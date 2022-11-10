Draft Gastropub 664 W Ridgeview Drive
1,145 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Warm, casual gastropub serving hearty American-European favorites alongside craft beer & happy hour!
Location
664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton, WI 54911
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Happy Bellies Bake Shop Same Day Pick Up Menu
No Reviews
2107 North Richmond Street Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurant
Urban Modern Kitchen - 800 E Wisconsin Avenue
4.1 • 22
800 E Wisconsin Avenue Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurant