8.70

6" Combo

$9.89

12' Beef

$15.96

12' Combo

$17.99

12' Sausage

$7.49

Single Sausage

$4.99

Meatball Grinder

$6.99

The Jake

$9.49

xbeef

$6.25

Burger

1/3 Burger

$8.49

2/3 Burger

$11.99

Bleu Cowboy

$10.99Out of stock

Special

$9.99Out of stock

Sides

SIDE - Chili

$1.59

QT - Chili

$11.99

Bowl O' Red

$4.99

SIDE - Slaw

$1.00

PINT - Slaw

$3.99

QT - Slaw

$9.99

Jumbo Pickle

$1.59

Chips

$1.49

Meal Deal Soup

$5.30Out of stock

Chicken noodle bowl

$4.30

Chicken noodle quart

$11.99Out of stock

Sun Chips

$1.49Out of stock

Sick Kit Bowl

$6.50

Sick kit Quart

$13.50

Side Fry

$2.49

Gar rose side

$3.39

Bag

$4.39

Bag Gar rose

$5.39

Pile

$6.59

Pile Garlic-Rosemary

$7.59

Meal Deal

$3.89

Gar rose Meal

$4.89

Chili Fries

$5.49

Cheddar Fries

$5.49

Chili Cheddar Fries

$6.49

soup meal

$5.30Out of stock

Kids

Kids - Puppy

$1.99

Kids - 3 Puppies

$5.99

Kids - Puppy Meal

$4.59

Kids - Grilled Cheese

$3.99

half litter (6) pups

$10.49

Full litter (12) pups

$19.99

Sweets

Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Monster Cookie

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry

$2.99Out of stock

Cheesecake on a stick

$4.00Out of stock

Extras

Green Peppers

$0.75

Hot Giardiniera

$0.75

Mild Giardiniera

$0.75

Sauerkraut

$0.50

Dawg Sauce

$0.75

Real Melted Cheddar

$1.00

Shredded Cheddar

$0.75

Shredded Mozzarella

$0.75

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Caramelized Onions

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Bacon

$1.50

Portabella mushrooms

$0.75

Ranch dressing

$0.50

Bleu Cheese dressing

$0.50

Italian dressing

$0.50

Pretzel bun (not for burger)

$1.00

Veggie burger patty

$3.50

Beverages

Regular Soda

$2.19

Large Soda

$2.69

Bottled Water

$1.29

Apple Juice

$1.69

Jarritos

$2.69

Small soda

$1.99

Creamsoda

$2.69

Point orange

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.25Out of stock

bottled tea

$3.00

Coke bottle

$2.99

Canned Soda

$1.00

Bottled Lemonade

$2.25

Bubbly

$1.25

Shakes

Chocolate

$4.69

Vanilla

$4.69

Strawberry

$4.69

Malt

Root Beer Float

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate covered strawberry

$4.99Out of stock

Mint Chocolate Chip

$4.69Out of stock

Orange dream Float

$4.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Adult T-Shirt

$25.00

Quart Giardinera

$8.00

Burger Case

$56.56

Hot Giardiniera 16oz

$6.24

Mild Giardiniera 16oz

$6.24

Relish 12oz

$4.99

Sport peppers 12oz

$4.99

Book

$24.99

Retro Coke Napkin holder

$6.00

Hot Dog Ornament

$9.99

Gift box small

$15.00

sticker

$0.50

Gift Box Lg

$25.99

Napkin Pack

$2.25

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Shirt/ ornament

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Comfort food with a natural twist

Website

Location

6969 N Port Washington Rd #100, Milwaukee, WI 53217

Directions

