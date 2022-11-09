Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dr. Limon Weston

review star

No reviews yet

4446 Weston Road

Davie, FL 33331

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Causa

Chicken Causa

$10.00
Shrimp Causa

Shrimp Causa

$12.00
Causa Tuna

Causa Tuna

$10.00
Choritos a la Chalaca

Choritos a la Chalaca

$15.00

Mussels, creole sauce, and Peruvian corn.

Los Anticuchos del Doctor

Los Anticuchos del Doctor

$17.00

Tender pieces of beef heart marinated in anticuchado sauce (aji panca, cummin, vinegar) flambee in a wok over golden potatoes and choclo.

Papa A La Huancaina

$10.00
Pulpo Del Dr. Moreno

Pulpo Del Dr. Moreno

$22.00

Grilled octopus, panca pepper, and pisco.

Tostones De Camaron

$20.00
Tostones De Cangrejo

Tostones De Cangrejo

$20.00

Fried plantains, crab salad, and acevichado sauce.

Yucas Huancaina

Yucas Huancaina

$10.00

Fried cassava croquettes and huancaina sauce.

We love to share

Cuarentena

Cuarentena

$35.00

Four flavors ceviche sampler, fish, or mixed.

Cuarentena Mix

Cuarentena Mix

$39.00

Cuarentena Especial Mix

$55.00
Eisha Beach

Eisha Beach

$40.00

Peruvian peppers, shrimp broth, fish, mix seafood, fried calamari

Frio al Fuego

$61.00

Frio al Fuego Mix

$66.00

Las Hijas Del Doctor

$52.00

Las Hijas Del Doctor Mix

$56.00
Los Amigos del doctor

Los Amigos del doctor

$18.00

Causa sampler.

Quitate el es-tres

Quitate el es-tres

$28.00

Three flavors ceviche sampler, fish

Quitate el es-tres Mix

$31.00

Quitate el es-tres Pescado/Camaron

$35.00

Ceviches

Anestesico

Anestesico

$17.00

Pisco acholado cream, fish or mixed

Anestesico Mix

$19.00
Fiebre Alta

Fiebre Alta

$17.00

Rocoto pepper cream, fish or mixed

Fiebre Alta Mix

$19.00
Fiebre Amarilla

Fiebre Amarilla

$17.00

Yellow pepper cream, fish or mixed

Fiebre Amarilla Mix

$19.00

Leche De Tigre

$10.00

Leche De Tigre Special

$14.00
Remedio Casero

Remedio Casero

$17.00

Hot limo pepper, fish or mixed.

Remedio Casero Mix

$19.00

Fish and Shrimp Ceviche

$21.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$23.00

Signature Ceviches

Ceviche Al Olivo

$16.00

Ceviche Al Olivo Mix

$18.00
Centro de Lima

Centro de Lima

$17.00

Fish ceviche , fried fish chunks

Centro de Lima Mix

$19.00
Chimpun Doctor

Chimpun Doctor

$17.00

Chalaca mixture (mix seafood), hot limo pepper

Diagnostico Reservado

Diagnostico Reservado

$18.00

Roasted pepper, ginger, and rocoto.

Diagnostico Reservado Mix

$20.00
Dr. Miyagi

Dr. Miyagi

$17.00

Sesame oil, Nikkei sauce, crispy sweet potato, fish

Dr. Miyagi Mix

$19.00
Dr. Tokyo

Dr. Tokyo

$22.00Out of stock

Tuna, pineapple, limo pepper, Tamarind sauce

El charapa

El charapa

$19.00

Chopped seafood, mofongo, and sacha culantro.

El Loco calato

El Loco calato

$20.00

Fish, acevichado sauce, fried

Levantate Lazaro

Levantate Lazaro

$16.00

Rocoto, ginger, shrimp broth, fish or mixed

Levantate Lazaro Mix

$18.00
Psiquiatra

Psiquiatra

$16.00

Three layers of ceviche, fish or mixed

Psiquiatra Mix

$18.00

Tiraditos

Ahi Tuna Tamarindo Tiradito

Ahi Tuna Tamarindo Tiradito

$25.00Out of stock

Tamarind sauce (nikkei style), slices of pan seared tuna.

Classic Tiradito

Classic Tiradito

$14.00

Hot limo pepper, slices of fish

Miyagi Tiradito

Miyagi Tiradito

$17.00

Sesame oil, nikkei sauce, fried onions, slices of fish

Pulpo al olivo Tiradito

Pulpo al olivo Tiradito

$22.00

Botija olives cream, slices of octopus.

Rocoto Cream Tiradito

Rocoto Cream Tiradito

$14.00

Rocoto cream, slices of fish

Aji Amarillo Tiradito

Aji Amarillo Tiradito

$14.00

Yellow pepper cream, slices of fish.

Main Courses

911 Emergencia

911 Emergencia

$26.00

Quinoa & white bean cake,seafood and huancaina sauce.

911 Emergencia Mix

$30.00
Aji De Gallina

Aji De Gallina

$17.00

Yellow pepper cream, white cheese.

Arroz Con Mariscos

Arroz Con Mariscos

$22.00

Seafood rice cooked in porter beer and creole sauce

Chaufa Beef

$17.00

Chaufa Camaron

$20.00

Chaufa Chicken

$16.00

Chaufa Mixed

$23.00
Chaufa Seafood

Chaufa Seafood

$21.00
Chupe de camarones

Chupe de camarones

$20.00

Shrimp chowder, white cheese, poached egg, huacatay

Churrasco

$20.00

Churrasco A Lo Pobre

$22.00Out of stock
Tallarin Verde Con Churrasco

Tallarin Verde Con Churrasco

$25.00Out of stock

Fresh pasta, basil, spinach, white cheese.

Corvina A La Plancha

$18.00

Corvina A Lo Macho

$22.00
Jalea Del Mar

Jalea Del Mar

$21.00

Fried Lightly breaded seafood, fried cassava, salsa criolla, tartar sauce.

Lomo A Lo Pobre

$25.00
Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$22.00

Beef stir fry, soy sauce, and cilantro.

Parihuela

Parihuela

$20.00

Fish, seafood, shellfish broth, panca, porter beer.

Pescado A Lo Macho

Pescado A Lo Macho

$22.00

Crispy fish fillet, seafood creamy sauce, yellow pepper, white rice.

Playa Chucuito

Playa Chucuito

$22.00

Quinoa, creamy yellow pepper sauce, grilled fish filet

Playa Chucuito Salmon

$27.00

Pollo A La Plancha

$15.00
Seco De Res

Seco De Res

$16.00

Short rib stew, cilantro, canarian beans, white rice

Sopa De Pollo

$12.00
Sudado De Pescado

Sudado De Pescado

$15.00

Onions, tomatoes, fish broth.

Tallarin Saltado

$21.00

Peruvian Sushi Rolls

Acholado Roll

Acholado Roll

$21.00

Shrimp tempura, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, strawberry, and yellow pepper jam.

Shrimp Truffle Roll

Shrimp Truffle Roll

$21.00Out of stock

Fresh tuna, cream cheese, avocado, masago, crispy shrimp and truffle oil.

Tropical Roll

Tropical Roll

$21.00Out of stock

(Flash fried roll) tuna, avocado, cream cheese, fried plantains, smoked salmon, passion fruit marmalade and chimbombo (Smoked rocoto sauce).

Under 500 Calories

Causa Acevichada

Causa Acevichada

$15.00

Mashed potato, fish ceviche, and crispy calamari.

Dr. Limon Salad Chicken

Dr. Limon Salad Chicken

$14.00
Dr. Limon Salad Salmon

Dr. Limon Salad Salmon

$20.00
Dr. Limon Salad Shrimp

Dr. Limon Salad Shrimp

$18.00
Sudado de Salmon

Sudado de Salmon

$21.00

Panca, tomato, fish broth, and sweet potato.

Quinoa Beef Chaufa

$18.00
Quinoa Chicken Chaufa

Quinoa Chicken Chaufa

$17.00

Fried rice quinoa, Chicken, red peppers, green onions

Quinoa Shrimp Chaufa

$22.00

Quinoa Mixed Chaufa

$20.00

Chaufa Vegetales

$14.00

Saltado de vegetales

$15.00

Dr. Limon Salad Vegetales

$14.00

Risottos

Mangiami Risotto

$35.00

Risotto Corvina

$35.00

Risotto Salmon

$35.00

Risotto St. Camaron

$35.00

Risotto St. Churrasco

$35.00

Risotto St. Lomo

$35.00

Risotto St. Mariscos

$35.00

Risotto St. Pulpo

$35.00

Pargos

Pargo a lo macho

$38.00

Pargo Acevichado

$38.00

Pargo al ajillo

$28.00

Pargo Chorrillana

$38.00

Pargo Frito

$25.00

Pargo Risotto

$40.00

Specials

Mariscos al Hierro

$35.00

Parrilla Mar y Tierra

$38.00

Sides

Side Beans

$5.00

Side Camote

$3.00

Side Cancha

$3.00

Side Choclo

$4.00

Side Ensalada

$5.00

Side Extra Meat

$8.00

Side Extra Octopus

$8.00

Side Papas Fritas

$4.00

Side Fried Calamari

$10.00

Side Fried Eggs

$3.00

Side Grilled Fish

$10.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Side Maduros

$3.00

Side Onions

$2.00

Side Palta

$3.00

Side Papa Dorada

$4.00

Side Pasta Huancaina

$10.00

Side Quinoa

$8.00

Side Quinoto

$12.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Risotto

$14.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Salsa Aji Limo

$1.00

Side Salsa Amarillo

$1.00

Side Salsa Criolla

$3.00

Side Salsa Huacatay

$1.00

Side Salsa Huancaina

$1.00

Side Salsa Rocoto

$1.00

Side Salsa Tartara

$1.00

Side Tallarin Verde

$10.00

Side Tostones

$3.00

Side Vegetales

$4.00

Side Yuca

$4.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

w/ Vanilla or lucuma icecream.

Flan

Flan

$8.00
Crème Brulee

Crème Brulee

$8.00

Passion fruit.

Suspiro Limeño

Suspiro Limeño

$8.00

Dulce de lech and italian merengue

Ice Cream Vanilla

$6.00

Cake Service Fee

$15.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$11.00

Fish Fingers

$11.00

Kids Calamari

$11.00

Kids Shrimp

$11.00

Kids Steak

$11.00

Soft drinks

Chicha Morada

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Inca Kola

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

VOSS

$3.50Out of stock

Acqua Panna

$3.00

Juices

Lemococo

$8.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Lemonade Mint

$8.00

Lucuma Juice

$8.00

Mango Juice

$8.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$8.00

Strawberry Juice

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4446 Weston Road, Davie, FL 33331

Directions

Gallery
Dr. Limon Weston image
Dr. Limon Weston image
Dr. Limon Weston image

Similar restaurants in your area

Spartan Gyros
orange star4.6 • 515
4482 Weston Rd Davie, FL 33331
View restaurantnext
Shimuja - 4921 SW 148th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4921 SW 148th Ave Davie, FL 33330
View restaurantnext
Sushiato - Weston
orange star4.4 • 420
4483 WESTON RD Weston, FL 33331
View restaurantnext
Piola Weston
orange starNo Reviews
15641 Sheridan St #600 Sheridan Shoppes Davie, FL 33331
View restaurantnext
PANNA - Weston Road
orange starNo Reviews
2620 Weston Rd Weston, FL 33331
View restaurantnext
Ke uH
orange starNo Reviews
2278 Weston Rd Weston, FL 33326
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Davie

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Davie
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston