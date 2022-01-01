Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Draft House

986 Reviews

$$

12449 US-27

Dewitt, MI 48820

Order Again

Popular Items

CRAB RANGOONS
MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS
CHICKEN TENDERS

SHARABLES

CRAB RANGOONS

$9.00

Crisp wonton wrappers stuffed with our own herbed cream cheese filling and crab meat served with orange marmalade.

PICKLE FRIES

$8.00

served with ranch

HICKORY SMOKED WINGS

$16.00

Slow smoked with natural hickory chips, served with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch. Choose HOT, BBQ, Spicy Garlic, or Asian.

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$8.00

Fried, breaded cheese with marinara or ranch.

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS

$9.00

Sliced, breaded, and fried. Served with horseradish mayo.

QUESO DIP

QUESO DIP

$8.50

homemade cheesiness with roasted onions, bell peppers and seasonings served with corn chips

BURGERS

Our fresh pattied daily, award winning, certified angus beef burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato and served with beer battered fries.
CANDIED BACON BURGER

CANDIED BACON BURGER

$12.75

Sweet & Spicy bacon, provolone cheese, and a smoky bbq mayo served on side.

GUACAMOLE BACON BURGER

$12.75

Yep, guacamole and bacon.

OH YEAH BURGER

$12.75

Bacon, bbq, texas toothpicks, pepperjack.

OLIVE BURGER

OLIVE BURGER

$11.55

Our famous recipe for 38+ years now.

PORTOBELLO BURGER

$11.75

Topped with fried portobello slices and horseradish mayo.

SPICY BLACK BEAN BURGER

$9.00

An excellent vegetarian option.

BUILD A BURGER

$11.00

SANDWICHES

FRENCH DIP

$12.00

Ribeye, provolone, paesano bread, au jus

PHILLY STEAK

$11.50

Ribeye, provolone, cream cheese, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms

CHICKEN PHILLY

$11.50

CHICKEN AWESOME

$11.50

Chicken, pineapple, bacon, onions, jalapenos, pepperjack, on a warm pillowy ciabatta wrap with a side of our house made honey mustard

DINNER

SALMON

$18.50

8 oz Salmon fillet baked with your choice of Honey Cashew, Lemon Pepper, or Cajun. Served with fresh veggies and rice pilaf

CHICKEN STIR FRY

CHICKEN STIR FRY

$14.50

Chicken, veggies, toasted sesame dressing over wild rice

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

All white meat tenders served with beer battered fries and choice of dipping sauce

CAJUN CHICKEN PASTA

$15.50

Chicken, bell peppers, onions, cajun cream sauce tossed with cavatappi pasta served with salad and garlic toast

SIRLOIN STEAK

$18.50

8 oz steak rubbed with our secret blend of 11 spices cooked just the way you like it. Served with choice of side and salad.

BAKED PASTA MARINARA

$11.00

Baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with salad and garlic toast

MEXICAN

seasoned chicken, jack & cheddar cheeses, sautéed bell peppers & red onions on a grilled tortilla with a side of refried beans and rice

CHICKEN NACHO SUPREME

$13.00

corn chips covered with beans, chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos

BEEF NACHO SUPREME

$13.00

corn chips covered with beans, beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos

REFRIED BEAN NACHO SUPREME

$13.00

corn chips covered with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos

CHICKEN WET BURRITO

$12.00

pulled chicken (thigh meat) and refried beans in a flour tortilla shell, topped with red enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos. Served with rice and beans.

BEEF WET BURRITO

$12.00

ground burger with chorizo and refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with red enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos. Served with rice and beans.

REFRIED BEAN WET BURRITO

$11.50

refried beans in a flour tortilla shell topped with red enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos. Served with rice and beans.

TEXAS NACHO

$10.00

corn chips topped with BBQ, chicken, cheese, and jalapenos.

GREEN CHILE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

GREEN CHILE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$11.50

shredded chicken, cream cheese, green chiles rolled in flour tortillas, topped with green chile sauce, baked with jack and cheddar cheeses

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

Seasoned pulled chicken, bell peppers, red onions, melted cheeses in a grilled flour tortilla served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$15.50

sautéed chicken breast, bell peppers and red onions served with the fixings (tortillas, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes), refried beans and rice

CHICKEN TACOS

$11.00

three soft shelled, flour tacos with our seasoned, pulled thigh meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheeses and a side of salsa. Served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice.

BEEF TACOS

$11.00

three soft shelled, flour tacos with our burger/chorizo blend topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheeses and a side of salsa. Served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice.

REFRIED BEAN TACOS

$10.50

three soft shelled, flour tacos with refried beans topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar cheeses and a side of salsa. Served with a side of refried beans and mexi rice.

SALADS

BUFFALO CHIC SALAD

$13.00

shredded lettuce, chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, bacon bits, red onion, tomato, jack & cheddar.

CLUB SALAD

$10.75

shredded lettuce, chicken breast, jack & cheddar cheeses, red onions, tomatoes, bacon bits

ENTREE HOUSE SAL

$8.25

shredded lettuce, jack & cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, croutons with your choice of dressing served on side

HOUSE SALAD

$4.50

Tomatoes, cheese, and croutons.

MEXICAN FIESTA SALAD

$10.50

Shredded lettuce, seasoned beef or chicken, jack & cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos, onions in a fried tortilla bowl.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD

$13.25

shredded lettuce, fried chicken tenders tossed in bbq, jack & cheddar cheeses, corn/black bean salsa mix, tomatoes, bacon bits, corn tortilla strips. Ranch dressing is recommended

SPECIALS

LASAGNA

$16.00

made in house, layers of meat sauce (includes pork), cheeses and noodles served with garlic toast

SHRIMP STIRFRY

SHRIMP STIRFRY

$17.00

Fried shrimp, sauteed bell peppers, red onions and pineapple tossed in a Caribbean sauce over rice. Add a house salad for +$1.99

STUFFED JALAPENOS

$8.00

Jalapenos, halved then stuffed with sausage, cream cheese, caramelized onions, garlic, parm, seasonings…

DESSERT

BLUEBERRY PIE

$8.00

SIDES

APPLESAUCE

$2.00

BEER BATTERED FRIES

$4.00

COLESLAW

$3.00

GARLIC TOAST

$2.00

GUACAMOLE

$2.00

MEXI RICE

$3.50

ONION RINGS

$4.50

RANCH

$0.50

REFRIED BEANS

$3.00

SOUFFLE QUESO

$2.00

SOUR CREAM

$0.75

STEAK FRIES

$3.50

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

TORTILLA CHIPS

$1.50

VEGGIE MEDLEY

$3.75

Carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, red onions, red peppers.

WILD RICE

$3.00

ADD Chicken Breast

$5.00

ADD Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.00

ADD Steak

$12.00

ADD Salmon, no seasoning

$12.00

ADD Salmon Lemon Pepper

$12.00

ADD Salmon Honey Cashew

$13.00

ADD Salmon, Cajun

$12.00

KIDS

KID NOODLES & MARINARA

$6.25

KID NOODLES & BUTTER

$4.50

KID CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$6.50

KID MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

KID CHEESE QUES

$5.25

DRESSING/SAUCE

Balsamic Ving

$0.50

BBQ

$0.35

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Au Jus

$0.75

French

$0.35

Guacamole

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horseradish Mayo

$0.35

OLIVE SAUCE

$0.55

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.35

12 oz Bleu Cheese

$5.00

ALLERGIES

Please note that our kitchen is not gluten, nut or dairy free nor are our fryers. We are working on this, for now though, we wanted to provide a button for those of you with these issues. With the press of the button, we will take the extra precautions we can to ensure we prepare your gluten free bun on a safe space and no nuts touch your food... 😉

NUT ALLERGY

GLUTEN ALLERGY

DAIRY ALLERGY

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Cozy, intimate gathering spot pre-covid 😉

Location

12449 US-27, Dewitt, MI 48820

Directions

The Draft House image
The Draft House image

