Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dr. Wu's Kitchen and Food Clinic

review star

No reviews yet

336 North Ave

Garwood, NJ 07027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegetable LoMain
Herbal Soup of the day
Purple Rice Congee

Herbal Tea of the Day

The PCM Tea

The PCM Tea

$6.50

Prunella, Chrysanthemum, Mulberry

Teas/Beverage (Tea bags)

TE001 Immunity Booster Tea bag

TE001 Immunity Booster Tea bag

$6.50+

Astragalus, Gouqi berries, Condonopsis pilosula, and more

TE002 Digestion Tea bag

TE002 Digestion Tea bag

$6.25+

Tangerine peel, Hawthorn, and more

TE003 Stress Relief Tea bag

TE003 Stress Relief Tea bag

$6.50+

Ophiopogon, Juncus, and more

TE004 Weight Loss Tea bag

TE004 Weight Loss Tea bag

$7.50+

Lotus leaf, Poria cocos, and more

TE005 Five flowers detox Tea bag

TE005 Five flowers detox Tea bag

$6.25+

Honey suckle, Chrysanthemum, Dandelion, and more

TE006 Cholesterol Reduction Tea bag

TE006 Cholesterol Reduction Tea bag

$6.75+

Gynostemma pentaphyllum, Ho-shou-wu, and more

TE007 Sharpen Memory Tea bag

TE007 Sharpen Memory Tea bag

$6.50+

Black Cardamon, Jujube, and more

TE008 Hair Growth Tea bag

TE008 Hair Growth Tea bag

$6.50+

Ho-shou-wu and more

TE009 Liver detox tea

TE009 Liver detox tea

$6.75+

Guangdong abrus, Chrysanthemum, and more

TE010 Menstrual Cramps Comforter

TE010 Menstrual Cramps Comforter

$7.50+

Cinamon, Poria cocos, Jujube, and more

Bottle water

$1.50

Herbal Soup of the Day

Herbal Soup of the day

$6.50

Seasonal vegetables and herbs

Functional Steamed Soups

SS001 Energy Booster (Herbs & bones)

SS001 Energy Booster (Herbs & bones)

$12.50

Condonopsis pilosula, Astragalus, Chinese yam, Chicken, and more

SS002 Metabolism activating (Herbs & bones)

SS002 Metabolism activating (Herbs & bones)

$12.50

Aduki bean, Poria cocos, Red silk cotton, Pork, and more

SS003 Nourishing & Moisturizing (Herbs & bones)

SS003 Nourishing & Moisturizing (Herbs & bones)

$12.50

Lily Bulb, Tuber, Pork, and more

SS004 Digestion Strengthening (Herbs & bones)

SS004 Digestion Strengthening (Herbs & bones)

$12.50

Tangerine peel, Hawthorn, Poria cocos, Pork bone, and more

SS005 Four Treasures Tonify Blood

SS005 Four Treasures Tonify Blood

$12.50

Angolica roots, Chicken, and more

SS006 Hormones Balancing (Herbs & bones) Female only

$12.50

Jujube, Lily bulb, Tuber, Pork, and more

SS007 Joint support sea cucumber soup (Order 1 day ahead)

SS007 Joint support sea cucumber soup (Order 1 day ahead)

$38.00

Sea cucumber, Dry scallop, Chicken, Chinese yam, Morinda, Gouqi berries, and more. 32oz container

SS008 Vegan Energy Booster

$12.50

Mix mushrooms, herbs, and vegetables

Protein & More

Char Siu (Roast Pork)

Char Siu (Roast Pork)

$8.50
Sweet and Sour Pork Spare Ribs

Sweet and Sour Pork Spare Ribs

$8.50
Red Braise Pork Belly

Red Braise Pork Belly

$9.25
Home Style Stir Fry Tofu

Home Style Stir Fry Tofu

$7.25
Shredded Steamed Chicken scallion sauce

Shredded Steamed Chicken scallion sauce

$10.25
Roasted Peanuts

Roasted Peanuts

$4.00
Stir Fry Jumbo Shrimp with House sauce

Stir Fry Jumbo Shrimp with House sauce

$9.25
Steamed Flounder with House sauce

Steamed Flounder with House sauce

$9.25

Pan fry Dumplings Pork

$6.75
Pan fry Dumplings Beef

Pan fry Dumplings Beef

$6.75
Soy Glazed Chicken Wings

Soy Glazed Chicken Wings

$9.50

Tomato with eggs

$8.50

Greens & Fibers

Mix Vegetables with House sauce

$9.75
Black Woodear Salad (Vegan)

Black Woodear Salad (Vegan)

$8.50

Carbohydrate & Fibers

Steamed Sweet Potato

$4.75

Steamed Taro

$4.75
Steamed Pumpkin

Steamed Pumpkin

$5.25

Steamed Chinese Yam

$6.25
Shredded Potato salad

Shredded Potato salad

$6.25
Tumeric Fried Rice

Tumeric Fried Rice

$6.95
Vegetable LoMain

Vegetable LoMain

$6.95

Vegetarian Black bean sauce noodle

$8.50

Vegetarian Black bean sauce rice noodle

$8.50

Congee (Porridge) & Sweet soup

Purple Rice Congee

Purple Rice Congee

$7.00

Eco-friendly containers

Mason jars 16oz

$1.25

Mason jars 32oz

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Discover the healing powers of functional foods and herbs at Dr. Wu's Kitchen and Food Clinic.

Website

Location

336 North Ave, Garwood, NJ 07027

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Welsh Farm - 252 North Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
252 North Avenue Garwood, NJ 07027
View restaurantnext
8 Thai
orange starNo Reviews
103 Miln Street Cranford, NJ 07016
View restaurantnext
Urban Burger
orange starNo Reviews
13 Eastman Avenue Cranford, NJ 07016
View restaurantnext
Craven BBQ - Cranford
orange star4.1 • 479
22 Eastman Street Cranford, NJ 07016
View restaurantnext
Siam Inn Thai Cuisine - By Kungwan Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
110 North Avenue West Cranford, NJ 07016
View restaurantnext
Rustic Mill Diner & Pancake House
orange starNo Reviews
109 North Ave W Cranford, NJ 07016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Garwood

The Rumor Meal - Pasadena - 443-637-7342
orange star4.7 • 522
4730 Mountain Rd Pasadena, MD 07027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garwood
Cranford
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
No reviews yet
Clark
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Rahway
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Summit
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Berkeley Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston