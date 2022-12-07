  • Home
Dr Smood - Wynwood 2230 NW 2nd Ave

No reviews yet

2230 NW 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Breakfast

Coconut Mango Yogurt

$13.00

mango, ginger coconut shaving, mango gelee

Superfood Oatmeal

$14.00

oats, almond butter, cocoa nibs, blueberry

Cacao Chia Pudding

$12.00

cacao powder, toasted almonds, cocoa nibs, banana

Egg Salad Toast

$15.00

egg, mayo, lettuce, chives, cucumber, red onions

Smoked Salmon Toast

$19.00

Avocado & Egg Toast

$14.00

olive oil, french radish, dill, soft egg, crumbled ricotta salata, smoked salmon

Soup

Gazpacho

$14.00

Butternut Squash

$14.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Spicy Tuna Wrap

$16.00

tuna melt, himalayan salt, romaine salad, dill, shallot

Marinated Vegetable Wrap

$14.00

pesto, marinated garden vegetables, chermoula, herbs, pickled onions, chickpea

Pole Caught Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

wild pole caught tuna, vegan mayo, avocado, tomato, kale pesto, himalayan salt, black pepper

Chicken Turmeric Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

turkey, avocado, tomato, kale pesto, himalayan salt, black pepper

Spinach Quiche

$12.00

Salads

Champagne Ranch Salad

$18.00

ranch dressing, white radish, walnut, avocado

Classic Cesar Salad

$18.00

little gem, parmesan dressing, toasted bread, red onions, anchovies

Heirloom Tomatoes Salad

$16.00

feta green and black olives, red onions, balsamic, olive oil

Entree

Salmon Fillet

$27.00

Chicken Paillard

$24.00

Pasta

Farro Fusilli Kale Pesto

$15.00

kale pesto, purple kale, aged parmesan, walnuts

Farro Marinara Fusilli

$15.00

aged parmesan

Kamut Penne 3 Tomatoes

$15.00

light spicy tomato sauce, aged parmesan, red pesto

Bowls

Protein Bowl

$19.00

wild rice, spinach, broccoli, confit tomato, pickled onion, sesame seeds, kale pesto, soft egg

Jackfruit Wildrice Bowl

$19.00

Counter

Almond Brownie

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.00

Tahini Banana Loaf

$8.00

Juices

Beet Carrot Orange Ginger Juice

Celery Juice

$8.00

Detox Juice 5

$11.00

Detox Juice 8

$11.00

Detox Juice 9

$11.00

Fruit Juice 2

$11.00

Fruit Juice 3

$11.00

Grapefruit Juice

$8.00

Orange Juice

$8.00

Smoothies

Acai

$12.00

Green Protein

$12.00

Cacao Protein

$12.00

Strawberry Banana

$12.00

Specialty Brews

Ceremonial Matcha

$7.00

Lavender Blueberry Matcha

$7.50

Lavender Blueberry Latte

$7.50

Hot Cacao

$6.00

Golden Mylk Latte

$7.00

Hawaj White Coffee

$7.00

Teas

Detox Roots

$4.00

White Pomegranate Ginger

$4.00

Queen of Earl

$4.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Cortado

$4.50

Water

Alkaline Water (Grab & Go)

$3.50

Sparkling Bottled Water

$9.00

Still Bottled Water

$9.00

Sauces

Arrabbiata Sauce

$10.95

Marinara Sauce

$10.95

Sun Dried Tomato Pesto

$12.45

Tomato Basil Sauce

$10.95

Tuscan Kale Pesto

$13.45

Walnut Lemon Pesto

$13.45

Pasta

Kamut Spaghetti Pasta

$13.95

Kamut Penne Pasta

$13.95

Farro Fuslli Pasta

$13.95

White Corn Fusilloni Pasta

$10.95

White Corn Fusilloni Pasta - Turmeric & Saravak Pepper

$11.95

White Corn Rigatoni

$11.95

Condiments & Spread

Ancient Salts

$12.45

Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Northern Italy

$36.95

Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Southern Italy

$38.95

Gourmet Almond Butter

$19.95

Gourmet Cashew Butter

$16.95

Gourmet Ketchup

$9.45

Snacks & Nutritional Bars

Smart Bar - Almond Chocolate Chip (12ct)

$54.95

Smart Bar - Almond Chocolate Chip (1ct)

$4.65

Smart Meal - Almond Vanilla Cinnamon (14ct)

$96.00

Smart Meal - Almond Vanilla Cinnamon (1ct)

$6.99

Sprouted Cashews

$22.95

Soups

Cherry Tomato

$9.95

Black Lentil

$11.95

Gazpacho

$9.00

Tea

Black Bergamot Tea

$22.95

Golden Roots Tea

$22.95

White Pomegranate Ginger Tea

$22.95

Merchandiser Food

Maca Matcha Chia Pudding (Grab & Go)

$9.00

Raw Oats (Grab & Go)

$11.00

Spicy Tuna Wrap (Grab & Go)

$15.00

Marinated Vegetable Wrap (Grab & Go)

$12.00

Chicken Turmeric Sandwich (Grab & Go)

$14.00

Protein Bowl (Grab & Go)

$17.00

Jackfruit Wild Rice Bowl (Grab & Go)

$17.00

Merchandiser Beverages

Alkaline Water (Grab & Go)

$3.50

Orange Juice (Grab & Go)

$7.00

Grapefruit Juice (Grab & Go)

$7.00

Fruit Juice 3 (Grab & Go)

$11.00

Detox Juice 8 (Grab & Go)

$11.00

Green Juice 5 (Grab & Go)

$11.00

Damage Control (Grab & Go)

$11.00

Coconut Water (Grab & Go)

$8.00

Beauty Elixir (Grab & Go)

$8.00

Slimmer (Grab & Go)

$8.00

Green Power (Grab & Go)

$12.00

Acai Bowl (Grab & Go)

$12.00

Turmeric Booster (Grab & Go)

$9.00

Ginger Lime Booster (Grab & Go)

$6.00

Detox 9 (Grab & Go)

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

2230 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

