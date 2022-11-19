Dr. Wu's Kitchen and Food Clinic
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Discover the healing powers of functional foods and herbs at Dr. Wu's Kitchen and Food Clinic.
Location
336 North Ave, Garwood, NJ 07027
