Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar Pinecrest

9459 south dixie highway

Miami, FL 33156

APPETIZERS

Camaron al Ajillo

$24.00

Causa

$14.00

Choritos a la Chalaca

$18.00

Conchitas a la Parmesana

$23.00

Peruvian egg roll

$17.00Out of stock

Pulpo Dr Moreno

$25.00

Tostones a lo Seco

$19.00

Tostones de Cangrejo

$20.00

Tuna Timbal

$22.00

Yuquitas Huancaina

$12.00

Anticuchos

$21.00

Chicharron de Calamar

$20.00

Chicharron de Pescado

$21.00

Camaron que se duerme

$18.00

TOSTONES DE LANGOSTA

$22.00

CEVICHES

Centro de Lima

$21.00

Ceviche de COCO

$20.00

Chimpun Doctor

$23.00

Diagnostico Reservado

$19.00

Dr Tokyo

$24.00

El Loco Calato

$22.00

Fiebre Alta

$19.00

Fiebre Amarilla

$19.00

Leche de Tigre

$15.00

Levantate Lazaro

$20.00

Psiquiatra

$19.00

Remedio Casero

$18.00

Anestesico

$21.00

Cuarentena Mixta Especial

$55.00

Cuarentena

$40.00

Eisha Beach Ceviche

$45.00

Quitate el Es-Tres

$33.00

SOUPS

Parihuela

$25.00

Chupe de Camarones

$23.00

MAIN COURSES

Aji de Gallina

$18.00

Chaufa Pollo

$17.00

Pollo a la Plancha

$20.00

Pollo Saltado

$22.00

Tallarin con Pollo

$22.00

Chaufa Vegetarian

$20.00

Tallarin Saltado Vegetarian

$22.00

Vegetarian Saltado

$20.00

Chaufa Mix

$25.00

Chaufa Aeropuerto

$28.00

911 Emergencia

$27.00

Arroz con Mariscos

$25.00

Chaufa Seafood

$22.00

Chaufa Shrimp

$30.00

Chicharron Camaron

$25.00

Chorrillana

$27.00

Corvina a la Plancha

$28.00

Jalea del Mar

$25.00

Mahi Mahi a la Plancha

$25.00

Pargo a lo Macho (filete)

$34.00

Pargo Entero Frito

$35.00+

Pescado a lo Macho

$24.00

Playa Chucuito

$28.00

Primavera

$27.00

Salmon a la Plancha

$28.00

Shrimp Saltado

$30.00

Tallarin Saltado Shrimp

$32.00

Pargo Entero a lo Macho

$55.00+

Chaufa Beef

$19.00

Churrasco a la plancha

$28.00

Lomo Saltado

$24.00

Lomo saltado a lo pobre

$32.00

Tllrin hcaina con churrasco

$30.00

Tllrin hcaina con lomo

$30.00

Tallarin Verde con Churrasco

$30.00

Tallarin Verde con Lomo

$30.00

Seco de Res

$20.00

TACU TACU DE POLLO

$25.00

TACU TACU DE CARNE

$28.00

TACU TACU DE MARISCOS

$30.00

RISOTTOS

Rstto Pulpo a la Parrilla

$40.00

Rstto Filet de Pargo

$39.00

Rstto Camarones

$40.00

Risotto de Lomo

$35.00

Risotto con Pulpo

$40.00

Risotto con Churrasco

$40.00

Rstto Pargo Entero

$50.00+

Risotto con Pollo

$30.00

Risotto Mariscos

$40.00

PERUVIAN SUSHI

Acholado Roll

$22.00

Los Amigos del Doctor

$21.00

Shrimp Truffle Roll

$23.00

Tabby Roll

$25.00

Tropical Roll

$24.00

Ahi Tuna Tamarind

$20.00

Clasico

$16.00

Maki Cangrejo

$20.00

Maki Salmon

$19.00

Maki Tuna

$18.00

Miyagi

$21.00

Pulpo al Olivo

$22.00

Rocoto Cream

$17.00

Three Senses

$22.00

Yellow Pepper

$17.00

UNDER 500 & SALADS

Doctor's Poke Bowls

$21.00

Quinoa Chicken Chaufa

$20.00

Seafood Salad

$26.00

Sudado de Salmon

$25.00

Sudado de Pescado

$20.00

Dr Limon Salad

$18.00

KIDS

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Kids Fish Fingers

$12.00

Kids Pollo Linguini

$13.00

Kids Shrimp Linguini

$14.00

Kids Steak

$15.00

Kids Tallarin Verde Pollo

$14.00

SIDES

Extra Protein

$10.50

Side Arroz

$4.00

Side Avocado

$7.50

Side Camote

$5.50

Side Cancha

$4.00

Side Choclo

$4.00

Side Criolla

$5.50

Side de Quinoa

$10.50

Side Fried Eggs

$3.50

Side Fries

$4.50

Side Maduros

$4.50

Side of Pasta

$12.50

Side of Risotto

$15.50

Side Papa Doradas

$4.00

Side Salad

$7.50

Side Salsa/Sauce

$2.00

Side Tacu Tacu

$12.50

Side Tostones

$5.50

Side Vegetables

$7.50

Side Yucca Fries

$6.50

SPECIALS

Al Frio y Al Fuego

$64.00+

Churrasco a lo Pobre

$35.00

Filete de Pargo

$30.00

Filete de pargo en salsa de camarones

$40.00

Pargo a la Rockefeller

$35.00

Pargo Entero a la Chorrillana

$55.00+

Pargo Parrilla

$83.00+

Pargo Volcano

$45.00+

Parrillada Especial

$45.00

Pollo Saltado a lo pobre

$28.00

DAY SPECIAL

$20.00

FILETE PARGO ENAMORADO

$47.00

DESSERTS

Crema Volteada

$8.00

Helado Lucuma

$8.00

Helado Vainilla

$8.00

Passion Fruit Creme Brulee

$8.00

Sobredosis de Chocolate

$10.00

Suspiro

$8.00

POSTRE DEL DOCTOR

$11.00

Coffee/Tea

American Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortadito

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Latte

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Juices

Banana, Milk

$7.00

Chicha Morada

$5.00

Frozen Chicha Morada

$6.00

Frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Limonada

$5.00

Lucuma, Milk

$7.00

Lucuma, Strawberry, Milk

$8.00

Mango

$6.00

Mango, Strawberry, Passionfruit

$8.00

Passion Fruit

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Strawberry, Banana, Milk

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Soda/Water

Inka Cola

$4.00

Diet Inka Cola

$4.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coca Cola

$3.00

PERRIER 500ml

$4.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coca Zero

$3.00

PERRIER 200ml

$2.50

Dr ALKALINE WATER (Bottle)

$3.50

SPIRITS

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

House Tequila

$10.00

Mezcal Montelobos

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

HERRADURA

$13.00

CASA NOBLE

$13.00

MI CAMPO REPOSADO

$15.00

MI CAMPO BLANCO

$13.00

JOSE CUERVO ESPECIAL

$14.00

Bacardi 8

$13.00

Bacardi Superior

$11.00

Flor De Cana

$10.00

Zacapa 23

$14.00

Zafra

$18.00

APPLETON ESTATE

$14.00

DIPLOMATICO

$14.00

BURUGAL 1888

$14.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Svedka

$10.00

Tito's

$12.00

Bombay Dry

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Dewarts White

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

JW Black Label

$13.00
JW Blue Label

$38.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Old Parr

$12.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Jameson

$14.00
CHIVAS REGAL

$13.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$12.00

GLENFIDDICH

$16.00

BUCHANAS

$14.00

Bols Triple Sec

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Hennesey V.S.O.P

$14.00

Martini & Rossi Russo

$9.00

Martini & Rossi Extra Dry

$9.00

St Germain

$10.00

Aperol

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Kalhua

$10.00

Romana Sambuca

$10.00

Cumbe Aguardiente

$10.00

Skrewball

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Fireball

$11.00

COINTREAU

$11.00

CHRIST. BROS BRANDY

$10.00

PISCO 99

$10.00

PISCO CARAVEDO

$13.00

PISCO 4 G MOSTO VERDE

$17.00

PISCO 1615 MOSTO VERDE

$19.00

PISCO 100

$12.00

COCKTAILS

BERRY MARTINI

$14.00

BLOODY MARY

$14.00

BLUE HAWAIIAN

$14.00

CHILCANOS

$13.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$14.00

CUBA LIBRE

$13.00

DIRTY MARTINI

$15.00

Dr. COLLINGS

$14.00

DRY MARTINI

$15.00

EXPRESSO MARTINI

$15.00

GREEN TEA

$13.00

LAVENDER MARTINI

$15.00

LONG ISLAND

$14.00

LYCHEE FLOR DE JAMAICA

$14.00

LYCHEE MARTINI

$15.00

MANHATTAN

$14.00

MARAJITO

$14.00+

MARGARITA

$14.00

MIMOSA

$9.00

MOJITO

$14.00

MOSCOW MULE

$14.00

OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

PISCOBERRY

$14.00

PISCO SOUR

$14.00+

PIÑA COLADA

$14.00

PORN STAR MARTINI

$14.00

ROSSI MARTINI

$14.00

SANGRIA BLANCA

$12.00+

SANGRIA LABORATORIO

$12.00+

SCREW DRIVER

$14.00

SEASONAL MULE

$14.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$14.00

SPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

SWEET MARTINI

$14.00

TOM COLLINS

$14.00

WHITE LADY

$14.00

MARGARITA LIMEÑA

$14.00

PISCO SOUR DE PEACH

$14.00

MATACUY SOUR

$14.00

MATACUY SUNRISE

$14.00

PIÑA COLADA PERUANA

$14.00

INCA SOUR

$14.00

RASBERRIE SOUR

$14.00

PISCO MULE

$14.00

BELLA LIMEÑA

$14.00

DAY SPECIAL

$10.00

PISCO PUNCH

$14.00

PISCOBERRY

$14.00

MIAMI SPRITS

$14.00

COCO CHICHA

$13.00

MAMBO

$14.00

WINES

WENTE (2020), Chardonnay

$10.00+

ITALO CESCON (2016), Pinot Grigio

$48.00

GROWTH (2019), Sauvignon Blanc

$47.00

LA CREMA (2018), Pinot Noir

$46.00

JUGGERNAUT (2018), Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

LUIGI BOSCA (2018), Malbec

$12.00+

THE PRISONER (2019), Red Blend

$75.00

PERRIER JUET, Champagne

$96.00

ARTEMIS (2016), Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

FERRARI CARANO (2020), Pinot Grigio

$35.00

BOGLE (2019) Pinot Noir

$12.00+

LA CREMA (2019) Chardonnay

$38.00

MURPHY (2018) Merlot

$32.00

WOODBRIDGE (White Zinfandel)

$9.00+

VILLA SONIA (Pinot Grigio)

$10.00+

PAMPA STATE (Chardonay)

$38.00

LA CELIA (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$42.00

TROMPETER (Merlot)

$10.00+

FIVE FETES (Sauvignon Blanc)

$10.00+

INTIPALKA (2020) Malbec

$8.00+

VIAMORA (Prosecco)

$10.00+

VIU MANENT (2018) Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

VALDUERO (2018) Tempranillo

$80.00

BEERS

Cusquena

$7.00

Cristal

$7.00

La Rubia

$7.50

Jai Alai

$7.50

Stella

$7.50

Michelada Nacional

$8.50

BARBARIAN

$8.00+

CORONA EXTRA

$7.50

MODELO

$7.50

MICHELADA CORONA EXTRA

$8.50

MICHELADA MODELO

$8.50

MILLER LIGHT

$7.50

BUD LIGHT

$7.50

HEINEKEN

$7.50

SHOTS

B52

$10.00

LEMON DROP

$10.00

KAMIKASE

$10.00

GREEN TEA

$10.00

PISCO FLIGHT 4

$28.00

TEQUILA FLIGHT 4

$25.00

Fuentes/Frio (Copy)

Fuente Remedio Fish (3 porciones)

$48.00

Fuente Remedio Mix (3 porciones)

$55.00

Fuente Fiebre Amarilla Fish (3 porc)

$50.00

Fuente Fiebre Amarilla Mix (3 porc)

$58.00

Fuente Fiebre Alta Fish (3 porciones)

$50.00

Fuente Fiebre Alta Mix (3 porciones)

$58.00

Fuente Diagnostico Fish (3 porciones)

$50.00

Fuente Diagnostico Mix (3 porciones)

$58.00

Fuente Levantate Fish (3porciones)

$50.00

Fuente Levantate Mix (3 porciones)

$58.00

Fuente Ceviche Shrimp (3 porciones)

$70.00

Fuente Ceviche Fish & Shrimp (3 porciones)

$68.00

Fuentes/Hot (Copy)

Fuente Lomo Saltado

$60.00

Fuente Pollo Saltado

$55.00

Fuente Saltado Mixto

$65.00

Fuente Saltado Seafood

$60.00

Fuente Chaufa Pollo

$45.00

Fuente Chaufa Seafood

$55.00

Fuente Chaufa Carne

$55.00

Fuente Chaufa Mixto

$60.00

Fuente Chaufa Shrimp

$65.00

Fuente Jalea

$60.00

Fuente Chicharron Fish

$55.00

Fuente Chicharron Calamar

$55.00

Fuente Chicharron Camaron

$65.00

Fuente Arroz C/Mariscos

$62.50

Arroz C/Camarones

$65.00

Fuente Aji de Gallina

$45.00

Fuente Seco de Res

$45.00

Fuente Tallarin Saltado Lomo

$65.00

Fuente Tallarin Saltado Pollo

$55.00

Fuente Tallarin Saltado Seafood

$65.00

Fuente Tallarin Saltado Shrimp

$70.00

Fuente Tallarin Saltado Mix

$68.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
9459 south dixie highway, Miami, FL 33156

