Draft City Taproom 602 West Pine Street

No reviews yet

602 West Pine Street

Baraboo, WI 53913

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Shareables

Nachos

$18.00

Chips N Dips

$16.00

Hot Pretzels

$14.00

6 Wings

$14.00

Barbacoa Beef Quesadilla

$16.00

3 Meat Tacos

$18.00

Pizzas/Flatbreads

Carnitas Pizza

$18.00

N/A Margarita

$16.00

Spicy Soprano

$18.00

The OPA

$16.00

The Snozz Berries

$18.00

Custom Pizza/ Flat Bread

$14.00

Panini

Cuban

$15.00

Wild Mushroom and Goat Cheese

$15.00

Italian Melt

$15.00

Fiesta Chicken Philly

$15.00

Habanero Bacon Jam Grilled Chz

$15.00

Kids

Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Beer Wall Group

Card Not Returned

$15.00

Pre Paid 10

$10.00

Pre Paid 20

$20.00

Hoodies

White Hoody XS

$45.00

White Hoody SM

$45.00

White Hoody MD

$45.00

White Hoody LG

$45.00

White Hoody XL

$45.00

White Hoody 2XL

$50.00

White Hoody 3XL

$50.00Out of stock

White Hoody 4XL

$50.00Out of stock

Grey Hoody XS

$45.00Out of stock

Grey Hoody SM

$45.00Out of stock

Grey Hoody MD

$45.00

Grey Hoody LG

$45.00Out of stock

Grey Hoody XL

$45.00Out of stock

Grey Hoody 2XL

$50.00Out of stock

Grey Hoody 3XL

$50.00

Grey Hoody 4XL

$50.00Out of stock

Grey Hoody XS

$45.00Out of stock

Grey Hoody SM

$45.00

Grey Hoody MD

$45.00

Grey Hoody LG

$45.00Out of stock

Grey Hoody XL

$45.00Out of stock

Grey Hoody 2XL

$50.00Out of stock

Grey Hoody 3XL

$50.00Out of stock

Grey Hoody 4XL

$50.00Out of stock

Tan Hoody XS

$45.00Out of stock

Tan Hoody SM

$45.00

Tan Hoody MD

$45.00

Tan Hoody LG

$45.00Out of stock

Tan Hoody XL

$45.00

Tan Hoody 2XL

$50.00Out of stock

Tan Hoody 3XL

$50.00Out of stock

Tan Hoody 4XL

$50.00Out of stock

Green Hoody XS

$45.00Out of stock

Green Hoody SM

$45.00Out of stock

Green Hoody MD

$45.00Out of stock

Green Hoody LG

$45.00Out of stock

Green Hoody XL

$45.00Out of stock

Green Hoody 2XL

$50.00Out of stock

Green Hoody 3XL

$50.00Out of stock

Green Hoody 4XL

$50.00Out of stock

Olive Hoody XS

$45.00

Olive Hoody SM

$45.00

Olive Hoody MD

$45.00Out of stock

Olive Hoody LG

$45.00

Olive Hoody XL

$45.00Out of stock

Olive Hoody 2XL

$50.00Out of stock

Olive Hoody 3XL

$50.00

Olive Hoody 4XL

$50.00Out of stock

Charcoal Hoody XS

$45.00Out of stock

Charcoal Hoody SM

$45.00Out of stock

Charcoal Hoody MD

$45.00Out of stock

Charcoal Hoody LG

$45.00Out of stock

Charcoal Hoody XL

$45.00

Charcoal Hoody 2XL

$50.00Out of stock

Charcoal Hoody 3XL

$50.00Out of stock

Charcoal Hoody 4XL

$50.00Out of stock

Black Hoody XS

$45.00

Black Hoody SM

$45.00

Black Hoody MD

$45.00

Black Hoody LG

$45.00Out of stock

Black Hoody XL

$45.00Out of stock

Black Hoody 2XL

$50.00

Black Hoody 3XL

$50.00

Black Hoody 4XL

$50.00Out of stock

Crew Necks

Cream Crew XS

$35.00Out of stock

Cream Crew SM

$35.00Out of stock

Cream Crew MD

$35.00

Cream Crew LG

$35.00

Cream Crew XL

$35.00

Cream Crew 2XL

$40.00

Cream Crew 3XL

$40.00Out of stock

Cream Crew 4XL

$40.00Out of stock

Blush Crew XS

$35.00Out of stock

Blush Crew SM

$35.00Out of stock

Blush Crew MD

$35.00Out of stock

Blush Crew LG

$35.00Out of stock

Blush Crew XL

$35.00

Blush Crew 2XL

$40.00

Blush Crew 3XL

$40.00Out of stock

Blush Crew 4XL

$40.00Out of stock

Maroon Crew XS

$35.00Out of stock

Maroon Crew SM

$35.00Out of stock

Maroon Crew MD

$35.00

Maroon Crew LG

$35.00

Maroon Crew XL

$35.00Out of stock

Maroon Crew 2XL

$40.00Out of stock

Maroon Crew 3XL

$40.00Out of stock

Maroon Crew 4XL

$40.00Out of stock

Navy Crew XS

$35.00

Navy Crew SM

$35.00

Navy Crew MD

$35.00

Navy Crew LG

$35.00

Navy Crew XL

$35.00

Navy Crew 2XL

$40.00

Navy Crew 3XL

$40.00Out of stock

Navy Crew 4XL

$40.00Out of stock

Charcoal Crew XS

$35.00

Charcoal Crew SM

$35.00

Charcoal Crew MD

$35.00

Charcoal Crew LG

$35.00

Charcoal Crew XL

$35.00

Charcoal Crew 2XL

$40.00

Charcoal Crew 3XL

$40.00Out of stock

Charcoal Crew 4XL

$40.00Out of stock

L/S Tees

Cream L/S XS

$25.00Out of stock

Cream L/S SM

$25.00Out of stock

Cream L/S MD

$25.00

Cream L/S LG

$25.00

Cream L/S XL

$25.00

Cream L/S 2XL

$30.00

Cream L/S 3XL

$30.00

Cream L/S 4XL

$30.00Out of stock

Rust L/S XS

$25.00

Rust L/S SM

$25.00

Rust L/S MD

$25.00Out of stock

Rust L/S LG

$25.00Out of stock

Rust L/S XL

$25.00Out of stock

Rust L/S 2XL

$30.00Out of stock

Rust L/S 3XL

$30.00Out of stock

Rust L/S 4XL

$30.00Out of stock

Mustard L/S XS

$25.00

Mustard L/S SM

$25.00

Mustard L/S MD

$25.00

Mustard L/S LG

$25.00

Mustard L/S XL

$25.00

Mustard L/S 2XL

$30.00

Mustard L/S 3XL

$30.00

Mustard L/S 4XL

$30.00

Olive L/S XS

$25.00Out of stock

Olive L/S SM

$25.00Out of stock

Olive L/S MD

$25.00

Olive L/S LG

$25.00

Olive L/S XL

$25.00

Olive L/S 2XL

$30.00Out of stock

Olive L/S 3XL

$30.00

Olive L/S 4XL

$30.00Out of stock

Black L/S XS

$25.00Out of stock

Black L/S SM

$25.00

Black L/S MD

$25.00

Black L/S LG

$25.00

Black L/S XL

$25.00

Black L/S 2XL

$30.00Out of stock

Black L/S 3XL

$30.00

Black L/S 4XL

$30.00

S/S Tees

White S/S XS

$20.00Out of stock

White S/S SM

$20.00Out of stock

White S/S MD

$20.00Out of stock

White S/S LG

$20.00

White S/S XL

$20.00Out of stock

White S/S 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

White S/S 3XL

$25.00

White S/S 4XL

$25.00Out of stock

Grey S/S XS

$20.00

Grey S/S SM

$20.00

Grey S/S MD

$20.00

Grey S/S LG

$20.00Out of stock

Grey S/S XL

$20.00

Grey S/S 2XL

$25.00

Grey S/S 3XL

$25.00Out of stock

Grey S/S 4XL

$25.00

Pink S/S XS

$20.00Out of stock

Pink S/S SM

$20.00Out of stock

Pink S/S MD

$20.00

Pink S/S LG

$20.00

Pink S/S XL

$20.00

Pink S/S 2XL

$25.00

Pink S/S 3XL

$25.00

Pink S/S 4XL

$25.00Out of stock

Blush S/S XS

$20.00

Blush S/S SM

$20.00

Blush S/S MD

$20.00

Blush S/S LG

$20.00

Blush S/S XL

$20.00

Blush S/S 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

Blush S/S 3XL

$25.00Out of stock

Blush S/S 4XL

$25.00Out of stock

Olive S/S XS

$20.00Out of stock

Olive S/S SM

$20.00Out of stock

Olive S/S MD

$20.00

Olive S/S LG

$20.00

Olive S/S XL

$20.00

Olive S/S 2XL

$25.00

Olive S/S 3XL

$25.00

Olive S/S 4XL

$25.00

Brown S/S XS

$20.00

Brown S/S SM

$20.00

Brown S/S MD

$20.00

Brown S/S LG

$20.00

Brown S/S XL

$20.00

Brown S/S 2XL

$25.00

Brown S/S 3XL

$25.00

Brown S/S 4XL

$25.00

Black S/S XS

$20.00

Black S/S SM

$20.00

Black S/S MD

$20.00

Black S/S LG

$20.00

Black S/S XL

$20.00

Black S/S 2XL

$25.00

Black S/S 3XL

$25.00Out of stock

Black S/S 4XL

$25.00Out of stock

Tumblers

Pink

$25.00

Black

$25.00

Drinks

Pepsi Fountain

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sharable food and self-serve drinks!

Location

602 West Pine Street, Baraboo, WI 53913

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

