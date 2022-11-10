Restaurant header imageView gallery

Draft Gastropub 664 W Ridgeview Drive

1,145 Reviews

$$

664 W Ridgeview Drive

Appleton, WI 54911

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Whiskey BBQ Burger
Champagne Salad
Lobster Bisque

SMALL PLATES

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Bam Bam Shrimp

$17.00

Calamari

$16.00

Empanadas

$17.00

Mussels

$20.00

Honey Goat Cheese

$14.00

Potstickers

$13.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Wagyu Meatballs

$16.00

SALADS/SOUPS

Champagne Salad

$18.00

Mediterranean Salad

$19.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Large Side Salad

$6.00

Lobster Bisque

$6.00+

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

Salmon Salad

$19.00

Black & Blue Salad

$19.00

SIDES

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Truffle Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Large Side Salad

$6.00

Side Risotto

$6.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Plantains

$4.00

Side Red Potatoes

$6.00Out of stock

Side Pomme de Terre

$6.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Small Side Salad

$4.00

Risotto

$12.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Texas Brisket Burger

$19.00

Whiskey BBQ Burger

$17.00

Bourbon Pub Burger

$17.00

Blu Bobber Burger

$20.00

Waygu Burger

$20.00

Sandwich Brisket

$18.00

French Dip

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

SBLTA

$18.00

Thai Waffle Sliders

$17.00

Reuben Panini

$17.00

Plain Burger

$11.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

PIZZA

Lobster Pizza

$20.00

Thai Pizza

$17.00

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Mediterranean Pizza

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

LARGE PLATES

Gastro Tacos

$18.00

Salmon Tacos

$19.00

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Tacos Brisket

$19.00

Bourbon Salmon

$30.00

Chicken Medallions

$28.00

Bourbon Chicken Rice Bowl

$19.00

Poke Bowl

$22.00

Brisket Bowl

$21.00

Shrimp Bowl

$22.00

Chardonnay Lobster Scallops

$41.00

Spicy Ahi Tuna

$28.00

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Dinner Feature 1 Salmon

$36.00

Dinner Feature 2 Wagyu Serloin

$44.00

Honey Orange Salmon

$30.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$41.00

Seafood Cioppino

$33.00

PASTA

Creole Pasta

$30.00

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Pad Thai

$26.00

Pesto Pasta

$22.00

Plain Mac N Cheese

$18.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli With Pork

$33.00

STEAKS

Aged Ribeye

$40.00

Filet Mignon

$40.00

Moody Blue Tenderloin

$40.00

Pierce Creole Ribeye

$45.00

Steak Board

$49.00

Tenderloin with Lobster

$49.00

FRIDAY FISH FRY

Haddock

$18.00

Perch

$18.00

KIDS MEALS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

SMALL PLATES

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Bam Bam Shrimp

$17.00

Calamari

$16.00

Empanadas

$17.00

Honey Goat Cheese

$14.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Potstickers

$13.00

Waygu Meatballs

$16.00

SALADS/SOUPS

Lunch Champagne Salad

$13.00

Lunch Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Mediterranean Salad

$19.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.00

Lobster Bisque

$6.00+

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

Salmon Salad

$19.00

Black & Blue Salad

$19.00

SIDES

Side Truffle Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Small Side Salad

$4.00

Large Side Salad

$6.00

Side Risotto

$6.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Plantains

$4.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Red Potatoes

$6.00Out of stock

Side Pomme de Terre

$6.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$3.00

BURGERS

Texas Brisket Burger

$19.00

Whiskey BBQ Burger

$17.00

Bourbon Pub Burger

$17.00

Waygu Burger

$20.00

Plain Burger

$11.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Blu Bobber Burger

$20.00

SANDWICHES & PANINIS

Sandwich Brisket

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

SBLTA

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$16.00

Thai Waffle Sliders

$17.00

French Dip - Full

$18.00

French Dip - Half

$10.00

Chicken Pesto Panini - Full

$15.00

Chicken Pesto Panini - Half

$9.00

Reuben Panini - Full

$17.00

Reuben Panini - Half

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

PIZZA

Lobster Pizza

$20.00

Thai Pizza

$17.00

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Mediterranean Pizza

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

MEDIUM PLATES

Lunch Poke Bowl

$17.00

Lunch Bourbon Chicken Rice Bowl

$15.00

Lunch Brisket Bowl

$15.00

Lunch Pad Thai

$18.00

Lunch Pesto Pasta

$16.00

Mac & Cheese - Lunch

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Salmon Tacos

$19.00

Tacos Brisket

$19.00

Gastro Tacos

$18.00

Feature1-blt Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$20.00

Vegan

Vegan Pad Thai

$19.00

Vegan Pesto Pasta

$19.00

5 Grain Veggie Bowl

$17.00

Vegan Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Vegan Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Vegan Asian Sesame Salad

$15.00

Vegan Pesto Panini

$13.00

Vegan Cheeseburer

$13.00

Thai Vegan Tacos

$16.00

Vegetarian Squash Ravioli

$20.00

Desserts

Feature Dessert

$10.00

GF Chocolate Torte

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Warm, casual gastropub serving hearty American-European favorites alongside craft beer & happy hour!

Location

664 W Ridgeview Drive, Appleton, WI 54911

Directions

Gallery
Draft Gastropub image
Draft Gastropub image
Draft Gastropub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Northland Sports Pub & Frill
orange starNo Reviews
340 West Northland Avenue Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Meade Street Bistro
orange star4.5 • 93
2729 N Meade St. Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Happy Bellies Bake Shop
orange star4.7 • 713
2107 N Richmond St Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Happy Bellies Bake Shop Same Day Pick Up Menu
orange starNo Reviews
2107 North Richmond Street Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Urban Modern Kitchen - 800 E Wisconsin Avenue
orange star4.1 • 22
800 E Wisconsin Avenue Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
GingeRootz Asian Grille - 2920 North Ballard Road
orange starNo Reviews
2920 North Ballard Road Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Appleton

HuHot Mongolian Grill - Appleton
orange star4.5 • 1,746
3456 W College Avenue Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Stone Arch Brewpub
orange star4.4 • 1,550
1004 S Olde Oneida St Appleton, WI 54915
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Appleton WI
orange star4.5 • 1,237
2295 College Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Antojitos Mexicanos
orange star4.4 • 1,199
204 E College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Home Burger Bar
orange star4.7 • 945
205 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Bowl Ninety-One
orange star4.5 • 903
100 E College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Appleton
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston